Bolton Valley Fireside Takeout

review star

No reviews yet

4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd

Richmond, VT 05477

Order Again

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.75

Roni Slice

$3.75

Specialty

$4.50

Whole Pies

Cheese

$20.00

Margherita

$23.00

Garbage Pie

$25.00

The Fun Guy

$23.00

Giovanni

$23.00

Meat Lovers

$25.00

BCBR

$25.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.75+

Coffee/Tea/Cocoa

$3.00

Beer/Wine/Cider

Fiddlehead IPA

$7.00

Citizen Cider

$7.00

Green State Lager

$7.00

Switchback

$7.00

Sip of Sunshine

$8.00

PBR

$4.00

Bud

$5.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Wine

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Hot and delicious Apres-Ski takeout options!

4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd, Richmond, VT 05477

