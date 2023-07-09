Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bollywood Grill 6756 Hollywood Blvd

6756 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Bollywood Frankies

Aloo Gobi Frankie

$13.00

Channa Masala Frankie

$13.00

Tandoori Paneer Frankie

$14.00

Chicken Tikka Masala Frankie

$14.00

Tandoor Chicken Frankie

$15.00

Lamb Curry Frankie

$16.00

Fish Frankie Frankie

$16.00

Bollywood Bowls

Veggie Bowl

$14.00

Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Lamb Bowl

$16.00

Bollywood Sandwiches

FCTM SANDWICH

$12.00

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$10.00

Small Plates (Vegetarian)

PAPDI CHAAT

$9.00

SAMOSA CHAAT

$10.00

ALOO TIKKI CHAAT

$10.00

VEGETABLE SAMOSA

$6.00

MIX VEGETABLE PAKORA

$7.00

PANEER PAKORA

$8.00

FRIES

$5.00

ALOO TIKKI

$6.00

Small Plates (Non-Vegetarian)

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA FRIES

$9.00

POPCORN CHICKEN PAKORA

$9.00

CHICKEN 65 WINGS

$9.00

CHICKEN KORMA WINGS

$9.00

GOLDEN SHRIMP

$12.00

AMRITSARI FISH

$11.00

From The Tandoor

TANDOORI CHICKEN FULL

$22.00

TANDOORI CHICKEN HALF

$12.00

CHICKEN TIKKA

$18.00

MURG MALAI KABOB

$19.00

LAMB TIKKA

$20.00

SEEKH KABOB

$19.00

TANDOORI LAMB CHOPS

$27.00

TANDOORI SHRIMP

$21.00

TANDOORI FISH

$22.00

TANDOORI PANEER

$17.00

Seafood Entrees

SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA

$20.00

GARLIC SHRIMP

$20.00

CHILI SHRIMP

$20.00

FISH COCONUT CURRY

$20.00

SALMON FISH CURRY

$20.00

Non-Vegetarian Entrees

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$18.00

CHILI CHICKEN

$17.00

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$17.00

CHICKEN CURRY

$16.00

CHICKEN KORMA

$18.00

CHICKEN SAAGWALA

$18.00

KARAHI CHICKEN

$18.00

LAMB TIKKA MASALA

$18.00

ROGAN JOSH

$20.00

LAMB VINDALOO

$20.00

LAMB KORMA

$20.00

LAMB SAAGWAALA

$20.00

KARAHI LAMB

$20.00

Vegetarian Entrees

MIX VEGETABLES

$16.00

SAAG PANEER

$16.00

ALOO SAAG

$16.00

CHANNA SAAG

$16.00

ALOO GOBI

$16.00

BHINDI MASALA

$16.00

CHANA MASALA

$16.00

MALAI KOFTA

$16.00

YELLOW DAL TADKA

$15.00

BLACK DAL

$15.00

PANEER TIKKA MASALA

$16.00

SHAHI PANEER

$16.00

MATTAR PANEER

$16.00

NAVRATTAN KORMA

$17.00

Rice

SMALL RICE

$3.00

RICE

$5.00

VEG BIRYANI

$14.00

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$16.00

FISH BIRYANI

$20.00

LAMB BIRYANI

$17.00

SHRIMP BIRYANI

$20.00

Breads

PLAIN NAAN

$3.00

GARLIC NAAN

$4.00

CHEESE NAAN

$5.00

CHICKEN NAAN

$7.00

KEEMA NAAN

$8.00

ONION KULCHA

$5.00

PANEER KULCHA

$7.00

ROTI

$3.00

LACHA PARANTHA

$5.00

ALOO PARANTHA

$7.00

Salads

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$5.00

KACHUMBER SALAD

$5.00

TANDOORI CHICKEN SALAD

$8.00

Side Orders

PAPDUM

$4.00

MINT CHUTNEY

$3.00

TAMARIND CHUTNEY

$3.00

MANGO CHUTNEY

$4.00

MIXED PICKLE

$4.00

RAITA

$5.00

ONION/CHILI/LEMON

$3.00

Desserts

GULAB JAMUN

$5.00

GAJAR HALWA

$5.00

RICE PUDDING (KHEER)

$5.00

KULFI

$5.00

RAS MALAI

$5.00

Beverages

SODA

$4.00

IMPORTED SODA

$5.00

NIMBU SODA

$6.00

ICE TEA (RASPBERRY)

$4.00

SAN PELEGRINO WATER

$7.00

FIJI WATER

$5.00

LASSI

$7.00

MASALA TEA

$4.00

Alcohol

Taj Mahal

Fly Horse Royal

Stella Artois

$9.00

Corona

$9.00

Blue Moon

$9.00

White Claw

$8.00

House Red - Glass

$11.00

House White - Glass

$10.00

House Red - Bottle

$33.00

House White - Bottle

$33.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

The Art of Modern and Traditional Indian Cuisine

Location

6756 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

