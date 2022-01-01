Bombay House imageView gallery
Indian

Bombay Garden West Jordan

3,665 Reviews

$$

7726 S Campus View Dr #120

West Jordan, UT 84084

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala (D)
Garlic Naan (G) (v)
Chicken Makhani (Butter Chicken) (D) (N)

Appetizers (Comes With Mint and Tamarind Chutneys)

vegetable samosa, onion bhaji, chicken pakora & vegetable pakora

Vegetable Samosa (G)

$5.50

pastry filled with spiced potatoes & green peas, fried

Onion Bhaji (V)

$6.50

onions slices drenched in a chickpea batter, fried

Vegetable Pakora (V)

$6.50

mixed vegetables dressed in a chickpea flour, fried

Chicken Pakora

$7.50

chicken tenders dipped in a chickpea batter, fried

Assorted Snacks (G)

$10.00

vegetable samosa, chicken pakora, and vegetable pakora

Veg Assorted Snacks (G) (V)

$10.00

vegetable samosa, onion bhaji & vegetable pakora

Soup

Soup

Saag Shorba (D)

$4.00

a concoction of spinach, onions, tomatoes & cream

Chicken Specialities

Chicken Tikka Masala (D)

$15.50

tandoori chicken breast cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream

Chicken Coconut Kurma (N)

$15.50

chicken cooked in a curry base of onions, tomatoes & coconut milk

Chicken Makhani (Butter Chicken) (D) (N)

$15.50

tandoori chicken cooked with a butter based of onions & tomatoes

Chicken Saag (D)

$15.50

chicken cooked in a cream based sauce with spinach & onions

Mango Chicken

$15.50

chicken coated with a chickpea batter, sautéed with mangos, onions & tomatoes

Chicken Briyani (D) (N)

$16.50

spiced basmati rice cooked with chicken, served with raita

Chicken Curry

$15.50

traditional dish cooked with chicken, onions, tomatoes & curry blend

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.50

chicken & potatoes in a tangy, fiery sauce

Chicken Mushroom

$15.50

Chetinad Kolee

$15.50

South India preparation cooked with chicken, potatoes, in a onions & pepper base sauce

Pineapple Chicken

$15.50

boneless chicken, sautteed in a tangy pineapple, coconut sauce with potatoes

Lamb Specialities

Lamb Boti Masala (D)

$17.00

tandoori lamb cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream

Lamb Coconut Kurma (N)

$17.00

lamb cooked in a curry base of onions, tomatoes & coconut milk

Lamb Saag (D)

$17.00

lamb cooked in a cream based sauce with spinach & onions

Rogan Josh (D) (N)

$17.00

lamb cooked in a cashew & cream sauce with onions & tomatoes

Dhaba Lamb (new)

$17.00

slow cooked lamb with potatoes, in a curry base of onions & tomatoes

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.00

lamb & potatoes in a tangy, fiery sauce

Lamb Biryani (D) (N)

$17.50

spiced basmati rice cooked with lamb, served with raita

Chettinad Lamb

$17.00

South Indian dish cooked with lamb, potatoes, in an onion &pepper based sauce

Lamb Makhani (D) (N)

$17.00

tandoori lamb cooked with a butter based of onions & tomatoes

Vegetarian Specialities

Vegetable Masala (D)

$14.00

mixed vegetables, cooked in masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream

Vegetable Coconut Kurma (N) (V)

$14.00

mixed vegetables in a coconut milk & spices

Paneer Masala (D)

$15.00

house-made cheese cooked with bell peppers in cream sauce

Mixed Vegetable Curry (V)

$12.50

mixed vegetables steeped in a curry sauce of onions & tomatoes

Saag Paneer (D)

$14.00

house- made cheese, spinach, cream & ground spices

Malai Kofta (D) (N)

$14.00

vegetable balls cooked in a spiced cream sauce

Coconut Tofu (V)

$12.50

tofu cooked in a curry base of coconut milk

Daal Maharani (V)

$12.50

lentils cooked with onions, tomatoes & spices

Channa Raja (V)

$12.50

garbanzo beans cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices to a mild sauce

Yellow Daal (V)

$12.50

whipped toor daal (yellow lentils) cooked with onions, tomatoes & spices

Aloo Gobi (V)

$12.50

potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices

Mushroom Rajputana (D)

$14.00

royal dish made with mushrooms cooked with butter base of onions and tomatoes

Mattar Mushroom (V)

$12.50

mushrooms and green peas cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and spices

Bhindi Mappas (V)

$12.50

okra cooked with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, coconut milk & spices

Baygan Bharta (D)

$12.50

smoked eggplant mash cooked with green peas, cream & spices

Vegetable Biryani (D) (N)

