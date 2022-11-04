Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bombay Chopsticks by India House

review star

No reviews yet

1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148

NAPERVILLE, IL 60540

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BOMBAY CHOPSTICS HAKKA NOODLES
Hot & Sour Soup
CHICKEN LOLLYPOPS

LETTUCE WRAP

LETTUCE WRAP - VEG

$11.50

Mild spiced diamond cut vegetable served on bed of crispy rice noodles with chilled lettuce

LETTUCE WRAP - CHICKEN

$12.95

Mild spiced diamond cut vegetable served on bed of crispy rice noodles with chilled lettuce

LETTUCE WRAP - SHRIMP

$14.00

Mild spiced diamond cut vegetable served on bed of crispy rice noodles with chilled lettuce

SOUPS

Tom Yum Clear Soup

$6.20

A traditional soup with Thai herbs, Specialty Soup from Thailand

Lemon Corriander Soup

$6.20

Diced Chinese vegetables in clear soup, flavored with hint of lemon and cilantro leaves

Manchow Soup

$6.20

Thick soup with chopped chillies, garlic, and cilantro leaves

Hot & Sour Soup

$6.20

Thick soup with julienne vegetables flavored with hint of soya, vinegar & white pepper

Sweet Corn Soup

$6.20

Thick creamy soup with sweet corn kernels

Wonton Soup

$6.20

Clear soup with stuffed dumplings and flavored with roast garlic & sesame oil

Udon Noodle Soup

$7.00

Traditional Japanese soup with mildly flavored broth

Dim-Sum

Dim-Sum Veg

$11.50

Open face stuffed wonton steam in basket, served with chill garlic sauce and spicy mayo

Dim-Sum Chicken

$12.95

Open face stuffed wonton steam in basket, served with chill garlic sauce and spicy mayo

Dim-Sum Shrimp

$14.00

Open face stuffed wonton steam in basket, served with chill garlic sauce and spicy mayo

Momos

Momos Veg

$11.50

Momos is a filled dumplings, popular across the Indian subcontinent as one of famous street food

Momos Chicken

$12.95

Momos is a filled dumplings, popular across the Indian subcontinent as one of famous street food

Momos Shrimp

$14.00

Momos is a filled dumplings, popular across the Indian subcontinent as one of famous street food

SEAFOOD APPETIZERS

CRISPY SHRIMP TEMPURA

$18.50

Shrimp deep fried in crispy batter

VOLCANO SHRIMP

$18.50

Stir fried shrimp tossed with dried chili, julienne bell peppers, onions, jalapenos

SHRIMP SALT & PEPPER

$19.50

Stir fried shrimp tossed in butter with garlic, diced bell peppers and onions.

HONEY WALNUT SHRIMP

$18.50

Batter fried shrimp tossed in honey mayonnaise dressing and walnuts

SHRIMP CHILI GARLIC

$19.50

Batter fried shrimp tossed in a tangy chili garlic sauce with diced bell pepper and onions

FRIECRACKER SHRIMP

$19.50

Spicy marinated shrimp wrapped in spring roll sheet and served with sweet chili garlic sauce

SHRIMP HAKKA STYLE

$19.50

Batter fried squid rings tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, & green onion

SZECHWAN PEPPER FISH

$16.95

Batter fried Tilapia fish tossed with diced chili, garlic, bell pepper, onion and peppr

PAN FRIED FISH THAI STYLE

$16.95

Fried Tilapia fish tossed in spicy peanut sauce, Thai herbs with julienne vegetables

FISH HAKKA STYLE

$16.95

Batter fried Tilapia fish tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, diced veg & light soya

CHILI GARLIC FISH DRY

$17.85

Batter fried Tilapia fish tossed in a tangy chili garlic sauce with bell pepper & onions

CHICKEN APPETIZERS

ASIAN STYLE CHICKEN TACO

$13.95

Crispy taco shells stuffed with chopped chicken, bell peppers, onions and topped with spicy mayo

