Boludo 8 W 38th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! ''Gracias totales''
Location
8 West 38th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant