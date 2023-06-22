Restaurant header imageView gallery

BOM With The Wind

1 Greene Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Food

Dinner Tapas

Wasabi Octopus

$12.00

Raw, Spicy

Mushroom

$14.00

Grilled King Oyster Mushroom, Truffle Zest, Green Oil

DDuk & Cheese

$15.00

Chewy rice cake, Sweet Corn, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Provolone

Sweet Potato

$14.00

Bechamel, Hot honey, Maple glazed pecan granola

Hand-cut Fries

$7.00

Truffle Hand-cut Fries

$10.00

Tiger Fries

$13.00

Cheetos, Parmesan, Honey mustard, Spicy mayo

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Shrimp Shumai

$9.00

Kale & Beet Salad

$14.00

Feta Cheese, Persimmon Vinegar, Maple glazed pecan granola

Tomato & Burrata Salad

$18.00

Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Strawberry, Arugula, Spring Mix

Shrimp Pancake

$16.00

Kimchi Pancake

$16.00

Korean Wings

$16.00

6 pcs

Chicken Bites

$16.00

Bulgogi Sliders

$20.00

2 pcs with Salad, Balthazar Brioche Bun

Cheese Bul-Dak

$26.00

Spicy. Charred Chicken, Mozzarella, Provolone, White Cheddar

Braised Pork

$25.00

Sous Vide pork belly, Truffle soy, Shishito Peppers

Korean Beef

$28.00

Cheese Pork Ribs

$28.00

Pork back ribs, Mozzarella, Provolone, White Cheddar

Grilled Eel Over Rice

$28.00

12 oz Whole, Pickled Red Cabbage, Sesame leaf, Dried Seaweed laver

BOM Bibim Bap

$15.00

Spicy sauce on the side

Gochujang Curry with Rice

$17.00

Spicy

BOM Noodle

$14.00

Spicy. Housemade noodle

Black Bean Noodle

$17.00

Housemade noodle

Seaweed Cold Noodle

$14.00

Housemade noodle

Spicy Seafood JJambong Soup

$18.00

Housemade noodle

Dessert

Matcha Cheesecake

$9.00

Blueberry Syrup, Whipped Cream

Korean Iced Latte

$4.00

Side

Rice

$3.00

Kimchi

$4.00

Pickled Watermelon Radish

$3.00

Extra Sauce

Beverage

Liquor

S- Jameson

$10.00

S- Jack Daniel

$10.00

S- Maker's Mark

$10.00

S- Jim Beam

$10.00

S- Fireball

$10.00

S- Dunsmore

$10.00

S- Tito's

$10.00

S- Ketel One

$10.00

S- Absolut

$10.00

S- Espolon

$10.00

S- Jose Cuervo

$10.00

S- Tanqueray

$10.00

S- Malibu

$10.00

S- Captin Morgan

$10.00

S- Captin Morgan Dark

$10.00

S- Bacardi

$10.00

D-Jameson

$13.00

D-Jack Daniel

$13.00

D-Maker's Mark

$13.00

D-Jim Beam

$13.00

D-Fireball

$13.00

D-Dunsmore

$13.00

D-Tito's

$13.00

D-Ketel One

$13.00

D-Absolut

$13.00

D-Espolon

$13.00

D-Jose Cuervo

$13.00

D-Tanqueray

$13.00

D-Malibu

$13.00

D-Captin Morgan

$13.00

D-Captin Morgan Dark

$13.00

D-Bacardi

$13.00

S-Jameson

$12.00

S-Jack Daniel

$12.00

S-Maker's Mark

$12.00

S-Jim Beam

$12.00

S-Fireball

$12.00

S-Dunsmore

$12.00

S-Tito's

$12.00

S-Ketel One

$12.00

S-Absolut

$12.00

S-Espolon

$12.00

S-Jose Cuervo

$12.00

S-Tanqueray

$12.00

S-Malibu

$12.00

S-Captin Morgan

$12.00

S-Captin Morgan Dark

$12.00

S-Bacardi

$12.00

D-Jameson

$14.00

D-Jack Daniel

$14.00

D-Maker's Mark

$14.00

D-Jim Beam

$14.00

D-Fireball

$14.00

D-Dunsmore

$14.00

D-Tito's

$14.00

D-Ketel One

$14.00

D-Absolut

$14.00

D-Espolon

$14.00

D-Jose Cuervo

$14.00

D-Tanqueray

$14.00

D-Malibu

$14.00

D-Captin Morgan

$14.00

D-Captin Morgan Dark

$14.00

D-Bacardi

$14.00

S-Jack Daniel's Bonded

$13.00

S-Casamigos

$13.00

S-Don Julio

$13.00

S-Mezcal illegal

$13.00

S-Mezcal

$13.00

S-Laphoraig 10

$13.00

S-Patron Silver

$13.00

S-Grey Goose

$13.00

S-Hendrick's

$13.00

S-Empress 1908

$13.00

S-Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

S-Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

S-Bulleit Rye

$13.00

S-Dusse

$13.00

D-Jack Daniel's Bonded

$15.00

D-Casamigos

$15.00

D-Don Julio

$15.00

D-Mezcal illegal

$15.00

D-Mezcal

$15.00

D-Laphoraig 10

$15.00

D-Patron Silver

$15.00

D-Grey Goose

$15.00

D-Hendrick's

$15.00

D-Empress 1908

$15.00

D-Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

D-Bulleit Bourbon

$15.00

D-Bulleit Rye

$15.00

D-Dusse

$15.00

S-Jack Daniel's Bonded

$12.00

S-Casamigos

$12.00

S-Don Julio

$12.00

S-Mezcal illegal

$12.00

S-Mezcal

$12.00

S-Laphoraig 10

$12.00

S-Patron Silver

$12.00

S-Grey Goose

$12.00

S-Hendrick's

$12.00

S-Empress 1908

$12.00

S-Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

S-Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

S-Bulleit Rye

$12.00

S-Dusse

$12.00

D-Jack Daniel's Bonded

$16.00

D-Casamigos

$16.00

D-Don Julio

$16.00

D-Mezcal illegal

$16.00

D-Mezcal

$16.00

D-Laphoraig 10

$16.00

D-Patron Silver

$16.00

D-Grey Goose

$16.00

D-Hendrick's

$16.00

D-Empress 1908

$16.00

D-Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

D-Bulleit Bourbon

$16.00

D-Bulleit Rye

$16.00

D-Dusse

$16.00

S-Gin

$8.00

S-Rum

$8.00

S-Tequila Blanco

$8.00

S-Vodka

$8.00

S-Whiskey

$8.00

S-Bourbon

$8.00

S-Rye

$8.00

D-Gin

$10.00

D-Rum

$10.00

D-Tequila Blanco

$10.00

D-Vodka

$10.00

D-Whiskey

$10.00

D-Bourbon

$10.00

D-Rye

$10.00

S-Gin

$9.00

S-Rum

$9.00

S-Tequila Blanco

$9.00

S-Vodka

$9.00

S-Whiskey

$9.00

S-Bourbon

$9.00

S-Rye

$9.00

D-Gin

$11.00

D-Rum

$11.00

D-Tequila Blanco

$11.00

D-Vodka

$11.00

D-Whiskey

$11.00

D-Bourbon

$11.00

D-Rye

$11.00

S- Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

S- Aperol

$6.00

S- Campari

$6.00

S- Cointreau

$6.00

S- Frangelico

$6.00

S- Grand Marnier

$6.00

S- Jagermeister

$6.00

S- Kahlua

$6.00

D-Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

D-Aperol

$8.00

D-Campari

$8.00

D-Cointreau

$8.00

D-Frangelico

$8.00

D-Grand Marnier

$8.00

D-Jagermeister

$8.00

D-Kahlua

$8.00

Cocktails

Purple Haze

$17.00

First Kiss

$16.00

Last Kiss

$16.00

Man-Go-Pink

$15.00

Lavender Sky

$15.00

The Warhol

$17.00

Shiso Sweet

$16.00

Botanical Garden

$16.00

SO-mericano

$15.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$16.00

Hibiscus Dream

$16.00

Smoked Tequila Sour

$16.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Martini

$15.00

Hotttie Toddie

$16.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Mango Margarita

$15.00

Spicy Margarita

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Mojito Original

$15.00

Mojito Blueberry

$15.00

Mojito Strawberry

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Negroni

$15.00

Pina Colada

$15.00

Espolon Paloma

$16.00

Intro to Aperol

$15.00

Tom Collins

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Mocktails

Strawberry Mocktail Mojito

$10.00

Blueberry Mocktail Mojito

$10.00

Shirley Temple

$8.00

Soju

Jinro is Back

$14.00

Chamisul Fresh

$14.00

Chamisul Grapefruit

$14.00

Chamisul Green Grape

$14.00

Soju Cocktail Pouch

$14.00

Beer

Brooklyn Lager Draft

$9.00

Coney Island Merman IPA Draft

$9.00

Brooklyn Lager Bottle

$9.00

Pilsner

$9.00

Lagunitas IPA Bottle

$9.00

Ginger Beer

$8.00

Wine

Corkage

$25.00

GL Brut Cava

$15.00

GL Processo

$14.00

Brut Cava

$55.00

Processo

$42.00

GL Cote Mas Blanc

$12.00

GL Albarino

$14.00

Cote Mas Blanc

$42.00

Albarino

$50.00

GL Rose

$12.00

Rose

$42.00

GL Cote Mas Rouse Intense

$12.00

GL Pinot Noir

$14.00

Cote Mas Rouse Intense

$42.00

Pinot Noir

$50.00

Soda & Juice

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.50

Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Liquor Skeleton From Toast

Well Vodka

$5.00

Tito's

$10.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1 Greene Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Directions

