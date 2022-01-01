Main picView gallery

Bolo's - Brunswick 7 Dunlap St.

review star

No reviews yet

7 Dunlap St.

Brunswick, ME 04011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Liquor

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.50

Absolut

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Ice Pik

$6.50

Stoli

$8.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Gosling'S

$7.50

Myers Dark Rum

$7.50

Malibu

$7.50

Mt. Gay

$7.50

Well Rum

$6.00

Cabo Wabo Anejo Teq

$15.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco Tequila

$13.00

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.50

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.50

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

El Buho Mezcal

$12.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Exotica Silver

$7.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$13.00

Herradura Sel Sup

$13.00

Herradura Silver

$11.00

Hornitos Plata

$9.00

Infused Tequila

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.50

Libelula

$9.50

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Citronge

$9.50

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Fireball

$7.50

Hennessy Cognac

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.50

Jameson

$8.50

Jim Beam

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.50

Seagrams

$6.50

Skrewball Whisky

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$6.50

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Allens Amaretto

$6.00

Allens Black Raspberry

$6.00

Allens Blue Curacao

$6.00

Allens Butterscotch

$6.00

Allens Coffee

$6.00

Allens Mellon

$6.00

Allens Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$8.00

Cointreau Liqueur

$12.00

Cynar Original

$8.00

Dekuyper Peach

$6.00

Dekuyper Razzmatazzz

$6.00

Dekuyper Sour Appl

$6.00

Dekuyper Watermelon

$6.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Dr. Mcgill Menthol

$6.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Jager

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Pama Pomegranate

$8.00

Romana Sambuca

$8.00

Rumchatta

$8.00

St. Elder Liqueur

$8.00

Cocktails

Blackberry Bramble

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bolos Punch

$10.00

Bolos Strawberry Mojito

$10.00

Chadwick's Blueberry Lemonade

$14.00

Chadwick's Raspberry Smash

$13.00

Choco-Chata 'Tini

$11.00

Citra-tini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Dirty Dirty

$10.00

Dirty Shirley

$9.00

Downeast Firecracker

$13.00

Drunken Pumpkin

$13.00

Frozen Cocktail

$8.00

Frozen Cocktail

$8.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Grateful Dead

$11.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Jello Shot

$2.00+

Lady Slipper

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Lullabye

$10.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Mezcal Mule

$10.00

Mezcal Paloma

$12.00

Mimosa

$7.50

Mojito

$10.00

Paloma

$11.00

Pomegranate 'Tini

$9.00

Raz Spritzer

$9.00

Sazaerac

$15.00

Silver Marg-Tini

$14.00

Skinny Marg

$9.50

Speakeasy Daquiri

$12.00

Spencers Tea

$7.50

The Grapeful Dead

$11.00

The Zebulon

$12.00

Thirsty Thursday Frozen Special

$6.00

Whiskey Cider

$9.00

Whiskey Ginger Lima

$10.00

Margaritas

Margarita

$8.00

Margarita Flight

$16.00

To-Go Margarita

$10.00

Beer

Allagash White

$7.00

Austin Street Fair Fight

$8.00

Austin Street Patina

$8.00

Banded Brewing Veridian

$8.00

Bigelow Brown

$7.50

Bissell Substance

$8.50

Bucket Of Beer

$20.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Downeast Cider OG

$6.50

Flight Deck P-3 Pale Ale

$8.00

Lawson's Mad River Maple Amber

$8.00

Liquid Riot Road Ahead Pale Ale

$8.00

Lone Pine OJ

$8.50

Lord Hobo Boomsauce

$8.00

Lord Hobo Juice Lord

$8.00

Mast Landing Champ Lager

$7.50

Mast Landing Gunner's Daughter

$8.00

Mast Landing Saccarappa

$8.00

MBC Lunch

$8.50

MBC Peeper

$8.00

Miller Draught

$5.00

Miller Lite Pitcher

$13.00

Orono The Way Life Should Be

$8.50

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.50

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale-Tall Special

$5.00

Zombie Dust

$8.00

16 oz Maine Beer Lunch

$9.00

16oz Allagash White

$7.00

2 Bootloogers Kentucky Mule

$7.00

3 Floyds Zombie Dust Can

$7.00

Abomination/MLB Ocean Monsters HIPA

$8.50

Austin St. Pacer Session

$7.50

Austin St. Patina

$8.00

Banded Milltown Lager

$7.50

Belleflower Devils Chair IPA

$8.00

Blue Steel

$8.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

Downeast Blueberry Pie

$6.00

Flight Deck P-3 Pale Ale

$7.00

Guiness

$6.50

Lawson's Sip of Sunshine DIPA

$8.00

Lone Pine Brightside

$8.00

Lone Pine Finder

$7.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modela Especial

$4.50

N/A On Your Mark Blonde

$5.00

Naragansett Lager

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Renessaince Red

$8.00

Shipyard Pumpkinhead 12oz

$5.00

Strawberry Downeast

$6.00

Truly Vodka Soda

$6.00

Tubular

$8.00

White Claw

$4.50

Wild Maine Seltzer Raspberry Lime

$6.50

Wine

The Pinot (Noir) Project Can

$7.50

R-Campo Viejo Tempranillo Rioja

$24.00+

R- 90+ Cellars Pinot Noir

$24.00+

W-La Playa Sauv Blanc

$24.00+

90+ Champagne

$24.00+

W-Stemmari Chardonnay

$24.00+

R- Le Fou Pinot Noir

$24.00+

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

OJ

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Seltzer Water

Water

Lemonade

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Pitcher Soda

$8.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$4.00

Mugs

Mug Beer

Mug Marg

$6.00

Shots

Green Tea

$8.00

Jaeger Bomb

$9.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Pink Starburst

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

White Tea

$8.00

Events

BHS Music Booster Donation

Mug Club

New Member

$50.00

Renewals

Retail

Customer Tshirt

$25.00

Open Food

Open Bar

Employee T Shirt

$10.00

Corn Hole Deposit

$10.00

Men's Lax Hat

$30.00

Appetizers

Bolos Nachos

$14.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Chips & Guac

$9.99

Chips & Queso

$7.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.99

Lobster Ceviche

$15.99

Lobster Fritters

$16.99

Scoonys Crab & Corn dip

$16.99

Tenders

$13.99

Trio

$9.99

Watermelon Bruschetta

$10.99Out of stock

Fries

Basket of Fries

$9.99

Bolos Style Fries

$12.99

Buffalo Style Fries

$13.99

Pizza Style Fries

$12.99

Half Basket of Fries

$5.99

Wings

8 Wings

$13.99+

16 Wings

$18.99

Dessert

Cookie-Wich

$5.99

Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.99

Maine Blueberry Crisp

$7.99

Raspberry Tequila Cheesecake

$8.99Out of stock

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.99

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$2.99

Burgers

Austin

$15.99

Buffalo

$15.99

Chesapeake

$18.99

Dublin

$15.99

Edinburgh

$15.99

L.A

$15.99

Memphis

$15.99

N.Y.C

$15.99

Portland

$19.99

Springfield

$13.99

Salads

Caesar

$4.99+

House

$4.99+

Kids

Kid's Tenders

$7.99

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kid's Nachos

$6.99

Kid's Hamburger

$7.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.99

Sides

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Queso

$4.00

Ranch

$1.00

Salsa

$2.00

Sour Crean

$2.00

Sweet Chili

$1.00

CH Reservation Deposit

1 Hour Reservation

$10.00+

1/2 Hour Reservation

$5.00+

FOOD

Catering Nachos

$40.00

Catering Tenders

$50.00

Catering Fries

$25.00

Catering Specialty Fries

$35.00

Catering Trios

$30.00

Catering Chicken Quesadilla

$35.00

Catering Jalapeno Poppers

$40.00

Catering Caesar Salad

$40.00

Catering Garden Salad

$40.00

SPECIALS

Bud Light Bottle

$4.50

Frozen Drink

$6.00

Jello Shot

$2.00+

Jungle Juice

$6.00

Mango Claw

$5.00Out of stock

Miller Bottle

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50Out of stock

Corona Bottle

$4.50Out of stock

Vodka Seltzer

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Casual resto/bar serving American fare classics including an entertainment space for parties, live music and more! Cornhole and other games available.

Location

7 Dunlap St., Brunswick, ME 04011

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Oriental Restaurant - 13 Mill Street
orange star4.3 • 344
13 Mill Street Brunswick, ME 04011
View restaurantnext
Nomad Pizza Brunswick
orange starNo Reviews
14 Maine Street Brunswick, ME 04011
View restaurantnext
Frontier
orange starNo Reviews
14 Maine Street Brunswick, ME 04011
View restaurantnext
Blueberries
orange starNo Reviews
4 Bowdoin Mill Island Topsham, ME 04086
View restaurantnext
Joshua's Restaurant and Tavern - 123 Maine Street
orange starNo Reviews
123 Maine Street Brunswick, ME 04011
View restaurantnext
The Butchers & Bakers
orange starNo Reviews
149 Maine Street Brunswick, ME 04011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brunswick

Amato's - Brunswick
orange star4.6 • 1,920
148 Pleasant Street Brunswick, ME 04011
View restaurantnext
Oriental Restaurant - 13 Mill Street
orange star4.3 • 344
13 Mill Street Brunswick, ME 04011
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brunswick
Bath
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
South Portland
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Scarborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston