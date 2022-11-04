- Home
Bombay Chopsticks by India House
1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148
NAPERVILLE, IL 60540
LETTUCE WRAP
LETTUCE WRAP - VEG
Mild spiced diamond cut vegetable served on bed of crispy rice noodles with chilled lettuce
LETTUCE WRAP - CHICKEN
Mild spiced diamond cut vegetable served on bed of crispy rice noodles with chilled lettuce
LETTUCE WRAP - SHRIMP
Mild spiced diamond cut vegetable served on bed of crispy rice noodles with chilled lettuce
SOUPS
Tom Yum Clear Soup
A traditional soup with Thai herbs, Specialty Soup from Thailand
Lemon Corriander Soup
Diced Chinese vegetables in clear soup, flavored with hint of lemon and cilantro leaves
Manchow Soup
Thick soup with chopped chillies, garlic, and cilantro leaves
Hot & Sour Soup
Thick soup with julienne vegetables flavored with hint of soya, vinegar & white pepper
Sweet Corn Soup
Thick creamy soup with sweet corn kernels
Wonton Soup
Clear soup with stuffed dumplings and flavored with roast garlic & sesame oil
Udon Noodle Soup
Traditional Japanese soup with mildly flavored broth
Dim-Sum
Dim-Sum Veg
Open face stuffed wonton steam in basket, served with chill garlic sauce and spicy mayo
Dim-Sum Chicken
Open face stuffed wonton steam in basket, served with chill garlic sauce and spicy mayo
Dim-Sum Shrimp
Open face stuffed wonton steam in basket, served with chill garlic sauce and spicy mayo
Momos
Momos Veg
Momos is a filled dumplings, popular across the Indian subcontinent as one of famous street food
Momos Chicken
Momos is a filled dumplings, popular across the Indian subcontinent as one of famous street food
Momos Shrimp
Momos is a filled dumplings, popular across the Indian subcontinent as one of famous street food
SEAFOOD APPETIZERS
CRISPY SHRIMP TEMPURA
Shrimp deep fried in crispy batter
VOLCANO SHRIMP
Stir fried shrimp tossed with dried chili, julienne bell peppers, onions, jalapenos
SHRIMP SALT & PEPPER
Stir fried shrimp tossed in butter with garlic, diced bell peppers and onions.
HONEY WALNUT SHRIMP
Batter fried shrimp tossed in honey mayonnaise dressing and walnuts
SHRIMP CHILI GARLIC
Batter fried shrimp tossed in a tangy chili garlic sauce with diced bell pepper and onions
FRIECRACKER SHRIMP
Spicy marinated shrimp wrapped in spring roll sheet and served with sweet chili garlic sauce
SHRIMP HAKKA STYLE
Batter fried squid rings tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, & green onion
SZECHWAN PEPPER FISH
Batter fried Tilapia fish tossed with diced chili, garlic, bell pepper, onion and peppr
PAN FRIED FISH THAI STYLE
Fried Tilapia fish tossed in spicy peanut sauce, Thai herbs with julienne vegetables
FISH HAKKA STYLE
Batter fried Tilapia fish tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, diced veg & light soya
CHILI GARLIC FISH DRY
Batter fried Tilapia fish tossed in a tangy chili garlic sauce with bell pepper & onions
CHICKEN APPETIZERS
ASIAN STYLE CHICKEN TACO
Crispy taco shells stuffed with chopped chicken, bell peppers, onions and topped with spicy mayo
CHICKEN LOLLYPOPS
Deep fried spicy marinated chicken wings with ginger, garlic and red chilies - A great companion of chilled Beer
CHICKEN DRUMPSTICKS
