BOMBA Tacos & Rum - Fairlawn

review star

No reviews yet

3900 Medina Road

Fairlawn, OH 44333

Quart Cocktails

Brazilian Red Sangria Quart

Brazilian Red Sangria Quart

$25.00

Red Wine, Cachaca, Blackberry Brandy, Fresh Juices

Charred Pineapple Margarita Quart

$25.00

Orange Hibiscus Margarita Quart

$25.00

Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Orange Hibiscus Tea, Housemade Margarita Mix

POM Ginger Margarita Quart

$25.00

Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Pomegranate Juice, Ginger Syrup, Housemade Margarita Mix

Rum Punch Quart

$25.00

St Lucia Distillers Spiced Rum, Velvet Falarnum. Tropical Juices

Spiced Apple Margarita Quart

$25.00

Traditional Margarita Quart

$25.00

Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Housemade Margarita Mix

Tropical Mango Sangria Quart

Tropical Mango Sangria Quart

$25.00

White Wine, Mango Rum, Peach Schnapps, Tropical Juices

WINE TO-GO

BTL Cabernet Blend, Charles & Charles, CA

$34.00

BTL Malbec/Syrah, Tilia, Mendoza

$30.00

BTL Malbec, Santa Julia, Mendoza

$30.00

BTL Pinot Noir Tortoise Creek

$34.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Lagaria, Italy

$30.00

BTL Cabernet Carolina Reserva

$32.00

BTL Chardonnay, Santa Julia, Mendoza

$30.00

BTL Rose Santa Julia

$32.00

BTL Segura Viudas Cavs Brut

$30.00

CARRYOUT BEVERAGES

Fountain Soda (co)

$2.00

Manadarin Jarritos (co)

$2.50

Charred Pineapple Agua Fresca (co)

$2.50

Charred Pineapple Lemonade (co)

$2.50

Orange Hibiscus Agua Fresca (co)

$2.50

Orange Hibiscus Lemonade (co)

$2.50

Pineapple Jarritos (co)

$2.50

Pom-Ginger Lemonade (co)

$2.50

Pomegranate-Ginger Agua Fresca (co)

$2.50

Traditional Lemonade (co)

$2.50

Standard Tequila

123 Organic Tres

$12.00

1800 Anejo

$8.00

Avion 44 Anejo

$25.00

Avion Silver

$10.00

Banhez Mezcal

$8.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$8.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Joven Mezcal

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00Out of stock

Cazadores Reposado

$8.00

Cincoro Reposado

$20.00

Codigo Reposado

$12.00

Corralejo Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

El Jimador Blanco

$6.00

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Maestro Diamante Reposado

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$8.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Montelobos Mezcal

$10.00

Olmeca Altos Anejo

$8.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$18.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Suavecito Anejo

$12.00

Teremana Reposado

$10.00

Western Reserve Organic Anejo

$10.00

Long Tequila

Long 123 (tres) Anejo

$14.00

Long 1800 Anejo

$10.00

Long Avion Extra 44

$27.00

Long Avion Silver

$12.00

Long Banhez Mezcal

$10.00

Long Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.00

Long Casa Noble Blanco

$12.00

Long Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Long Casamigos Joven Mezcal

$14.00

Long Casamigos Reposado

$14.00Out of stock

Long Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Long Cincoro Reposado

$22.00

Long Codigo Reposado

$14.00

Long Corralejo Anejo

$12.00

Long Don Juilo Anejo

$14.00

Long Don Julio 1942

$27.00

Long Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Long Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Long El Jimador Blanco

$8.00

Long Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Long Herradurra Anejo

$12.50

Long Maestro Diamante Reposado

$12.00

Long Milagro Reposado

$10.00

Long Milagro Silver

$10.00

Long Montelobos Mezcal

$12.00

Long Olmeca Altos Anejo

$10.00

Long Patron Extra Anejo

$20.00

Long Patron Silver

$12.00

Long Suavecito Anejo

$14.00

Long Teremana Reposado

$12.00

Long Western RSV Anejo

$12.00

Double Tequila

Double 123 (tres) Anejo

$16.00

Double 1800 Anejo

$12.00

Double Avion Extra 44

$30.00

Double Avion Silver

$14.00

Double Banhez Mezcal

$12.00

Double Cabo Wabo Blanco

$12.00

Double Casa Noble Blanco

$14.00

Double Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Double Casamigos Joven Mezcal

$16.00

Double Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Double Cincoro Reposado

$25.00

Double Codigo Reposado

$16.00

Double Corralejo Anejo

$13.50

Double Correlejo Reposado

$14.00

Double Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Double Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Double Don Julio Blanco

$12.00Out of stock

Double Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Double El Jimador Blanco

$10.00

Double Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Double Herradurra Anejo

$16.00

Double Maestro Diamante Reposado

$16.00

Double Milagro Reposado

$12.00

Double Milagro Silver

$12.00

Double Montelobos Mezcal

$14.00

Double Olmeca Altos Anejo

$12.00

Double Patron Extra Anejo

$23.00

Double Patron Silver

$14.00

Double Suavecito Anejo

$16.00

Double Teremana Reposado

$14.00

Double Western RSV Anejo

$14.00

Mix & Mingle

Choose Three

$12.00

Choose Four

$15.00

Choose Five

$18.00

Bomba Bar Package

Standard Drink Package

$18.00

Premium DrinkPackage

$23.00

Cocktails by Carafe

Carafe Charred Pineapple Lemonade

$12.00

Carafe Cranberry Juice

$8.00

Carafe Grapefruit Juice

$8.00

Carafe Grapefruit Mimosa

$18.00

Carafe jalapeno Palmoa

$26.00

Carafe Orange Juice

$8.00

Carafe Pineapple Juice

$8.00

Carafe Plantation Mai Tai

$26.00

Carafe Pomegranate Mimosa

$18.00

Carafe Pomegranate-Ginger Lemonade

$12.00

Carafe Rum Punch

$40.00

Carafe Seasonal Agua Fresca

$15.00

Carafe Traditional Lemonade

$12.00

Carafe Traditional Mimosa

$18.00

Carafe Watermelon Lemonade

$12.00

Carafe Watermelon Basil Margarita

$28.00

Carafe Watermelon Mimosa

$18.00

Carafe Pineapple Margarita

$28.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer our guests the flavors and culture of Cuba, Central & South America and the Caribbean. Find sophistication, uniqueness and fun at our Rum Bar that offers a best-in-class experience. More than 100 premium rums and signature rum cocktails are classically crafted from house recipes

3900 Medina Road, Fairlawn, OH 44333

