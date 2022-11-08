Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

BOMBA Taco + Bar Malvern

647 Reviews

$$

30 Liberty Blvd #160

Malvern, PA 19355

WINE BOTTLE - PA

BTL Cabernet Dona Paula

$38.00

BTL Chardonnay, Santa Julia, Mendoza

$42.00

BTL Elouan Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Hayes Ranch

$38.00Out of stock

BTL Malbec, Santa Julia, Mendoza

$36.00

BTL Rose Santa Julia

$42.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc Dona Paula

$38.00Out of stock

BTL Cabernet Dona Paula

$38.00

CARRYOUT BEVERAGES

Fountain Soda (co)

$2.00

Manadarin Jarritos (co)

$2.50

Charred Pineapple Agua Fresca (co)

$2.50

Charred Pineapple Lemonade (co)

$2.50

Orange Hibiscus Agua Fresca (co)

$2.50

Orange Hibiscus Lemonade (co)

$2.50

Pineapple Jarritos (co)

$2.50

Pom-Ginger Lemonade (co)

$2.50

Pomegranate-Ginger Agua Fresca (co)

$2.50

Traditional Lemonade (co)

$2.50

Mix & Mingle

Choose Three

$12.00

Choose Four

$15.00

Choose Five

$18.00

Bomba Bar Package

Standard Drink Package

$18.00

Premium DrinkPackage

$23.00

Cocktails by Carafe

Carafe Charred Pineapple Lemonade

$12.00

Carafe Cranberry Juice

$8.00

Carafe Grapefruit Juice

$8.00

Carafe Grapefruit Mimosa

$18.00

Carafe jalapeno Palmoa

$26.00

Carafe Orange Juice

$8.00

Carafe Pineapple Juice

$8.00

Carafe Plantation Mai Tai

$26.00

Carafe Pomegranate Mimosa

$18.00

Carafe Pomegranate-Ginger Lemonade

$12.00

Carafe Rum Punch

$40.00

Carafe Seasonal Agua Fresca

$15.00

Carafe Traditional Lemonade

$12.00

Carafe Traditional Mimosa

$18.00

Carafe Watermelon Lemonade

$12.00

Carafe Watermelon Basil Margarita

$28.00

Carafe Watermelon Mimosa

$18.00

Carafe Pineapple Margarita

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

BOMBA offers its guests a wide variety of bold flavors. The menu features 20 chef-driven taco varieties, freshly prepared guacamole and homemade salsas. There are also craveable rice bowls, sandwiches, salads, and shareable snacks. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free items make BOMBA an excellent choice for anyone with independent nutritional needs. It adds sophistication and fun to its offerings with handcrafted tequila and rum drinks and an assortment of craft beers for our patrons who choose to dine in with us.

30 Liberty Blvd #160, Malvern, PA 19355