A milder version of Chicken Lollypops
LEMON PEPPER CHICKEN
Spicy marinated chicken nuggets deep fried and served with lemon and onions
CHICKEN DRAGON ROLLS
Minced chicken spring rolls served with sweet chili garlic sauce
CHILI CHICKEN DRY
Diced chicken tossed with Thai green chilies, ginger, garlic & diced bell pepper, onions in a dark soya chili
CHICKEN MANCHURIAN DRY
Diced chicken tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, red chilies, onions & celery in dark soya chili
DRAGON FIRE CHICKEN
Crispy chicken tossed with julienne vegetables and fried cashew in tangy chili soya garlic sauce
SPICY GARLIC CRISPY CHICKEN
Crispy chicken tossed with green onions in spicy chili garlic sauce
SEVEN SPICED CRISPY CHICKEN
Crispy chicken tossed with julienne vegetables and seven spice powder
CHRISPY CHICKEN THAI STYLE
Crispy chicken tossed with spicy peanut sauce, Thai herbs and spices with julienne vegetables
KOREAN BARBECUE CRISPY CHICKEN
Crispy chicken tossed in sweet and spicy Korean barbecue sauce
LAMB APPETIZERS
SEVEN SPICED SHREDDED LAMB
Shredded lamb tossed in seven spice powder & honey soy sauce
DOUBLE FRIED GINGER LAMB
Batter fried shredded lamp tossed with diced bell peppers & onions in spicy ginger sauce
SHREDDED LAMB WITH CHILI CUMIN
Crispy shredded lamb tossed with cumin, garlic, ginger and bell peppers in spicy soya sauce
VEGETARIAN APPETIZERS
BHEL, CHINESE
Crispy noodles tossed with chopped onion, green onion, cilantro and tangy chili garlic sauce
SPRING ROLLS - VEGETABLE
Seasoned julienne vegetables rolled in wonton sheet, deep fried and served with warm sweet n sour sauce
PANEER TACO - ASIAN STYLE
Crispy taco shells stuffed with small diced paneer, bell peppers, onions and topped with spicy mayo
VEGETABLE LOLLYPOPS
Mashed vegetables formed into lollypop shape, deep fried and served with spicy soya garlic sauce
GOLDEN FRIED BABY CORN
Double fried crispy baby corn tossed in ginger, garlic, chili sauce
CRYSTAL BABY CORN
Crispy baby corn tossed with julienne vegetables in Szechwan honey soya glaze
CRISPY HONEY CHILI POTATO
Deep fried julienne potato tossed in tangy honey chili garlic sauce
TANGY CHILI GARLIC TOFU
Tofu tossed with ginger, garlic, diced bell peppers & onions in chili garlic sauce
CRISPY TOFU SALT N PEPPER
Deep fried tofu tossed with garlic, ginger, light soya and diced bell peppers
CAULIFLOWER CHILI GARLIC
CAULIFLOWER MANCHURIAN DRY
CAULIFLOWER - CRISPY IN SPICY KOREAN BARBECUE SAUCE
SZECHWAN PEPPER PANEER
Batter fried paneed tossed with szechwan pepper and light soya chili garlic sauce
STIR FRIED PANEER THAI STYLE
Paneer tossed in spicy peanut sauce, Thai herbs and julienne bell peppers, onions & jalapenos
PANEER HAKKA STYLE
Paneer tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, chili, light soya and bell peppers
LEMON PEPPER PANEER
Spicy marinated paneer deep fried and tossed with cold slice onions, and lemon pepper seasoning
CHILI PANEER DRY
Batter fried pepper tossed with Thai chili, bell peppers, onions in red chili garlic sauce
MUSHROOM BLACK PEPPER
Fried mushroom tossed with black pepper and dark chili soya sauce
CHILI GARLIC MUSHROOM DRY
Fried mushroom tossed with bell peppers, onions and red chili garlic sauce
VEGETABLE BALLS MANCHURIAN DRY
VEGETABLE BALLS SZECHWAN STYLE
Fried mixed vegetable balls tossed in tangy dark soya chili sauce
Seafood Main Course
DRUNKEN SHRIMP
Battered fried garlic shrimp tossed with ginger, garlic, cooking wine and light oyster soya sauce
SHRIMP IN THAI CURRY
A Thai specialty in coconut base sauce - Choice of Red, Yellow or Green
SHRIMP IN A SAUCE OF YOUR CHOICE
JUMBO SHRIMP CHILI IN BLACK BEANS SAUCE
JUMBO KUNG PAO SHRIMP
Batter fried jumbo shrimp tossed with chopped ginger garlic chilies, green onion and peanuts
SPICY BASIL AND BURNT GARLIC SHRIMP
Stir fried lobster with ginger, garlic, black bean sauce
SWEET AND SOUR SHRIMP
SHRIMP IN BUTTER CHILI OYSTER SAUCE
BUTTER CHILI GARLIC LEMON CILANTRO FISH
CHILI FISH GRAVY OR DRY
PAN FRIED FISH
Tilapia fish fillet tossed with ginger, garlic, green onion in white sauce
FISH IN A SAUCE OF YOUR CHOICE
Tilapia fish sliced and bater fried in
WOK FRIED FISH IN CHILI OYSTER SAUCE
BUTTER CHILI GARLIC LEMON POMFRET
Chopped onion, garlic, ginger tossed with chili oil, butter and chili honey favor
CHEFS' SPECIAL POMFRET
Julienne vegetables, ginger, garlic with chili and light soya
CHILI GARLIC POMFRET
Chopped onion, ginger, garlic, red chili sauce and green onions
SPICY BASIL AND BURNT GARLIC FISH
Chicken Main Course
SHANGHAI SPICY CHICKEN
Double fried chicken tossed with chili, garlic, ginger, onions and tangy light soya sauce
CHICKEN AND BROCCOLI
Stir fried chicken breast tossed with slice ginger, garlic and flavored with sesame oil
CANTONESE CHICKEN
Stir fried slice chicken breast with chopped ginger, garlic and light chili soya
GONG BAO CHICKEN
Diced chicken tossed with dried chili, ginger, garlic, cashew nuts and dark soya
STIR FRIED CHICKEN IN BLACK BEAN SAUCE
Sliced chicken breast tossed with diced bell peppers and onions
CHICKEN SINGAPORE STYLE
Diced chicken tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, bell peppers and onions
STIR FRIED CHICKEN
Sliced chicken breast and exotic vegetables tossed with sliced ginger, garlic and sesame oil
MANGO CHICKEN
Sliced chicken breast cooked in chili mango sauce
CHUNG KING CHICKEN
Crispy chicken breast tossed with julienne vegetables in tangy chili garlic sauce
KUNG PAO CHICKEN
Diced Chicken cooked with chopped ginger, garlic, dried chili, peanuts and baby spinach
CHILI CHICKEN
Diced chicken cooked with bell peppers, onion, green chilies in a spicy garlic soya sauce
ORANGE CHICKEN
Crispy chicken breast nuggets cooked in sweet & spicy orange sauce
CHICKEN THAI CURRY
A Thai specialty in coconut base sauce
DICED CHICKEN IN CHOICE OF SAUCE
Lamb Main Course
DICED LAMB N BROCCOLI
Diced lamb & broccoli florets tossed with sliced ginger, garlic and sesame oil
CHENGDU STIR FRY DICE LAMB
Diced lamb tossed with ginger, garlic and Asian vegetables in light chili soya sauce
CHUNG KING LAMB
Crispy shredded lamb with chili, julienne vegetables in tangy chili garlic sauce
DICED LAMB IN CHOICE OF SAUCE
LAMB CHILI BASIL
Sauteed diced lamb with chili and basil
LAMB MONGOLIAN
Vegetarian Main Course
BRAISED TOFU IN HUNAN SAUCE
Tofu tossed with light soya, ginger, garlic, dried chilies and green onions
CHEF'S SPECIAL TOFU
Sauteed with ginger, garlic and chilies in dark soya sauce
TOFU IN CHOICE OF SAUCE
HOT N SPICY CORN WITH PANEER
Sauteed corn, paneer with ginger, garlic and green onions