$14.00

spiced basmati rice cooked with vegetables, serve with raita

Paneer Makhani (N) (D)

$15.00

house-made cheese cooked with a butter base of onions & tomatoes

Vegetable Makhani (N) (D)

$15.00

mixed vegetables cooked with a butter base of onions & tomatoes

Saag Aloo (D)

$13.00

potatoes, spinach, cream & ground spices

Tofu Masala

$14.00

Seafood Specialities

Shrimp Masala (D)

$17.50

shrimp cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream

Shrimp Coconut Kurma (N)

$17.50

shrimp cooked in a curry base of onions, tomatoes & coconut milk

Tezpur Pineapple Shrimp

$17.50

shrimp cooked with pineapple, tomatoes & coconut cream

Shrimp Curry

$17.50

traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, tomatoes & curry blend

Sauces

Masala Sauce

$10.00

Coconut Kurma Sauce

$10.00

Makhani Sauce

$10.00

Tandoori

Tandoori

Chicken Tandoori (D)

$15.50

boneless chicken marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices, barbecued over tandoor (clay oven)

Bombay Paneer (D)

$15.50

house made cheese marinated in spices

Shrimp Tandoori

$19.50

Indian Flat-Breads

Plain Naan (G) (V)

$2.50

freshly baked flat bread in tandoor fresh

Garlic Naan (G) (v)

$3.00

flat bread spotted with garlic & cilantro, tandoor fresh

Peshwari Naan (G) (N) (V)

$5.50

flat bread stuffed with a mix of coconut, raisins & cashews, tandoor fresh

Tandoori Roti (G) (V)

$2.50

whole wheat flat bread, tandoor fresh

Butter Naan

$3.00

freshly baked flat bread in tandoor fresh with butter

Butter Garlic Naan

$3.50

flat bread spotted with garlic & cilantro, tandoor fresh with butter

Butter Roti

$3.00

whole wheat flat bread, tandoor fresh with butter

Accompaniments

Cucumber Raita (D)

$3.50

a tangy yogurt sauce with cucumber, & spices

Kachumbar (V)

$3.00

cool crisp side salad which is made with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions & spices with house fresh vinaigrette

Extra Rice

$2.50

Basmati Rice (V)

$2.50

steamed fragrant long grain rice

Papadam (V)

$3.50

lentil flour wafers speckled with black pepper and cumin

Tamarind Chutney

$1.50

(condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together is chutney)

Mint Chutney

$1.50

(condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together is chutney)

Mango Chutney

$2.00

(condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together is chutney)

Onion Salad (V)

$2.00

bed of spiced onions & hot peppers

Hot Sauce

$0.50

A spicy homemade sauce. Made with house roasted habanero peppers.

Beverages

Mango Lassi (D)

$4.50

refreshing yogurt drink blended with mangoes and homemade yogurt

Strawberry Lassi (D)

$4.50

refreshing yogurt drink blended with strawberries and homemade yogurt

Rose Lassi (D)

$4.50

refreshing yogurt drink blended with rose water, sugar, and homemade yogurt

Mango Lemonade

$3.00

sweet mangoes blended with house fresh lemonade

Bombay Lime

$4.00

homemade lime juice blended with spices, sugar, and club soda

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and Iced Tea

Reed's Ginger Beer (non alcoholic)

$3.00

Smooth Jamaican-style ginger beer all-natural

Indian Coffee

$2.50

special coffee made with hot milk

Indian Tea

$2.50

special tea boiled with milk and spices

Herbal Tea

$2.50

chamomile, orange spice, green tea

Bottled Water (Arrowhead)

$2.00

Arrowhead

Sparkling Water (San Pelligrino)

$2.50

San Pellegrino

Salt Lassi

$4.50

Desserts

Mango Kulfi (ice cream) (D)

$4.50

homemade Indian ice cream whipped with mango pulp, vanilla & cream

Pistachio Kulfi (ice cream) (D) (N)

$4.50

homemade Indian ice cream whipped with pistachios, cashew nuts, cardamom & cream

Kheer (rice pudding) (D) (N)

$3.50

cardamom-flavored rice pudding made with milk and garnished with cashew nuts & golden raisins

Gulab Jamun (G) (D)

$3.50

a light fluffy sponge cake like pastry soaked in rose sugar syrup

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Established in 1993, Bombay House has since been an iconic restaurant destination in Utah. Famed for its authentic, Bombay and Indian cuisine. Proudly serving Salt Lake City, West Jordan and Provo.

Website

Location

7726 S Campus View Dr #120, West Jordan, UT 84084

Directions

Gallery
Bombay House image

