Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bomb Biscuits, Hot buns!

review star

No reviews yet

668 Highland Avenue Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit
Glori-Fried Chicken Biscuit
The S.E.C- Sausage, Egg, + Cheese

Chicken Biscuits

Glori-Fried Chicken Biscuit

Glori-Fried Chicken Biscuit

$8.75

Buttermilk Fried Chicken (Thigh) drizzled with honey butter On A Biscuit With Bread And Butter Pickles

Lemon Pepper Chicken Biscuit

Lemon Pepper Chicken Biscuit

$9.75

Buttermilk Fried Chicken (Thigh) Bathed In Housemade Lemon Pepper Sauce On A Biscuit With Bread And Butter Pickles

Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit

Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit

$9.75

Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken (Thigh) Tossed In Housemade Hot Honey Sauce On A Biscuit With Bread And Butter Pickles

Egg Biscuits

Egg & Cheddar

Egg & Cheddar

$5.00

Buttery Scrambled Egg With Melty Cheddar Cheese On A Buttermilk Biscuit

Bacon Biscuits

The Classic- Bacon, Egg, + Cheese

The Classic- Bacon, Egg, + Cheese

$7.00

Thick Cut Bacon, Buttery Eggs And The People'S Cheese (American) On A Buttermilk Biscuit

The "Ultimate" Classic

The "Ultimate" Classic

$9.00Out of stock

Bacon, Egg And American Cheese On A Black Pepper Bacon Biscuit

Sausage Biscuits

The S.E.C- Sausage, Egg, + Cheese

The S.E.C- Sausage, Egg, + Cheese

$7.00

Savory Pork Sausage, Buttery Eggs And The Peoples Cheese (American) On A Buttermilk Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

$5.00

Savory Sausage Patty On A Buttermilk Biscuit

Ham Biscuits

Big Country

Big Country

$6.50Out of stock

Country Ham (Salt Cured Ham) On A Buttermilk Biscuit

Vegan

Vegan SEC

Vegan SEC

$9.75Out of stock

Vegan Sausage, Vegan Egg And Vegan Cheese On A Vegan Biscuit

Vegan Egg + Cheddar

$7.50

Vegan Egg And Vegan Cheese On A Vegan Biscuit

A La Carte Biscuits

Plain and flavored solo biscuits. (Not sandwiches)

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.00

Plain Buttermilk Biscuit

Black Pepper Bacon Biscuit

Black Pepper Bacon Biscuit

$3.75Out of stock

Black Pepper, Bacon and cheddar baked into the biscuit.

Cheddar Jalapeno Biscuit

Cheddar Jalapeno Biscuit

$3.75Out of stock

Cheddar Jalapeno Biscuit. Cheddar Cheese and Jalapeños baked into a biscuit.

Gluten Free Biscuit

$4.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Biscuit (Made With Rice Flour- Contains Dairy)

Plain Janes

Plain Janes

$4.50

2 Buttermilk Biscuits (Small) With A Side Of Seasonal Jam

Sweets

Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding

$4.50Out of stock

Sides

Hashbrown Patty w/ Dynamite Sauce

$3.75

Crispy Hashbrown Patty with our Dynamite Sauce

Chow Chow

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hot Biscuits, Bomb Buns! We sometimes turn off online ordering during peak business hours to handle walk in demand.

Website

Location

668 Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

LadyBird -
orange star4.4 • 2
684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Kevin Rathbun Steak - 154 Krog Street Northeast
orange starNo Reviews
154 Krog Street Northeast Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
a mano
orange star4.7 • 929
587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Delbar Middle Eastern Inman Park
orange starNo Reviews
870 Inman Vlg Pkwy NE Suite 1 Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Glide Pizza
orange star4.5 • 72
659 Auburn Ave Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston