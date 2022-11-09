Bolicious 919 Latson Rd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Campfire
Strawberry Kiwi

Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.69

Iced brown sugar milk tea with caramelized tapioca pearls

Taro Milk Tea

$6.69

Iced taro milk tea with caramelized tapioca pearls with whipped cream

Coconut Milk Tea

$6.69

Iced Coconut milk tea with caramelized tapioca pearls

Cookie & Creme

$6.69

Iced cookies & creme milk tea with caramelized tapioca pearls

Fruit Tea

Dragon Fruit Passion

$6.69

Iced Dragon fruit tea with passion fruit popping pearls

Strawberry Kiwi

$6.69

Iced strawberry fruit tea with kiwi fruit popping pearls

Peach-Mango

$6.69

Iced peach fruit tea with mango fruit popping pearls

Build Your Own Tea

Build Your Own

$6.69

Bubble Waffle

Mangolicious Bubble Waffle

$9.00

Vanilla waffle with vanilla ice cream served with mango chunks and granola topped with whipped cream and a granola bar and Vanilla Waffer

Cinnamon Churro Crunch

$9.00

Vanilla Waffle with vanilla ice cream with crushed cinnamon churros and topped with whipped cream and powered cinnamon served with churros and poky sticks

Reese's Queen

$9.00

Vanilla waffle with vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cup pieces topped with whipped cream served with a peanut butter cup and chocolate syrup and two poky sticks

Mr.M Pieces

$9.00

Vanilla waffle with vanilla ice cream with chocolate candy and topped with whipped cream and chocolate candy pieces and drizzled chocolate syrup with two poky sticks

Chocolate King

$9.00

Vanilla waffle with Vanilla Ice Cream with chocolate shaving and pieces. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate Hershey bar chuck, drizzled chocolate syrup and two poky sticks

Campfire

Campfire

$9.00

Vanilla waffle with vanilla ice cream with chocolate shavings, chocolate chucks, marshmallow and graham crackers, topped with whipped cream and a s'more stick drizzled chocolate syrup

Let's get to the Dough

$9.00

vanilla waffle with vanilla ice cream with edible cookie dough, topped with whipped cream, chocolate chip cookie, edible cookie dough pieces, drizzled chocolate syrup, and two chocolate poky sticks

Cookie Time

$9.00

Vanilla waffle with vanilla ice cream with cookies & cream with cookies & cream cookie, Topped with whipped cream, Drizzled chocolate syrup and served with two poky sticks

We're going Nuts

$9.00

Vanilla waffle with vanilla ice cream, fresh peanuts, and granola pieces, and topped with whipped cream, snickers and a granola bar, drizzled caramel syrup and two poky sticks

Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake

$9.00

vanilla waffle with vanilla ice cream sprinkles, topped with whipped cream, vanilla cookies, and cream and birthday cupcake and drizzled strawberry syrup

Plain Ice Cream Waffle

$7.00

Plain waffle No ice cream

$4.50

Chips

Cheetos

$2.25

Doritos

$2.25

Funyuns

$2.25

Lays

$2.25

Planters

$2.25

Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.25

Coke can

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Gatorade Sugar Free

$2.50

Glass Coke

$4.25

Pepsi can

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.99

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.99

S. Pellegrino

$3.99

Saratoga Water

$4.50

Spirit can

$1.50

Monster

$4.25

Candy

Boba Candy

$0.50

Jello

$1.00

Kids

Kids Mangolicious Bubble Waffle

$6.00

Vanilla waffle with vanilla ice cream served with mango chunks and granola topped with whipped cream and Vanilla Waffer

Kids Cinnamon Churro Crunch

$6.00

Vanilla Waffle with vanilla ice cream with crushed cinnamon churros and topped with whipped cream and powered cinnamon served with churros and poky sticks

Kids Reese's Queen

$6.00

Vanilla waffle with vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cup pieces topped with whipped cream served with a peanut butter cup and chocolate syrup and two poky sticks

Kids Mr.M Pieces

$6.00

Vanilla waffle with vanilla ice cream with chocolate candy and topped with whipped cream and chocolate candy pieces and drizzled chocolate syrup with two poky sticks

Kids Chocolate King

$6.00

Vanilla waffle with Vanilla Ice Cream with chocolate shaving and pieces. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate Hershey bar chuck, drizzled chocolate syrup and two poky sticks

Kids Campfire

$6.00

Vanilla waffle with vanilla ice cream with chocolate shavings, chocolate chunks, marshmallows and graham crackers, topped with whipped cream and a s'more stick drizzled chocolate syrup

Kids Let's get to the Dough

$6.00

vanilla waffle with vanilla ice cream with edible cookie dough, topped with whipped cream, chocolate chip cookie, edible cookie dough pieces, drizzled chocolate syrup, and two chocolate poky sticks

Kids Cookie Time

$6.00

Vanilla waffle with vanilla ice cream with cookies & cream with cookies & cream cookie, Topped with whipped cream, Drizzled chocolate syrup and served with two poky sticks

Kids We're going Nuts

$6.00

Vanilla waffle with vanilla ice cream, fresh peanuts, and granola pieces, and topped with whipped cream, snickers and a granola bar, drizzled caramel syrup and two poky sticks

Kids Birthday Cake

$6.00

vanilla waffle with vanilla ice cream sprinkles, topped with whipped cream, vanilla cookies, and cream and birthday cupcake and drizzled strawberry syrup

Kids Plain Waffle with Ice Cream

$4.00

Kids Plain Waffle no Ice Cream

$3.00

Doughnuts

Taro

$1.25

Cookies and cream

$1.25

S’more

$1.25

Honeydew

$1.25

Brown sugar

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

919 Latson Rd, Howell, MI 48843

