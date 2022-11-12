Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Bologna Via Cucina

240 Reviews

$$

334 S Main St

Rochester, MI 48307

Popular Items

Family Chicken Dinner
Create Your Own Pasta (small)
Create Your Own Pasta (Large)

Chef Specials (Copy)

Shrimp Carbonara

$29.00

Jumbo Shells

$22.00Out of stock

Orange Roughy

$33.00

Steak 8oz

$44.00

Coupon / Bundles

Family Chicken Dinner

$48.00

choice of chicken, penne tomato basil, salad, bread, 4 mini cannoli (serves 4)

The Original Pizza Pack

$33.00

Large cheese pizza, penne bolognese, large antipasto salad, bread (serves 4)

Create Your Own Pasta (Large)

$23.00

large create your own pasta served with salad or soup, bread (serves 2-3)

Antipasti

Calamari

$14.00

breaded, fried, banana peppers, onion, white wine, lemon

Caprese

$14.00

tomato, mozzarella, basil, evoo, balsamic glaze.

Bruschetta Classica

$11.00

toast, parmesan, tomato relish, basil, balsamic glaze

Melanzana Rollentini

$14.00

breaded eggplant, stuffed with ricotta, tomato basil sauce, baked cheese

Nonna'a Meatball Trio

$13.00

3 meatballs, tomato basil sauce, ricotta

Bread

$3.00

loaf bread

GF Bread

$7.00Out of stock

Cauliflower cracker crust, evoo, house seasoning, house herbs.

Pizza Carry Out

SMALL PIZZA

$12.00

hand tossed dough, grated mozzarella, pizza sauce, sesame seed crust

PIZZA LARGE

$16.00

hand tossed dough, grated mozzarella, pizza sauce, sesame seed crust

Andrea small

$17.00

eggplant, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, pizza sauce

Andrea large

$25.00

eggplant, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, pizza sauce

Danny small

$14.00

double pepperoni, cheese, pizza sauce,

Danny large

$23.00

double pepperoni, cheese, pizza sauce,

Diavola SMALL

$16.00

Diavola Large

$25.00

Cristina SMALL

$17.00

Mozzarella-ricotta, roasted peaches, prosciutto, evoo.

Cristina Large

$25.00

Harvest SMALL

$17.00

Harvest Large

$25.00

Margherita small

$14.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, light pizza sauce

Margherita large

$23.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, light pizza sauce

Jonathon small

$17.00

ham, bacon, sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce

Jonathon large

$25.00

ham, bacon, sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce

Jeffrey small

$17.00

white pizza. chicken, garlic, parmesan, alfredo

Jeffrey large

$26.00

white pizza. chicken, garlic, parmesan, alfredo

JB Classic small

$17.00

sausage, banana peppers, pepperoni, ammoglio

JB Classic large

$25.00

sausage, banana peppers, pepperoni, ammoglio

Zack goes to Hawaii small

$15.00

ham, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, pizza sauce

Zack goes to Hawaii large

$24.00

ham, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, pizza sauce

Pizza Kit (make at home)

$19.00

dough, cheese, sauce, flour, oil, sesame seeds

Pasta

Create Your Own Pasta (small)

$16.00

create your own pasta bowl. Choose your favorite pasta and sauce. Customized it by adding toppings.

Casalinga small

$22.00

penne bolognese, Italian sausage, meatballs, baked cheese (serves 1)

Casalinga large

$35.00

penne bolognese, Italian sausage, meatballs, baked cheese (serves 2-3)

Carbonara

$21.00

spaghetti, bacon, onion, peas, Parmesan, egg yolk

Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

jumbo cheese ravioli, tomato basil sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00

breaded eggplant, ricotta, tomato basil sauce, over penne

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00

fettuccine, cream, galic, parmesan

Gnocchi

$18.00

flour-potato dumpling

Meat Ravioli

$18.00

ground beef and veal, tomato basil sauce

Meat Lasagna small

$23.00

layers of pasta sheets, seasoned ground beef and sausage, ricotta, tomato basil sauce, baked cheese (serves 1)

Meat Lasagna large

$35.00

layers of pasta sheets, seasoned ground beef and sausage, ricotta, tomato basil sauce, baked cheese (serves 2-3)

Penne Zucca

$24.00

Penne with ground sausage, sauteed spinach, parmesan and pumpkin cream sauce.

Pumpkin Gnocchi

$22.00

fried gnocchi, pumpkin cream sauce, seasonal spices, walnuts, goat cheese

Ragu Pasta

$29.00

tender short rib bolognese sauce with peas, sauteed mushrooms, and fettucine pasta

Tuscan Shrimp

$28.00

Insalata & Zuppa

House Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, garbonzo beans

House Salad (side)

$5.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, garbonzo beans

Caesar Salad

$14.00Out of stock

romaine, parmesan, crouton, caesar dressing

Caesar Salad (side)

$6.00Out of stock

romaine, parmesan, crouton, caesar dressing

Antipasto Salad

$17.00

mixed greens, tomato, salami, provolone, ham, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, red onion, house dressing\

Antipasto Salad (side)

$7.50

mixed greens, tomato, salami, provolone, ham, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, red onion, house dressing\

Traverse Salad

$17.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, toasted almonds, dried cherries, chicken, three berry vinaigrette

Wedding Soup (16oz)

$5.50

chicken broth, mini meatballs, spinach, parmesan, acini de pepe

Wedding Soup (32oz)

$9.00

chicken broth, mini meatballs, spinach, parmesan, acini de pepe

Entree

Traverse City Chicken

$22.00

almond breaded, cherry brandy cream sauce, dried cherries, sauteed mushrooms

Pollo alla Parmigiana

$22.00

breaded, tomato basil sauce, baked cheese

Pollo Picatta

$21.00

chicken, white wine, capers, artichokes

Pollo Marsala

$21.00

chicken, Sweet Marsala wine, mushroom

Pollo Siciliano

$22.00

Short Rib Entree

$34.00

Braised short ribs, chef vegetables and mashed red skin potatoes

Meatloaf

$25.00Out of stock

Maple Salmon

$28.00

maple glazed Atlantic salmon, crushed walnuts, over a bed of crispy parmesan and balsamic brussels sprouts

Salmon Ancient Grains

$32.00

over a bed of barley and risotto with roasted apple, carmelized onion, carrot, celery, walnuts, goat cheese

Salmon Picatta

$26.00

artichokes, capers, lemon wine sauce, vegetable

Dolci

Tiramisu

$8.00

lady fingers, mascarpone cream, sweet marsala, cocoa

Limoncello Cake

$8.50

Alternating layers of sponge cake and lemon infused mascarpone cream, decorated with Limoncello sauce.

Frutti di Bosco

$8.50Out of stock

Shortcrust pastry base filled with pastry cream, topped with a layer of sponge cake and lavishly garnished with an assortment of berries

Ricotta & Pistachio Cake

$9.00

Pistachio and ricotta creams separated by sponge cake, decorated with crushed pistachios and dusted with powdered sugar.

Apple Crisp

$8.50

Chocolate Temptation

$9.00

Layer of chocolate cake made with cocoa from Ecuador, filled with chocolate and hazelnut creams and a hazelnut crunch, covered with a chocolate glaze

LG Chocolate Cannoli

$5.50

2 mini cannoli

$4.50

cream filled pastry, walnuts, chocolate

4 mini cannoli

$8.00

cream filled pastry, walnuts, chocolate

12 mini cannoli

$15.00

cream filled pastry, walnuts, chocolate

Spumoni (cup)

$4.50

Italian ice cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Sugo

Tomato Basil Sauce (32oz)

$9.50

premium plum tomatoes, pureed

Bolognese Meat Sauce (32oz)

$13.00

hearty, ground meats, tomato, fennel

Palomino Sauce (32oz)

$10.00

creamy tomato basil

Alfredo Sauce (32oz)

$13.00

heavy cream, butter, garlic, parmesan

Ammoglio Sauce (32oz)

$10.00

hand crushed tomato, basil, evoo, garlic, green onions

Fra Diavolo Sauce (32oz)

$11.00

banana peppers, red pepper flake, tomatoes

House Dressing (16oz)

$5.00

tomato basil vinaigrette

House Dressing (32oz)

$10.00

tomato basil vinaigrette

Ranch Dressing (16oz)

$7.00

Ranch Dressing (32oz)

$11.00

Caesar Dressing (16oz)

$7.00

Caesar Dressing (32oz)

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Benvenuti a Bologna trattoria. Quaint, little family owned and operated Italian restaurant. est 1985

Website

Location

334 S Main St, Rochester, MI 48307

Directions

