Indian

Bombay Kitchen Columbus 1282 Essex Ave.

1282 Essex Ave.

Columbus, OH 43201

Appetizer

Jumbo Veg Samosa (2)

$7.99
Veg Kabab (4 pcs)

$7.99

$7.99

Khaman Dhokla (8 0z)

$7.99

Lilva Kachori (4 pcs)

$5.99

Punjabi Samosa (2 pcs)

$5.99

Punjabi Samosa (3 pcs)

$7.99

Burgers

Veg Burger

$6.99
Pav Vada

$6.99

$6.99
Bun Samosa

$6.99

$6.99

Dabeli

$6.99

Frankie

Paneer Frankie

$7.99

$7.99
Veg Kebab Frankie

$6.99

$6.99

Drinks

Fresh Mango Lassi

$4.99

Maaza - Mango Flavor

$2.99

Maaza - Lychee Flavor

$2.99

$2.99

$2.99

Limca

$2.99

Water

$1.99
Masala Chai

$2.99

$2.99

Cardamom Chai

$2.99
Madras Coffee

$2.99

$2.99

Chaat

Papri Chaat

$7.99

Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Bhel Puri

$7.99
Dahi Vada

$8.49

$8.49

Khasta Kachori Chaat

$8.99

Pani Puri

$7.99

Indian Thali

Gujarati Thali

$14.99

Punjabi Thali

$15.99

Rajbhog Special Thali

$18.99

Indian Sweets

Bundi Ladoo (1 LB)

$11.95

$11.95
Orange Jalebi (1 LB)

$11.95

$11.95
Yellow Jalebi (1 LB)

$11.95

$11.95

Gulab Jamun (1 LB)

$11.95

Kaju Katli (1 LB)

$11.95

Badam Barfi (1 LB)

$11.95

Kalakand (1 LB)

$12.99

Fasting/Farali Food

Sabudana Khichadi Combo Thali

$14.99

Coconut Patice (Kachori) 6pcs.

$6.99

Chef's Special

Puri Bhaji combo

$9.99

Events

10/01/2021

Appetizers

Large Aloo Samosa (2 pcs)

$7.99

$7.99
Punjabi Samosa (3 pcs)

$7.99

$7.99
Chicken Samosa (2 pcs)

$8.99

$8.99
Lamb Samosa (2 pcs)

$9.99

$9.99

Chaats

Papri Chaat

$9.99

$9.99
Samosa Chaat

$10.99

$10.99
Bhel Puri (Vegan)

$10.99

$10.99

Aloo Tikki (Veg)

$10.99

Pau Samosa

$7.99

Dahi Bhalla Chaat

$10.99
Pau Bhaji

$10.99

$10.99
Khasta Kachori

$10.99

$10.99
Keema Pau

$11.99

$11.99
Pani Puri

$8.99

$8.99
Vada Pav

$7.99

$7.99

Sev Puri

$10.99

Chicken Boti Chaat

$12.99

Kathi Roll

Chicken Tikka Roll

Chicken Tikka Roll

Shish Kebab Roll

Lamb Boti Roll

Paneer Tikka Roll (Veg)

Masala Aloo Roll (Vegan)

Anda "Egg" Roll

Anda Lamb Boti Roll

Anda Chicken Roll

Curries Mixed and Matched

Curries Mixed and Match - Small (8oz)

$11.99
Curries Mixed and Match - Medium (16oz)

$16.99

$16.99

Curries Mixed and Match - Large (24oz)

$28.99

Curries Mixed and Match - Ex Large (32oz)

$38.99

Wings

Jumbo Tandoori Wings with Bone

Jumbo Tandoori Wings with Bone

Bone-In Achari (Pickled) Wings

Bone-In Achari (Pickled) Wings

Bone-In Achari (Pickled) Wings

Kebabs

Chicken Tikka (6 pcs)

$12.99

$12.99
Chicken Shish Kebab (6 pcs)

$12.99

$12.99
Paneer Tikka kababs (8 pcs)

$12.99

$12.99
Lamb Chops (4 pcs)

$24.99

$24.99

Build-A-Meal

Build A Meal

$11.95

$11.95

Naan Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$4.99
Chicken Tikka Pizza

$6.99

$6.99

Chicken Keema Pizza

$6.99

Lamb Chunk Pizza

$7.99

Paneer Tikka Pizza

$6.99

Vegetable Delight Pizza

$6.99

Signature Indian Sweets

Chocolate Burfi (Fudge)

Chocolate Burfi (Fudge)

Mango Burfi (like Halva)

Mango Burfi (like Halva)

Kaju Katli (Triangle Marizpan)

Gulab Jamun

Rasmalai

Kesar (Saffron) Peda

Motichoor Ladoo

Motichoor Ladoo

Mix Indian Sweet Box (1 LB)

Mix Indian Sweet Box (1 LB)

Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$14.99

$14.99
Lamb Biryani

$16.99

$16.99
Vegetable Biryani

$12.99

$12.99

Bread

Butter Naan

$2.99

$2.99

Garlic and Coriander Naan

$3.99

Chili Naan

$3.99

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Paratha (2pcs)

$3.49

Roti (Vegan) (2pcs)

$2.25

Drinks

Thums Up

$2.99

Limca

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.99

Alcoholic Drinks (Available for Delivery!)

Cardamom Chai

$2.99

Masala Chai

$2.99

Madras Coffee

$2.99

Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.99

$4.99
New Mix Berry

$5.99

$5.99

Sweet Lassi

$3.99

Salted Lassi

$3.99

Chef's Special

Puri Bhaji Combo

$12.99
Authentic Indian street food.

1282 Essex Ave., Columbus, OH 43201

