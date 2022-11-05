- Home
Bombay Chopsticks Hoffman Estates
No reviews yet
721 W Golf Road
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
Popular Items
Soup
Tom Yum Clear Soup
Traditional Soup with Thai herbs
Lemon Coriander Soup
Diced chinese vegetables in a clear soup flavored with hint of lemon and cilantro leaves
Manchow Soup
Thick Soup with chopped chilies, garlic, cabbage and carrot
Hot & Sour Soup
Thick soup with julienne vegetables flavored with hint of soya, vinegar and white pepper
Sweet Corn Soup
Thick creamy soup with sweet corn kernels, cabbage and carrot
Wonton Soup
Clear soup with stuffed dumplings and flavored with roast garlic and sesame oil
Tom Kha Soup
Coconut milk based soup with Thai herbs and spices
Udon Noodle Soup
Small Crispy Noodles side
Large Crispy Noodles side
Lettuce wrap
Dim-Sum
Vegetable Dim-Sum
Open face stuffed wonton steam in basket, served with chill garlic sauce and spicy mayo
Chicken Dim-Sum
Open face stuffed wonton steam in basket, served with chill garlic sauce and spicy mayo
Shrimp Dim-Sum
Open face stuffed wonton steam in basket, served with chill garlic sauce and spicy mayo
Momos
Vegetable Momos
Momos is a filled dumplings, popular across the Indian subcontinent as one of famous street food
Chicken Momos
Momos is a filled dumplings, popular across the Indian subcontinent as one of famous street food
Shrimp Momos
Momos is a filled dumplings, popular across the Indian subcontinent as one of famous street food
Seafood
Volcano Shrimp
Stir Fried Shrimp tossed with dried chili, julienne bell pepper, onion and jalapeno
Shrimp Salt & Pepper
Shrimp Chili Garlic
Stir fried shrimp tossed in butter with chili, garlic & hint of lemon
Shrimp w Spicy Mayo
Batter fried shrimp tossed in honey mayonnaise dressing and walnuts
Fire Cracker Shrimp
Spicy marinated shrimp, wrapped in spring roll sheet. Served with sweet chili garlic sauce
Ginger Garlic Shrimp
Batter fried shrimp tossed with ginger, garlic, onion, bell pepper and soya chili
Honey Walnut Shrimp
Shrimp tossed with honey and walnuts
Calamari Salt & Pepper
Sauteed squid rings with chopped ginger, garlic and green onion
Fish Chili Garlic
Fish Salt & Pepper
Batter fried Tilapia fish tossed in a tangy chili garlic sauce with bell pepper & onions
Szechwan Pepper Fish
Fish Hakka Style
Batter Fried tilapia fish tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, diced vegetables and light soya
Chicken
Asian Chicken Taco
Crispy taco shells stuffed with chopped chicken, bell peppers, onions and lettuce, topped with spicy mayo
Chicken Dragon Rolls
Minced chicken spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce
Chicken Lolly Pops
Deep fried spicy marinated chicken wings with ginger, garlic and red chilies - A great companion of chilled Beer
Chicken Drumsticks
A mild version of chicken lolly pops
Lemon Pepper Chicken
Spicy chicken tossed with lemon juice, pepper, onion and sweet pepper
Chili Chicken Dry
Diced chicken tossed with Thai green chilies, ginger, garlic & diced bell pepper, onions in a dark soya chili
Chicken Manchurian Dry
Diced chicken tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, red chilies, onions & celery in dark soya chili
Dragon Fire Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed with julienne vegetables and fried cashew in tangy chili soya garlic sauce
Spicy Garlic Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed with green onions in spicy chili garlic sauce
Kalonji Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed with kalonji, garlic, onion, jalapeno in honey soya glaze
Chicken Satay
Tender chicken breast, grilled with Thai herbs and Peanut sauce
Teriyaki Minced Chicken Balls
Minced chicken meatballs tossed with bell pepper and onions in a chili teriyaki sauce
Lamb
Double Fried Ginger Lamb
Batter fried shredded lamp tossed with diced bell peppers & onions in spicy ginger sauce
Lamb w Chili & Cumin
Crispy sliced lamb with ginger, garlic and bell pepper
Kalonji Lamb
Crispy shredded lamb tossed with kalonji seeds, garlic, onion, jalapeno in honey soya glaze
Teriyaki Lamb Meat Balls
Minced lamb meat balls tossed with diced bell pepper, onion and spicy teriyaki sauce
Vegetable
Tofu Salt & Pepper
Deep fried tofu tossed with garlic, ginger and diced bell pepper
Chili Garlic Tofu
Tofu tossed with ginger, garlic, diced bell peppers and onions in chili garlic sauce
Asian Paneer Taco
Crispy taco shells stuffed with small diced paneer, bell peppers, onions and topped with spicy mayo
Chili Paneer Dry
Batter fired paneer tossed with thai chili, diced bell peppers and onios in a red chili garlic sauce
Lemon Pepper Paneer
Spicy marinated paneer, deep fried and tossed with cold sliced onions and lemon pepper seasoning
Szechwan Pepper Paneer
Batter fried paneer tossed with szechwan pepper and light soya and chili garlic sauce
Paneer Hakka Style
Paneer tossed with chopped garlic, ginger, chili, light soya and bell pepper
Paneer Thai Style
Paneer tossed in spicy peanut sauce, thai herbs and julienne bell pepper, onion and jalapeno
Paneer Satay
Slow-fire grilled paneer with Thai herbs and peanut sauce
Honey Crispy Chili Potato
Deep fried julienne potatoes tossed with tangy honey chili sauce
Chinese Bhel
Cold appetizer. Crispy noodles tossed with chopped onion, green onion, cilantro and tangy chili sauce
Golden Fried Baby Corn
Double fried crispy baby corn tossed with ginger, garlic and chili sauce
Crystal Baby Corn
Crispy baby corn tossed with julienne vegetables in Szechwan honey glaze
Mushroom Black Pepper
Fried mushroom tossed with black pepper and chili soya sauce
Cauliflower Chili Garlic
Crispy cauliflower tossed in a red chili sauce
Cauliflower Manchurian Dry
Crispy cauliflower tossed with chopped onion, light soya and chili
Cauliflower Korean BBQ
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Seasoned julienne vegetables rolled in a wonton sheet, deep fried and served with warm sweet n sour sauce
Vegetable Lolly Pops
Mashed vegetables formed into lollypop shape, deep fried and served with spicy soya garlic sauce
Chili Garlic Vegetables
Batter fried mixed vegetables tossed with tangy chili garlic sauce
Vegetable Balls Manchurian Dry
Homemade vegetable balls tossed with chopped onion and soya
Vegetable Balls Szechwan Style
Fried mixed vegetable balls tossed in tangy dark soya chili sauce
Seafood
Shrimp In Choice Of Sauce
Jumbo Kung Pao Shrimp
Batter fried shrimp tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, chilies, onion, soya and peanuts
Hunan Spicy Garlic Shrimp
Batter fried shrimp tossed with ginger, garlic and chili soya sauce
Drunken Shrimp
Batter fried garlic shrimp tossed with ginger, garlic, cooking wine and light oyster soya sauce
Shrimp In Thai Curry
A thai speciality in coconut base sauce
Chef's Special Lobster
Lobster In Crab Sauce
Fish In Choice Of Sauce
Chili Fish
Tilapia fish tossed with ginger, garlic, diced onion and bell pepper in a red chili sauce
Pan Fried Fish
Tilapia fish fillet tossed with ginger, garlic, green onion in white sauce
Chef's Special Pomfret
A Whole pomfret fish tossed with ginger, garlic, onion, chili and soy
Chili Garlic Pomfret
A Whole pomfret fish tossed with chopped onion, garlic, red chili sauce and green onions
Chicken
Chicken In Choice Of Sauce
Chili Chicken
Diced chicken cooked with bell pepper, onion, green onion, chili in a spicy garlic soya sauce
Stir Fried Chicken
Sliced chicken breast and exotic vegetables tossed with sliced ginger, garlic and sesame oil
Gong Bao Chicken
Diced chicken tossed dry chili, ginger, garlic, cashew nuts and dark soya
Kung Pao Chicken
Diced chicken cooked with chopped ginger, garlic dried chili, soya and peanuts
Chung King Chicken
Crispy Chicken breast tossed with julienne vegetables in tangy chili garlic sauce
BC Mouth-Watering Chicken
Wok tossed sliced chicken with garlic, onions, bell pepper and light soy
Orange Chicken
Crispy chicken breast nuggets cooked in sweet and spicy orange sauce
Mango Chicken
Sliced chicken breast cooked in chili mango sauce
Chicken & Broccoli
Stir fried chicken breast tossed with sliced ginger, garlic and flavored with sesame oil
Shanghai Spicy Chicken
Double fried chicken tossed with chili, garlic, ginger, onions and tangy light soya sauce
Chicken Singapore Style
Chicken In Thai Curry
A Thai speciality in coconut base sauce
Lamb
Sliced Lamb In Choice Of Sauce
Lamb Meat Balls In Choice Of Sauce
Chendu Lamb
Sliced lamb tossed with garlic, ginger and Asian vegetables in light chili soya sauce
Chung King Lamb
Crispy Shredded Lamb tossed with chili, julienne vegetables in tangy chili garlic sauce
Lamb Mongolian
Sauteed sliced lamb tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, dried chili and dark soya
Lamb & Brocooli
Diced lamb and broccoli florets tossed with sliced ginger, garlic and sesame oil
Vegetable
Tofu In Choice Of Sauce
Chef's Special Tofu
Sauteed with ginger, garlic and chilies in dark soya sauce
Paneer In Choice Of Sauce
Chili Paneer Gravy
Batter fried panner cooked with green chilies, bell pepper and onions in tangy chili garlic sauce
Kung Pao Paneer
Batter fried paneer tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, dried chilies, soya and peanuts
Grilled Paneer with Fenugreek Leaf
Slow-fire grilled paneer with ginger, garlic and asian green vegetables
Diced Potatoes In Sauce Of Choice
Cauliflower In Choice Of Sauce
Vegetable Balls in Choice Of Sauce
Stir Fried Vegetables
BC deluxe vegetables tossed with ginger and garlic in a white mild sauce
Kung Pao Vegetables
Exotic vegetables tossed with dried chili, ginger, garlic, soya and peanuts
BC Deluxe Vegetables in Thai Curry
A thai speciality in coconut base sauce
Kung Pao Eggplant
Batter fried eggplant tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, dried chili, soya and peanuts
Szechwan Honey Eggplant
Crispy eggplant tossed with garlic and honey soya chili glaze
Eggplant Singapore Style
Batter fried eggplant tossed with garlic, dried chilies and green onion in sweet and spicy sauce.
Noodles
BC Hakka Noodles
Thin soft vegetable noodles tossed with julienne vegetables, white pepper, light soya
Chili Garlic Noodles
Thin soft vegetable noodles tossed with julienne vegetables, red chili garlic sauce
Dang Dang Noodles
Thin soft vegetable noodles tossed with julienne vegetables in chef's special spicy sauce
Hawker's Chowmein Noodles
White thick noodles tossed with garlic, julienne vegetables in green and red chili garlic sauce
Teriyaki Chowmein Noodles
Thick noodles tossed with garlic, julienne vegetables in chili teriyaki sauce
Pad Thai Noodles
Flat rice noodles tossed with julienne vegetables, thai herbs and crushed peanuts
Chicken Udon Noodles
Flat noodles with minced chicken with julienne vegetables and chili garlic sauce
American Chopsuey Noodles
Crispy noodles topped with julienne vegetables in a tangy sweet sauce
Fried Rice
BC Hakka Fr Rice
Wok tossed fried rice with diced vegetables, white pepper and light soya
Szechwan Fr Rice
Wok tossed fried rice with diced vegetables and chili garlic sauce
Burned Garlic Fr Rice
Fried rice tossed with diced vegetables, burned garlic and white pepper
Dang Dang Fr Rice
Basmati rice tossed with chopped onion, diced vegetables in chef's special spicy sauce
Seven Spice Fr Rice
Basmati rice tossed with butter, diced vegetables, cashew nuts and seven spice flavor
Basil Fr Rice
Wok tossed fried rice with vegetables and basil
Corn Cabbage Fr Rice
Diced red cabbage and corn tossed with chili ginger sauce
Chili Chicken Fr Rice
Diced chicken and steam rice tossed with green chilies, bell peppers, onions in chili soya sauce