CHICKEN LOLLYPOPS

$16.50

Deep fried spicy marinated chicken wings with ginger, garlic and red chilies - A great companion of chilled Beer

CHICKEN DRUMPSTICKS

$16.50

A milder version of Chicken Lollypops

LEMON PEPPER CHICKEN

$14.50

Spicy marinated chicken nuggets deep fried and served with lemon and onions

CHICKEN DRAGON ROLLS

$12.50

Minced chicken spring rolls served with sweet chili garlic sauce

CHILI CHICKEN DRY

$16.50

Diced chicken tossed with Thai green chilies, ginger, garlic & diced bell pepper, onions in a dark soya chili

CHICKEN MANCHURIAN DRY

$16.50

Diced chicken tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, red chilies, onions & celery in dark soya chili

DRAGON FIRE CHICKEN

$15.50

Crispy chicken tossed with julienne vegetables and fried cashew in tangy chili soya garlic sauce

SPICY GARLIC CRISPY CHICKEN

$15.50

Crispy chicken tossed with green onions in spicy chili garlic sauce

SEVEN SPICED CRISPY CHICKEN

$15.50

Crispy chicken tossed with julienne vegetables and seven spice powder

CHRISPY CHICKEN THAI STYLE

$15.50

Crispy chicken tossed with spicy peanut sauce, Thai herbs and spices with julienne vegetables

KOREAN BARBECUE CRISPY CHICKEN

$15.50

Crispy chicken tossed in sweet and spicy Korean barbecue sauce

LAMB APPETIZERS

SEVEN SPICED SHREDDED LAMB

$16.95

Shredded lamb tossed in seven spice powder & honey soy sauce

DOUBLE FRIED GINGER LAMB

$16.95

Batter fried shredded lamp tossed with diced bell peppers & onions in spicy ginger sauce

SHREDDED LAMB WITH CHILI CUMIN

$16.95

Crispy shredded lamb tossed with cumin, garlic, ginger and bell peppers in spicy soya sauce

VEGETARIAN APPETIZERS

BHEL, CHINESE

$10.50

Crispy noodles tossed with chopped onion, green onion, cilantro and tangy chili garlic sauce

SPRING ROLLS - VEGETABLE

$11.50

Seasoned julienne vegetables rolled in wonton sheet, deep fried and served with warm sweet n sour sauce

PANEER TACO - ASIAN STYLE

$12.50

Crispy taco shells stuffed with small diced paneer, bell peppers, onions and topped with spicy mayo

VEGETABLE LOLLYPOPS

$12.50

Mashed vegetables formed into lollypop shape, deep fried and served with spicy soya garlic sauce

GOLDEN FRIED BABY CORN

$12.95

Double fried crispy baby corn tossed in ginger, garlic, chili sauce

CRYSTAL BABY CORN

$12.95

Crispy baby corn tossed with julienne vegetables in Szechwan honey soya glaze

CRISPY HONEY CHILI POTATO

$12.50

Deep fried julienne potato tossed in tangy honey chili garlic sauce

TANGY CHILI GARLIC TOFU

$12.50

Tofu tossed with ginger, garlic, diced bell peppers & onions in chili garlic sauce

CRISPY TOFU SALT N PEPPER

$12.50

Deep fried tofu tossed with garlic, ginger, light soya and diced bell peppers

CAULIFLOWER CHILI GARLIC

$13.50

CAULIFLOWER MANCHURIAN DRY

$13.50

CAULIFLOWER - CRISPY IN SPICY KOREAN BARBECUE SAUCE

$13.50

SZECHWAN PEPPER PANEER

$14.50

Batter fried paneed tossed with szechwan pepper and light soya chili garlic sauce

STIR FRIED PANEER THAI STYLE

$13.50

Paneer tossed in spicy peanut sauce, Thai herbs and julienne bell peppers, onions & jalapenos

PANEER HAKKA STYLE

$13.50

Paneer tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, chili, light soya and bell peppers

LEMON PEPPER PANEER

$13.50

Spicy marinated paneer deep fried and tossed with cold slice onions, and lemon pepper seasoning

