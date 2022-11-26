Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bon Appetit Cuisine

421 W. Cross St

Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Jerk Chicken
3 Fataya
Maafe Peanut Butter Stew

Appetizers

3 Fataya

3 Fataya

$6.50

Half-moons of fried dough stuffed with Beef, onion and green peppers. Served with sweet chili sauce.

5 Fataya

5 Fataya

$8.50

Half-moons of fried dough stuffed with Beef, onion and green peppers. Served with sweet chili sauce.

3 Nems

3 Nems

$7.50Out of stock

Spring Rolls stuffed with beef, shredded carrots, and vermicelli noodles. Served with a sweet chili sauce

5 Nems

5 Nems

$10.50Out of stock

Spring Rolls stuffed with beef, shredded carrots, and vermicelli noodles. Served with a sweet chili sauce

Chicken Tenders

Crispy Fried Chicken tenders (3) and Fries.
Noah's Basket

Noah's Basket

$10.00

Desserts

Degue

$4.00Out of stock

yogurt Millet dessert

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$4.00
Cheesecake Slice

Cheesecake Slice

$2.50Out of stock

Drinks

Fresh Ginger Juice
$5.00

$5.00

Fresh Ginger Juice

Bissap (Hibiscus punch)

$5.00

Tropical punch made with hibiscus

Jarritos

$3.00

Can Soda

$1.25

Vimto

$3.00

Bottle Water
$1.00

$1.00

Jamaican Ginger Beer
$3.00

$3.00

Entrees(2 sides included)

DiBi

DiBi

$17.00Out of stock

Grilled lamb bites seasoned in West African spices with grilled red onions.

Ny Lamb Steak

Ny Lamb Steak

$17.45

Tender Lamb steak marinated then grilled to perfection with grilled red onions.

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$26.00Out of stock

Savory grilled lamb chops, marinated with rich western African marinate.

Jerk Lamb Chops

Jerk Lamb Chops

$28.00Out of stock

Savory lamb chops marinated with rich western African marinate then grilled with Bon Appetit Jerk seasoning

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Marinated in our special herbs and spices,

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$16.96

Grilled chicken leg quarters marinated then grilled with Bon Appetit Jerk seasoning

Chicken Ish Kabob

Chicken Ish Kabob

$15.00

Savory grilled Chicken breast on a skewer.

Beef Ish Kabob

$16.00Out of stock

Savory grilled beef on a skewer.

Red Snapper

Red Snapper

$20.00+

Marinated, Fried & Grilled. Served whole or head off with a side Dijon mustard onion sauce

Tilapia

Tilapia

$16.00

Marinated, Fried & Grilled. Served whole or head off with a side Dijon mustard onion sauce

Rice Bowls

Chicken Rice Bowl

Chicken Rice Bowl

$14.00

Your choice of rice with grilled chicken breast or grilled beef, grilled onions and green pepper and plantains.

Beef Rice Bowl

Beef Rice Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Your choice of rice with grilled chicken breast or grilled beef, grilled onions and green pepper and plantains.

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, and onions

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, and onions

Lamb Salad

Lamb Salad

$14.00

Grilled lamb, romaine lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, and onions

Sandwich

Your choice of grilled chicken or grilled beef with grilled veggies, lettuce, tomato and house dressing on a Bollios Roll.
Ish Kabob Chicken Sandwich

Ish Kabob Chicken Sandwich

$8.45

Your choice of grilled chicken or grilled beef with grilled veggies, lettuce, tomato and house dressing on a Bollios Roll.

Ish Kabob Beef Sandwich

Ish Kabob Beef Sandwich

$8.45Out of stock

Sauces (extra)

Bon Appetit House Dressing
$1.00

$1.00

Bon Appetit Pepper Hot Sauce

$1.00

Super HOT!!!!

Jerk Sauce

$1.00

Dijon Onion Sauce
$1.00

$1.00

Cucumber Onion Sauce
$1.00

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$0.75

Vinaigrette

$0.50

Sides

Jollof Rice

Jollof Rice

$6.00Out of stock

Jollof rice is a common staple dish in West Africa that has multiple layers of flavor. Made with a tomato paste, onions, mixed vegetables

Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$6.00
White Rice

White Rice

$4.00
Attieke (Steamed granulated Cassava)

Attieke (Steamed granulated Cassava)

$6.00

A side dish made from cassava served with a side of cucumber onion sauce

Vermicelli

Vermicelli

$6.00

flavored Thin pasta noodle

Couscus

Couscus

$6.00
Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

$6.00

Sweet Fried Plaintain

House Side Salad

House Side Salad

$4.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, onion and tomato

French Fries
$4.00

French Fries

$4.00
Grilled Veggies

Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Grilled onions and grilled green peppers

Stew served with white rice ( may substitute rice)

May
Lamb Stew

Lamb Stew

$14.00

Savory Tomato base lamb stew with potatoes, carrots, and cabbage. Served with White Rice

Maafe Peanut Butter Stew

Maafe Peanut Butter Stew

$14.00

Peanut butter stew with lamb meat, carrots, potatoes and cabbage. Served with White Rice

Chicken Yassa

$13.78Out of stock

Delicious tender chicken leg quarter cooked in lots of caramelized onions and garlic Dijon Mustard Sauce, Served with white rice

Vegetarian Options

Your choice of rice, grilled veggies and plantains
Veggie Rice Bowl

Veggie Rice Bowl

$12.00

Your choice of rice, grilled veggies and plantains

Veggie Sandwich

$7.50

Grilled veggies, lettuce, tomatos, and Bon Appetit house dressing on a toasted Bollios roll

Condiments

Ketchup

BBQ Sauce

A la carte

A la carte Jerk Chicken
$12.00

$12.00

A la carte Beef Ish kabob Skewer (1)
$6.50Out of stock

$6.50Out of stock

A la carte Chicken Ish kabob Skewer (1)
$6.50

$6.50

A la carte Red Snapper
$14.00

$14.00

A la carte Tilapia
$11.00

$11.00

Jerk On Meat
$2.00

$2.00

Al La Carte Grilled Chicken (Half)
$11.00

$11.00

Catering Pkg 15ppl ($13.50 per person) Jerk CHx. Chx Kabob, Jollof, Plantains
$270.00

$270.00
Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
421 W. Cross St, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

