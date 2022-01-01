Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bolita

review star

No reviews yet

864 North Virgil Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90029

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A neighborhood cocktail bar with Cuban roots, grown in LA.

Website

Location

864 North Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029

Directions

Gallery
Bolita image
Bolita image
Bolita image

Similar restaurants in your area

KEN'S RAMEN
orange starNo Reviews
775 N Virgil Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90029
View restaurantnext
Alma's
orange starNo Reviews
904 N Virgil Ave Los Angeles, CA 90029
View restaurantnext
DeSano Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 5,621
4959 Santa Monica Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90029
View restaurantnext
Intelligentsia Coffee - Silver Lake
orange starNo Reviews
3922 West Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90029
View restaurantnext
All Day Baby
orange star4.6 • 78
3200 W Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
El Cochinito
orange star4.3 • 1,650
3508 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston