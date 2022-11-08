Bombay Flames 3050 Mansell Road Suite A
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Indian Restaurant and Bar
Location
3050 Mansell Road Suite A, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe
4.5 • 933
5950 North Point Pkwy #127 Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurant
Monterrey Mexican Restaurant
3.7 • 500
2300 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA 30076 Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Alpharetta
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurant