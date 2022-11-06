Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Bombay Dhabba- Audobon 615 S Trooper Rd

review star

No reviews yet

615 S Trooper Rd

Audubon, PA 19403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Tikka Masala
Vegetable Samosa

Quick Bites

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$4.99

Crispy fried turnovers stuffed with potatoes & green peas.

Vada Pav

Vada Pav

$8.99

Spicy potato filling sandwiched between buns and layers of spicy garlic and green chutney!

Mixed Veg Pakora

Mixed Veg Pakora

$6.99

Veg fritters deep fried in chickpea batter.

Aloo - Tikki Chaat

Aloo - Tikki Chaat

$8.49

Potatoes & chickpeas mashed with garlic & ginger topped with North Indian chickpea curry.

Aloo Papdi Chaat

Aloo Papdi Chaat

$8.49

Flour crisps topped with potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, mint & tamarind sauce.

Bhel Puri

Bhel Puri

$6.99

Melanges of assorted crisps & sev smothered in sweet & mint chutney.

Pani Puri

Pani Puri

$7.49

Savory crunchy puri filled with potatoes & channa served with a tangy mint & tamarind sauce.

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$8.49

Samosa topped with slow cooked chickpea curry, yogurt, mint & tamarind sauce.

Dahi Bhalla

Dahi Bhalla

$8.99
Wok Fried Pav Bhajji

Wok Fried Pav Bhajji

$12.99

Stir-fried Mumbai style pav bhaji garnished with coriander & served with buttered bread.

Chole Bhature

Chole Bhature

$13.99

Masala Fries

$6.99Out of stock

Seasoned Fries

Bread Pakoda

$6.99

Dahi Bhatata Puri

$7.99

Cut Mirchi

$6.99Out of stock

Vegetable Momos (Fried)

$8.99Out of stock

Vegetable Momos (Steamed)

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Tikka

$15.99Out of stock

Paneer Pakora

$10.99Out of stock

Samosa Pav

$7.99

Indo Chinese

Chilli Paneer

Chilli Paneer

$12.99

Cubes of homemade cottage cheese served with green peppers & onions sautéed in schezwan sauce.

Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken

$13.99

Marinated chicken sautéed with green peppers & onions in chef's signature chilli sauce.

Chili Fish

$15.99
Hakka Noodles

Hakka Noodles

$11.99

Traditional wok seared noodles prepared & tossed with chef's signature chilli sauce with assorted vegetables. Chicken add $2

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$10.99

Himalayan grown aromatic basmati rice sautéed with vegetables tossed in chilli sauce. Chicken add $2

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$11.99

Marinated chicken cut to pieces served with traditional spices & garnished with coriander.

Szechuan Fried Rice

Szechuan Fried Rice

$11.99

Himalayan grown aromatic basmati rice sautéed with vegetables & chillies in szechuan sauce.

Chichken Manchurian

$12.99
Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$11.99Out of stock

Cauliflower with green peppers & onions sautéed in chef's special manchurian sauce.

Veg Manchurian

Veg Manchurian

$11.99

Assorted vegetables sautéed in chef's special manchurian sauce.

Chicken/Lamb/Seafood

Flavorful rich tomato sauce cooked with a blend of exotic spices. Lamb add $2
Dhabba Curry

Dhabba Curry

$16.99

Traditional combination of Indian spices cooked in a robust tomato sauce. Lamb add $2

Chettinad

Chettinad

$16.99

Exotic blend of spices in a hot & tangy chettinad paste & coconut milk from the southern state of Tamil nadu. Lamb add $2

Tikka Masala

Tikka Masala

$16.99

Flavorful rich tomato sauce cooked with a blend of exotic spices. Lamb add $2

Makhani/butter

Makhani/butter

$16.99

Rich & flavorful butter sauce cooked with fresh tomatoes & aromatic spices. Lamb add $2

Vindaloo

Vindaloo

$16.99

A Portuguese inspired dish with potatoes, cooked in a tangy curry sauce with fresh lemon & ginger. Lamb add $2

Rogan Josh

Rogan Josh

$16.99

Traditional Kashmir gravy flavored with ginger, garlic and aromatic spices. Lamb add $2

Methi Korma

Methi Korma

$16.99

Chef's rich fenugreek gravy cooked with onions & pieces of cashews. Lamb add $2

Coconut

Coconut

$16.99

Cooked With Coconut in a Robust Tomato Sauce. Lamb add $2.

Saag

$16.99

Kadai Chicken

$16.99

Vegetarian

Tadka Dal

Tadka Dal

$14.99

Lentils smoothly blended with tomatoes, onions & traditional Indian spices.

Dal Makhani

Dal Makhani

$14.99

Whole black lentils cooked dhabba style with butter & traditional Indian spices.

Channa Masala

Channa Masala

$14.99

Chick peas cooked with ginger, garlic, onions & tomatoes finished with freshly ground Indian spices.

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.99

Homemade cottage cheese cooked in a clay oven & sautéed Bombay Dhabba style in a rich flavorful butter sauce.

Nava Ratna Kurma

Nava Ratna Kurma

$14.99

Mixed vegetables cooked in a base of coconut milk & chef's special sauce.

Aloo Ghobi

Aloo Ghobi

$14.99

Cauliflower and potatoes cooked with mild spice & garnished with ginger root.

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Vegetable & cottage cheese balls in rich sauce and mild spices.

Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$14.99

Fresh spinach cooked in a rich flavorful sauce with chunks of homemade cottage cheese & ground spices.

Paneer Bhurji

Paneer Bhurji

$14.99

Our chef's specialty shredded homemade cottage cheese cooked in chef's signature sauce.

Paneer Makhani

Paneer Makhani

$14.99

Indian cheese cooked in a velvety cream and tomato sauce.

Bhindi Masala

Bhindi Masala

$14.99

Bombay Dhabba style okra cooked with onions, tomatoes, & peppers.

Mutter Paneer

$14.99

Kadai Paneer

$14.99

Paneer Butter Masala

$14.99

Kaju Curry

$14.99

Soya Chap Masala

$14.99Out of stock

Mutter Malai Methi

$14.99

Vegetable Jalfrezy

$14.99

Biryani

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Himalayan grown aromatic basmati rice & succulent chicken cooked with chef's special ingredients.

Chicken Tikka Biryani

Chicken Tikka Biryani

$14.99

Himalayan grown Basmati rice & flavorful chicken tikka cooked with chef's special ingredients.

Chicken 65 Biryani

Chicken 65 Biryani

$14.99

Chicken 65 is made and then added to our special biryani rice.

Lamb Biryani

Lamb Biryani

$16.99

Cubes of lamb cooked in aromatic rice in chef's special spice.

Veg. Biryani

Veg. Biryani

$13.99

Himalayan grown aromatic basmati rice & succulent cooked with chef's special ingredients.

Goat Biryani

$16.99Out of stock

White Rice

$3.99

Biryani

$14.99Out of stock

Paneer Biryani

$14.99

Breads

Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$3.00

White flour dough cooked with milk and butter.

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.99

White flour naan with minced garlic garnished with cilantro.

Extra Pav

Extra Pav

$2.50

Two extra pav

Paratha

$3.99
Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$3.00

Extra Bhatura

$3.99

Roti Whole Wheat

$2.99

Kati Rolls

Achari Roll

Achari Roll

$10.00

Your choice of paneer, chicken or lamb(add $1) marinated in pickled spices.

Tikka Roll

Tikka Roll

$10.00

Your choice of paneer, chicken or lamb(add $1) marinated in chef's special sauce

Paneer Bhurji Roll

Paneer Bhurji Roll

$10.00

Our house specialty. Fresh shredded paneer sautéed in spices.

Chana Kati Roll

$9.00

Lamb Kati Roll

$11.00

Malai Tikka Kati Roll

$11.99Out of stock

Malai Tika Roll

$11.99Out of stock

Desserts

Rasmalai

Rasmalai

$5.00

Sweet milk patties, dipped in cardamom flavored milk with pistachio.

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Milk based balls dipped in rose & honey syrup.

Raita

$3.99

Carrot / Gajar Halwa

$6.99

Pizza

Chicken Tikka Pizza 10"

$12.99

Chicken tikka, Cilantro, Tomato sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Housemade seasoning

Paneer Tikka Pizza 10"

$11.99

Paneer, Cilantro, Tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, house-made seasoning

Vegtarian Pizza 10"

$11.99

Bell peppers, Onions, Cilantro, tomato sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Housemade seasoning

Cheese Pizza 10"

$10.99

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Can Beverages

Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99Out of stock

Orange Soda

$1.99Out of stock

Water

$1.00

Limca

$1.99

Thumbs Up

$1.99

Lassi

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.99
Sweet Lassi

Sweet Lassi

$3.00Out of stock
Salt Lass

Salt Lass

$3.00Out of stock

Chai

Masala Chai

$3.99

Madras Coffee

$3.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

615 S Trooper Rd, Audubon, PA 19403

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brick & Brew - Malvern
orange star4.2 • 1,268
400 E King St Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
Brick & Brew Gastropub
orange star4.4 • 1,581
2138 Darby Rd Havertown, PA 19083
View restaurantnext
Limoncello West Chester
orange star4.7 • 1,417
9 North Walnut St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Hudson Table N. 2nd Street - hT Philly
orange starNo Reviews
1001 N 2ND ST PHILADELPHIA, PA 19123
View restaurantnext
Brick & Brew - Eagle Road - Eagle Road
orange starNo Reviews
31 E Eagle Road Havertown, PA 19083
View restaurantnext
Walt's Flavor Crisp Chicken
orange star4.5 • 57
3612 Miller Road Wilmington, DE 19802
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Audubon

Nonna Rosa Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,923
236 Egypt road Norristown, PA 19403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Audubon
King Of Prussia
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Conshohocken
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Ambler
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
North Wales
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Bryn Mawr
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Collegeville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston