Bolicious 919 Latson Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
919 Latson Rd, Howell, MI 48843
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Log Cabin - 5393 E Grand River Ave, Howell, MI 48843
No Reviews
5393 E Grand River Ave, Howell, MI 48843 Howell, MI 48843
View restaurant
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell - 4433 E Grand River Ave
No Reviews
4433 E Grand River Ave Howell, MI 48843
View restaurant