Bombers BBQ- Munster

Pulled Pork LB

$17.00

Bone In Pork Shoulder seasoned with our homemade pork rub, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 16 hours, pulled and served. Bone In Pork Shoulder seasoned with our homemade pork rub, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 16 hours, pulled and served. (MAX Day of order 4 LBS of any 1 meat. Orders over 4 LBS must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.)