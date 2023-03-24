Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bomb Taco - Papillion 120 Olson Drive

review star

No reviews yet

120 Olson Drive

Papillion, NE 68046

Appetizer

Appetizers

Chips & Queso

$4.79
Chips & Salsa

$3.99
Chips & Guacamole

$6.49
Trio - All Three

$13.99

Food

Shareables

Nachos

$10.99
Papitas

$12.49
Quesadilla

$8.99
Traditional Wings

$12.99
Charred Wings

$13.99

Quesa-Birria

$10.99

Kids

Two Kids' Tacos

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.49

Kids Nachos

$5.99
Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Street Combos

Any 3 Street Tacos

$12.99
Any 4 Street Tacos

$14.99
Any 5 Street Tacos

$16.99
Any 6 Street Tacos

$17.99

Single Street Taco

Asada

$3.49
Chicken

$3.49

Beef

$3.49
Al Pastor

$3.49
Carnitas

$3.49

Barbacoa

$3.49
Chorizo

$3.49
Brisket

$3.49

Tejano Combo

Any 2 Taco Tejano

$11.49
Any 3 Taco Tejano

$14.99
Any 4 Taco Tejano

$17.99
Any 5 Taco Tejano

$19.99

Single Taco Tejano

TT Asada

$3.99

TT Chicken

$3.99

TT Beef

$3.99

TT Al Pastor

$3.99

TT Carnitas

$3.99

TT Barbacoa

$3.99

TT Chorizo

$3.99

TT Brisket

$3.99

Bomb Tacos

Baja Fish

$4.49

Baja Fish Fried

$4.49
Baja Shrimp

$4.49

Baja Shrimp Fried

$4.49
Birria Taco

$4.49

Any 3 BOMB Tacos

$15.99

Bomb Burros

El Nebraska Burro

$13.99
El Chicano Burro

$13.99

Basic Burrito

$9.99

Plates

Fiesta Bowl

$12.49
Enchiladas

$13.99

Sides

Rice

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Desserts

Bomb Churros

$6.00
Bomb Churro Cheese Cake

$5.00
Choco-Flan

$5.00

Extra Toppings

Salsa

$0.75+

Queso

$0.75+

Guacamole

$1.49+

Sour Cream

$0.75+

Cheese

$0.75+

Ranch

$0.75+

Pico

$0.75+

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke ZERO

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Jarrito Mandrin

$2.99

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$2.99

Jarrito Lime

$2.99

Jarrito Pineapple

$2.99

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.99

Gold Peak Un SweetTea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Water Bottle

$2.00

Horchata

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

120 Olson Drive, Papillion, NE 68046

Directions

