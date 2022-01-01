Bolita
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
A neighborhood cocktail bar with Cuban roots, grown in LA.
Location
864 North Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Intelligentsia Coffee - Silver Lake
No Reviews
3922 West Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90029
View restaurant