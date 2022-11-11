Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bolé Ethiopian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

1341 Pascal St North

St. Paul, MN 55108

Order Again

Popular Items

Super Veggie Sampler (Vegan)
Veggie Sampler (Regular)
Siga Wat

Vegetarian/Vegan Entrées

Ater Kik (Yellow Lentils)

$11.95+

Yellow split peas, onions, ginger, garlic, & curry

Fasolia (Green Beans)

$11.95+

Green beans, carrots, tomatoes, onions, & garlic

Miser (Red Lentils)

$12.95+

Split lentils, onions, garlic, & berbere

Potato and Carrot Alicha

$12.95+

Potatoes, carrots, slowly simmered with ginger, garlic, onions, and turmeric.

Roasted Beets W/ Tumeric

$10.95+

Shiro (Chickpeas)

$11.95+

Ground chickpeas, onions, garlic, & traditional spices

Tiqel Gomen (Cabbage)

$11.95+

Cabbage, carrots, potatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, & curry

Yabesha Gomen (Collard Greens)

$11.95+

Kale, onions, ginger, garlic, & traditional spices

Veggie Sampler (Small)

$10.95

Chef’s selection of 3 freshly prepared vegetarian dishes

Veggie Sampler (Regular)

$14.95

Chef’s selection of 5 freshly prepared vegetarian dishes

Super Veggie Sampler (Vegan)

$28.95

Chef’s selection of vegetarian dishes (Good for 2 guests)

Layer it up!

$11.95

Layers of 3 chef selected vegetarian dish

Meat Entrées

Doro Wat

$18.00

Traditional bone-in chicken dish slowly cooked in a rich, spciy berbere sauce served with a hard boiled egg

Gomen Besiga (Collard Greens with Beef)

$13.45

Siga Wat

$14.00

Beef stew cooked in berbere sauce & traditional spices

Yebeg Alicha

$15.00

Lamb chunks slow cooked with onions, garlic, & flavored with herbal butter

Half Meat Half Veggie

$33.95

Siga wat (beef), gomen besega (beef with collard greens) and 4 vegetarian dishes

Meat Combo

$39.95

Chef's selection of 3 meat dishes with your choice of 3 vegetarian dishes

Tour of Ethiopia for 4+ person

$62.95

Combination of our meat combo, veggie sampler, veggie sambusa. Meat combo consisting of chef's selection of meat dishes (i.e. Doro wat, sega wat, etc.) with your choice of 2 vegetarian dishes.

Kids

Chicken Strips w/ Fries (Kids)

$6.00

Fish & Fries (Kids)

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks (4pc) w/ Fries (Kids)

$5.00

Combination for 2+ Guests

Extras

Rice

$4.00

Injera

$1.25

Side Salad

$4.00

Bread

$1.00

Egg

$1.25

Ayb / Cottage Cheese

$0.95

Gluten Free Injera

$3.00

Side Shiro

$3.50

Side Miser

$3.50

Side Ater Kik

$3.50

Side Tiqel Gomen

$3.50

Side Fasolia

$3.50

Side Yabesha Gomen

$3.50

Side Awaze Sauce

$0.75

Mitmita

$0.85

Mitmita is a powdered seasoning mix used in Ethiopia. It is orange-red in color and contains ground African bird's eye chili peppers, Ethiopian cardamom (korerima), cloves, and salt. It occasionally has other spices including cinnamon, cumin, and ginger.

Senafech

$0.85

Made with mustard seed with a hot, bitter flavor.

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ambo water

$4.25

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.45

Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Catering per person

Catering/person

$17.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Bolé Ethiopian Cuisine strives to deliver on the excellence that our customers expect! All entrées are prepared with the finest ingredients that are delicately blended with warm, zesty spices to deliver the full flavor of authentic Ethiopian cuisine to the Twin Cities community!

Location

1341 Pascal St North, St. Paul, MN 55108

Directions

Bolé Ethiopian Cuisine image
Bolé Ethiopian Cuisine image

