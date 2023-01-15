Main picView gallery

Bombers BBQ - Crown Point 35 West 112th Avenue

35 West 112th Avenue

Crown Point, IN 46307

Popular Items

Small Side
Medium Side
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Appetizers

Deep Fried Oreos

$6.00

Oreos dipped in our homemade funnel cake batter, deep fried golden brown and fluffy, topped with a dusting of powder sugar and a hefty drizzle of chocolate sauce.

Bacon Jalapeno Bombs

$10.00

A diced jalapeño with cheddar cheese and cream cheese ball, each one wrapped in a whole strip of bacon, and deep fried til crispy. Five come in an order.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Shrimp dredged in our homemade seasoned flour, fried golden crispy, tossed in our sweet sauce, topped with a drizzle of homemade sriracha mayo, and fresh chopped green onions.

Brisket BBQ Nachos

$11.00Out of stock

Smoked beef brisket tossed in Bombers Original sauce, topped with queso blanco cheese sauce, sour cream, and green onions served over freshly fried tri-colored tortilla chips.

Brisket Poutine

$14.00Out of stock

Fries covered in our homemade brisket gravy, and then top with white cheddar cheese curds.

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

Shrimp dredged in our homemade seasoned flour, fried golden crispy, tossed in our buffalo sauce, topped with fresh chopped green onions, and served with homemade ranch dressing.

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Fries covered in our homemade smokehouse chili, and then top with shredded cheddar cheese.

Mississippi Wontons

$8.00

Baby Back pulled rib tossed in Bombers Original sauce, made into a wonton, deep fried, topped with our homemade Tangy Slaw and a drizzle of Sweet Sauce. Four wontons come in an order.

Pecan Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Homemade Pecan Bars from Grindhouse Cafe.

Pulled Pork MAC Eggrolls

$9.00

Homemade Mac and cheese and smoked pulled pork wrap it in an egg roll wrapper and deep fried to order. Two egg rolls come in an order.

Wings

5 Wings

$11.00

Jumbo split chicken wings smoked over apple and cherry wood, flash fried to order to crisp the skin, and tossed in any of our bbq sauces, buffalo sauce, or monthly sauce. Also available plain.

15 Wings

$28.00

Jumbo split chicken wings smoked over apple and cherry wood, flash fried to order to crisp the skin, and tossed in any of our bbq sauces, buffalo sauce, or monthly sauce. Also available plain.

25 Wings

$42.00

Jumbo split chicken wings smoked over apple and cherry wood, flash fried to order to crisp the skin, and tossed in any of our bbq sauces, buffalo sauce, or monthly sauce. Also available plain.

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served on a bun and come with 6 ounces of meat unless otherwise specified.

Bombino Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Our take on an Italian beef sandwich, Smoked brisket, hot giardiniera, and shredded mozzarella, served on a steak roll.Decadent chunks of meat candy braised in their own fat creating an amazingly rich and tender burnt ends with a glazed finish. Only available Sundays.

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

USDA Choice Angus Beef Brisket seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked for nearly 14 hours over apple and cherry wood, sliced to order, and served on choice of bun.

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$15.00

Burnt Ends cut from the point of our USDA Choice Angus Beef Briskets are rich, savory, and full of flavor. Smoked for nearly 14 hours, cut into cubes to order, and served on your choice of bun.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Thighs smoked over apple and cherry wood, flash fried to crisp the skin, chopped to order, and served on your choice of bun.

Dixie Special

$19.00

6 ounce of slice brisket over 6 ounces of pulled pork served on choice of bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Bone In Pork Shoulder seasoned with our homemade pork rub, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 16 hours, pulled and served on your choice of bun.

Texas Cheesesteak Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Smoked Brisket, topped with Queso Blanco, sautéed peppers and onions, served on a steak roll. Only available Wednesdays.

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey breast seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 3 hours, sliced and served on choice of bun.

Pulled Rib Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Pulled Baby Back Ribs tossed in St. Louis sauce, served on a pretzel bun, and topped with pickles. Only Available Fridays.

Smokehouse Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Brisket ground in house, seasoned, wrapped in bacon, smoked to perfection, sliced, and served on your choice of bun. Only available Thursdays.

Platters

All platters come with 8 ounces of meat unless otherwise specified. (NO Bun)

"Dino Bones" Bone-In Beef Short Rib Platter

$28.00Out of stock

Bone-In Short Rib smoked to perfection. Rich and tender this platter comes with nearly 11 ounces of meat. Great for sharing. Only available Saturdays.

Brisket Platter

$15.00

USDA Choice Angus Beef Brisket seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked for nearly 14 hours over apple and cherry wood, and sliced to order.

Burnt Ends Platter

$16.00

Burnt Ends cut from the point of our USDA Choice Angus Beef Briskets are rich, savory, and full of flavor. Smoked for nearly 14 hours and cut into cubes to order.

Chicken Platter

$13.00

Chicken Thighs smoked over apple and cherry wood, flash fried to crisp the skin, and chopped to order.

Fried Shrimp Platter

$15.00

Shrimp dredged in our homemade seasoned flour, fried golden crispy, and tossed in our homemade sauces. Bang Bang and Buffalo also available.

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs Platter

$28.00

Our slabs of Baby Back Ribs are the largest slabs available. Coming in at over 2.25 pounds each before cooking. We covered them in our sweet pork rub and smoke over apple and cherry wood for nearly 4 hours.

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs Platter

$17.00Out of stock

Our slabs of Baby Back Ribs are the largest slabs available. Coming in at over 2.25 pounds each before cooking. We covered them in our sweet pork rub, smoke over apple and cherry wood for nearly 4 hours, cut in half and serve.

Monthly Taco Platter

$14.00Out of stock

The Taco of the Month for November is the Brisket Taco w/ Pico de Gallo and Queso Fresco served on a Corn Tortilla. Platter comes with 3 tacos.

Pork Belly Burnt Ends Platter

$18.00Out of stock

Decadent chunks of meat candy braised in their own fat creating an amazingly rich and tender burnt ends with a glazed finish. Only available Sundays.

Pulled Pork Platter

$11.00

Bone In Pork Shoulder seasoned with our homemade pork rub, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 16 hours, pulled and served. Bone In Pork Shoulder seasoned with our homemade pork rub, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 16 hours, pulled and served.

Rip Tip Platter

$13.00Out of stock

Rib Tips are smoked and come tossed in any of our homemade sauces and with 1 pound in a platter.

Single Taco

$5.00Out of stock

The Taco of the Month for November is the Brisket Taco w/ Pico de Gallo and Queso Fresco served on a Corn Tortilla.

Smokehouse Meatloaf Platter

$12.00Out of stock

Brisket ground in house, seasoned, wrapped in bacon, smoked to perfection, sliced, and served. Only available Thursdays.

Three Meat Platter

$27.00

Choice of three smoked meats. 6 ounces of each meat. (Rib Tips 8 ounces, Ribs 3 Bones, 5 Wings)

Turkey Breast Platter

$13.00Out of stock

Turkey breast seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 3 hours, sliced and served.Turkey breast seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 3 hours, sliced and served.

Two Meat Platter

$21.00

Choice of two smoked meats. 6 ounces of each meat. (Rib Tips 8 ounces, Ribs 3 Bones, 5 Wings)

Sides, Sauces, and Buns

Small Side

$4.00

8 ounce

Medium Side

$7.00

16 ounce

Large Side

$11.00

32 ounce

Ten Pretzel Sliders

$10.00

Five Pretzel Sliders

$5.00

Small Condiment

$0.75

2 ounce

8 Ounce Condiment

$3.50

8 ounce

Large Condiment

$7.00

16 ounce

Dozen Pretzel Buns

$20.00

Half Dozen Pretzel Buns

$10.00

8 Ounce Sauce

$5.00

8 ounce

Dozen Brioche Buns

$18.00

Half Dozen Brioche Buns

$9.00

Bun

$2.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

4 tempura battered chicken nuggets served with a half order of fries and a kids fountain drink.

Beverages

20oz Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Soft Drink

$3.00

16oz Fountain Soft Drink

$3.00

Party Packs

F-35B Lightning II

$35.00

2 lbs pulled pork and 2 large sides.

XP-56 Black Bullet

$56.00

2 lbs brisket and 2 large sides.

XF-88 VooDoo

$88.00

1 lb brisket, 1 lb pulled pork, 25 wings and 2 large sides.

AC-130J Ghostrider

$130.00Out of stock

1 lb pulled pork, 1 lb brisket, 25 wings, 2 full slabs of baby back ribs, and 2 large sides.

X-2 Starbuster

$200.00Out of stock

2 lbs pulled pork, 1 lb brisket, 1 lb burnt ends, 40 wings, 2 full slabs of baby back ribs, and 4 large sides.

Meat by the LB (MAX 4 LBS of each meat for orders placed for pick up today.)

MAX Day of order 4 LBS of any 1 meat. (Orders over 4 LBS must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.)

Brisket LB

$24.00

USDA Choice Angus Beef Brisket seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked for nearly 14 hours over apple and cherry wood, and sliced to order. (MAX Day of order 4 LBS of any 1 meat. Orders over 4 LBS must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.)

Burnt Ends LB

$26.00

Burnt Ends cut from the point of our USDA Choice Angus Beef Briskets are rich, savory, and full of flavor. Smoked for nearly 14 hours and cut into cubes to order. (MAX Day of order 4 LBS of any 1 meat. Orders over 4 LBS must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.)

Chicken LB

$19.00

Chicken Thighs smoked over apple and cherry wood, flash fried to crisp the skin, and chopped to order. (MAX Day of order 4 LBS of any 1 meat. Orders over 4 LBS must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.)

Pulled Pork LB

$17.00

Bone In Pork Shoulder seasoned with our homemade pork rub, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 16 hours, pulled and served. Bone In Pork Shoulder seasoned with our homemade pork rub, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 16 hours, pulled and served. (MAX Day of order 4 LBS of any 1 meat. Orders over 4 LBS must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.)

Rib Tips LB

$13.00Out of stock

Rib Tips smoked and tossed in any of our homemade sauces. (MAX Day of order 4 LBS of any 1 meat. Orders over 4 LBS must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.)

Shrimp LB

$24.00

Shrimp dredged in our homemade seasoned flour, fried golden crispy, and tossed in our homemade sauces. Bang Bang and Buffalo also available.

Turkey Breast LB

$20.00Out of stock

Turkey breast seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 3 hours, sliced and served. (MAX Day of order 4 LBS of any 1 meat. Orders over 4 LBS must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.)

Hats

Organic Twill Baseball Cap

$18.00

Knit Winter Hat

$24.00

Trucker Camo Hat

$20.00

Trucker Black Hat

$20.00

Shirts

Bombers Tie-Dye S/S Shirt

$20.00

Bombers Black L/S Shirt

$20.00

Bombers Black S/S Shirt

$20.00

Womens Bombers Black V-Neck

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
