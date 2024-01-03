Bombay Sizzler
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We have been serving Dallas since early 2000 with authentic Mumbai style dishes. We have moved to a new location where you can enjoy our delicious food in great environments. Rest assured our wait staff will take care of your needs no matter where you seat.
Location
825 West Royal Lane, Suite 110, Irving, TX 75039
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Las Colinas - ZAAP Kitchen - Las Colinas
No Reviews
6450 N MacArthur Blvd Suite 120 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurant
The Reserve by Taqueria Taxco - Dallas
No Reviews
5910 N. MacArthur Blvd., suite 121 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurant
TCH - Las Colinas - Las Colinas
No Reviews
955 W John Carpenter, Suite 955A/110 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Irving
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice (Story Road)
4.4 • 909
1500 N. Story Road #612 Irving, TX 75061
View restaurant
Mama's Daughters' Diner- Irving- Shady Grove
5.0 • 139
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd. Irving, TX 75060
View restaurant