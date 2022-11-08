Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bombay Flames
3050 Mansell Road Suite A

Alpharetta, GA 30022

Alpharetta, GA 30022

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosas (2 pcs)

$6.99

Flaky pastry stuffed with a mixture of potatoes, green peas, and Indian spices.

Mixed Vegetables Pakoras

$6.99

Combination of onion, spinach, and potato fritters.

C.V.C.T (Crispy Vegetable Corn Triangles)

$7.99

Battered fried toast filled with a mixture of vegetables, corn, cheese, and topped with sesame seeds.

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.99

Deep fried rolls filled with cabbage, onion, bell peppers, and a touch of indian and chinese spices.

Samosa Chat

$11.99

Samosa covered with chickpeas, topped with yogurt, mint sauce, and tamarind sauce.

Paneer Pakora

$10.99

Cottage cheese filled with mint sauce and seasoning. dipped in chickpea flour batter and deep fried.

Mixed Vegetables Sampler

$9.99

Combination of paneer pakora, samosa, onion pakoras, and aloo pakoras.

Tawa Paneer

$14.99

Cube of cottage cheese sautéed with bell peppers, onion, Indian spices, and garnished with freshly chopped cilantro.

Non-Vegetables Sampler

$10.99

Combination of seekh kabab, keema samosa, onion pakoras, and aloo pakoras.

Keema samosa

$8.99

Flaky pastry shells with minced chicken and sauteed with onions, green peas, and indian spices.

Onion Pakoras

$6.99

Indian onion fritters made with sliced onions, spices, and chickpea flour

Chicken 65

$12.99

Deep fried chicken strips marinated with special spices and sauteed with bell pepper, onion, and fresh curry leaves.

Tandoori Specials

Paneer Tikka

$16.99

Soft and juicy chunks of cottage cheese marinated with yogurt and Indian spices and cooked in the clay.

Chicken Tikka

$17.99

Cooked in a clay oven, boneless chicken breast marinated with chef's unique seasonings.

Tandoori Chicken

$18.99

Spring chicken marinated in yogurt, mild spices, and roasted in clay oven.

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$18.99

Finely minced chicken marinated with aromatic herbs and spices wrapped around a skewer and roasted in a clay oven.

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$19.99

Finely minced lamb marinated with aromatic herbs, spices wrapped around a skewer, and roasted in clay oven.

Tandoori Fish Tikka

$20.99

Cubes of marinated fish roasted in our tandoori clay oven.

Tandoori Shrimps

$20.99

Shrimps marinated in yogurt, mild spices, and roasted in tandoori.

Tandoori Mix Grill with Naan

$23.99

Chicken tikka, chicken seekh kebab, tandoori chicken, fish tikka, and shrimps broiled in tandoor, served with onions, peppers, and lemon. Served with naan.

Vegetable Entrees

Aloo Gobi Masala

$14.99

Potatoes and cauliflower sautéed with onions, ginger, tomatoes, and freshly ground indian spices. served with rice.

Chole

$14.99

Chickpeas cooked in traditional north indian spices, onions, and tomatoes. served with rice.

Paneer Makhani

$14.99

Cubes of cheese prepared in a delicate creamy sauce with tomatoes and butter. served with rice.

Aloo Matar

$14.99

Peas and diced potatoes sautéed with aromatic spices and simmered in rich onion gravy. served with rice.

Dal Tadka

$14.99

Lentils tempered with fresh onions, chopped garlic, and whole red chilies. served with rice.

Palak Paneer

$14.99

Fresh spinach cooked with tomatoes, mild spices, and cubes of cheese. served with rice.

Kadahi Paneer

$14.99

Cubes of cheese sauteed with bell peppers, onions, and indian spices. served with rice.

Veg Makhani

$14.99

Combination of mixed vegetables cooked with fresh buttercream and tomato sauce. served with rice.

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Mixed vegetables and cheese dumplings in a savory creamy curry sauce. served with rice.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.99

Cheese cubes cooked in a mildly spiced and rich creamy sauce. served with rice.

Dal Makhani

$14.99

A combination of lentils simmered overnight and lightly fried with onions, tomatoes, indian spices, and butter. served with rice.

Bhindi Masala

$14.99

Fresh okra sauteed with onions, tomatoes, and indian spices. served with rice.

Baingan Bhartha

$14.99

Whole eggplants roasted and peeled and then pureed with fresh onions and seasoned tomatoes. served with rice.

Chana Palak

$14.99

Chickpeas cooked with spinach and indian spices. served with rice.

Matar Paneer

$14.99

Peas and cubes of cheese sauteed with aromatic spices and simmered in rich onion gravy. served with rice.

Shahi Paneer

$14.99

Cheese cubes cooked in savory creamy curry sauce. served with rice.

Aloo Palak

$14.99

Fresh spinach cooked with tomatoes, mild spices and potatoes. served with rice.

Navrattan Korma

$14.99

Garden fresh vegetables simmered in a creamy sauce and garnished with almonds. served with rice.

Veg Jalfareze

$14.99

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Curry

$15.99

Boneless pieces of chicken breast cooked in a traditional old fashioned style curry sauce with onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, and spices. served with rice.

Chicken Kadahi

$15.99

Boneless chicken breast cooked with onion, bell pepper, and authentic indian spices. served with rice.

Chicken Coconut Curry

$15.99

Tender boneless pieces of chicken cooked with fresh coconut and indian spices. served with rice.

Chicken Korma

$15.99

Boneless chicken breast cooked in cream sauce with nuts. served with rice.

Chicken Saag

$15.99

Tender boneless chicken cooked with spinach and indian spices. served with rice.

Butter Chicken

$15.99

Tender barbecued chicken breast prepared in a delicate creamy sauce with tomato and butter. served with rice.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

Tender boneless chicken breast roasted in tandoor and then cooked with buttercream and tomato sauce. served with rice.

Chicken Afghani

$15.99

Boneless chicken breast cooked in chef'''s special cream sauce flavored with mango chutney. served with rice.

Chicken Achari

$15.99

Boneless chicken cooked with fresh curry sauce and pickled spices. served with rice.

Chicken Nilgiri

$15.99

An old-time favorite, chicken cooked with fresh mint leaves, yogurt, and spices. served with rice.

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.99

Boneless chicken breast cooked with potatoes in a tangy onion and vinegar sauce. served with rice.

Rice Specialties

Peas Pullao

$13.99

Basmati rice cooked with peas and mildly spread.

Vegetable Biryani

$14.99

Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables and indian spices.

Chicken Biryani

$15.99

Tender chicken breast cooked with rice and indian spices.

Lamb or Goat Biryani

$17.99

Tender meat (your choice of lamb or goat) cooked with basmati rice and indian spices.

Extra Rice — Big

$7.99

Traditionally cooked basmati rice with cumin seeds.

Extra Rice — Small

$4.99

Traditionally cooked basmati rice with cumin seeds.

Shrimp Biryani

$20.99

Fresh shrimps cooked with basmati rice and indian spices.

Bombay Flames Special Biryani

$22.99

Basmati rice cooked with a combination of chicken, lamb, and shrimp.

Lamb/Goat Entrees

Lamb/Goat Curry

$18.99

Chunks of meat cooked in a traditional old fashioned style curry sauce with onion, tomatoes, and spices. served with rice.

Lamb/Goat Rogan Josh

$18.99

Meat cooked with ginger, garlic, onion, tomatoes, and aromatic spices. served with rice.

Lamb/Goat Methi

$18.99

Meat cooked with fenugreek leaves and indian spices. served with rice.

Lamb/Goat Vindaloo

$18.99

Meat cooked with potatoes in a tangy onion and vinegar sauce. served with rice.

Lamb/Goat Achari

$18.99

Tender meat cooked with fresh curry and pickled spices. served with rice.

Lamb/Goat Kadahi

$18.99

Tender meat cooked with bell peppers, onion, and spices. served with rice.

Lamb/Goat Saag

$18.99

Tender meat cooked with spinach and pickled spices. served with rice.

Lamb/Goat Korma

$18.99

Meat marinated in fresh yogurt and cooked in a mildly spiced cream sauce. served with rice.

Lamb Tikka Masala

$18.99

Lamb Coconut Curry

$18.99

Tender pieces of lamb or goat cooked with fresh coconut and Indian spices. served with rice.

Seafood Specialties

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$20.99

Shrimp cooked with our butter cream and tomato sauce.

Fish Masala

$20.99

Succulent pieces of fish cooked in our special masala sauce. served with rice.

Kadahi Shrimp

$20.99

Marinated shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and indian spices. served with rice.

Goa Shrimp Curry

$20.99

Shrimp delicately cooked in coconut milk, curry leaves, and blend of indian spices. served with rice.

Shrimp Vindaloo

$20.99

Shrimp marinated in a tangy onion and vinegar sauce and cooked in a fiery curry sauce. served with rice.

Shrimp Curry

$20.99

Shrimp cooked in a traditional old-fashion style curry sauce with onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes and spices.

Shrimp Korma

$18.99

Breads

Butter Naan

$2.99

Flour bread cooked in the clay oven and topped with butter.

Aloo Paratha

$5.99

Spiced potatoes stuffed in whole wheat bread & baked in the clay oven.

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Whole wheat bread cooked in the oven.

Bullet Naan

$3.99

Spicy bread stuffed with jalapeños and cilantro.

Peshwari Naan

$5.49

White flour bread stuffed with raisins, almonds, cashew nuts, and coconut powder. cooked to perfection.

Laccha Paratha

$5.49

Multi layered whole wheat bread cooked in the clay oven and topped with butter.

Onion Naan

$3.99

Fresh chopped onion mixed with spices is sprinkled on the dough and cooked in the clay oven.

Keema Naan

$3.99

Bread Basket

$15.99

Combination of naan, garlic naan, onion naan, and lachha paratha.

Cheese Naan

$5.49

Cheese with fresh herbs stuffed in dough and baked in tandoor.

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Leavened bread made with fresh chopped garlic and baked in the clay oven.

Spinach Naan

$5.49

Fresh spinach leaves with indian spices stuffed in flour bread and cooked to perfection.

Cheese & Garlic Naan

$6.99

Relish & Condiments

Papad

$2.99

Sun dried crispy wafers made of lentils and indian spices.

Raita

$3.99

Fresh yogurt mixed with cucumber, seasoning, and ground roasted cumin seeds.

Achar

$2.49

Pickled variety of vegetables and fruits, preserved in edible oils along with various Indian spices.

Assorted Chutney

$2.49

A selection of indian sauce. tamarind and mint or mango chutney.

Beverages

Canned Soda

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Mango Lassi

$6.49

A yogurt based mango flavored indian smoothie.

Desserts

Gulab Jamun (2 pcs)

$6.99

Deep fried cheese balls dipped in sugar syrup.

Gajar Halwa

$6.99

Made from fresh carrot and cooked in milk, ghee, and garnished with nuts and raisins.

Kulfi

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Indian Restaurant and Bar

3050 Mansell Road Suite A, Alpharetta, GA 30022

