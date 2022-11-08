Bombay Street Food imageView gallery
Indian

Bombay Street Food 8th Street

review star

No reviews yet

524 8th St. SE

Washington, DC 20003

Popular Items

Butter Chicken
Samosa
Chicken Tikka Masala

N/A DRINKS

Mango Lassi

$8.00

Cutting Chai Tea

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Orange juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

sprite

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Club soda

$4.00

Breads

Naan

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$3.00

Onion Kulcha

$3.00

Paratha

$3.00

Roti

$3.00

Alogobi Paratha

$3.00

Bread Basket

$12.00

Appetizers

Bhelpuri

$6.00

Bombay Palak Chat

$10.00

Dahipuri

$12.00

Keema Pav

$12.00

Pav Bhaji

$12.00

Raggda Patties

$12.00

Samosa

$6.00

Spicy Tandori Wings

$12.00

Vada Pav

$8.00

Monsoon

Garam garam pakora

$12.00

Spicy Chicken Masala

$12.00

Samosa Chat

$12.00

Indo Chinese

Chilli Chicken

$12.00

Chicken Manchurian

$12.00

Gobi Manchurian

$12.00

Spicy Lal Mirch/Spicy Monsoon Wedding

Spicy Lal Mirch

$19.00+

Spicy Monsoon Wedding

$19.00+

Vegan Vegetarian

Aloo Gobi

$17.00

Tadka Daal

$15.00

Chana Masala

$15.00

Kolhapuri Vegetable

$17.00

Bhindi Masala

$17.00

Vegetarian

Panir Tikka Masala

$18.00

Malai Kofta

$18.00

Saagpanir

$18.00

Vegetable Biryani

$18.00

Daal Makni

$15.00

Non-Veg & Tandoor

Butter Chicken

$19.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$19.00

Lamb Rogan Josh

$21.00

Spicy Goat Curry

$21.00

Saagwala

$19.00+

Vindalo

$19.00+

Kadai

$19.00+

Korma

$19.00+

Tandoori Salmon

$21.00

Tandoori Chicken

$19.00

Sheek Kabob

$19.00

Chicken Tikka Kabob

$19.00

Tandoori Shrimp

$21.00

Side Dishes

Basmati Rice

$3.00

Raita

$3.00

Mango Chutney

$4.00

Extra pav

$3.00

Achar(mix pickle)

$3.00

Desserts

Rasmali

$7.00

Gulab Jamun

$4.00

Gajjar Halwa

$5.00

Kulfi

$5.00

Biryani

Chicken biryani

$19.00

Lamb biryani

$21.00

Goat biryani

$21.00

Shrimp biryani

$21.00

Vegetable biryani

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

524 8th St. SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