WOK TOSSED PANEER WITH FENUGREEK LEAVES
Paneer cooked with ginger, garlic, Asian vegetables and light soya
KUNG PAO PANEER
Batter fried paneer tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, dried chili, baby spinach and peanuts
PANEER IN CHOICE OF SAUCE
CHILI PANEER GRAVY
Banner fried paneer cooked with green chilies, bell peppers and onions in tangy chili garlic sauce
STIR FRIED VEGETABLES
Bombay Chopsticks deluxe vegetables tossed with sliced ginger, garlic and sesame oil
WOK TOSSED MIXED VEGETABLES WITH CUMIN DRY CHILI
Asian vegetables tossed with cumin dry chili, ginger, garlic and light soya
KUNG PAO VEGETABLES STIR FRY
Exotic vegetables tossed with dried chili, ginger, garlic and peanuts
SEVEN SPICED ASIAN VEGETABLES
Mixed vegetables tossed with ginger, garlic, chili oil, honey and seven spice powder
BC DELUXE VEGETABLE THAI CURRY
A Thai specialty in coconut base sauce
EGGPLANT SINGAPORE STYLE
Batter fried eggplant tossed with garlic, dried chilies and green onions in sweet & spicy sauce
KUNG PAO EGGPLANT
Batter fried eggplant tossed with chopped ginger garlic, dried chili, baby spinach and peanuts
VEGETABLES BALLS N CHOICE OF SAUCE
CAULIFLOWER IN CHOICE OF SAUCE
DICED BABY PATATO THAI STYLE
Tossed with ginger, garlic, peanuts and Thai herbs
DICED BABY PATATO IN CHOICE OF SAUCE
MIX VEG IN CHOICE OF SAUCE
Noodles
BOMBAY CHOPSTICS HAKKA NOODLES
Thin noodles with julienne vegetables, white pepper, light soya
CHILI GARLIC NOODLES
Thin noodles with julienne vegetables, red chili and garlic sauce
SPICY DANG DANG NOODLES
Thin noodles with julienne vegetables in chef's special spicy sauce
SPICY CHICKEN UDON NOODLES
White thick noodles tossed with minced chicke, julienne vegetables in chili garlic sauce
TERIYAKI CHOWMEIN NOODLES
Thick noodles tossed with garlic, julienne vegetables in chili teriyaki sauce
HAWKERS' CHOWMEIN NOODLES
Thick noodles tossed with garlic, julienne vegetables in green chili sauce
PAD THAI NOODLES
Flat rice noodles tossed with julienne bell peppers, onions, Thai herbs and crushed peanuts
AMERICAN CHOPSUEY
Crispy noodles topped with julienne vegetables in a tangy sweet sauce
Fried Rice
DANG DANG RICE
Basmarti rice, chopped onions, diced vegetables tossed in chefs' special spicy sauce
SEVEN SPICE FRIED RICE
Basmati rice tossed with butter, diced vegetables, cashew nuts and seven spice powder
BOMBAY CHOPSTICKS HAKKA FRIED RICE
Wok tossed fried rice with diced vegetables, white pepper and light soya
SZECHWAN FRIED RICE
Wok tossed fried rice with diced vegetables and chili garlic sauce
CORN RED CABBAGE GINGER FRIED RICE
Diced red cabbage and corn tossed with chili ginger sauce
BURNED GARLIC FRIED RICE
Fried rice tossed with diced vegetables, burnt garlic & white pepper
CHILI CHICKEN FRIED RICE
Diced chicken and steam rice tossed with green chilies, bell peppers, onions in chili soya sauce
WHITE RICE
CHICKEN 65 FRIED RICE
PANEER 65 FRIED RICE
BASIL FRIED RICE
Rice tossed with diced veg in basil mintsauce
KIDS-SERVED WITH VEG FRIED RICE OR HAKKA NOODLES OR STEAMED RICE
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Casual spot for Indian, Chinese & Thai cuisine plus creative alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks. ** NOW OFFERING ** Lunch Specials (Monday - Friday 11:30-2:25 Only)
