A map showing the location of Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan 1915 18th street NW
Indian

Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan 1915 18th street NW

review star

No reviews yet

1915

18th street NW

Washington, DC 20009

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Naan

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

$6.00

Samosa Chaat

$8.00

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$7.00

Bombay Palak Chat

$9.00

Keema Pav

$8.00

Pav Bhaji

$8.00

Vada Pav

$7.00

Chicken Manchurian

$9.00

Gobi Manchurian

$8.00

Chilly Chicken

$9.00

Spicy Chicken 65

$9.00

Dahi Puri

$9.00

Garam Garam Pakora

$8.00

Bhel Puri

$6.00

Onion rings

$7.00

Paneer Pakora

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Veg Springs Roll

$7.00

Tandoori Wings

$10.00

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

French Fries

$5.00

Thali

NON VEG THALI

$19.00

VEGETARIAN THALI

$18.00

Soups

Tomato Soup

$7.00

Chicken Soup

$7.00

Salads

Green Salad

$6.00

Chicken Tikka Salad

$10.00

Tandoor & Kabobs

Tandoori Chicken

$17.00

Chicken Tikka Kabob

$17.00

Lamb Chops

$22.00

Seekh Kabob

$16.00

Tandoori Shrimp

$20.00

Tandoori Salmon

$20.00

Popular Curries

Butter Chicken

$17.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.00

Indian Curry

$17.00

Kadhai

$17.00

Korma

$17.00

Lal Mass

$17.00

Lamb Rogan Josh

$19.00

Saagwala

$17.00

Shrimp Muraili (N)

$20.00

Vindaloo

$17.00

Wedding

$17.00

Vegetarian

Paneer Tikka Masala

$16.00

Paneer Makhani

$16.00

Mixed Veg. Curry

$16.00

Kadhai Paneer

$16.00

Saag Paneer

$16.00

Bhindi Masala

$16.00

Daal Makhani

$16.00

Malai Kofta (N)

$16.00

Matar Paneer

$16.00

Veggie Kolhapuri

$16.00

Alo Gobi Masala

$14.00

Chana Masala

$14.00

Tadka Daal

$14.00

Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$18.00

Goat Biryani

$19.00

Lamb Biryani

$19.00

Shrimp Biryani

$20.00

Vegetable Biryani

$16.00

Breads

Naan

$3.50

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Onion Kulcha

$4.00

Roti

$4.00

Alo gobi Naan

$4.00

Cheese Naan

$5.00

Paratha

$4.00

Sides

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Raita

$3.00

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Chana Masala Half

$6.00

Daal Makhani Half

$6.00

Extra Pav

$2.00

Onion Lemon

$1.50

DC Bag Fee

$0.05

Desserts

Rasmalai

$5.00

Gulab Jamun

$4.00

Rice Kheer

$5.00

Gaja Halwa

$5.00

Mango Mousse

$5.00

SOFT DRINKS

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Cutting Chai

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Sparkling water Small

$4.00

Sparkling Water Large

$6.00

Bottle Water Small

$2.50

Bottle Water Large

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50

MTN Dew

$2.50

BEER

Taj Mahal Large

$10.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$6.00

CIGAR CITY JAIALAI

$6.00

SIXPOINT BENGALI

$6.00

CARLSBERG

$6.00

Kingfisher

$6.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$7.00

Malbec

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Rose

$7.00

Riesling

$7.00

Block Nine Pinot Noir

$27.00

Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Altos De Las Hormigas Malbec

$26.00

Rose Perrin,Luberon

$27.00

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$11.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Call store.

Location

1915, 18th street NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
