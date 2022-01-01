Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

Bologna Gourmet

review star

No reviews yet

5661 PALMER WAY, STE B

CARLSBAD, CA 92010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Tagliatelle Ragu`
Margherita
Paccheri al pesto

Appetizer

Grilled octopus

$23.50

Grilled octopus served over a bed of arugula with sriracha mayo.

Meatballs

$14.50

Qty. 4 Meatballs in marinara sauce. This is not a pasta dish. Modifiers not available.

Melanina salad appetizer

$13.50

Spinach salad in sesame dressing with apples, raisins and parmigiano cheese.

The Layers Pasta

Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$24.50

Traditional homemade lasagna pasta prepared in layers of besciamella cream, bolognese meat ragu, and parmigiano cheese. This item is baked and available only on Friday and Saturday

Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.50

frief slices of eggplants, coated in our homemade marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella and parmigiano cheese. This item is baked and available only on Friday and Saturday.

Le Paste - Primi piatti

Tagliatelle Ragu`

Tagliatelle Ragu`

$22.50

homemade egg noodles served with our traditional homemade bolognese (100% beef) meat ragu sauce

Spaghetti with clams

Spaghetti with clams

$23.00

Spaghetti- classic durum wheat semolina pasta served with clams cooked in white wine, parsley, garlic and sundried tomatoes.

Gnocchi all arrabbiata

$20.00

Traditional homemade ricotta cheese gnocchi dumpling served with homemade spicy tomato sauce

Paccheri al pesto

$21.00

Large tube shaped pasta served with blended fresh basil, pine nuts, parmigiano cheese and olive oil.

Bucatino amatriciana

$24.50

Thick traditional spaghetti served in light spicy tomato sauce, with cured pork cheek, pecorino cheese and shallots

Ravioli

Ravioli

$26.50

Lobster stuffed ravioli prepared in creamy lobster bisque sauce

Meat/Fish

Veal Cotoletta Milanese

$45.50Out of stock

Breaded light fried in butter veal chop (1lb), finished in oven, served with grilled vegetables. No modifiers available!

Meat Grigliatina

$29.50

Grilled Italian mild sausages and marinated chicken filet served with salad in Italian dressing. No modifiers available!

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.50

Breaded light fried chicken breast, served with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, finished in oven. Served with arugula and cherry tomatoes. No modifiers available!!

Fish of the day

$32.00Out of stock

Fish of the day paired with a side of CHef's choice. Modifiers not available!!!

Pinsa

Pinsa is a mix between focaccia and pizza

Margherita

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil

Sausage

$20.00

Tomato sauce, Italian sausage, mushrooms, spinach and parmigiano cheese

Burrata

Burrata

$23.50

Touch of gorgonzola cheese, arugula, prosciutto, burrata and cherry tomatoes

Vegetariana

$20.50

Pesto stone pinsa topped with veggies, mushrooms and parmigiano cheese

Salads

Elizabeth

$16.00

Arugula salad, shaved parmigiano cheese, walnuts, sliced pears, served with Italian dressing (EVOO and balsamic vinegar).

Cesarina

$15.50

Hearts of romaine with croutons, traditional Ceasar dressing, and shaved parmigiano.

Burrata Salad

$19.50

Velvety burrata mozzarella, served with arugula, cherry tomatoes and prosciutto di Parma in fig reduction. No modifiers available!

Grilled vegetables plate

$18.50

grilled vegetables mix, served over a bed of arugula

Dessert

Tiramisu

$7.80Out of stock

Sicilian Cannoli

$6.00Out of stock

Limoncello & Mascarpone cake

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Your new Italian spot, serving gourmet and comfort food based on original recipes from Emilia Romagna region, in northern Italy. Our menu offers several options of handmade pasta, meat, panini and desserts. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5661 PALMER WAY, STE B, CARLSBAD, CA 92010

Directions

Gallery
Bologna Gourmet image
Bologna Gourmet image
Bologna Gourmet image

Similar restaurants in your area

Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC - 7110 Avenida Encinas Ste 103
orange starNo Reviews
7110 Avenida Encinas Ste 103 Carlsbad, CA 92011
View restaurantnext
Amalfi Cucina Italiana
orange star4.5 • 433
1035 La Bonita Rd San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
Lupillozz Pizza
orange star4.5 • 261
328 Vista Village Vista, CA 92083
View restaurantnext
Gregorio's Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,245
300 Carlsbad Village Dr Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurantnext
264 Fresco
orange star4.2 • 3,670
264 Carlsbad Village Dr Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurantnext
San Elijo Vine & Tap
orange star4.5 • 512
1231 Elfin Forest Rd. West Ste #110 San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in CARLSBAD

The Cheesecake Factory
orange star4.4 • 19,345
2525 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurantnext
Veggie Grill
orange star4.6 • 6,630
965 Palomar Airport Rd Carlsbad, CA 92011
View restaurantnext
Beach Plum Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 6,287
6971 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 6,143
6985 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Pure Burger - Carlsbad
orange star4.3 • 5,985
2641 Gateway Road Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Luna Grill
orange star4.7 • 5,408
2681 Gateway Rd Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near CARLSBAD
Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Oceanside
review star
Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Escondido
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston