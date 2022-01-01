Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Bold Springs Coffee-Monroe

6 Reviews

203 bold springs Ave

Monroe, GA 30655

Order Again

Traditionals

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Cortado

$3.27

Espresso

$2.34

Flat White 5oz (Full Moon)

$3.50

Macchiato

$2.81

Coffees / Lattes

Pour Over

$3.74+

Drip Coffee

$2.11+

Americano

$3.04+

Latte

$3.74+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.44+

White Chocolate

$4.20+

Dark Chocolate Mocha

$4.20+

Cold Brew

$3.27+

Cafe au Lait

$3.04+

Espresso-Less Drinks

Chai Latte

$3.97+

Hot Chocolate

$2.34+

Matcha

$4.21+

Smoothies

$5.14

Golden Milk

$4.65+

Iced Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

London Fog Latte

$3.50+

Rishi Teas

$2.57+

Rishi Teas

London Fog Latte

$3.50+

Rishi Teas

$2.57+

Christmas Menu

Gingerbread Latte

$4.67+

Mexican Hot Cocoa

$4.67+

Extras

Refill Coffee

$0.93

Baby-ccino

$0.65

Espresso Shot

$0.93

XSyrup (Pump)

$0.50

XSauce (Pump)

$0.50

Whipped Cream

$0.70

Side of Fruit

$2.00

Fruit/Limes For Fancy Water

$1.00

Toast & Bagels

Everything Bagel

$3.50

Plain Bagel

$3.50

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.50

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Berry Nutella Toast

$5.00

Pastries / Cookies

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Cinnamon Muffin

$3.50

Cookie

$2.50

Cookie (Iced)

$2.75

Banana Bread

$3.50

Bacon Cheddar Biscuits

$4.00

Mini Bacon Cheddar

$2.00

Pumpkin Bread

$4.00

Merch & Retail Coffee

Coffee Box

$19.99

Retail Coffee

Coffee Camper Sticker

$2.00

CC Button

$1.00

Diner Mugs

$12.00

5 lb bag

$50.00

BS Crewneck

$39.99

Event

$9.35

Smores

$1.00

Soft Drinks/Milk

Apple/Orange Juice Bottles

$2.34

Bottled Water

$1.87

Coconut Water

$2.11

Gallon Milk

$5.61

Glass Bottled Sodas

$2.34

Pint of Milk

$2.50

Figment Kombucha

Blueberry Lavender

$4.50

Orange Blossom

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A bold coffee shop with a warm and cozy feel, serving up specialty coffee and craft drinks on the daily.

Location

203 bold springs Ave, Monroe, GA 30655

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

