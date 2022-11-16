Restaurant header imageView gallery

BOMBA Taco + Bar Newtown

No reviews yet

2930 S Eagle Rd

Newton, PA 18940

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Plantains~
Yucca Fries~

WINE BOTTLE - PA

BTL Cabernet Dona Paula

$38.00

BTL Chardonnay, Santa Julia, Mendoza

$42.00

BTL Elouan Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Hayes Ranch

$38.00

BTL Malbec, Santa Julia, Mendoza

$36.00

BTL Rose Santa Julia

$42.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc Dona Paula

$38.00

BTL Cabernet Dona Paula

$38.00

CARRYOUT BEVERAGES

Fountain Soda (co)

$2.00

Manadarin Jarritos (co)

$2.50

Charred Pineapple Agua Fresca (co)

$2.50

Charred Pineapple Lemonade (co)

$2.50

Orange Hibiscus Agua Fresca (co)

$2.50

Orange Hibiscus Lemonade (co)

$2.50

Pineapple Jarritos (co)

$2.50

Pom-Ginger Lemonade (co)

$2.50

Pomegranate-Ginger Agua Fresca (co)

$2.50

Traditional Lemonade (co)

$2.50

Mix & Mingle

Choose Three

$12.00

Choose Four

$15.00

Choose Five

$18.00

Bomba Bar Package

Standard Drink Package

$18.00

Premium DrinkPackage

$23.00

Cocktails by Carafe

Carafe Charred Pineapple Lemonade

$12.00

Carafe Cranberry Juice

$8.00

Carafe Grapefruit Juice

$8.00

Carafe Grapefruit Mimosa

$18.00

Carafe jalapeno Palmoa

$26.00

Carafe Orange Juice

$8.00

Carafe Pineapple Juice

$8.00

Carafe Plantation Mai Tai

$26.00

Carafe Pomegranate Mimosa

$18.00

Carafe Pomegranate-Ginger Lemonade

$12.00

Carafe Rum Punch

$40.00

Carafe Seasonal Agua Fresca

$15.00

Carafe Traditional Lemonade

$12.00

Carafe Traditional Mimosa

$18.00

Carafe Watermelon Lemonade

$12.00

Carafe Watermelon Basil Margarita

$28.00

Carafe Watermelon Mimosa

$18.00

Carafe Pineapple Margarita

$28.00

Family Boxes

Perfect for the your family taco night. Each box serves 3-4 people. includes 12 shells, traditional guacamole, rice & beans, and protein of your choice.
Two Protein Taco Box

Two Protein Taco Box

$55.50

Perfect for the your family taco night. Each box serves 3-4 people. includes 12 shells, traditional guacamole, rice & beans, and protein of your choice. Tacos come with pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese, pickled red onions & pickled jalapenos.

Bomba Experience Box

Bomba Experience Box

$55.50

Sample all that Bomba has to offer! The Bomba Experience Box includes guacamole & housemade chips along with your choice of 3 entrees and a side!

QuesoMole Box

QuesoMole Box

$27.50

The perfect accompaniment for any event. Our Quesomole box comes with Guacamole, Queso and Fire Roasted Salsa along with our blend of housemade malanga, plantain and tortilla chips.

Bomba Social Club Features

BSC Feature Taco

BSC Feature Taco

$5.50

Lamb Barbacoa: Tomatillo Salsa, radish, cilantro, vinaigrette slaw

Guacamole & Salsa

Traditional Guacamole

Traditional Guacamole

$9.35

Avocado, tomatillos, onions, cilantro, lime juice, salt served with our housemade blend of tortilla, plantain and malanga chips

Craft Guacamole

Craft Guacamole

$9.35

Build your own guacamole! Served with our housemade blend of tortilla, plantain and malanga chips

Fresh Vegetables

Fresh Vegetables

$2.20

A blend of Carrots, Cucumber and Jicama that is great for dipping in our salsas and guacamole

Caribbean Mango Salsa

Caribbean Mango Salsa

$4.40

Mangos, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt served with our housemade blend of tortilla, plantain and malanga chips

Fire Roasted Salsa

Fire Roasted Salsa

$4.40

Roasted Tomatoes, jalapenos, garlic, onions served with our housemade blend of tortilla, plantain and malanga chips

Salsa Fresca

Salsa Fresca

$4.40

Fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, oregano, lime juice, salt served with our housemade blend of tortilla, plantain and malanga chips

Spicy Peanut Salsa

Spicy Peanut Salsa

$4.40

Blended peanut, chipotle, puree cilantro, onion & garlic

Verde Salsa

Verde Salsa

$4.40

Tomatillo, yellow onion, agave nectar, jalapeno & lime juice

Salsa Trio*

Salsa Trio*

$11.00

Choose any three of our five housemade salsas

Snacks

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$9.35

3 jalapenos stuffed with chicken and Chihuahua cheese, wrapped in bacon on a bed of slaw and topped with chipotle honey.

Brazilian Cheesy Bread

Brazilian Cheesy Bread

$7.70

Gluten-free with yucca flour and Chihuahua cheese, served with chipotle honey

Chipotle Beef & Scallion Queso Dip

$9.35

Queso dip topped with chorizo & roasted poblano and pico de gallo. Served with our housemade plantain, malanga, & tortilla chips

Chorizo & Poblano Queso Dip

Chorizo & Poblano Queso Dip

$9.35

Queso dip topped with poblanos, caramelized onions, hot sauce. Served with our housemade plantain, malanga, & tortilla chips

Cowboy Fries

$10.45

Fries topped with chihuahua cheese, smoked pork, crispy onions, scallions, tamarind barbecue sauce

Harissa Cauliflower Wings

Harissa Cauliflower Wings

$9.35

Cauliflower lightly battered & tossed with Harissa sauce and topped with cojita cheese and cilantro. Served with a side of cilantro yogurt sauce

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$5.00Out of stock

Grilled corn on the cob brushed with Chile aioli and dusted with cojita cheese, Chile powder & cilantro

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$8.80

Chargrilled shishito peppers tossed with lime juice & salt

Smoked Corn & Onion Queso Dip

$9.35

Queso dip topped with smoked corn, onion, cotija cheese and chipotle. Served with our housemade plantain, malanga, & tortilla chips

Bomba Bowls

Adobo Grill Bowl

Adobo Grill Bowl

$16.50

Chicken, steak, or plant-based "chorizo" with black beans, charred scallions, pico de gallo, cilantro yogurt sauce, plantain chips

Sweet Potato Bowl

Sweet Potato Bowl

$14.85

Shishito peppers, kale, sherry vinaigrette, goat cheese, candied pumpkin sees, cilantro yogurt sauce

Vietnamese Meatball Bowl

Vietnamese Meatball Bowl

$15.40

Pork meatballs, asian slaw, pickled red onions, kale, peanut-plantain crumbles & spicy chile aioli

Chile Shrimp Bowl

$17.60

Soup & Salad

Chopped Salad~

Chopped Salad~

$11.00

Romaine, black beans, smoked corn, pickled red onions, tortilla chips, chihuahua cheese & cilantro yogurt dressing

Ensalada Mixta~

Ensalada Mixta~

$11.00

Mixed greens, pickled red onion, cucumber, candied pepitas, grape tomatoes, cotija cheese, sherry vinaigrette 

Black Bean Soup~

Black Bean Soup~

$6.10

Chipotle black bean soup topped with scallions, cilantro, lime crema

Sides

Adobo Black Beans~

Adobo Black Beans~

$4.40

Slow cooked black beans served with lime crema & pico de gallo

Bomba Fries~

Bomba Fries~

$5.50

Traditional cut french fry tossed in our slightly spicy adobo spice blend

Black Bean Soup~

Black Bean Soup~

$6.10

Chipotle black bean soup topped with scallions, cilantro, lime crema

Rice & Beans~

Rice & Beans~

$4.40

Adobo Black beans, white rice, pico de gallo & lime crema

Cauliflower Rice~

Cauliflower Rice~

$4.40

Housemade caulifower rice

Chile Lime Cucumbers~

Chile Lime Cucumbers~

$4.40

Sliced cucumbers with pickled jicama & pique sauce (Spicy)

Coconut Mango Rice~

Coconut Mango Rice~

$4.40

Sauteed coconut milk, diced mango and scallions with rice

Plain Fries~

Plain Fries~

$4.40

Traditional cut french fry

Plantains~

Plantains~

$5.50

Flash fried plantains served with lime crema & scallions

Rice Pilaf~

Rice Pilaf~

$4.40

Smoked Brussels

$4.40

Smoked Brussels Sprouts

Yucca Fries~

Yucca Fries~

$5.50

served with roasted garlic pasilla aioli

Tacos

Baja Shrimp~

Baja Shrimp~

$4.95

Crispy shrimp, caribbean mango salsa, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, vinaigrette slaw, & roasted garlic aioli

