Indian
Bars & Lounges

Bombay Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

1315 21st Street

Sacramento, CA 95811

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Cilantro Naan
Vegan Thali
Palak Paneer

Vegetarian Appetizers

Alu Tikki

$6.95

Vegetable Somosa (2)

$5.95

Bombay Somosa (6)

$8.95

Vegetable Pakora

$5.00

Combo Appetizers

$9.95

Paneer Pakoras

$8.95

Himalayan Appetizers

$12.90

Alu Chaat

$7.95

Samosa Chaat

$7.95

French Fries

$3.95

Non-Vegetarian Appetizers

Chicken Pakora

$7.95

Special Jumbo Platter

$13.95

Fish Pakora

$8.95

Assorted Tandoori

$13.95

Soups & Salads

Mixed Salad

$8.00

Multani (Chicken) Soup

$8.95

Dal (Lentil) Soup

$7.95

Vegetable Dishes

Palak Paneer

$13.95

Shahi Paneer

$15.95

Mutter Paneer

$13.95

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.95

Malai Kofta

$14.95

Mughlia Saag

$15.95

Baigan Bharta

$13.95

Veg (Navratan) Korma

$13.95

Tofu Tikka Masala

$13.95

Krahi Paneer

$16.95

Vegan Thali

$15.95

Chana Masala

$12.95

Cauliflower and Potatoes (Alu Gopi)

$12.95

Alu Mutter

$12.95

Bhindi Masala

$13.95

Dal

$11.95

Coco Vegi

$13.95

Mushroom Masala

$13.95

Mixed Vegetables

$13.95

Vegetable Sampler

$15.95

Veggie Tikka Masala

$14.95

Saag Tofu

$13.95

Saag Alu

$13.95

Veg Menu

$14.95

Chana Saag

$13.95

Chicken Dishes

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.95

Chicken Korma

$14.95

Chicken Makhani (Butter Chicken)

$14.95

Chicken Saagwala

$14.95

Chicken Chili

$15.95

Dal Chicken

$14.95

Basil Chicken

$15.95

Bombay Masala

$15.95

Kashmiri Chicken

$14.95

Chicken Bhuna

$14.95

Chicken Curry

$14.95

Chicken Coconut

$14.95

Chicken Mushroom Masala

$14.95

Chicken Jalfrazie

$14.95

Chicken Vindaloo

$14.95

Non-Veg Menu

$15.95

Dal Chicken

$14.95

Tandoori Specialties

Tandoori Chicken

$14.95

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$17.50

Seekh Kebab

$17.95

Salmon Tandoori

$18.95

Shrimp Tandoori

$18.95

Rack of Lamb

$24.95

Mixed Grill Platter

$21.00

Seafood Platter

$17.95

Punjabi Grill

$16.95

Paneer Tikka Kebab

$15.95

Lamb Dishes

Kashmiri Lamb

$18.95

Lamb Tikka Masala

$18.95

Lamb Korma

$18.95

Lamb Saagwala

$18.95

Kitchen Special

$25.95

Lamb Mushroom

$18.95

Lal Maas

$19.95

Lamb Vindaloo

$18.95

Traditional Lamb Curry

$18.95

Lamb Coconut

$18.95

Lamb Jalafrazie

$19.95

Lamb Bhuna

$18.95

Biryanis

Vegetable Biryani

$14.95

Chicken Biryani

$15.95

Lamb Biryani

$19.95

Prawn Biryani

$19.95

Seafood Dishes

Kishmiri Prawn

$18.95

Prawn Tikka Masala

$18.95

Prawn Mushroom

$18.95

Kadai Prawn

$18.95

Fish Coconut

$18.95

Prawn Korma

$18.95

Fish Curry

$18.95

Fish Kishmiri

$18.95

Prawn Vindaloo

$18.95

Prawn Coconut

$18.95

Seafood Masala

$18.95

Seafood Dal

$19.95

Naan/Bread Specialties

Naan

$3.50

Garlic Basil

$4.50

Garlic Cilantro Naan

$4.50

Goat Cheese Naan

$8.95

Onion Kulcha

$5.95

Tandoori Chapati (Roti)

$3.50

Kabuli Naan (Sweet)

$4.95

Alu Paratha

$6.50

Garlic Chili Naan

$4.95

Assorted Bread

$10.95

Side Dishes

Steamed Basmati RIce

$2.00

Saffron Rice

$4.00

Mango Chutney

$2.50

Achar (Indian Pickle)

$2.00

Raita

$3.00

Yogurt with Cucumber and Carrot Shreddings

Papadaam

$3.00

Biryani Rice

$5.00

Tikka Sauce

$7.00

French fries

$3.95

Indian Salad

$3.95

Desserts

Kheer

$4.50

Indian Rice Pudding

Kulfi

$6.50

Gulab Jamun

$5.50

Rus Malai

$7.95

Mango Kulfi

$6.95

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$4.50

Chai

$3.00

Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Pinapple Juice

$3.25

Coffee

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.50

Sugarcane Juice

$3.95

Sparkling Water

$3.95

Soda Water

$1.95

Vegan Dishes

Vegan Thali

$15.95

Chana Masala

$12.95

Cauliflower and Potatoes

$12.95

Alu Mutter

$12.95

Bhindi Masala

$13.95

Dal

$11.95

Coco Vegi

$13.95

Mushroom Masala

$13.95

Mixed Vegetables

$13.95

Vegetable Sampler

$15.95

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Chopin

$8.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Firefly

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Grey Goose Citron

$9.00

Jeremiah Weed

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Tito

$8.00

Smrinoff

$6.00

Stolichnaya

$8.00

Well Vodka -DBL

$8.00

Absolut -DBL

$11.00

Belvedere -DBL

$11.00

Chopin -DBL

$12.00

Ciroc -DBL

$12.00

Firefly -DBL

$11.00

Grey Goose -DBL

$11.00

Grey Goose Citron -DBL

$11.00

Jeremiah Weed -DBL

$11.00

Ketel One -DBL

$11.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Gordons

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Gin -DBL

$8.00

Beefeater -DBL

$11.00

Bombay Saphire -DBL

$11.00

Gordons -DBL

$11.00

Hendricks -DBL

$11.00

Tanqueray -DBL

$11.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Admiral Nelson

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Gosling'S

$7.00

Meyers

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Mayer's Rum

$7.00

E&J Brandy

$7.00

Korbel CA Brandy

$7.00

Well Rum -DBL

$8.00

Admiral Nelson -DBL

$11.00

Bacardi -DBL

$11.00

Bacardi Limon -DBL

$11.00

Captain Morgan -DBL

$11.00

Gosling'S -DBL

$11.00

Meyers -DBL

$11.00

Bacardi -DBL

$11.00

Mount Gay -DBL

$11.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$9.00

Casamigos

$9.00

Cazadores

$8.00

Herradura

$8.00

Milagro

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Makers 46

$7.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Jameson

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$6.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Seagram's VO

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Gold Bar

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$9.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$14.00

Dewars

$8.00

Dewars 12Yr

$12.00

J & B

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

McCallan 12

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Gold Label

$15.00

Blue Label

$30.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Amaretto Di Saranno

$7.00

Chambord

$8.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Baileys

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Cocktails

Cucumber Gin Martini

$11.00

Tropical Mango

$9.00

Juniper Flower

$11.00

Coconut Cosmo

$11.00

Midtown Shuffle

$11.00

Razzle Dazzle

$11.00

Ginger Canton

$11.50

Cantalope Martini

$11.00

Perfect Margarita

$12.00

Jasmin Breeze

$12.00

Ginger Breeze

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Pinapple Mocktail

$7.00

Mango Margarita

$11.00

Washington Apple

$11.00

Cucumber Margarita

$11.00

Brandy Ginger Ale

$8.00

Mango Maui Thai

$11.00

Beer

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Hazy IPA

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Flying Horse Royal 22oz

$11.95

Taj Mahal 12oz

$7.50

Taj Mahal 22oz

$11.95

Heineken

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Budwiser

$6.00

Budlight

$6.00

Buckler Non-Alcohol

$7.00

King Fisher 12oz

$7.50

King Fisher 22oz

$10.95

Ginger Beer

$7.00

White Claw

$6.00

Truly

$6.00

Wine

House Red

$7.00

Tom Gore

$9.00

Kendall Jackson Red

$10.00

Rosenblum

$11.00

Meiomi

$11.00

Armeli Chianti

$10.00

Filus Malbec

$9.00

7 Moons

$10.00

Bogle

$9.00

Irony Merlot

$9.00

Housley

$9.00

Charles Smith Red Roses

$9.00

Stella Rosa

$9.00

House White

$7.00

Bogle White

$9.00

Kendall Jackson White

$10.00

Sonoma-Cutrer

$13.00

Indaba

$11.00

Simi Sauvignon

$10.00

Woodbridge White Zinfandel

$8.00

Tom Gore

$9.00

Bistro

$9.00

Sparkling Wine Chandon

$12.00

House Red -BTL

$25.00

Bogle -BTL

$32.00

Tom Gore -BTL

$36.00

Kendall Jackson -BTL

$38.00

Rosenblum -BTL

$42.00

Meiomi -BTL

$42.00

Armeli Chianti -BTL

$32.00

Filus Malbec -BTL

$32.00

7 Moons -BTL

$38.00

Bistro

$32.00

Irony Merlot

$42.00

Housley

$32.00

Band of Red Roses

$26.00

Stella Rosa

$32.00

House White -BTL

$25.00

Bogle -BTL

$32.00

Kendall Jackson -BTL

$36.00

Sonoma-Cutrer -BTL

$48.00

Indaba -BTL

$42.00

Simi Sauvignon -BTL

$36.00

Woodbridge White Zinfandel -BTL

$30.00

Sparkling Wine Chandon

$12.00

Tom Gore

$32.00

Bistro

$26.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1315 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

