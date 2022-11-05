Bombay Street Food imageView gallery
Indian

Bombay Street Food COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

2,351 Reviews

$$

1413 Park Road

Washington, DC 20010

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Butter Chicken
Samosa

Apps

Samosa

$6.00

Dahi Puri

$12.00

Raggda Patties

$12.00

Vada Pav

$8.00

Bhel Puri

$6.00

Keema Pav

$12.00

Pav Bhaji

$12.00

Bombay Palak Chat

$10.00

___________

Spicy tandoori wings

$12.00

Monsoon

Garam Garam Pakora

$12.00

Samosa chat

$12.00

Spicy Chicken Masala

$12.00

Indo Chinese

Chilli Chicken

$12.00

Chicken Manchurian

$12.00

Gobi Manchurian

$12.00

Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$19.00

Lamb Biryani

$21.00

Goat Biryani

$21.00

Shrimp Biryani

$21.00

Curry & Tandoor

Butter Chicken

$19.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$19.00

Lamb Rogan Josh

$21.00

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$19.00

Lamb Vindalo

$21.00

Shrimp Vindalo

$21.00

GOAT VINDALOO

$21.00

Chicken Kadai

$19.00

Lamb Kadai

$21.00

Shrimp Kadai

$19.00

Kadai Goat

$21.00

Chicken Saag

$19.00

Lamb Saag

$21.00

Shrimp Saag

$21.00

Saag Goat

$21.00

Chicken Korma

$19.00

Goat Korma

$21.00

Lamb Korma

$21.00

Shrimp Korma

$21.00

Tandoori Salmon

$21.00

Tandoori Chicken

$19.00

Tandoori Shrimp

$21.00

Sheek Kabob

$19.00

Chicken Tikka Kabob

$19.00

Lamb Kabob

$21.00

Saag Panir

$18.00

Malai Kofta

$18.00

Alo Gobi

$17.00

Panir Tika Masala

$18.00

Tadka Daal

$15.00

Daal Makni

$15.00

Chana Masala

$15.00

Goat Curry

$21.00

Spicy goat curry

$21.00

Vegetable biryani

$18.00

Spicy lal mirch chicken

$19.00

Spicy lal mirch lamb

$21.00

Spicy lal mirch goat

$21.00

Spicy monsoon wedding chicken

$21.00

Spicy monsoon wedding lamb

$21.00

Spicy monsoon wedding goat

$21.00

Breads

Naan

$4.00

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Onion Kulcha

$4.00

Paratha

$4.00

Roti

$4.00

Alo gobi Paratha

$5.00

Assorted Bread Basket

$15.00

Sides

Basmati Rice

$3.00

Raita

$3.00

Mango Chutney

$4.00

Papadum

$1.50

Mix pickle

$1.50

Extra Pav

$2.00

Extra Tamarind sauce

Extra Mint Sauce

Desserts

Rasmalai

$7.00

Gulab Jamun

$4.00

Gajjar Halwa

$5.00

Kulfi

$5.00

_____________

N/A Drinks

Mango Lassi

$8.00

Cutting Chai

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ice tea

$4.00

Ginger ale

$4.00

Perrier

$4.00

Apple juice

$6.00Out of stock

Orange juice

$6.00Out of stock

Beer

Taj Mahal

$9.00

Heineken

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Coors

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Brau corruption IPA

$6.00

Dogfish Namaste

$6.00

Amstel Light

$6.00

3 Starghosht IPA

$6.00

Brau Citizen

$6.00

Carona Premium

$5.00

Tikka Gold

$9.00

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Malbec

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Riesling

$7.00

Rose

$7.00

Sparkling wine

$7.00

Block Nine Pinot Noir

$31.00

Como Sur Pinot Noir

$30.00

Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon

$29.00

J. Tensley Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

E. Catena (Padrillos) Malbec

$30.00

Altos De Las Hormigas Malbec

$29.00

Cline (Cashmere) Rhone Blend

$30.00

Dei Rosso Do Montepulciano

$31.00

Lucky Star Pinot Noir

$29.00

Cortefesca Prosecco

$29.00

Primaterra Prosecco Rose

$31.00

Armas De Guerra

$29.00

Studio by Chateau Miraval Rose

$36.00

House special

Spicy chicken lal mirch

$19.00

Spicy lal mirch lamb

$21.00

Spicy lal mirch goat

$21.00

Spicy monsoon wedding chicken

$19.00

Spicy monsoon wedding lamb

$21.00

Spicy monsoon wedding goat

$21.00

Chicken biryani

$19.00

Lamb biryani

$21.00

Goat biryani

$21.00

Shrimp biryani

$21.00

Vegan items

Aloo Gobi

$17.00

Tadka daal

$15.00Out of stock

Chana masala

$15.00

Kolhapuri vegetables

$17.00

Bhindi Masala

$17.00

Vegetarian items

Paneer tikka masala

$18.00

Malai kofta

$18.00

Saag paneer

$18.00

Vegetable biryani

$18.00

Daal makhni

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1413 Park Road, Washington, DC 20010

Directions

Bombay Street Food image

