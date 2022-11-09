Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Asian Fusion

Bomb Wings & Rice Bar

review star

No reviews yet

2373 Whitney Ave

Hamden, CT 06518

Popular Items

WINGS
5PC WING COMBO
Peruvian Rice

WINGS, BONELESS, SHRIMP, LEG & THIGH

WINGS

WINGS

Bomb Wings. Your choice of sauce, tossed or on the side. Fresh, all-natural, hormone free chicken. Signature 48-hour marinade & seasoning, slow cook, flash fry, crispy, juicy, bomb. Gluten free options.

SHRIMP

Jumbo Shrimp. Lightly seasoned and grilled.

BONELESS

BONELESS

Juicy lightly seasoned breaded boneless wings.

LEG & THIGH

$12.99+

Your choice of sauce, tossed or on the side. Fresh, all-natural, hormone free chicken. Signature 48-hour marinade & seasoning, slow cook, flash fry, crispy, juicy, bomb. Gluten free options.

RICE BOWLS

Bobcat Rice

Bobcat Rice

$12.99

White rice, snap peas, bok choy, carrots, onion, bomb sauce, pork belly, scallions, yin and yang sesame seeds.

BOMB Fried Rice

BOMB Fried Rice

$10.99

Djon djon rice, shiitake mushrooms, collards, kimchi cucumbers, sliced avocado, over easy sunny egg, chili oil and bomb sauce.

BUILD YOUR OWN

$8.99

Build Your Own bowl - Choose your rice, up to 4 fruits and/or Veggies, Protein(s), and up to 3 Toppings!

Cauliflower & Broccoli Angry Garlic

Cauliflower & Broccoli Angry Garlic

$9.99

House fried rice topped with roasted broccoli and cauliflower in garlic sauce.

Chicken & Broccoli in Angry Garlic

$10.99

Sliced Chicken Breast & Broccoli Simmered in Angry Garlic Sauce Served Over House Rice.

Chicken Stir Fry

$9.99

All natural chicken breast, stir fried with mushrooms, & snap peas in Bomb Sauce, served over white rice.

Peruvian Rice

Peruvian Rice

$10.99

Jasmine rice, bell pepper, Spanish onion, roast garlic, house-made chipotle sauce, sliced chicken, breast and scallion.

Reggae Rice

Reggae Rice

$10.99

Jasmine rice, coconut milk, red bean, jerk seasoning, bell pepper, corn, sliced avocado and fried sweet plantain.

Shrimp & Broccoli Over House

Shrimp & Broccoli Over House

$13.99

Sauteed jumbo shrimp w/ roasted broccoli in brown sauce over house fried rice.

Thai Shrimp Fried Rice

Thai Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.99

Jumbo shrimp, jasmine rice, sauteed onions, pineapple, roasted cashews. Excellent.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$8.99

Jasmine rice, ginger, garlic, onions, carrots, snap peas, bok choy, mushrooms & broccoli.

COMBOS

2PC Leg & Thigh COMBO

$8.99

Any flavored Leg & Thigh and 1 Side Thang or House Rice

3PC Leg & Thigh COMBO

$10.99

Total of 3 Leg & Thigh any flavor plus 1 Side Thang or House Rice

5PC WING COMBO

$10.99

Any flavor wings with your choice of side thang or house rice. Fresh, all-natural, hormone free chicken. Signature 48-hour marinade & seasoning, slow cook, flash fry, crispy, juicy, bomb. Gluten free options.

7PC WING COMBO

$14.99

Any flavor wings with your choice of side thang or house rice. Fresh, all-natural, hormone free chicken. Signature 48-hour marinade & seasoning, slow cook, flash fry, crispy, juicy, bomb. Gluten free options.

12PC WING COMBO

$25.99

Any flavor wings with your choice of two side thangs. Fresh, all-natural, hormone free chicken. Signature 48-hour marinade & seasoning, slow cook, flash fry, crispy, juicy, bomb. Gluten free options.

3PC BONELESS COMBO

$8.99

Any Flavored Boneless (3) and Fries or House Rice

5PC BONELESS COMBO

$10.99

Any Flavored Boneless (5) and Fries or House Rice

VEGETARIAN COMBO

$10.99

Your choice of any Side Thang w/ House Rice

5PC SHRIMP COMBO

$11.99

Jumbo Shrimp. Lightly seasoned & grilled w/ your choice of side thang.

7PC SHRIMP COMBO

$14.99

Jumbo Shrimp. Lightly seasoned & grilled w/ your choice of side thang.

12PC SHRIMP COMBO

$25.99

Jumbo Shrimp. Lightly seasoned & grilled w/ your choice of two side thangs.

Bomb Kids Meal

$7.99

Any Flavored Boneless (4), Fries and Juice Box

Sports package

$59.99

Include-24 Wings- 2 Sides-4Corn bread-4Drinks-3 Sauces

SIDES

House Rice - Side

$3.99

Traditional house fried rice, onions, garlic, ginger, carrots, peas, snap peas w/ Bomb Rice Sauce.

House Rice - Large

$5.99

Traditional house fried rice, onions, garlic, ginger, carrots, peas, snap peas w/ Bomb Rice Sauce. Portioned to share.

Bomb Stir Fry Veggies - Side

$6.99

Collards, bok choy, snap peas, carrots, bell pepper, zucchini, bomb rice sauce and toasted chick peas. Vegan. Vegetarian. Single portion.

Bomb Stir Fry Veggies - Large

Bomb Stir Fry Veggies - Large

$8.99

Collards, bok choy, snap peas, carrots, bell pepper, zucchini, bomb rice sauce and toasted chick peas. Vegan. Vegetarian. Portioned to share.

Broccoli In Garlic Sauce - Side

Broccoli In Garlic Sauce - Side

$3.79

Fresh stir fried broccoli in traditional angry garlic sauce. Sweet with a hint of spice.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts - Side

Crispy Brussels Sprouts - Side

$4.99

Sprouts deep fried and tossed in our sweet chili glaze. Vegetarian.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts - Large

$8.49

Sprouts deep fried and tossed in our sweet chili glaze. Vegetarian. Portioned to share.

Crispy Cajun - Side

Crispy Cajun - Side

$2.99

Crispy Cajun - Large

$4.99

Broccoli In Garlic Sauce - Large

$6.99

Fresh stir fried broccoli in traditional angry garlic sauce. Sweet with a hint of spice. Portioned to share.

Fatboy Fries - Side

Fatboy Fries - Side

$2.99

House favorite!! Thick cut fries seasoned with cracked black pepper and sea salt. Gluten free. Vegetarian.

Fatboy Fries - Large

$4.99

House favorite!! Thick cut fries seasoned with cracked black pepper and sea salt. Gluten free. Vegetarian. Portioned to share.

Sweet Plantains 5PC

Sweet Plantains 5PC

$2.99

Fried sweet plantains.

Sweet Plantains 10PC

$5.49

Fried sweet plantains.

Buffalo Cauliflower - Side

Buffalo Cauliflower - Side

$4.99

Flash fried cauliflower tossed in house buffalo sauce.

Sweet Potato Cornbread 1PC

Sweet Potato Cornbread 1PC

$3.49

A fan favorite. Bomb signature sweet potato cornbread served with warm butter maple syrup and cinnamon.

Sweet Potato Cornbread 2PC

$6.79

Buffalo Cauliflower - Large

$8.99

Flash fried cauliflower tossed in house buffalo sauce. Portioned to share.

SIDE SAUCE

Aji Verde Sauce

$0.49

Avocado

$1.50

Blue Cheese

$0.49

Bomb Rice Sauce

$0.49

Buffalo Sauce

$0.49

Chinatown Sauce

$0.49

This sauce is a mixture of Fermented Soy, Ginger, Sriracha, and Garlic topped with Ying & Yang Sesame Seeds

Coca Cola Sauce

$0.49

Jerk Sauce

$0.49

Pineapple Habanero Sauce

$0.49

Ranch

$0.49

Sriracha BBQ Sauce

$0.49

Sweet & Tangy Sauce

$0.49

Thai Shrimp Sauce

$0.49

SWEET THANGS

Assorted Cookies - 4

Assorted Cookies - 4

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.99

Dozen Assorted Cookies

$11.99
Red Velvet Cookies

Red Velvet Cookies

$3.99
Sweet Potato Cornbread 1PC

Sweet Potato Cornbread 1PC

$3.49

A fan favorite. Bomb signature sweet potato cornbread served with warm butter maple syrup and cinnamon.

Sweet Potato Cornbread 2PC

$6.79

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Fruit punch soda

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Grape soda

$1.50

Orange soda

$1.50

Ginger ale soda

$1.50

Family Rice (Feeds 4-6) (Copy)

Peruvian Rice - Family Style

$40.99

Bomb Fried Rice - Family Style

$49.99

Reggae Rice - Family Style

$40.99

Bobcat Rice - Family Style

$49.99

Thai Shrimp - Family Style

$54.99

Shrimp & Broccoli - Family Style

$54.99

Chicken & Broccoli - Family Style

$40.99

Chicken Stir Fry - Family Style

$39.99

Vegetable Fried Rice - Family Style

$35.99

Cauliflower & Broccoli - Family Style

$37.99

BYO - Family Style

$30.99

Family Sides ( Feeds 4-6)

Bomb Veggies - Family

$26.99

Broccoli In Garlic Sauce - Family

$14.99

Buffalo Cauliflower - Family

$18.99

Cajun Fries - Family

$10.99

Cookies - Dozen Assorted

$11.99Out of stock

Crispy Sprouts - Family

$19.49

Fat Boy Fries - Family

$10.99

Sweet Plantains - Family

$10.99

Sweet Potato Cornbread 1/2 Pan

$26.99

Sweet Potato Cornbread Full Pan

$47.99

Sweet Tots - Family

$14.99Out of stock

Party Platter Rice (Feeds 8-10)

Bobcat - Party Platter

$99.99

Bomb Fried Rice - Party Platter

$85.99

Cauliflower & Broccoli - Party Platter

$78.99

Chicken & Broccoli - Party Platter

$85.99

Chicken Stir Fry - Party Platter

$78.99

House - Party Platter

$45.99

Peruvian - Party Platter

$85.99

Reggae - Party Platter

$85.99

Shrimp & Broccoli - Party Platter

$48.99

Thai Shrimp - Party Platter

$105.99

Vegetable Fried Rice - Party Platter

$105.99

Party Platter Sides (Feeds 8-10)

Bomb Veggies - Party Platter

$45.99

Broccoli in Garlic Sauce - Party Platter

$29.99

Buffalo Cauliflower - Party Platter

$37.99

Cajun Fries - Party Platter

$22.99

Crispy Sprouts - Party Platter

$38.99

Fat Boy Fries - Party Platter

$22.99

Sweet Plantains - Party Platter

$22.99

Sweet Tots - Party Platter

$30.99

LEG & THIGH

LEG & THIGH

$12.99+

Your choice of sauce, tossed or on the side. Fresh, all-natural, hormone free chicken. Signature 48-hour marinade & seasoning, slow cook, flash fry, crispy, juicy, bomb. Gluten free options.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Bomb specializes Chicken Wings & Fried Rice. All natural, hormone free, farm fresh ingredients. Gluten free & vegetarian options available. Build your own rice bowls.

Website

Location

2373 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518

Directions

