Mexican & Tex-Mex
Boloco Berklee College of Music - Modern Mexican
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1080 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02115
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Anna's Taqueria - Prudential Center
3.0 • 61
800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127 Boston, MA 02199
View restaurant