Bombones 11917 E Northwest Highway

Food

Apps

Ceviche

Ceviche

$12.49

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Clamato Shrimp

$4.50
Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$14.95
Elote

Elote

$6.49

Flautas

$9.99

Fried Pickels

$6.49
Gringas Taco

Gringas Taco

$10.99
Nachos

Nachos

$12.99

Papas Locos Double

$9.95

Papas Locos Single

$7.95

Quesadilla

$12.49
Shrimp 1/2 lb

Shrimp 1/2 lb

$12.95

Shrimp 1 lb

$19.95
Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.49

Soup / Salads

Bombones Salad

$12.95

Fajita Salad

$11.95

Taco Salad

$12.95
Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$7.95

Tacos / Wings

Single Taco

$3.99
Three Tacos

Three Tacos

$11.99

Four Tacos

$12.99
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Wings 6

$9.99

Wings 12

$16.99

Wings 24

$30.99

Burgers / Sandwiches

American Burger

American Burger

$12.49
Bombones Burger

Bombones Burger

$13.95
Mexican Burger

Mexican Burger

$12.49
Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99
Torta

Torta

$13.99

Specialties

Bistec con Camaron

Bistec con Camaron

$19.99
Burrito

Burrito

$11.99
Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$11.99

Flautas

$9.99

Fried Fish

$12.49
Gringas Taco

Gringas Taco

$10.99

Milanesa

$12.49
Tacos al Carbon

Tacos al Carbon

$9.49
Tilapia

Tilapia

$11.99

Chicken Fajitas

$12.99
Beef Fajitas

Beef Fajitas

$15.99

Mix Fajitas

$13.99

Sides

Add Shrimp

$3.25

Baked Potato

$3.25

Charro Beans

$2.95

Chili Toreados

$1.00

Extra Limes

$2.00

Hamburger Pan

$0.75

Onions

$0.75

Side Aguacate

$1.75

Side Celery/Carrots

$2.50

Side Corn Torti

$1.25

Side Flour Tortilla

$1.25

Side Fries

$3.95

Side Guacomole

$4.25

Side Jalapeno

$0.50

Side of Beans

$2.95

Side of Cheese

$0.50

Side of Pico

$0.50

Side of Queso

$3.25

Side of Rice

$2.95

Side of Salsa

$2.95

Side Salad

$1.95

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Torta Pan

$0.75

Wing Sauce

$0.50

Xtra Shrimp Sauce

$4.00

Pizza

10" Pizzas

10" Cheese Pizza

$8.50

10" Aztec

$12.75

10" Breakfast

$10.25

10" Fundido

$9.25

10" Pizza 1 Top

$9.25

10" Pizza 2 Top

$10.00

10" Pizza 3 Top

$11.75

16" Pizzas

16" Cheese Pizza

$12.50

16" Aztec

$17.25

16" Breakfast

$14.75

16" Fundido

$13.75

16" Pizza 1 Top

$13.75

16" Pizza 2 Top

$15.00

16" Pizza 3 Top

$16.25

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.54

Coffee

$1.54

Coke

$2.54

Coke Zero

$2.54

Cranberry Juice

$3.23

Diet Coke

$2.54

Dr Pepper

$2.54

Grapefruit Juice

$3.23

Horchata

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.54

Jamaica

$2.95

Jarritos Mandari

$2.95

JarritosToronja

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.54

Michelada

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.23

Pineapple Juice

$3.23

Red Bull Can

$3.24

Sprite

$2.54

Tap Water

Tomato Juice

$3.23

Tonic

$2.54

Virgin Daiquiri

$3.69

Virgin Mary

$3.69

Virgin Pina Colada

$3.69

Retail

Server Jacket

$64.66

Server Nametag

$5.00

Server Pouch

$8.50

Server Shirt Football

$45.00

Server Skirt

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11917 E Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX 75218

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

