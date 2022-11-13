Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bold Springs Coffee

315 N Madison Avenue Suite A

Monroe, GA 30655

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Drip Coffee

Sm Drip Coffee

$2.50

Our Three Tree Bold Springs Blend Freshly brewed for you

Med Drip Coffee

$2.50

Our Three Tree Bold Springs Blend Freshly brewed for you

Lg Drip Coffee

$2.50

Our Three Tree Bold Springs Blend Freshly brewed for you

Americano

Sm Americano

$3.50

Espresso Shot with added hot water

Med Americano

$3.50

Espresso Shot with added hot water

Lg Americano

$3.50

Espresso Shot with added hot water

Latte

Sm Latte

$4.55

Espresso and Steamed Milk you can add any flavor you like to this.

Med Latte

$5.00

Espresso and Steamed Milk you can add any flavor you like to this.

Lg Latte

$5.50

Espresso and Steamed Milk you can add any flavor you like to this.

Cappuccino

Sm Cappuccino

$3.75

2 oz of espresso and only 4oz of steamed milk

Med Cappuccino

$3.75

2 oz of espresso and only 4oz of steamed milk

Lg Cappuccino

$3.75

2 oz of espresso and only 4oz of steamed milk

Hot Tea

Sm Hot Tea

$3.25

Have your pick of tea flavor brewed hot but also can be poured over ice.

Med Hot Tea

$3.25

Have your pick of tea flavor brewed hot but also can be poured over ice.

Lg Hot Tea

$3.25

Have your pick of tea flavor brewed hot but also can be poured over ice.

Cortado

4oz Cortado

Sm Cortado

$3.25

only a 4 oz drink 2oz espresso and 2oz steamed milk

Med Cortado

$3.25

only a 4 oz drink 2oz espresso and 2oz steamed milk

Lg Cortado

$3.25

only a 4 oz drink 2oz espresso and 2oz steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

Sm Hot Chocolate

$3.50

fresh sweet and smooth hot chocolate

Med Hot Chocolate

$3.50

fresh sweet and smooth hot chocolate

Lg Hot Chocolate

$3.50

fresh sweet and smooth hot chocolate

Chai

Sm Chai

$5.00

Spicy and sweet tea that reminds you of the holidays and is truly a different flavor

Med Chai

$5.00

Spicy and sweet tea that reminds you of the holidays and is truly a different flavor

Lg Chai

$5.00

Spicy and sweet tea that reminds you of the holidays and is truly a different flavor

Matcha

Sm Matcha

$4.50

An earthy sweet green powdered tea mixed in milk

Med Matcha

$4.50

An earthy sweet green powdered tea mixed in milk

Lg Matcha

$4.50

An earthy sweet green powdered tea mixed in milk

London Fog

Sm London Fog

$4.00

Steamed milk poured over fresh earl gray tea.

Med London Fog

$4.00

Steamed milk poured over fresh earl gray tea.

Lg London Fog

$4.00

Steamed milk poured over fresh earl gray tea.

Georgia Mountain Honey

Sm Georgia Mountain Honey

$3.75

Espresso mixed into fresh drip coffee and a spoonful of local organic Georgia honey

Med Georgia Mountain Honey

$3.75

Espresso mixed into fresh drip coffee and a spoonful of local organic Georgia honey

Lg Georgia Mountain Honey

$3.75

Espresso mixed into fresh drip coffee and a spoonful of local organic Georgia honey

Southern Charm

Sm Southern Charm

$5.25

A latte mixed with a dollop of peanut butter and added coca cola to confuse and delight your tastebuds

Med Southern Charm

$5.75

A latte mixed with a dollop of peanut butter and added coca cola to confuse and delight your tastebuds

Lg Southern Charm

$6.25

A latte mixed with a dollop of peanut butter and added coca cola to confuse and delight your tastebuds

Scouts Honor

Sm Scouts Honor

$4.75

Med Scouts Honor

$5.00

Lg Scouts Honor

$5.50

xtra Espresso

1 Shot

$1.25

2 Shots

$2.25

Pumpkin Spice Latte Cinna Whip

Sm PSL

$4.75

A Latte of Dark chocoalte and green mint flavor that is refreshing

Med PSL

$5.00

A Latte of Dark chocoalte and green mint flavor that is refreshing

Lg PSL

$5.50

A Latte of Dark chocoalte and green mint flavor that is refreshing

Smoked Latte

Small Smoked

$5.25

Med Smoked

$5.75

Large Smoked

$6.25

Pour Over

Well Water Coffee Roast

$7.50

Three Tree Bold Springs Roast

$7.25

French Press

Well Water Coffee Roast

$7.75

Three Tree Coffee Roast

$7.50

Granny's House

Sm Granny's House

$4.95

Med Granny's House

$5.45

Large Granny's House

$5.95

Lumber Jack

Small Lumber Jack

$4.95

Med Lumber Jack

$5.35

Large Lumber Jack

$5.95

Wanting Smore

Small Smore

$5.00

Medium Smore

$5.45

Large Smore

$6.00

Frozen Drinks

Frappucino

$5.75

Frozen Coffee Drinks Java Chip or Mocha

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.75

A refreshing Ice cold strawberry smoothie sure to delight

Wildberry Smoothie

$6.75

A refreshing Ice cold Wildberry smoothie sure to delight

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

$3.75

Brewed fresh coffee over a larger period of time a strong but cold coffee served over ice

Grandma's Chai

$4.25

Orange Juice mixed with chai concentrate and vanilla

16oz Iced Drip Coffee

$3.25

16oz Iced Americano

$3.75

16oz Iced Latte

$4.50

16oz Iced Cappuccino

$4.25

16oz Iced Tea

$3.50

16oz Iced "Hot" Chocolate

$3.75

16oz Iced Chai

$5.25

16oz Iced Matcha

$5.00

16oz Iced London Fog

$4.75

16oz Iced Georgia Mountain Honey

$4.25

16oz Iced Southern Charm

$5.50

16oz Iced Scouts Honor

$5.50

16oz Smoked Latte

$6.25

16oz PSL

$5.75

16oz Lumber Jack

$5.95

16oz Granny's House

$5.95

16oz Wanting Smore

$6.15

Coffee Beans

12oz Bold Springs Blend Bag

$16.00

Cashew Butter

Roasted

$4.25

Raw

$4.25

Cashews

Raw

$9.99

Roasted

$9.99

Mugs

Murphy's Mud Love 8oz

$18.00

Murphy's Mud Love 12oz

$20.00

Murphy's Mud Love 16oz

$25.00

Martha the Potter 8oz

$20.00

Books

Words to the Weary

$15.00

Shirts

Don't Lose Your Head

$25.00

Comfort Zone

$25.00

Nedza's Donuts

Choc Strawberry Lavendar

$3.00

Van Straw Lavendar

$3.00

Chocolate Churro

$3.00

Choc Sprinkle

$3.00

Vanilla Frosted

$3.00

Yeast Churro

$3.00

Choc Frosted

$3.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

It's about to get Caprese

$8.00

I Ham what I Ham

$7.00

Bacon Me Crazy

$9.00

Hey There Pumpkin

$8.00

Bagels

Everything Bagel

$3.50

Plain Bagel

$3.50

Wheat Bagel

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

A bold coffee shop with a warm and cozy feel, serving up specialty coffee and craft drinks on the daily.

Location

315 N Madison Avenue Suite A, Monroe, GA 30655

Directions