Blackened Mahi Mahi~

Blackened Mahi Mahi~

$4.95

Blackened Mahi Mahi, pickled onion & pineapple, cilantro yogurt sauce

Carne Asada~

Carne Asada~

$4.95

Carne asada (grilled steak), cotija cheese, pico de gallo, caramelized onions & poblanos, garlic cilantro pesto, vinaigrette slaw

El Gringo~

El Gringo~

$4.95

Seasoned ground beef , chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, hot sauce, vinaigrette slaw, & lime crema

Korean Surf & Turf~

Korean Surf & Turf~

$6.05

Bulgogi marinated beef, dragon shrimp, kale kimchi, chili lime cucumbers

Lucha Libre~

Lucha Libre~

$4.95

Chorizo sausage, potato sticks, goat cheese, hot sauce & spicy chili aioli

Nashville Hot Chicken Taco~

Nashville Hot Chicken Taco~

$6.05

Crispy chicken, pickled shishitos, pickled red onions & cheesy double shell

Smoked Piggy~

Smoked Piggy~

$4.95

Barbecue pulled pork, crispy onions

Smokin' Brussels~

Smokin' Brussels~

$4.40

Smoked brussels sprouts, pickled red onions, umami sauce, red fresno peppers & chili aioli topped with peanut plantain crumble

The Plant Daddy~

The Plant Daddy~

$6.05

Plant based "chorizo", pickled onions, mushrooms, pickled shishitos, cheesy soft & crunchy shell with cilantro pesto

The Yard Bird~

The Yard Bird~

$4.95

Chipotle chicken, pickled onions, fresh guacamole, cilantro

Tijuana Tommy~

Tijuana Tommy~

$6.05

Tijuana Tommy Taco - All beef dog, chorizo, habanero onions, cilantro & cheesy double shell

Vietnamese Meatball~

Vietnamese Meatball~

$4.95

Pork meatball, asian slaw, soy jalapenos, peanut-plantain crumbles & chile aioli

Magic Carpet Ride~

Magic Carpet Ride~

$4.40

Housemade falafel, pickled shishito peppers, pico de gallo, vinaigrette slaw, & cilantro yogurt sauce

Spicy Shrimp ~

$4.95

Desserts

Bomba Churros

Bomba Churros

$6.60Out of stock

Churros, marshmallow & Mexican chocolate dipping sauces

Campfire Cookie

Campfire Cookie

$7.70Out of stock

Chocolate chip cookie, burnt marshmallow & toasted graham cracker crumbs

Kids Menu

Kid’s Beef Tacos

Kid’s Beef Tacos

$6.60

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream. with a choice of two side dishes.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.60

Chicken fingers with a choice of two side dishes.

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.60

Cheese filled tortillas, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and a choice of two side dishes.

Kid's Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

Kid's Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$6.60

Chicken & cheese filled tortillas, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and a choice of two side dishes.

Kid's Crispy Shrimp

Kid's Crispy Shrimp

$6.60

Crispy shrimp with a choice of two side dishes.

CARRYOUT BEVERAGES

Charred Pineapple Agua Fresca (co)

$2.75

Orange Hibiscus Agua Fresca (co)

$2.75

Pomegranate-Ginger Agua Fresca (co)

$2.75

Traditional Lemonade (co)

$2.75

Charred Pineapple Lemonade (co)

$2.75

Pom-Ginger Lemonade (co)

$2.75

Orange Hibiscus Lemonade (co)

$2.75

Fountain Soda (co)

$2.20

Manadarin Jarritos (co)

$2.75

Pineapple Jarritos (co)

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

BOMBA offers its guests a wide variety of bold flavors. The menu features 20 chef-driven taco varieties, freshly prepared guacamole and homemade salsas. There are also craveable rice bowls, sandwiches, salads, and shareable snacks. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free items make BOMBA an excellent choice for anyone with independent nutritional needs. It adds sophistication and fun to its offerings with handcrafted tequila and rum drinks and an assortment of craft beers for our patrons who choose to dine in with us.

Location

2930 S Eagle Rd, Newton, PA 18940

Directions

