Boludo Downtown

530 South 4th Street

Minneapolis, MN 55415

EMPANADAS (no substitutions & modifications please)

CARNE

CARNE

$4.99

beef picadillo, aji molido, olives

PUERRO

PUERRO

$4.99

creamed leeks, gorgonzola

JAMON Y QUESO

JAMON Y QUESO

$4.99

fried ham, mozzarella, spices

ESPINACA

ESPINACA

$4.99

spinach, fresno peppers, reggianito cheese

POLLO

POLLO

$4.99

chicken, peppers, oregano

HUMITA

HUMITA

$4.99

corn, fresno & serrano peppers, fontina

EMPANADAS GLUTEN FREE (no substitutions & modifications please) GF MIGHT TAKE LONGER THAN 20 MIN

CARNE GLUTEN FREE

CARNE GLUTEN FREE

$6.49

beef picadillo, aji molido, olives * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

PUERRO GLUTEN FREE

PUERRO GLUTEN FREE

$6.49

creamed leeks, gorgonzola * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

JAMON Y QUESO GLUTEN FREE

JAMON Y QUESO GLUTEN FREE

$6.49

fried ham, mozzarella, spices * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

ESPINACA GLUTEN FREE

ESPINACA GLUTEN FREE

$6.49

spinach, fresno peppers, reggianito cheese * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

POLLO GLUTEN FREE

POLLO GLUTEN FREE

$6.49

chicken, peppers, oregano * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

HUMITA GLUTEN FREE

HUMITA GLUTEN FREE

$6.49

corn, fresno & serrano peppers, fontina * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

PIZZA (no substitutions & modifications please)

PEPPERONI

PEPPERONI

$19.00

fresh mozzarella, san marzano

FUGAZZETTA

FUGAZZETTA

$18.00

pan pizza style, cheese blend, onion, kalamata, oregano, olives

MARGARITA

MARGARITA

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, basil, san marzano

SARANDARA

SARANDARA

$19.00

tomato, proscuitto, fresh mozzarella, arugula

PERAS

PERAS

$18.00

pear, gorgonzola, pine nuts, dill

CAMPO

CAMPO

$18.00

chorizo, mushroom, onion, mozzarella, san marzano

PORTEÑO

PORTEÑO

$23.00

San Marzano, cheese blend, smoked mozzarella, pickled peppers, pancetta, red onions

PIZZA GLUTEN FREE (no substitutions & modifications please) GF MIGHT TAKE LONGER THAN 20 MIN

PEPPERONI GLUTEN FREE

PEPPERONI GLUTEN FREE

$23.00

fresh mozzarella, san marzano * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

FUGAZZETTA GLUTEN FREE

FUGAZZETTA GLUTEN FREE

$22.00

pan pizza style, cheese blend, onion, kalamata * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

MARGARITA GLUTEN FREE

MARGARITA GLUTEN FREE

$20.00

fresh mozzarella, basil, san marzano * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

SARANDARA GLUTEN FREE

SARANDARA GLUTEN FREE

$23.00

tomato, proscuitto, fresh mozzarella, arugula * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

PERAS GLUTEN FREE

PERAS GLUTEN FREE

$22.00

pear, gorgonzola, pine nuts, dill * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

CAMPO GLUTEN FREE

CAMPO GLUTEN FREE

$22.00

chorizo, mushroom, onion, mozzarella, san marzano * while gluten is not used in this menu item, gluten is used in other menu items and cross-contamination can occur

PORTEÑO GLUTEN FREE

PORTEÑO GLUTEN FREE

$27.00

San Marzano, cheese blend, smoked mozzarella, pickled peppers, pancetta, red onions

ENSALADAS (no substitutions & modifications please)

DE LA CASA

DE LA CASA

$11.50

greens, candied pecan, gorgonzola, fruit, balsamic vinegar

CESAR

CESAR

$11.50

romaine, reggianito cheese, spicy crouton, boludo dressing

EXTRA SIDES

Boludo® Chimichurri

Boludo® Chimichurri

$1.75
Boludo® Dulce De Leche

Boludo® Dulce De Leche

$2.25
Boludo® Cesar Dressing

Boludo® Cesar Dressing

$2.25
Boludo® Balsamico Dressing

Boludo® Balsamico Dressing

$2.25

POSTRES

CHURRO DONUTS

CHURRO DONUTS

$10.00

con dulce de leche

FLAN

FLAN

$9.00

candied pecan, dulce de leche

Drinks

Acqua Panna

Acqua Panna

$6.00
Coke

Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$6.00
San Pellegrino Aranciata

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
''Gracias totales''

Website

530 South 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55415

