BombaPaella

1110 N Glebe Rd

Arlington, VA 22201

Tapas

Mixed Spanish Olives

$5.00

“Pan con Tomate” Tomato Bread

$8.00

Tortilla Española

$10.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Ibérico Bechamel Croquettes

$12.00

Garlic Shrimp (GF)

$15.00

Rainbow Carrots, Paprika Butter, Capers (GF)

$12.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Pepper-Cheese Sauce (GF)

$12.00

Grilled Vegetables, Garlic Chips (GF)

$12.00

Fried Shishito Peppers, Maldon Salt (GF)

$12.00

Main Dishes

Paella de Mariscos (GF)

$50.00

Shrimp, Monkfish, Squid, Clams, Mussels

Paella Valenciana (GF)

$50.00

Chicken, Rabbit, Duck

Paella de Pollo y Chorizo (GF)

$46.00

Chicken and Spanish Sausage

Paella de Langosta (GF)

$90.00

Whole Maine Lobster, Shrimp, Squid, Clams, Mussels

Arroz de La Huerta (GF)

$44.00

Seasonal Vegetable Paella

Arroz Abanda (GF)

$48.00

Shrimp, Monkfish, Squid

Paella Negra (GF)

$50.00

Shrimp, Monkfish, Squid, Clams, Mussels, Squid Ink

Arroz de Pulpo y Gambas (GF)

$55.00

Octopus, Shrimp

Paella de Pollo y Verduras (GF)

$44.00

Chicken and Vegetables

Paella de Bacalao y Garbanzos (GF)

$55.00

Salted Cod, Chickpeas, Spinach

Desserts

Flan

$10.00

Churros

$10.00

*Not Gluten Free

Rice Pudding

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

DELIVERED WITH THE PAELLA PAN MADE WITH BOMBA RICE. SERVES TWO. (GLUTEN FREE) All dishes are gluten free unless marked.

Location

1110 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22201

Directions

