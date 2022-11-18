Bombshells & Ales Ashland
1,804 Reviews
$$
739 Carter Ave
Ashland, KY 41101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Soft Drinks
Bottled Beer
Wine
Bubble Teas
Frozen Beverage
Hot Chocolate
Bucket of Beer
Shareables
Pickle Fries
Thin, sliced pickle spears breaded and deep fried. Served with our bomb sauce for dipping
Pork Rinds
A basket of fresh, hot pork rinds in the flavor of your choice
Chips and Salsa
Our house-made tortilla chips with homemade fresh salsa
Wings
Our boneless wings are served naked and you may choose your sauce. Traditional bone-in wings also available
Pretzel With Dip
Large Bavarian style pretzel served with your choice of queso or raspberry melba sauce
Deviled Eggs
This classic backyard BBQ side is a must have
PBJ Wings
8 wings, the name says is all!!! You have to try them to appreciate them
Fried Green Tomatoes
An order of green tomatoes, breaded and deep fried with a side of bomb sauce
Locked and Loaded
Loaded Fries
A pile of our uniquely seasoned sidewinder potato fries, smothered with our slow-smoked pulled pork, queso blanco, green onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, topped with slaw, and drizzled with BBQ sauce
Loaded Nachos
A basket of house-made tortilla chips, smothered with our slow-smoked pulled pork, queso blanco, green onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, topped with slaw, and drizzled with BBQ Sauce
Cheese and Bacon Fries
A basket of our uniquely seasoned sidewinder potato fries, topped with shredded cheddar, bacon, and green onions
Loaded Fritters
4 sweet cornbread fritters topped with our slow smoked pulled pork, queso blanco, green onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, slaw and drizzled with BBQ sauce
Loaded Sweet Potato Fries
A basket of sweet potato waffle fries smothered with our slow-smoked pulled pork, green onions, then drizzled with BBQ sauce
Loaded Boneless Wings
Our boneless wings topped with queso blanco, green onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, and your choice of sauce
Loaded Tots
A pile of our crispy golden tots , smothered with our slow-smoked pulled pork, queso blanco, green onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, topped with slaw, and drizzled with BBQ sauce
Cheese and Bacon Tots
A basket of our crispy golden tots, topped with shredded cheddar, bacon, and green onions
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-smoked pulled pork piled on a honey butter Kaiser roll, with coleslaw on the side and your choice of sauce
Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of our slow-smoked pulled chicken, a grilled chicken breast, or a fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Hot Ham and Cheese
A pile of sliced ham on Texas toast, topped with cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Brisket French Dip
Shaved brisket, caramelized onion, horseradish mayo and provolone on a toasted hoagie bun served with au jus for dipping
Philly
Certified Angus Beef grilled steak or chicken topped with provolone cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, and peppers Make it a Big Red by adding red dressing, lettuce, and tomato
Fried Green Tomato BLT
A pile of bacon topped with cheddar cheese, fried green tomatoes, lettuce, tomato and onion on Texas toast with Bomb Sauce.
Fried Cod Sandwich
Battered cod on a toasted hoagie bun with tartar sauce
Grilled Cheese with Pulled Pork
Grilled Texas toast with American & cheddar cheese, pulled pork and caramelized onion
Burgers
All-American Burger
1/3 LB Certified Angus Beef patty served with America cheese
Juicy Lucy Burger
Burger patty stuffed with mozzarella, topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese
The Smokehouse Burger
Topped with onion tanglers, bacon, provolone, and BBQ sauce
Hawaiian Burger
Topped with ham, provolone, pineapple, and pineapple BBQ sauce
Mac Attack Burger
Burger patty stuffed with mozzarella and topped with a pile of our famous with Mac n' Cheese
Spitfire Burger
Topped with strawberry preserves, cream cheese, and jalapenos
Bombshell Burger
Two patties with our famous bomb sauce and American cheese
Flamethrower Burger
Topped with atomic bomb sauce, pepper jack cheese, and jalapenos Our Flamethrower burger is named after Hershel "Woody" Williams
Patriot Burger
Piled with our slow-smoked pulled pork, Swiss cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce
Bare Burger
Two burger patties served with no bun topped with our queso blanco, green onions, and jalapeno
Cookout Burger Week Burger
Bombwiches
Bomb Ham & Cheese
Ham, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, red onion, diced pickles, and a mustard mayo sauce
Bomb Buffalo Chicken
Pulled Chicken with buffalo and ranch, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Bomb Pulled Pork
Pulled pork with mozzarella, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, and tomato
Bomb Philly
Certified Angus Beef shredded Philly steak with mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, lettuce, and tomato
Bomb Chicken Bacon Ranch
Pulled chicken and bacon with ranch, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Bomb Brisket
Certified Angus Beef BBQ based brisket, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish mayo
Bomb Hawaiian
Pineapple BBQ, pineapples, ham, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Bomb Italian
Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and Italian dressing
Rations
Smokehouse Sampler
A 1/4 rack of ribs, pulled pork, smoked tender pork loin, smoked sausage served with one side
Pulled Pork Meal
A generous portion of our delicious pulled pork with your choice of two sides
Mac n' Cheese Pork
Our white cheddar and parmesan mac n' cheese topped with a large portion of pulled pork and your choice of sauce and one side
Ribs
Our famous dry-rubbed baby back pork ribs smoked to perfection. Add the sauce of your choice and two sides
Brisket Meal
Certified Angus Beef brisket dry rubbed with our secret recipe and slow smoked for 14-16 hours for a flavorful experience. Add the sauce of your choice and two sides
Chicken Finger Basket
Fried chicken strips served with one side of your choice
Smoked BBQ Chx 1/2
Half of a fresh chicken rubbed with our house blend of seasoning and smoked to a juicy tenderness. Our smoked chicken may appear pink near the bone as a result of the smoking process. Your choice of two sides
Smoked Pork Loin Meal
A serving of slow-smoked tender pork loin with your choice of two sides
Chx & Waffles
A pearl sugar waffle topped with chicken strips and drizzled with hot honey
Stuffed Pepper
A green bell pepper stuffed with Certified Angus Beef Philly cheese steak, peppers, onions, and a cream cheese jalapeno mixture topped with mozzarella. Served with one side of your choice
Country Fried Chicken
Breaded chicken breast topped with white gravy with your choice of two sides.
Fish & Chips
Battered cod with sidewinder potato fries and coleslaw
Pizzas
Cheese Pizza
Traditional pizza topped with mozzarella cheese.
BBQ Pizza
Your choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket topped with mozzarella, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, and drizzled with BBQ sauce
Hawaiian Pizza
Mozzarella, bacon, ham, and pineapple
Mac n' Cheese & Pulled Pork Pizza
Our famous mac n' cheese piled with pulled pork
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Pulled Chicken, bacon, and drizzled with ranch
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Tender buffalo chicken with mozzarella, celery, drizzled with ranch and buffalo sauce
Salads
Bombshell Salad
Crisp lettuce mix with eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, carrot, onion, croutons, and your choice of grilled, fried, or pulled chicken
Pecan Salad
Fresh and crisp lettuce greens topped with fried or grilled chicken, candied pecans, strawberries, grapes, with a homemade honey mayo dressing on the side. Comes with a cornbread fritter
Antipasto Salad
Shredded iceberg lettuce topped with onions, tomatoes, pepperoni, ham, black olives, banana peppers, and shredded mozzarella cheese with a house vinaigrette dressing. Topped with fresh hot pork rinds
Taco Salad
Shredded iceberg lettuce topped with your choice of Certified Angus Beef ground beef or Chicken, cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, salsa, and fried tortilla strips
Tacos
Kids Menu
Kids Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger with chips and a pickle on the side
KIds Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich, with chips and a pickle on the side
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Chicken nuggets with chips and a pickle on the side
Kids Cheese Pizza
Personal size cheese pizza with 1 topping, with chips on the side
Sides $$
Baked Beans
Cole Slaw
Corn
4 Cornbread Fritters
Fries
Green Beans
Kraut & Kielbasa
Mac n' Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Tanglers
Potato Salad
Side Salad
Soup Beans
Sweet Pot Fries
Tater Tots
Side Of Chips
Side Of Salsa
Queso
Melba
BBQ Pint
Pimento Cheese (2 oz.)
Valentine's Package
Cake Pops
Pulled Pork $$
Brisket $$
Pork Loin $$
Pulled Chicken $$
Fried Chicken $$
Buff Chicken $$
BBQ Chicken $$
Bacon $$
Grilled Chx Breast $$
Burger Patty
Desserts
Caramel Walnut Pearl Sugar Waffle
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Brownie
Banana Pudding
Moon Pie Sundae
Cornbread Fritter Sundae
Banana Split
Cheesecake
Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae
Verry Berry Sundae
Caramel Walnut Sundae
Kids Sundae
S'mores
Chocolate Blast
Strawberry Cheesecake
Boba Busters
Catering
Family Pack #1
Family Pack #2
Family Pack #3
Family Pack #4
Tailgate
Smoked Turkey
1 LB Pulled Pork
1 LB Pulled Chicken
1 Rack of Ribs
1/2 Rack of Ribs
1 LB. Slaw
1 LB Baked Beans
1 LB Mac N' Cheese
1 LB Potato Salad
1 LB Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
Corn On the Cob (4 Ears)
1 LB Green Beans
1 LB Pork Loin
1 LB Brisket
Smoked 1/2 Chickens (Cater)
Smoked BBQ Chx Whole
Salad Large
8 Buns
Wings (Cater)
Banana Pudding Large
Gallon Tea
Smoked Ham
12 Chicken Tenders
Tshirt
Extra Small T
Small T Shirt
Medium T Shirt
Large T Shirt
Xtra Large Tshirt
XXLarge Tshirt
XXXLarge Tshirt
Back The Blue (Shirt) Small
Bavk The Blue Large
Back The Blue
Back The Blue XXX-Large
Bavk The Blue 4-Large
Back The Blue Medium
Back The Blue Large
Back The Blue X-Large
Back The Blue 2X
Back The Blue 3x
Back The Blue 3X
Back The Blue 4X
Soft Drinks
Milkshakes
Little Kick
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
739 Carter Ave, Ashland, KY 41101