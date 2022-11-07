Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Boloco Berklee College of Music - Modern Mexican

review star

No reviews yet

1080 Boylston St

Boston, MA 02115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Modern Mexican Burrito
Goloco Bowl (Create Your Own)
Modern Mexican Bowl

Burritos

Served hot with your choice of Boloco Rice, Brown Rice or Farro (Choice of Whole Wheat or Original Tortilla)
Modern Mexican Burrito

Modern Mexican Burrito

$8.25

Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro

Classic Mexican Burrito

Classic Mexican Burrito

$8.25

Boloco Rice, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro (Modern Mexican minus the Magic Loco Sauce)

Elote (Street Corn) Burrito

Elote (Street Corn) Burrito

$8.25

House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese

Buffalo Burrito

Buffalo Burrito

$8.25

Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing

Teriyaki OG Burrito

Teriyaki OG Burrito

$8.25

Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice

The Summer Burrito

The Summer Burrito

$8.25

Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.

Fajita Loco Burrito

Fajita Loco Burrito

$8.25

Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Pico de Gallo, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Queso Sauce, Tomatillo Salsa

Mexican Caesar

Mexican Caesar

$8.25

Mixed greens, Cotija cheese, Caesar dressing and croutons

Goloco Burrito

$8.25

Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.

Bowls

Served hot with or without our Calabacitas and choice of Boloco Rice, Brown Rice or Farro Calabacitas (which translates to “little squash”) is a Traditional Mexican Sauteed Veggie mixture. Mexican Zucchini, Summer Squash, Onion, Corn, Peppers
Modern Mexican Bowl

Modern Mexican Bowl

$8.75

Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro. Served with Boloco Rice and with or without our House Calabacitas.

Classic Mexican Bowl

$8.75

The Modern Mexican, minus the Magic Loco Sauce. Served with Boloco Rice and with or without our House Calabacitas.

Elote (Street Corn) Bowl

Elote (Street Corn) Bowl

$8.75

House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese. Served with farro and with or without our House Calabacitas.

Buffalo Bowl

Buffalo Bowl

$8.75

Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing. Served with Boloco Rice and with or without our House Calabacitas.

Teriyaki OG Bowl

Teriyaki OG Bowl

$8.75

Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice.

The Summer Bowl

The Summer Bowl

$8.75

Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.

Fajita Loco Bowl

Fajita Loco Bowl

$8.75

Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Pico de Gallo, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Queso Sauce, Tomatillo Salsa. Served with Boloco Rice and with or without our House Calabacitas.

Mexican Caesar Bowl

$8.75

Mixed greens, Cotija cheese, Caesar dressing and croutons. Served with or without our House Calabacitas.

Goloco Bowl (Create Your Own)

$8.75

Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.

Salads

Served with our House Vinaigrette on a bed of our Mixed Greens.
Modern Mexican Salad

Modern Mexican Salad

$8.75

Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro

Classic Mexican Salad

$8.75

Boloco Rice, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro (Modern Mexican minus the Magic Loco Sauce)

Elote (Street Corn) Salad

Elote (Street Corn) Salad

$8.75

House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese

Buffalo Salad

Buffalo Salad

$8.75

Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing

Teriyaki OG Salad

Teriyaki OG Salad

$8.75

Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice

The Summer Salad

The Summer Salad

$8.75

Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.

Fajita Loco Salad

Fajita Loco Salad

$8.75

Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Pico de Gallo, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Queso Sauce, Tomatillo Salsa

Mexican Caesar Salad

$8.75

Mixed greens, Cotija cheese, Caesar dressing and croutons

Goloco Salad (Create Your Own)

$8.75

Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.

Quesadillas

Filled, Melted, and Grilled.

Modern Mexican Quesadilla

$8.75

Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro

Classic Mexican Quesadilla

$8.75

Boloco Rice, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro (Modern Mexican minus the Magic Loco Sauce)

Elote (Street Corn) Quesadilla

$8.75

House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli.

Buffalo Quesadilla

$8.75

Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing

Teriyaki OG Quesadilla

$8.75

Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice

The Summer Quesadilla

$8.75

Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.

Fajita Loco Quesadilla

$8.75

Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Pico de Gallo, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Queso Sauce, Tomatillo Salsa

Goloco Quesadilla

$8.75

Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Sides

Chips

$2.00
Chips and Guac

Chips and Guac

$3.50
Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$3.50
Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$2.50

Nachos - Go To

$6.00

Goloco Nachos (Create Your Own)

$10.50
Rice and Beans

Rice and Beans

$4.00
Side of Guacamole

Side of Guacamole

$2.50
Side of Salsa

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side of Chicken

$2.00
Side of Queso

Side of Queso

$2.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2/$2)

$2.00

Side of Tortilla

$1.00

Side of Steak

$2.00

Side of Dressing

$1.00

Drinks

Pumpkin Spiced Shake

$3.00

Cookie Monster Shake

$4.00

Small Passion Fruit beverage

$3.75

Small Hibiscus beverage

$3.75

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Smartwater

$3.00

Spindrift - Lime

$3.00

Spindrift - Raspberry Lime

$3.00

Spindrift - Blackberry

$3.00

Spindrift - Grapefruit

$3.00

Spindrift - Orange Mango

$3.00

Honest - Green Tea

$3.00

Honest - Half and Half

$3.00

Honest - Hibiscus

$3.00

Honest - Peach Oolong

$3.00

Vit Water - Power C

$3.00

Vit Water - XXX

$3.00

Vit Water - Energy

$3.00

Upside Dawn Golden Pale Ale (Non-Alcoholic)

$3.00

Run Wild IPA (Non-Alcoholic)

$3.00

Cerveza Athletica (Non-Alcoholic)

$3.00

Free Wave (Non-Alcoholic)

$3.00

Kid's Menu

Kid Combo

$6.00

Big Kid Combo

$8.00

Kid's Burrito

$4.00

Donate a Meal

Donate $5 to Feed the Frontline at Boston Children's Hospital

$5.00

Family Meal Kits

Family Meal Kit for 2

Family Meal Kit for 2

$20.00

All the fixings you need to enjoy Boloco in the comfort of your home. Everything packed in reheatable containers. Just pop it in the oven to warm it up and enjoy!

Family Meal Kit for 5

Family Meal Kit for 5

$50.00

All the fixings you need to enjoy Boloco in the comfort of your home. Everything packed in reheatable containers. Just pop it in the oven to warm it up and enjoy!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1080 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02115

Directions

Gallery
Boloco image
Boloco image

Similar restaurants in your area

Naco Taco Newbury Street Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
354 Newbury Street Boston, MA 02115
View restaurantnext
Amelia's Taqueria - Boylston
orange star4.5 • 752
1076 Boylston Street Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Casa Romero
orange star4.1 • 3,176
30 Gloucester St Boston, MA 02115
View restaurantnext
LA NETA
orange starNo Reviews
255 NEWBURY STREET BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - Prudential Center
orange star3.0 • 61
800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127 Boston, MA 02199
View restaurantnext
Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge
orange star4.5 • 2,834
297 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boston

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston