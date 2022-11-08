Bold BBQ Pit
114 North Ballard Avenue
Wylie, TX 75098
Popular Items
BREAKFAST TACOS
Breakfast Tacos (single)
Breakfast Tacos are available from 8 A.M. to 11 A.M. TUESDAY - SATURDAY. Please add your desired pickup time within that time frame.
Breakfast Tacos (dozen)
BREAKFAST TACOS by the DOZEN are available by PRE-ORDER ONLY at least 1 day in advance. Please specify your desired pickup time between 8 A.M. and 11 A.M. TUESDAY thru SATURDAY
BREAKFAST TACO COMBO MEAL
BREAKFAST BURRITO
BIG BREAKFAST BOWL
BREAKFAST BEVERAGE
Appetizers
Fried Pickles
Hand-battered and deep friend dill pickle slices.
Brisket Egg Rolls
2 Smoked Brisket/Goat Cheese Egg Rolls
Texas Trio
Deep fried pickles, onion rings, and jalapenos.
Stuffed Jalapeno
Jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese and brisket and topped with melted cheese.
Loaded Queso 'n Chips
Housemade queso with choice of meat added. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Smoked Meats
Sides
Mac 'n Cheese
Creamy, and very cheesy with Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, Jack, and American cheeses and a spinkle of Paprika.... it's Delicious! Kid-style is without the added cheeses and paprika. :)
Smoked Beans
House-made.... our pinto beans spend some time on the pit! That along with a special blend of spices give them a sweet smokey flavor! *Gluten-free*
Cole Slaw
Our freshly shredded cabbage combined with our very own delicious slaw dressing. *Gluten-free*
Fried Okra
Delicious breaded okra deep-fried to perfection!
Potato Salad
A crowd favorite because it is delicious and bit different from traditional potato salad. We combine red potatoes, some crispy bacon, and little green onion along with some secret spices to make this dish so good! *Gluten-free*
Cheesy Potatoes
Comfort food right here! Our delicious cheesy potato casserole begins with shredded potatoes and a combination of multiple other ingredients and then baked to become a cheesy amazing dish!
Green Beans
Green beans cooked with bacon, onion, and butter. So good! *Gluten-free*
Blue Cheese Slaw
Our freshly shredded cabbage combined with our amazing house-made slaw dressing and blue cheese crumbles. If you like blue cheese, you gotta try this! *Gluten-free*
Fries
Crispy Crinkle Fries! *Gluten-free*
Chips
Potato Chips- Regular Lay's and BBQ Lay's are usually available .*Gluten-free*
Side Salad
A lettuce mix with carrot, tomato and choice of dressing. *Gluten-free*
Bold Entrees
Smoked Meat Tacos
Taco made with a cheese blend and your choice of meat. Toppings (on the side) include: pico, sour cream, and salsa.
TACO COMBO MEAL
Quesadilla
Entree made with cheese, pico, and choice of meat. Toppings (on the side) include sour cream and salsa.
Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips, housemade queso, your choice of smoked meat. Toppings include pico, sour cream, and our fresh-made house salsa.
Big Bold Burrito
The Bold Burrito is made with beans, corn, cheese, bell pepper & onion with your choice of smoked meat. Toppings on the side include: pico, sour cream and salsa.
Big Bold Spud
A BIG loaded baked potato with your choice of meat and LOTS of toppings!
Bold Texas Fries
Crispy crinkle fries with housemade queso and your choice of smoked meat, creamy srriracha, and pico de gallo.
Brisket Chili Frito Pie
Only here for a limited time! Our Brisket (and sausage) Chili is great to warm you up on a "chilly" day! Not real spicy and no beans added. And served over a bowl of Fritos and topped with shredded cheese and sour cream, you're gonna love it!
Brisket Chili (pint)
Only here for a limited time! Our Brisket (and sausage) Chili is great to warm you up on a "chilly" day! Not real spicy and no beans added. Served with shredded cheese and sour cream.
Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad either plain or topped with your choice of Ham, Turkey, or Chicken!
Bold Salad
This is definitely a BOLD salad with a mix of greens, veggies, cheese, your choice of smoked meat, and croutons!
Sammiches
BABY BBQ Sammich 1/4 LB
1/4 lb. BBQ Sammich with your choice of 1 meat.
BIG BBQ Sammich (single meat)
1/2 lb. Sammich with your choice of 1 smoked meat.
BIG BBQ SAMMICH (multi meat)
1/2 lb. BBQ Sammich with your choice of up to 3 different smoked meats!
Texas Cuban
Pulled pork, Ham, slaw, cheese, pickles, and spicy brown mustard on Texas toast.
Texas Grilled Cheese
Chopped brisket, cheddar-jack & gouda cheese, queso, carmelized onions on Texas toast.
Spicy Swine
Pulled Pork on a toasted bun with pineapple, slaw, deep-fried jalapenos and bbq sauce.
Bold Bologna
Smoked bologna on Texas toast with tomato, cheese, and mayo.
The Boldacious
This 1 pound sammich includes brisket, pulled pork, chicken and sausage...topped with a stuffed jalapeno.
Bold Burger
Two 1/4 lb. burger patties along with shredded smoked brisket, carmelized onions, and cheese with bbq sauce on a bun! Yum!
Meat Plates
Desserts
Family Packs
Regular Family Pack
Feeds 2-4 people. Includes 1 1/2 lb. of meat (up to 2 kinds), and 2 family sides. Includes rolls, bbq sauce and sliced Pickles/Onions/Jalapenos.
Super Family Pack
Feeds 4-6 people. Includes 3 lbs. of meat (3 different kinds), and 4 family sides. Includes rolls, bbq sauce and sliced Pickles/Onions/Jalapenos.
Platters
Other Drinks
Beer
Shiner Bock
Alcoholic Beverages are only available for carry-out when added to a food purchase.
Bud Light
Alcoholic Beverages are only available for carry-out when added to a food purchase
COORS LIGHT
Alcoholic Beverages are only available for carry-out when added to a food purchase
Michelob Ultra
Alcoholic Beverages are only available for carry-out when added to a food purchase
Yuengling
Alcoholic Beverages are only available for carry-out when added to a food purchase
Wine
PACKAGES (order by 11/17/22 for Thanksgiving pickup 11/23 only)
A LA CARTE (order by 11/17/22 for Thanksgiving)
PARTY TRAYS
CHIPS WITH QUESO & SALSA TRAY
8 oz. Salsa and 8 oz. Queso with corn tortilla chips. Serves 10-15
BBQ SLIDER TRAY (1 DOZEN)
BBQ Sauce included. 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED! OR CALL FOR SAME-DAY SERVICE.
BRISKET EGG ROLLS TRAY (PER DOZEN)
Our famous Brisket/Goat Cheese Egg Rolls! 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED! OR CALL FOR SAME-DAY SERVICE.
CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIES (PER DOZEN)
24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED! OR CALL FOR SAME-DAY SERVICE.
SMOKED MEAT TACOS (PER DOZEN)
SPECIFY THE QUANTITY OF EACH TYPE OF TACO IN THE INSTRUCTIONS... UP TO 1 DOZEN TOTAL. 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED! OR CALL FOR SAME-DAY SERVICE.
SMOKED WINGS (PER DOZEN)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Slow-smoked Texas-style BBQ!
114 North Ballard Avenue, Wylie, TX 75098