Mexican & Tex-Mex
BOMBA Taco + Bar Malvern
647 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
BOMBA offers its guests a wide variety of bold flavors. The menu features 20 chef-driven taco varieties, freshly prepared guacamole and homemade salsas. There are also craveable rice bowls, sandwiches, salads, and shareable snacks. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free items make BOMBA an excellent choice for anyone with independent nutritional needs. It adds sophistication and fun to its offerings with handcrafted tequila and rum drinks and an assortment of craft beers for our patrons who choose to dine in with us.
Location
30 Liberty Blvd #160, Malvern, PA 19355
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Greyhound Malvern closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
4.6 • 546
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7 Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurant
JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester - JACO West Chester
4.8 • 3,796
8 W Gay St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Malvern
The Greyhound Malvern closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
4.6 • 546
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7 Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurant