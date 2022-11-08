Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bold BBQ Pit

555 Reviews

$$

114 North Ballard Avenue

Wylie, TX 75098

Order Again

Popular Items

Banana Pudding
2 Meat Plate
Regular Family Pack

BREAKFAST TACOS

Breakfast Tacos (single)

Breakfast Tacos (single)

$3.00

Breakfast Tacos are available from 8 A.M. to 11 A.M. TUESDAY - SATURDAY. Please add your desired pickup time within that time frame.

Breakfast Tacos (dozen)

Breakfast Tacos (dozen)

$40.00

BREAKFAST TACOS by the DOZEN are available by PRE-ORDER ONLY at least 1 day in advance. Please specify your desired pickup time between 8 A.M. and 11 A.M. TUESDAY thru SATURDAY

BREAKFAST TACO COMBO MEAL

$10.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$5.00

BURRITO COMBO MEAL

$10.00

BIG BREAKFAST BOWL

BIG BREAKFAST BOWL

BIG BREAKFAST BOWL

$5.00

BREAKFAST BEVERAGE

COFFEE

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.00

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Hand-battered and deep friend dill pickle slices.

Brisket Egg Rolls

Brisket Egg Rolls

$6.00

2 Smoked Brisket/Goat Cheese Egg Rolls

Texas Trio

$6.00

Deep fried pickles, onion rings, and jalapenos.

Stuffed Jalapeno

$3.00

Jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese and brisket and topped with melted cheese.

Loaded Queso 'n Chips

Loaded Queso 'n Chips

$6.00

Housemade queso with choice of meat added. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Smoked Meats

Brisket

$6.00+

Pulled Pork

$5.00+Out of stock

Turkey Breast

$5.00+Out of stock

Chicken Breast

$3.50+

Chicken Salad

$5.00+Out of stock

Sausage

$4.00+

Jalapeno Sausage

$4.00+

Ham

$4.50+

Bologna

$3.00+

Sides

Mac 'n Cheese

$3.50+

Creamy, and very cheesy with Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, Jack, and American cheeses and a spinkle of Paprika.... it's Delicious! Kid-style is without the added cheeses and paprika. :)

Smoked Beans

$3.50+

House-made.... our pinto beans spend some time on the pit! That along with a special blend of spices give them a sweet smokey flavor! *Gluten-free*

Cole Slaw

$3.50+

Our freshly shredded cabbage combined with our very own delicious slaw dressing. *Gluten-free*

Fried Okra

$3.50+

Delicious breaded okra deep-fried to perfection!

Potato Salad

$3.50+

A crowd favorite because it is delicious and bit different from traditional potato salad. We combine red potatoes, some crispy bacon, and little green onion along with some secret spices to make this dish so good! *Gluten-free*

Cheesy Potatoes

$3.50+

Comfort food right here! Our delicious cheesy potato casserole begins with shredded potatoes and a combination of multiple other ingredients and then baked to become a cheesy amazing dish!

Green Beans

$3.50+

Green beans cooked with bacon, onion, and butter. So good! *Gluten-free*

Blue Cheese Slaw

$3.50+

Our freshly shredded cabbage combined with our amazing house-made slaw dressing and blue cheese crumbles. If you like blue cheese, you gotta try this! *Gluten-free*

Fries

$3.50+

Crispy Crinkle Fries! *Gluten-free*

Chips

$1.00

Potato Chips- Regular Lay's and BBQ Lay's are usually available .*Gluten-free*

Side Salad

$3.50+

A lettuce mix with carrot, tomato and choice of dressing. *Gluten-free*

Bold Entrees

Smoked Meat Tacos

$4.00

Taco made with a cheese blend and your choice of meat. Toppings (on the side) include: pico, sour cream, and salsa.

TACO COMBO MEAL

$10.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Entree made with cheese, pico, and choice of meat. Toppings (on the side) include sour cream and salsa.

Loaded Nachos

$9.00

Tortilla chips, housemade queso, your choice of smoked meat. Toppings include pico, sour cream, and our fresh-made house salsa.

Big Bold Burrito

$6.00

The Bold Burrito is made with beans, corn, cheese, bell pepper & onion with your choice of smoked meat. Toppings on the side include: pico, sour cream and salsa.

Big Bold Spud

$7.00

A BIG loaded baked potato with your choice of meat and LOTS of toppings!

Bold Texas Fries

$10.00

Crispy crinkle fries with housemade queso and your choice of smoked meat, creamy srriracha, and pico de gallo.

Brisket Chili Frito Pie

$8.00

Only here for a limited time! Our Brisket (and sausage) Chili is great to warm you up on a "chilly" day! Not real spicy and no beans added. And served over a bowl of Fritos and topped with shredded cheese and sour cream, you're gonna love it!

Brisket Chili (pint)

$6.00

Only here for a limited time! Our Brisket (and sausage) Chili is great to warm you up on a "chilly" day! Not real spicy and no beans added. Served with shredded cheese and sour cream.

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad either plain or topped with your choice of Ham, Turkey, or Chicken!

Bold Salad

$10.00

This is definitely a BOLD salad with a mix of greens, veggies, cheese, your choice of smoked meat, and croutons!

Sammiches

BABY BBQ Sammich 1/4 LB

$6.00

1/4 lb. BBQ Sammich with your choice of 1 meat.

BIG BBQ Sammich (single meat)

1/2 lb. Sammich with your choice of 1 smoked meat.

BIG BBQ SAMMICH (multi meat)

$14.00

1/2 lb. BBQ Sammich with your choice of up to 3 different smoked meats!

Texas Cuban

$10.00

Pulled pork, Ham, slaw, cheese, pickles, and spicy brown mustard on Texas toast.

Texas Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Chopped brisket, cheddar-jack & gouda cheese, queso, carmelized onions on Texas toast.

Spicy Swine

$10.00

Pulled Pork on a toasted bun with pineapple, slaw, deep-fried jalapenos and bbq sauce.

Bold Bologna

$8.00

Smoked bologna on Texas toast with tomato, cheese, and mayo.

The Boldacious

$22.00

This 1 pound sammich includes brisket, pulled pork, chicken and sausage...topped with a stuffed jalapeno.

Bold Burger

$10.00

Two 1/4 lb. burger patties along with shredded smoked brisket, carmelized onions, and cheese with bbq sauce on a bun! Yum!

Meat Plates

1 Meat Plate

$14.00

Your choice of meat with 2 sides.

2 Meat Plate

$16.00

Your choice of meats with 2 sides.

3 Meat Plate

$18.00

Your choice of meats with 2 sides.

Desserts

Cobbler

$4.00

1/2 PINT

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Homemade from scratch and dee-licious!!

Big Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.00

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$2.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Cup 4 oz.

$2.00

APPLE COBBLER BITES

$4.00

Apple Cobbler deep-fried in an egg-roll wrapper. Two per order. Delicious!

Family Packs

Regular Family Pack

$54.99

Feeds 2-4 people. Includes 1 1/2 lb. of meat (up to 2 kinds), and 2 family sides. Includes rolls, bbq sauce and sliced Pickles/Onions/Jalapenos.

Super Family Pack

Super Family Pack

$72.99

Feeds 4-6 people. Includes 3 lbs. of meat (3 different kinds), and 4 family sides. Includes rolls, bbq sauce and sliced Pickles/Onions/Jalapenos.

Platters

Carnivore Platter

$28.00

The Carnivore Platter includes 1/4 lb. of 5 different smoked meats. Only 1 portion of each type of meat may be chosen.

Other Drinks

Water Bottle

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Apple Juice Box

$1.00

CAN SODA

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Monster

$4.00Out of stock

Beer

Alcoholic Beverages are available for carry-out only along with food purchases.

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Alcoholic Beverages are only available for carry-out when added to a food purchase.

Bud Light

$4.00

Alcoholic Beverages are only available for carry-out when added to a food purchase

COORS LIGHT

$4.00Out of stock

Alcoholic Beverages are only available for carry-out when added to a food purchase

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Alcoholic Beverages are only available for carry-out when added to a food purchase

Yuengling

$4.00

Alcoholic Beverages are only available for carry-out when added to a food purchase

Wine

Alcoholic Beverages are only available for carry-out when added to a food purchas

Red Wine

$4.00

Alcoholic Beverages are only available for carry-out when added to a food purchas

White Wine

$4.00

MERCH

PURCHASE BOLD RUBS, BBQ SAUCE AND SALSA!

BEEF RUB

$5.00

PORK RUB

$5.00

SMOKED SALT

$5.00Out of stock

BOLD BBQ SAUCE (PINT)

$6.00

Our very own Bold BBQ Sauce made fresh daily... not canned!

BOLD SALSA (PINT)

$6.00

Our very own amazing and fresh (not canned) SALSA!

PACKAGES (order by 11/17/22 for Thanksgiving pickup 11/23 only)

TURKEY & HAM DINNER

$199.00

This dinner may be ordered for Wedneday 11/23/22 pickup. It includes 4 lb. Turkey Breast, 4 lb. Ham, 2 Sides, 2 Pies, Gravy and 2 dozen dinner rolls. All items picked up cold with reheating instructions. Serves 15-20.

A LA CARTE (order by 11/17/22 for Thanksgiving)

Items will be picked up cold with reheating instructions.

Sides/Desserts (Approx. 20 servings)

TURKEY BREAST (per 1 lb.)

$20.00

HAM (PER 1 LB)

$18.00

PARTY TRAYS

*PICK UP ONLY* 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED!

CHIPS WITH QUESO & SALSA TRAY

$30.00

8 oz. Salsa and 8 oz. Queso with corn tortilla chips. Serves 10-15

BBQ SLIDER TRAY (1 DOZEN)

$18.00

BBQ Sauce included. 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED! OR CALL FOR SAME-DAY SERVICE.

BRISKET EGG ROLLS TRAY (PER DOZEN)

$30.00

Our famous Brisket/Goat Cheese Egg Rolls! 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED! OR CALL FOR SAME-DAY SERVICE.

CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIES (PER DOZEN)

$20.00

24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED! OR CALL FOR SAME-DAY SERVICE.

SMOKED MEAT TACOS (PER DOZEN)

$24.00

SPECIFY THE QUANTITY OF EACH TYPE OF TACO IN THE INSTRUCTIONS... UP TO 1 DOZEN TOTAL. 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED! OR CALL FOR SAME-DAY SERVICE.

SMOKED WINGS (PER DOZEN)

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Slow-smoked Texas-style BBQ!

Website

Location

114 North Ballard Avenue, Wylie, TX 75098

Directions

