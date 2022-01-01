Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Mumbai House Salt Lake City

6,155 Reviews

$$

2731 E Parleys Way

Salt Lake City, UT 84109

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala
Vegetable Samosa (G)
Chicken Makhani (Butter Chicken)

Beverages

Mango Lassi (D)

$4.50

refreshing yogurt drink blended with mangoes and homemade yogurt

Strawberry Lassi (D)

$4.50

refreshing yogurt drink blended with strawberries and homemade yogurt

Rose Lassi (D)

$4.50

refreshing yogurt drink blended with rose water, sugar, and homemade yogurt

Mango Lemonade

$3.00

sweet mangoes blended with house fresh lemonade

Bombay Lime

$4.00

homemade lime juice blended with spices, sugar, and club soda

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and Iced Tea

Reed's Ginger Beer (non alcoholic)

$3.50

Smooth Jamaican-style ginger beer all-natural

Indian Coffee

$3.00

special coffee made with hot milk

Indian Tea

$3.00

special tea boiled with milk and spices

Herbal Tea

$2.50

chamomile, orange spice, green tea

Sparkling Water (San Pelligrino)

$2.50

San Pellegrino

Bottled Water (Arrowhead)

$2.50

Arrowhead

Appetizers (Comes with Mint and Tamarind Chutney)

vegetable samosa, onion bhaji, chicken pakora & vegetable pakora

Vegetable Samosa (G)

$5.50

pastry filled with spiced potatoes & green peas, fried

Vegetable Pakora (V)

$6.50

mixed vegetables dressed in a chickpea flour, fried

Chicken Pakora

$7.50

chicken tenders dipped in a chickpea batter, fried

Assorted Snacks (G)

$10.00

vegetable samosa, chicken pakora, and vegetable pakora

Indian Flat-Breads

Plain Naan (G) (V)

$2.50

freshly baked flat bread in tandoor fresh

Garlic Naan (G) (V)

$3.00

flat bread spotted with garlic & cilantro, tandoor fresh

Peshwari Naan (G) (N) (V)

$5.50

flat bread stuffed with a mix of coconut, raisins & cashews, tandoor fresh

Tandoori Roti (G) (V)

$3.00

whole wheat flat bread, tandoor fresh

Butter Naan

$3.50

freshly baked flat bread in tandoor fresh with butter

Butter Garlic Naan

$3.50

flat bread spotted with garlic & cilantro, tandoor fresh with butter

Butter Tandoori Roti

$3.50

whole wheat flat bread, tandoor fresh with butter

Soup

a concoction of spinach, onions, tomatoes & cream

Saag Shorba (D)

$4.00

a concoction of spinach, onions, tomatoes & cream

Chicken Specialities

Mumbai Chicken Masala

$15.50

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.50

tandoori chicken breast cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream

Chicken Coconut Kurma

$15.50

chicken cooked in a curry base of onions, tomatoes & coconut milk

Chicken Makhani (Butter Chicken)

$15.50

tandoori chicken cooked with a butter based of onions & tomatoes

Chicken Saag (D)

$15.50

chicken cooked in a cream based sauce with spinach & onions

Mango Chicken

$15.50

chicken coated with a chickpea batter, sautéed with mangos, onions & tomatoes

Pineapple Chicken

$15.50

boneless chicken, sautteed in a tangy pineapple, coconut sauce with potatoes

Pepper Chicken

$15.50

South India preparation cooked with chicken, potatoes, in a onions & pepper base sauce

Chicken Briyani (N)

$16.50

spiced basmati rice cooked with chicken, served with raita

Chicken Curry

$15.50

traditional dish cooked with chicken, onions, tomatoes & curry blend

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.50

chicken & potatoes in a tangy, fiery sauce

Tandoori Specialities

boneless chicken thigh marinated in yogurt & spices

Chicken Tandoori (D)

$17.00

boneless chicken marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices, barbecued over tandoor (clay oven)

Shrimp Tandoori (D)

$19.50

jumbo shrimp marinated in yogurt & spices

Lamb Specialities

Lamb Boti Masala

$17.00

tandoori lamb cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream

Lamb Coconut Kurma

$17.00

lamb cooked in a curry base of onions, tomatoes & coconut milk

Lamb Saag

$17.00

lamb cooked in a cream based sauce with spinach & onions

Rogan Josh

$17.00

lamb cooked in a cashew & cream sauce with onions & tomatoes

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.00

lamb & potatoes in a tangy, fiery sauce

Lamb Biryani

$17.50

spiced basmati rice cooked with lamb, served with raita

Pepper Lamb

$17.50

South Indian dish cooked with lamb, potatoes, in an onion &pepper based sauce

Lamb Makhani

$17.50

tandoori lamb cooked with a butter based of onions & tomatoes

Lamb Bhuna

$17.50

Lamb Mushroom

$17.00

Seafood Specialities

Shrimp Masala

$17.50

shrimp cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream

Shrimp Coconut Kurma

$17.50

shrimp cooked in a curry base of onions, tomatoes & coconut milk

Tezpur Pineapple Shrimp

$17.50

shrimp cooked with pineapple, tomatoes & coconut cream

Shrimp Curry

$17.50

traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, tomatoes & curry blend

Vegetarian Specialities

Vegetable Makhani (N) (D)

$15.00

mixed vegetables cooked with a butter base of onions & tomatoes

Vegetable Coconut Kurma (N) (V)

$14.00

mixed vegetables in a coconut milk & spices

Vegetable Masala

$14.00

mixed vegetables, cooked in masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream

Saag Paneer

$14.00

house- made cheese, spinach, cream & ground spices

Paneer Masala

$15.00

house-made cheese cooked with bell peppers in cream sauce

Malai Kofta

$14.00

vegetable balls cooked in a spiced cream sauce

Tofu Pineapple (V)

$13.00

tofu cooked in a curry base of coconut milk

Aloo Gobi (V)

$13.00

potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices

Daal Maharani (V)

$12.50

lentils cooked with onions, tomatoes & spices

Tarka Daal (V)

$12.00

whipped toor daal (yellow lentils) cooked with onions, tomatoes & spices

Channa Masala (V)

$12.50

garbanzo beans cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices to a mild sauce

Mushroom Makhani (D)

$14.00

royal dish made with mushrooms cooked with butter base of onions and tomatoes

Daman Bindi (V)

$13.00

okra cooked with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, coconut milk & spices

Mattar Mushroom (V)

$12.50

mushrooms and green peas cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and spices

Baygan Makhani (D)

$13.00

smoked eggplant mash cooked with green peas, cream & spices

Vegetable Biryani (D) (N)

$14.00

spiced basmati rice cooked with vegetables, serve with raita

Paneer Makhani (N) (D)

$15.00

house-made cheese cooked with a butter base of onions & tomatoes

Saag Aloo (V)

$13.00

potatoes, spinach, cream & ground spices

Masala Sauce

$10.00

Aloo Mattar

$13.50

Desserts

Mango Kulfi (ice cream) (D)

$4.50

homemade Indian ice cream whipped with mango pulp, vanilla & cream

Pistachio Kulfi (ice cream) (D) (N)

$4.50

homemade Indian ice cream whipped with pistachios, cashew nuts, cardamom & cream

Kheer (rice pudding) (D) (N)

$4.50

cardamom-flavored rice pudding made with milk and garnished with cashew nuts & golden raisins

Gulab Jamun (G) (D)

$3.50

a light fluffy sponge cake like pastry soaked in rose sugar syrup

Candied Fennel Seeds (4oz)

$3.00

candied fennel seeds are a classic post-dinner treat in Indian cuisine! Not just a sweet treat, but they’re a traditional Indian mouth freshener candy, which can also aid in digestion.

Accompaniments

Hot Sauce

$0.50

A spicy homemade sauce. Made with house roasted habanero peppers.

Cucumber Raita (D)

$3.00

a tangy yogurt sauce with cucumber, & spices

Extra Rice

$2.50

We know you want a extra side of our fluffy, fragrant rice :)

Kachumbar (V)

$3.00

cool crisp side salad which is made with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions & spices with house fresh vinaigrette

Papadam (V)

$3.50

lentil flour wafers speckled with black pepper and cumin

Tamarind Chutney

$1.50

(condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together is chutney)

Mint Chutney

$1.50

(condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together is chutney)

Mango Chutney

$1.50

(condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together is chutney)

Onion Salad (V)

$2.50

bed of spiced onions & hot peppers

Basmati Rice (V)

$2.50

steamed fragrant long grain rice

Restaurant info

Established in 1993, Bombay House has since been an iconic restaurant destination in Utah. Famed for its authentic, Bombay and Indian cuisine. Proudly serving Salt Lake City, West Jordan and Provo.

Website

Location

2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84109

Directions