CHILI PANEER DRY

$14.50

Batter fried pepper tossed with Thai chili, bell peppers, onions in red chili garlic sauce

MUSHROOM BLACK PEPPER

$13.50

Fried mushroom tossed with black pepper and dark chili soya sauce

CHILI GARLIC MUSHROOM DRY

$13.50

Fried mushroom tossed with bell peppers, onions and red chili garlic sauce

VEGETABLE BALLS MANCHURIAN DRY

$14.50

VEGETABLE BALLS SZECHWAN STYLE

$14.50

Fried mixed vegetable balls tossed in tangy dark soya chili sauce

Seafood Main Course

DRUNKEN SHRIMP

$22.95

Battered fried garlic shrimp tossed with ginger, garlic, cooking wine and light oyster soya sauce

SHRIMP IN THAI CURRY

$22.95

A Thai specialty in coconut base sauce - Choice of Red, Yellow or Green

SHRIMP IN A SAUCE OF YOUR CHOICE

$22.95

JUMBO SHRIMP CHILI IN BLACK BEANS SAUCE

$23.95

JUMBO KUNG PAO SHRIMP

$23.95

Batter fried jumbo shrimp tossed with chopped ginger garlic chilies, green onion and peanuts

SPICY BASIL AND BURNT GARLIC SHRIMP

$22.95

Stir fried lobster with ginger, garlic, black bean sauce

SWEET AND SOUR SHRIMP

$22.95

SHRIMP IN BUTTER CHILI OYSTER SAUCE

$22.95

BUTTER CHILI GARLIC LEMON CILANTRO FISH

$21.95

CHILI FISH GRAVY OR DRY

$21.95

PAN FRIED FISH

$20.95

Tilapia fish fillet tossed with ginger, garlic, green onion in white sauce

FISH IN A SAUCE OF YOUR CHOICE

$21.95

Tilapia fish sliced and bater fried in

WOK FRIED FISH IN CHILI OYSTER SAUCE

$18.95

BUTTER CHILI GARLIC LEMON POMFRET

$23.95

Chopped onion, garlic, ginger tossed with chili oil, butter and chili honey favor

CHEFS' SPECIAL POMFRET

$23.95

Julienne vegetables, ginger, garlic with chili and light soya

CHILI GARLIC POMFRET

$23.95

Chopped onion, ginger, garlic, red chili sauce and green onions

SPICY BASIL AND BURNT GARLIC FISH

$21.95

Chicken Main Course

SHANGHAI SPICY CHICKEN

$19.50

Double fried chicken tossed with chili, garlic, ginger, onions and tangy light soya sauce

CHICKEN AND BROCCOLI

$19.50

Stir fried chicken breast tossed with slice ginger, garlic and flavored with sesame oil

CANTONESE CHICKEN

$19.50

Stir fried slice chicken breast with chopped ginger, garlic and light chili soya

GONG BAO CHICKEN

$19.50

Diced chicken tossed with dried chili, ginger, garlic, cashew nuts and dark soya

STIR FRIED CHICKEN IN BLACK BEAN SAUCE

$19.50

Sliced chicken breast tossed with diced bell peppers and onions

CHICKEN SINGAPORE STYLE

$19.50

Diced chicken tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, bell peppers and onions

STIR FRIED CHICKEN

$19.50

Sliced chicken breast and exotic vegetables tossed with sliced ginger, garlic and sesame oil

MANGO CHICKEN

$19.50

Sliced chicken breast cooked in chili mango sauce

CHUNG KING CHICKEN

$19.50

Crispy chicken breast tossed with julienne vegetables in tangy chili garlic sauce

KUNG PAO CHICKEN

$20.50

Diced Chicken cooked with chopped ginger, garlic, dried chili, peanuts and baby spinach

CHILI CHICKEN

$20.50

Diced chicken cooked with bell peppers, onion, green chilies in a spicy garlic soya sauce

ORANGE CHICKEN

$20.50

Crispy chicken breast nuggets cooked in sweet & spicy orange sauce

CHICKEN THAI CURRY

$20.50

A Thai specialty in coconut base sauce

DICED CHICKEN IN CHOICE OF SAUCE

$20.95

Lamb Main Course

DICED LAMB N BROCCOLI

$21.50

Diced lamb & broccoli florets tossed with sliced ginger, garlic and sesame oil

CHENGDU STIR FRY DICE LAMB

$21.50

Diced lamb tossed with ginger, garlic and Asian vegetables in light chili soya sauce

CHUNG KING LAMB

$21.50

Crispy shredded lamb with chili, julienne vegetables in tangy chili garlic sauce

DICED LAMB IN CHOICE OF SAUCE

$21.50

LAMB CHILI BASIL

$21.50

Sauteed diced lamb with chili and basil

LAMB MONGOLIAN

$20.50

Vegetarian Main Course

BRAISED TOFU IN HUNAN SAUCE

$17.50

Tofu tossed with light soya, ginger, garlic, dried chilies and green onions

CHEF'S SPECIAL TOFU

$17.50

Sauteed with ginger, garlic and chilies in dark soya sauce

TOFU IN CHOICE OF SAUCE

$17.50

HOT N SPICY CORN WITH PANEER

$17.00

Sauteed corn, paneer with ginger, garlic and green onions

WOK TOSSED PANEER WITH FENUGREEK LEAVES

$17.00

Paneer cooked with ginger, garlic, Asian vegetables and light soya

KUNG PAO PANEER

$17.95

Batter fried paneer tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, dried chili, baby spinach and peanuts

PANEER IN CHOICE OF SAUCE

$17.95

CHILI PANEER GRAVY

$17.95

Banner fried paneer cooked with green chilies, bell peppers and onions in tangy chili garlic sauce

STIR FRIED VEGETABLES

$16.95

Bombay Chopsticks deluxe vegetables tossed with sliced ginger, garlic and sesame oil

WOK TOSSED MIXED VEGETABLES WITH CUMIN DRY CHILI

$17.95

Asian vegetables tossed with cumin dry chili, ginger, garlic and light soya

KUNG PAO VEGETABLES STIR FRY

$17.95

Exotic vegetables tossed with dried chili, ginger, garlic and peanuts

SEVEN SPICED ASIAN VEGETABLES

$17.95

Mixed vegetables tossed with ginger, garlic, chili oil, honey and seven spice powder

BC DELUXE VEGETABLE THAI CURRY

$17.95

A Thai specialty in coconut base sauce

EGGPLANT SINGAPORE STYLE

$17.95

Batter fried eggplant tossed with garlic, dried chilies and green onions in sweet & spicy sauce

KUNG PAO EGGPLANT

$16.95

Batter fried eggplant tossed with chopped ginger garlic, dried chili, baby spinach and peanuts

VEGETABLES BALLS N CHOICE OF SAUCE

$18.95

CAULIFLOWER IN CHOICE OF SAUCE

$17.95

DICED BABY PATATO THAI STYLE

$16.50

Tossed with ginger, garlic, peanuts and Thai herbs

DICED BABY PATATO IN CHOICE OF SAUCE

$16.50

MIX VEG IN CHOICE OF SAUCE

$17.95

Noodles

BOMBAY CHOPSTICS HAKKA NOODLES

$18.25

Thin noodles with julienne vegetables, white pepper, light soya

CHILI GARLIC NOODLES

$18.25

Thin noodles with julienne vegetables, red chili and garlic sauce

SPICY DANG DANG NOODLES

$18.25

Thin noodles with julienne vegetables in chef's special spicy sauce

SPICY CHICKEN UDON NOODLES

$18.95

White thick noodles tossed with minced chicke, julienne vegetables in chili garlic sauce

TERIYAKI CHOWMEIN NOODLES

$18.25

Thick noodles tossed with garlic, julienne vegetables in chili teriyaki sauce

HAWKERS' CHOWMEIN NOODLES

$18.25

Thick noodles tossed with garlic, julienne vegetables in green chili sauce

PAD THAI NOODLES

$18.25

Flat rice noodles tossed with julienne bell peppers, onions, Thai herbs and crushed peanuts

