Bombay Chopsticks Hoffman Estates

review star

No reviews yet

721 W Golf Road

Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Popular Items

BC Hakka Noodles
BC Hakka Fr Rice
Chili Garlic Noodles

Soup

Tom Yum Clear Soup

Tom Yum Clear Soup

$6.25

Traditional Soup with Thai herbs

Lemon Coriander Soup

Lemon Coriander Soup

$6.25

Diced chinese vegetables in a clear soup flavored with hint of lemon and cilantro leaves

Manchow Soup

$6.25

Thick Soup with chopped chilies, garlic, cabbage and carrot

Hot & Sour Soup

$6.25

Thick soup with julienne vegetables flavored with hint of soya, vinegar and white pepper

Sweet Corn Soup

$6.25

Thick creamy soup with sweet corn kernels, cabbage and carrot

Wonton Soup

$6.25

Clear soup with stuffed dumplings and flavored with roast garlic and sesame oil

Tom Kha Soup

$6.25

Coconut milk based soup with Thai herbs and spices

Udon Noodle Soup

$7.00

Small Crispy Noodles side

$1.00

Large Crispy Noodles side

$2.00

Lettuce wrap

Mild spiced diamond cut vegetables served on a bed of crispy rice noodles with chilled lettuce
Vegetable Lettuce Wrap

Vegetable Lettuce Wrap

$11.50

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$12.50

Shrimp Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

Dim-Sum

Open face stuffed wonton steamed in basket, served with chili garlic sauce and spicy mayo sauce
Vegetable Dim-Sum

Vegetable Dim-Sum

$11.50

Open face stuffed wonton steam in basket, served with chill garlic sauce and spicy mayo

Chicken Dim-Sum

$12.50

Open face stuffed wonton steam in basket, served with chill garlic sauce and spicy mayo

Shrimp Dim-Sum

$14.00

Open face stuffed wonton steam in basket, served with chill garlic sauce and spicy mayo

Momos

Momos is a filled dumplings
Vegetable Momos

Vegetable Momos

$11.50

Momos is a filled dumplings, popular across the Indian subcontinent as one of famous street food

Chicken Momos

$12.50

Momos is a filled dumplings, popular across the Indian subcontinent as one of famous street food

Shrimp Momos

$14.00

Momos is a filled dumplings, popular across the Indian subcontinent as one of famous street food

Seafood

Volcano Shrimp

$17.95

Stir Fried Shrimp tossed with dried chili, julienne bell pepper, onion and jalapeno

Shrimp Salt & Pepper

$18.95
Shrimp Chili Garlic

Shrimp Chili Garlic

$18.95

Stir fried shrimp tossed in butter with chili, garlic & hint of lemon

Shrimp w Spicy Mayo

$17.95

Batter fried shrimp tossed in honey mayonnaise dressing and walnuts

Fire Cracker Shrimp

Fire Cracker Shrimp

$18.95

Spicy marinated shrimp, wrapped in spring roll sheet. Served with sweet chili garlic sauce

Ginger Garlic Shrimp

Ginger Garlic Shrimp

$17.95

Batter fried shrimp tossed with ginger, garlic, onion, bell pepper and soya chili

Honey Walnut Shrimp

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$17.95

Shrimp tossed with honey and walnuts

Calamari Salt & Pepper

Calamari Salt & Pepper

$15.95

Sauteed squid rings with chopped ginger, garlic and green onion

Fish Chili Garlic

$16.95

Fish Salt & Pepper

$16.95

Batter fried Tilapia fish tossed in a tangy chili garlic sauce with bell pepper & onions

Szechwan Pepper Fish

$16.50

Fish Hakka Style

$16.50

Batter Fried tilapia fish tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, diced vegetables and light soya

Chicken

Asian Chicken Taco

$13.95

Crispy taco shells stuffed with chopped chicken, bell peppers, onions and lettuce, topped with spicy mayo

Chicken Dragon Rolls

Chicken Dragon Rolls

$12.50

Minced chicken spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Chicken Lolly Pops

Chicken Lolly Pops

$16.50

Deep fried spicy marinated chicken wings with ginger, garlic and red chilies - A great companion of chilled Beer

Chicken Drumsticks

$16.50

A mild version of chicken lolly pops

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$14.50

Spicy chicken tossed with lemon juice, pepper, onion and sweet pepper

Chili Chicken Dry

$16.50

Diced chicken tossed with Thai green chilies, ginger, garlic & diced bell pepper, onions in a dark soya chili

Chicken Manchurian Dry

$16.50

Diced chicken tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, red chilies, onions & celery in dark soya chili

Dragon Fire Chicken

Dragon Fire Chicken

$15.50

Crispy chicken tossed with julienne vegetables and fried cashew in tangy chili soya garlic sauce

Spicy Garlic Chicken

$15.50

Crispy chicken tossed with green onions in spicy chili garlic sauce

Kalonji Chicken

Kalonji Chicken

$15.50

Crispy chicken tossed with kalonji, garlic, onion, jalapeno in honey soya glaze

Chicken Satay

$16.50Out of stock

Tender chicken breast, grilled with Thai herbs and Peanut sauce

Teriyaki Minced Chicken Balls

$14.50

Minced chicken meatballs tossed with bell pepper and onions in a chili teriyaki sauce

Lamb

Double Fried Ginger Lamb

$16.95

Batter fried shredded lamp tossed with diced bell peppers & onions in spicy ginger sauce

Lamb w Chili & Cumin

$16.95

Crispy sliced lamb with ginger, garlic and bell pepper

Kalonji Lamb

Kalonji Lamb

$16.50

Crispy shredded lamb tossed with kalonji seeds, garlic, onion, jalapeno in honey soya glaze

Teriyaki Lamb Meat Balls

$14.95

Minced lamb meat balls tossed with diced bell pepper, onion and spicy teriyaki sauce

Vegetable

Tofu Salt & Pepper

$12.50

Deep fried tofu tossed with garlic, ginger and diced bell pepper

Chili Garlic Tofu

Chili Garlic Tofu

$12.50

Tofu tossed with ginger, garlic, diced bell peppers and onions in chili garlic sauce

Asian Paneer Taco

Asian Paneer Taco

$12.50

Crispy taco shells stuffed with small diced paneer, bell peppers, onions and topped with spicy mayo

Chili Paneer Dry

$14.50

Batter fired paneer tossed with thai chili, diced bell peppers and onios in a red chili garlic sauce

Lemon Pepper Paneer

Lemon Pepper Paneer

$13.50

Spicy marinated paneer, deep fried and tossed with cold sliced onions and lemon pepper seasoning

Szechwan Pepper Paneer

$14.50

Batter fried paneer tossed with szechwan pepper and light soya and chili garlic sauce

Paneer Hakka Style

$13.50

Paneer tossed with chopped garlic, ginger, chili, light soya and bell pepper

Paneer Thai Style

$13.50

Paneer tossed in spicy peanut sauce, thai herbs and julienne bell pepper, onion and jalapeno

Paneer Satay

$13.50Out of stock

Slow-fire grilled paneer with Thai herbs and peanut sauce

Honey Crispy Chili Potato

$12.50

Deep fried julienne potatoes tossed with tangy honey chili sauce

Chinese Bhel

$10.50

Cold appetizer. Crispy noodles tossed with chopped onion, green onion, cilantro and tangy chili sauce

Golden Fried Baby Corn

$12.95

Double fried crispy baby corn tossed with ginger, garlic and chili sauce

Crystal Baby Corn

$12.95

Crispy baby corn tossed with julienne vegetables in Szechwan honey glaze

Mushroom Black Pepper

$13.50

Fried mushroom tossed with black pepper and chili soya sauce

Cauliflower Chili Garlic

$13.50

Crispy cauliflower tossed in a red chili sauce

Cauliflower Manchurian Dry

$13.50

Crispy cauliflower tossed with chopped onion, light soya and chili

Cauliflower Korean BBQ

$13.50

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$11.50

Seasoned julienne vegetables rolled in a wonton sheet, deep fried and served with warm sweet n sour sauce

Vegetable Lolly Pops

$12.50

Mashed vegetables formed into lollypop shape, deep fried and served with spicy soya garlic sauce

Chili Garlic Vegetables

$13.50

Batter fried mixed vegetables tossed with tangy chili garlic sauce

Vegetable Balls Manchurian Dry

Vegetable Balls Manchurian Dry

$14.50

Homemade vegetable balls tossed with chopped onion and soya

Vegetable Balls Szechwan Style

$14.50

Fried mixed vegetable balls tossed in tangy dark soya chili sauce

Seafood

Shrimp In Choice Of Sauce

$22.95

Jumbo Kung Pao Shrimp

$23.95

Batter fried shrimp tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, chilies, onion, soya and peanuts

Hunan Spicy Garlic Shrimp

$22.95

Batter fried shrimp tossed with ginger, garlic and chili soya sauce

Drunken Shrimp

$22.95

Batter fried garlic shrimp tossed with ginger, garlic, cooking wine and light oyster soya sauce

Shrimp In Thai Curry

$22.95

A thai speciality in coconut base sauce

Chef's Special Lobster

$23.95
Lobster In Crab Sauce

Lobster In Crab Sauce

$23.95

Fish In Choice Of Sauce

$21.95
Chili Fish

Chili Fish

$21.95

Tilapia fish tossed with ginger, garlic, diced onion and bell pepper in a red chili sauce

Pan Fried Fish

$20.95

Tilapia fish fillet tossed with ginger, garlic, green onion in white sauce

Chef's Special Pomfret

$23.95

A Whole pomfret fish tossed with ginger, garlic, onion, chili and soy

Chili Garlic Pomfret

Chili Garlic Pomfret

$23.95

A Whole pomfret fish tossed with chopped onion, garlic, red chili sauce and green onions

Chicken

Chicken In Choice Of Sauce

$20.50

Chili Chicken

$20.95

Diced chicken cooked with bell pepper, onion, green onion, chili in a spicy garlic soya sauce

Stir Fried Chicken

$19.50

Sliced chicken breast and exotic vegetables tossed with sliced ginger, garlic and sesame oil

Gong Bao Chicken

$19.50

Diced chicken tossed dry chili, ginger, garlic, cashew nuts and dark soya

Kung Pao Chicken

$20.50

Diced chicken cooked with chopped ginger, garlic dried chili, soya and peanuts

Chung King Chicken

Chung King Chicken

$19.50

Crispy Chicken breast tossed with julienne vegetables in tangy chili garlic sauce

BC Mouth-Watering Chicken

$20.50

Wok tossed sliced chicken with garlic, onions, bell pepper and light soy

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$20.50

Crispy chicken breast nuggets cooked in sweet and spicy orange sauce

Mango Chicken

Mango Chicken

$19.50

Sliced chicken breast cooked in chili mango sauce

Chicken & Broccoli

$19.50

Stir fried chicken breast tossed with sliced ginger, garlic and flavored with sesame oil

Shanghai Spicy Chicken

$19.50

Double fried chicken tossed with chili, garlic, ginger, onions and tangy light soya sauce

Chicken Singapore Style

$19.50

Chicken In Thai Curry

$20.50

A Thai speciality in coconut base sauce

Lamb

Sliced Lamb In Choice Of Sauce

$21.50

Lamb Meat Balls In Choice Of Sauce

$17.50
Chendu Lamb

Chendu Lamb

$21.50

Sliced lamb tossed with garlic, ginger and Asian vegetables in light chili soya sauce

Chung King Lamb

$21.50

Crispy Shredded Lamb tossed with chili, julienne vegetables in tangy chili garlic sauce

Lamb Mongolian

$20.50

Sauteed sliced lamb tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, dried chili and dark soya

Lamb & Brocooli

$21.50

Diced lamb and broccoli florets tossed with sliced ginger, garlic and sesame oil

Vegetable

Tofu In Choice Of Sauce

$17.50

Chef's Special Tofu

$17.50

Sauteed with ginger, garlic and chilies in dark soya sauce

Paneer In Choice Of Sauce

$17.95

Chili Paneer Gravy

$17.95

Batter fried panner cooked with green chilies, bell pepper and onions in tangy chili garlic sauce

Kung Pao Paneer

$17.95

Batter fried paneer tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, dried chilies, soya and peanuts

Grilled Paneer with Fenugreek Leaf

$17.00Out of stock

Slow-fire grilled paneer with ginger, garlic and asian green vegetables

Diced Potatoes In Sauce Of Choice

$16.50

Cauliflower In Choice Of Sauce

$17.95

Vegetable Balls in Choice Of Sauce

$18.95

Stir Fried Vegetables

$16.95

BC deluxe vegetables tossed with ginger and garlic in a white mild sauce

Kung Pao Vegetables

Kung Pao Vegetables

$17.95

Exotic vegetables tossed with dried chili, ginger, garlic, soya and peanuts

BC Deluxe Vegetables in Thai Curry

$17.95

A thai speciality in coconut base sauce

Kung Pao Eggplant

$16.95

Batter fried eggplant tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, dried chili, soya and peanuts

Szechwan Honey Eggplant

Szechwan Honey Eggplant

$17.95

Crispy eggplant tossed with garlic and honey soya chili glaze

Eggplant Singapore Style

$17.95

Batter fried eggplant tossed with garlic, dried chilies and green onion in sweet and spicy sauce.

Noodles

BC Hakka Noodles

BC Hakka Noodles

$18.25

Thin soft vegetable noodles tossed with julienne vegetables, white pepper, light soya

Chili Garlic Noodles

Chili Garlic Noodles

$18.25

Thin soft vegetable noodles tossed with julienne vegetables, red chili garlic sauce

Dang Dang Noodles

$18.25

Thin soft vegetable noodles tossed with julienne vegetables in chef's special spicy sauce

Hawker's Chowmein Noodles

Hawker's Chowmein Noodles

$18.25

White thick noodles tossed with garlic, julienne vegetables in green and red chili garlic sauce

Teriyaki Chowmein Noodles

$18.25

Thick noodles tossed with garlic, julienne vegetables in chili teriyaki sauce

Pad Thai Noodles

Pad Thai Noodles

$18.25

Flat rice noodles tossed with julienne vegetables, thai herbs and crushed peanuts

Chicken Udon Noodles

Chicken Udon Noodles

$19.25

Flat noodles with minced chicken with julienne vegetables and chili garlic sauce

American Chopsuey Noodles

American Chopsuey Noodles

$18.25

Crispy noodles topped with julienne vegetables in a tangy sweet sauce

Fried Rice

BC Hakka Fr Rice

$17.50

Wok tossed fried rice with diced vegetables, white pepper and light soya

Szechwan Fr Rice

$17.50

Wok tossed fried rice with diced vegetables and chili garlic sauce

Burned Garlic Fr Rice

Burned Garlic Fr Rice

$17.50

Fried rice tossed with diced vegetables, burned garlic and white pepper

Dang Dang Fr Rice

$17.50

Basmati rice tossed with chopped onion, diced vegetables in chef's special spicy sauce

Seven Spice Fr Rice

Seven Spice Fr Rice

$17.50

Basmati rice tossed with butter, diced vegetables, cashew nuts and seven spice flavor

Basil Fr Rice

Basil Fr Rice

$17.50

Wok tossed fried rice with vegetables and basil

Corn Cabbage Fr Rice

Corn Cabbage Fr Rice

$17.50

Diced red cabbage and corn tossed with chili ginger sauce

Chili Chicken Fr Rice

Chili Chicken Fr Rice

$18.95

Diced chicken and steam rice tossed with green chilies, bell peppers, onions in chili soya sauce

Small White Rice

$3.50

Large White Rice

$5.50

Light & Fit

Shr w veggies & sesame oil

$19.95

Fish Fillet w Lemon Cilantro Sauce

$18.95

Steamed Pomfret

$22.95

Chicken Breast w Exotic Veggies

$17.95

Asian Garden Steamed Veggies

$15.95

8oz container

8oz Red Chili Sauce

$3.00

8oz Vinegar Sauce

$3.00

8oz Cilantro Sauce

$3.00

8oz Soya Sauce

$3.00

8oz Szechwan Sauce

$3.00

16oz container

16oz Red Chili Sauce

$5.00

16oz Vinegar Sauce

$5.00

16oz Cilantro Sauce

$5.00

16oz Soya Sauce

$5.00

16ozSzechwan Sauce

$5.00

Served with a side

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$8.95

Honey Chicken

$8.95

Orange Paneer

$8.95

Crispy Potatoes

$8.95

Desserts

Saffron Cheesecake

$7.95

Black Forest Cake

$7.95
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.95Out of stock

Pineapple Cake

$6.95

Numi Tea

$4.00

Ice-Cream

Vanilla

$4.95

Mango

$4.95

Strawberry

$4.95Out of stock

Lychee

$4.95Out of stock

Chicolate

$4.95Out of stock

Mocktails

Ginger Limeade

$6.95

Banana Tropical

$6.95

Momosa

$6.95

Magic Island

$6.95