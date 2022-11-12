Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Bologna Via Cucina
240 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Benvenuti a Bologna trattoria. Quaint, little family owned and operated Italian restaurant. est 1985
Location
334 S Main St, Rochester, MI 48307
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill | M-59, Sterling Heights, Michigan
No Reviews
44899 Mound Road Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rochester
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Rochester Hills North
4.8 • 1,139
3080 Walton Blvd Rochester Hills, MI 48309
View restaurant
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Rochester Hills South
4.6 • 119
3147 S Rochester Rd Rochester Hills, MI 48307
View restaurant