AMERICAN CHOPSUEY

$18.25

Crispy noodles topped with julienne vegetables in a tangy sweet sauce

Fried Rice

DANG DANG RICE

$17.50

Basmarti rice, chopped onions, diced vegetables tossed in chefs' special spicy sauce

SEVEN SPICE FRIED RICE

$17.50

Basmati rice tossed with butter, diced vegetables, cashew nuts and seven spice powder

BOMBAY CHOPSTICKS HAKKA FRIED RICE

$17.50

Wok tossed fried rice with diced vegetables, white pepper and light soya

SZECHWAN FRIED RICE

$17.50

Wok tossed fried rice with diced vegetables and chili garlic sauce

CORN RED CABBAGE GINGER FRIED RICE

$17.50

Diced red cabbage and corn tossed with chili ginger sauce

BURNED GARLIC FRIED RICE

$17.50

Fried rice tossed with diced vegetables, burnt garlic & white pepper

CHILI CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$18.95

Diced chicken and steam rice tossed with green chilies, bell peppers, onions in chili soya sauce

WHITE RICE

$6.00

CHICKEN 65 FRIED RICE

$18.95

PANEER 65 FRIED RICE

$18.50

BASIL FRIED RICE

$17.50

Rice tossed with diced veg in basil mintsauce

Light & Fit

STEAMED SHRIMP WITH VEG AND SESAME OIL

$19.95

STEAMED FISH FILLETS WITH LEMON CILANTRO SAUCE

$18.95

STEAMED WHOLE POMFRET WITH SLICE GINGER, GARLIC & GREEN ONIONS

$22.95

STEAMED CHICKEN BREAST FLLETS WITH EXOTIC VEGETABLES

$17.95

ASIAN GARDEN STEAMED VEGETABLES

$15.95

KIDS-SERVED WITH VEG FRIED RICE OR HAKKA NOODLES OR STEAMED RICE

KIDS CRISPY POTATO

$8.95

KIDS ORANGE PANEER

$8.95

KIDS ORANGE CHICKEN

$8.95

KIDS TANGY HONEY CHICKEN

$8.95

KIDS TANGY HONEY PANEER

$8.95

Desserts

SAFFRON CHEESE CAKE

$9.95

Served with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream

BLACK FOREST CAKE

$9.95

Served with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream

TIRAMISU

$8.95

Served with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream

PINEAPPLE CAKE

$8.95

Served with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual spot for Indian, Chinese & Thai cuisine plus creative alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks. ** NOW OFFERING ** Lunch Specials (Monday - Friday 11:30-2:25 Only)

Website

Location

1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148, NAPERVILLE, IL 60540

Directions

Gallery
Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville image
Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville image
Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville image

Similar restaurants in your area

TOCA Football - Naperville
orange starNo Reviews
1740 Quincy Ave Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
FIRE IT UP - Naperville
orange starNo Reviews
1523 North Aurora Road Suite 107 Naperville, IL 60563
View restaurantnext
Up North Ale House
orange star4.1 • 533
1595 North Aurora Road Naperville, IL 60563
View restaurantnext
Meson Sabika - 1025 Aurora Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1025 Aurora Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Centennial Grill
orange starNo Reviews
500 W Jackson Ave Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Riverwalk Cafe - 441 Aurora Ave.
orange star3.5 • 3
441 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in NAPERVILLE

Egg Harbor Cafe - Naperville
orange star4.5 • 4,283
175 Jackson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Fiamme
orange star4.4 • 3,122
19 Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Naperville
orange star4.4 • 2,763
123 WATER STREET Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Quiubo
orange star4.5 • 2,421
120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Fontinas Italian Kitchen - 1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131
orange star4.7 • 1,770
1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Eggs Inc - Naperville
orange star4.4 • 1,718
220 S Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near NAPERVILLE
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston