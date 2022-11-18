Bombshells & Ales imageView gallery

Bombshells & Ales Ashland

1,804 Reviews

$$

739 Carter Ave

Ashland, KY 41101

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Meal
Loaded Fries
Deviled Eggs

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Water

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99Out of stock

Gatorade

$0.94

Red Bull

$3.00

Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50+

Michelob Ultra

$3.50+

Miller Lite

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Buenaveza Lager

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

White Claw

$3.50

Abita Strawberry

$4.00

Cider Boy Peach

$4.00

Cider Boy Apple

$4.00

Truly

$3.50

Margaritas

House Margarita

$5.00

Patron Margarita

$8.00

Bombshell Margarita

$8.00

Mortar Margarita

$34.99

Floats

Rootbeer Float

$3.00

Orange Crush Float

$3.00Out of stock

Wine

Moscato

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Reisling

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Gritio

$6.00

White Zin

$6.00

Cab Sav

$6.00

Prosecco

$6.00

Bubble Teas

Bubble Tea

$3.99

Bubble Lemonade

$3.99

Frozen Beverage

Frozen Lemonade

$4.00

Frozen Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

Regular Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Bucket of Beer

Bucket Bud Light

$15.00

Bucket Ultra

$15.00

Bucket Budweiser

$15.00

Bucket Miller Light

$15.00

Bucket Corona Extra

$16.00

Bucket Corona Light

$16.00

Bucket Corona Premier

$16.00

Bucket Dos Equis

$16.00

Bud Light (Copy)

$15.00

Shareables

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$8.00

Thin, sliced pickle spears breaded and deep fried. Served with our bomb sauce for dipping

Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$4.00+

A basket of fresh, hot pork rinds in the flavor of your choice

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Our house-made tortilla chips with homemade fresh salsa

Wings

Wings

$8.00+

Our boneless wings are served naked and you may choose your sauce. Traditional bone-in wings also available

Pretzel With Dip

Pretzel With Dip

$9.00

Large Bavarian style pretzel served with your choice of queso or raspberry melba sauce

Deviled Eggs

$5.00

This classic backyard BBQ side is a must have

PBJ Wings

$9.00Out of stock

8 wings, the name says is all!!! You have to try them to appreciate them

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

An order of green tomatoes, breaded and deep fried with a side of bomb sauce

Locked and Loaded

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$12.00

A pile of our uniquely seasoned sidewinder potato fries, smothered with our slow-smoked pulled pork, queso blanco, green onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, topped with slaw, and drizzled with BBQ sauce

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$11.00

A basket of house-made tortilla chips, smothered with our slow-smoked pulled pork, queso blanco, green onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, topped with slaw, and drizzled with BBQ Sauce

Cheese and Bacon Fries

Cheese and Bacon Fries

$8.00

A basket of our uniquely seasoned sidewinder potato fries, topped with shredded cheddar, bacon, and green onions

Loaded Fritters

$8.00

4 sweet cornbread fritters topped with our slow smoked pulled pork, queso blanco, green onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, slaw and drizzled with BBQ sauce

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

A basket of sweet potato waffle fries smothered with our slow-smoked pulled pork, green onions, then drizzled with BBQ sauce

Loaded Boneless Wings

$10.00+

Our boneless wings topped with queso blanco, green onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, and your choice of sauce

Loaded Tots

$11.00

A pile of our crispy golden tots , smothered with our slow-smoked pulled pork, queso blanco, green onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, topped with slaw, and drizzled with BBQ sauce

Cheese and Bacon Tots

$8.00

A basket of our crispy golden tots, topped with shredded cheddar, bacon, and green onions

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Slow-smoked pulled pork piled on a honey butter Kaiser roll, with coleslaw on the side and your choice of sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Your choice of our slow-smoked pulled chicken, a grilled chicken breast, or a fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Hot Ham and Cheese

$9.00

A pile of sliced ham on Texas toast, topped with cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Brisket French Dip

$14.00

Shaved brisket, caramelized onion, horseradish mayo and provolone on a toasted hoagie bun served with au jus for dipping

Philly

$12.00

Certified Angus Beef grilled steak or chicken topped with provolone cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, and peppers Make it a Big Red by adding red dressing, lettuce, and tomato

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$9.00

A pile of bacon topped with cheddar cheese, fried green tomatoes, lettuce, tomato and onion on Texas toast with Bomb Sauce.

Fried Cod Sandwich

$13.00

Battered cod on a toasted hoagie bun with tartar sauce

Grilled Cheese with Pulled Pork

$10.00

Grilled Texas toast with American & cheddar cheese, pulled pork and caramelized onion

Burgers

All-American Burger

$8.49

1/3 LB Certified Angus Beef patty served with America cheese

Juicy Lucy Burger

$10.00

Burger patty stuffed with mozzarella, topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese

The Smokehouse Burger

$10.00

Topped with onion tanglers, bacon, provolone, and BBQ sauce

Hawaiian Burger

Hawaiian Burger

$10.00

Topped with ham, provolone, pineapple, and pineapple BBQ sauce

Mac Attack Burger

$10.00

Burger patty stuffed with mozzarella and topped with a pile of our famous with Mac n' Cheese

Spitfire Burger

Spitfire Burger

$10.00

Topped with strawberry preserves, cream cheese, and jalapenos

Bombshell Burger

Bombshell Burger

$12.00

Two patties with our famous bomb sauce and American cheese

Flamethrower Burger

$10.00

Topped with atomic bomb sauce, pepper jack cheese, and jalapenos Our Flamethrower burger is named after Hershel "Woody" Williams

Patriot Burger

$10.00

Piled with our slow-smoked pulled pork, Swiss cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce

Bare Burger

$11.00

Two burger patties served with no bun topped with our queso blanco, green onions, and jalapeno

Cookout Burger Week Burger

$12.00

Bombwiches

Bomb Ham & Cheese

Bomb Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Ham, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, red onion, diced pickles, and a mustard mayo sauce

Bomb Buffalo Chicken

Bomb Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Pulled Chicken with buffalo and ranch, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Bomb Pulled Pork

Bomb Pulled Pork

$13.00

Pulled pork with mozzarella, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, and tomato

Bomb Philly

Bomb Philly

$13.00

Certified Angus Beef shredded Philly steak with mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, lettuce, and tomato

Bomb Chicken Bacon Ranch

Bomb Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Pulled chicken and bacon with ranch, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Bomb Brisket

Bomb Brisket

$13.00

Certified Angus Beef BBQ based brisket, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish mayo

Bomb Hawaiian

Bomb Hawaiian

$12.00

Pineapple BBQ, pineapples, ham, bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Bomb Italian

Bomb Italian

$12.00

Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and Italian dressing

Rations

Smokehouse Sampler

Smokehouse Sampler

$20.00

A 1/4 rack of ribs, pulled pork, smoked tender pork loin, smoked sausage served with one side

Pulled Pork Meal

Pulled Pork Meal

$12.50

A generous portion of our delicious pulled pork with your choice of two sides

Mac n' Cheese Pork

$12.50

Our white cheddar and parmesan mac n' cheese topped with a large portion of pulled pork and your choice of sauce and one side

Ribs

Ribs

$14.00+

Our famous dry-rubbed baby back pork ribs smoked to perfection. Add the sauce of your choice and two sides

Brisket Meal

Brisket Meal

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef brisket dry rubbed with our secret recipe and slow smoked for 14-16 hours for a flavorful experience. Add the sauce of your choice and two sides

Chicken Finger Basket

$10.50

Fried chicken strips served with one side of your choice

Smoked BBQ Chx 1/2

$13.00

Half of a fresh chicken rubbed with our house blend of seasoning and smoked to a juicy tenderness. Our smoked chicken may appear pink near the bone as a result of the smoking process. Your choice of two sides

Smoked Pork Loin Meal

Smoked Pork Loin Meal

$13.00

A serving of slow-smoked tender pork loin with your choice of two sides

Chx & Waffles

Chx & Waffles

$11.00

A pearl sugar waffle topped with chicken strips and drizzled with hot honey

Stuffed Pepper

Stuffed Pepper

$11.00

A green bell pepper stuffed with Certified Angus Beef Philly cheese steak, peppers, onions, and a cream cheese jalapeno mixture topped with mozzarella. Served with one side of your choice

Country Fried Chicken

Country Fried Chicken

$12.50

Breaded chicken breast topped with white gravy with your choice of two sides.

Fish & Chips

$12.50

Battered cod with sidewinder potato fries and coleslaw

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.00+

Traditional pizza topped with mozzarella cheese.

BBQ Pizza

$13.00+

Your choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket topped with mozzarella, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, and drizzled with BBQ sauce

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00+

Mozzarella, bacon, ham, and pineapple

Mac n' Cheese & Pulled Pork Pizza

$14.00+

Our famous mac n' cheese piled with pulled pork

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.00+

Pulled Chicken, bacon, and drizzled with ranch

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00+

Tender buffalo chicken with mozzarella, celery, drizzled with ranch and buffalo sauce

Salads

Bombshell Salad

Bombshell Salad

$12.00

Crisp lettuce mix with eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, carrot, onion, croutons, and your choice of grilled, fried, or pulled chicken

Pecan Salad

$13.00

Fresh and crisp lettuce greens topped with fried or grilled chicken, candied pecans, strawberries, grapes, with a homemade honey mayo dressing on the side. Comes with a cornbread fritter

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Shredded iceberg lettuce topped with onions, tomatoes, pepperoni, ham, black olives, banana peppers, and shredded mozzarella cheese with a house vinaigrette dressing. Topped with fresh hot pork rinds

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

Shredded iceberg lettuce topped with your choice of Certified Angus Beef ground beef or Chicken, cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, salsa, and fried tortilla strips

Tacos

Tacos

Tacos

$11.00

Three soft tacos per order. Comes with lettuce, diced tomato, and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with a side of coleslaw

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Cheeseburger with chips and a pickle on the side

KIds Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled cheese sandwich, with chips and a pickle on the side

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Chicken nuggets with chips and a pickle on the side

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Personal size cheese pizza with 1 topping, with chips on the side

Sides $$

Baked Beans

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Corn

$2.50

4 Cornbread Fritters

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Kraut & Kielbasa

$2.50

Mac n' Cheese

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Onion Tanglers

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Side Salad

$2.50

Soup Beans

$2.50

Sweet Pot Fries

$2.50

Tater Tots

$2.50

Side Of Chips

$1.00

Side Of Salsa

$1.00

Queso

$2.00

Melba

$0.75

BBQ Pint

$5.99

Pimento Cheese (2 oz.)

$0.50

Valentine's Package

$99.00

Cake Pops

$3.00

Pulled Pork $$

$2.50

Brisket $$

$4.00

Pork Loin $$

$2.50

Pulled Chicken $$

$2.50

Fried Chicken $$

$2.50

Buff Chicken $$

$2.50

BBQ Chicken $$

$2.50

Bacon $$

$1.00

Grilled Chx Breast $$

$2.50

Burger Patty

$2.00

Desserts

Caramel Walnut Pearl Sugar Waffle

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00

Brownie

$6.00

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Moon Pie Sundae

$4.00+

Cornbread Fritter Sundae

$6.00

Banana Split

$7.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$5.00

Verry Berry Sundae

$5.00

Caramel Walnut Sundae

$5.00

Kids Sundae

$0.99

S'mores

$3.00+

Chocolate Blast

$3.00+

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.00+

Boba Busters

Catering

Family Pack #1

$45.00

Family Pack #2

$45.00

Family Pack #3

$50.00

Family Pack #4

$45.00

Tailgate

$120.00

Smoked Turkey

$55.00

1 LB Pulled Pork

$15.00

1 LB Pulled Chicken

$15.00

1 Rack of Ribs

$22.00

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$14.00

1 LB. Slaw

$8.00

1 LB Baked Beans

$8.00

1 LB Mac N' Cheese

$8.00

1 LB Potato Salad

$8.00

1 LB Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$8.00

Corn On the Cob (4 Ears)

$5.00

1 LB Green Beans

$8.00

1 LB Pork Loin

$10.00

1 LB Brisket

$22.00

Smoked 1/2 Chickens (Cater)

$10.00

Smoked BBQ Chx Whole

$28.00

Salad Large

$10.00

8 Buns

$4.00

Wings (Cater)

$16.00+

Banana Pudding Large

$15.00

Gallon Tea

$5.00

Smoked Ham

$65.00

12 Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Tshirt

Extra Small T

$20.00+

Small T Shirt

$20.00+

Medium T Shirt

$20.00+

Large T Shirt

$20.00+

Xtra Large Tshirt

$20.00+

XXLarge Tshirt

$20.00+

XXXLarge Tshirt

$20.00+

Back The Blue (Shirt) Small

$20.00+

Bavk The Blue Large

$20.00+

Back The Blue

$20.00+

Back The Blue XXX-Large

$20.00+

Bavk The Blue 4-Large

$20.00+

Back The Blue Medium

$20.00+

Back The Blue Large

$20.00+

Back The Blue X-Large

$20.00+

Back The Blue 2X

$20.00+

Back The Blue 3x

$20.00+

Back The Blue 3X

$20.00+

Back The Blue 4X

$20.00+

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.00

Caramel Milkshake

$5.00

Coffee Milkshake

$5.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.00

Blueberry Milkshake

$5.00

Peanut Butter/Chocolate Milkshake

$5.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake

$5.00

Very Berry Milkshake

$5.00

Pineapple Milkshake

$5.00

Floats

Rootbeer Float

$4.00

Orange Crush Float

$4.00Out of stock

Smokin

Buffalo

Nashville Hot

Sweet Chili

Mango Habanero

Little Kick

Boom Boom

Sweet Chili

Air Bourne

Caribbean Jerk

Atomic Bomb Sauce

Spicy BBQ

Alabama White

Parmesan Garlic

Alabama White BBQ

Sweet

Honey BBQ

Sweet Baby Rays

Carolina Gold

Pineapple BBQ

Applebutter BBQ

Sweet Teriyaki

Bomb Sauce

Honey Mayo

Uncle Ham's Freedom Sauce

Uncle Ham's Bourbon Gold

The Pig's Blanket Homegrown BBQ

Ghostly Gourmet Honey Bourbon BBQ

Ghostly Gourmet Maple Bourbon BBQ

Big Guy's BBQ

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

739 Carter Ave, Ashland, KY 41101

Directions

Gallery
Bombshells & Ales image

