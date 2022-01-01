Buon Appetito
405 Mace Ave
Essex, MD 21221
Appetizers/ Antipasto
Clams Oreganata
1/2 dozen clams breaded chopped, parsley, oregano, fresh mint, finished with black pepper and lime juice
Clams Cocktail
1/2 dozen fresh opened clams served with cocktail sauce & lemon
Oysters Cocktail
1/2 dozen fresh opened oysters served with cocktail sauce & lemon
Oysters Rockefeller
5 baked oysters with spinach, garlic and mozarella cheese
Shrimp Cocktail
4 Jumbo chilled shrimps, seasoned and served with cocktail sauce
Calamari Fritti
Fresh Calamari fried until Golden brown with a side of marinara sauce and lemon
Dharwin's Hot Antipasto
An assortment of calamari, shrimp, clams oreganata, and stuffed peppers.
Mussels White Wine
sauteed mussels in garlic white wine or marinara sauce.
Mussels Marinara
Chicken Wings
1/2 dozen seasoned chicken wings with choice of hot, mild, BBQ, or honey mustard sauce
Loaded Fries
French Fries topped with chopped bacon, scallions, cheese
Clams Casino
1/2 dozen clams baked chopped with bacon, oregano, parsley, fresh mint, and finished with ground pepper
Bread Basket
Insalatas/ Salads
Insalata Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella, seasoned tomatoes, roasted peppers, and basil with a touch of extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinaigrette
Insalata di Casa
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, parmesan cheese, and house dressing
Insalata di Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar Dressing
Buon Appetito Salad
Romaine Lettuce, fresh apple, blue cheese crumbs with honey mustard sauce
Zuppa/ Soup
Chicken Noodle
Chicken Broth with carrots, celery, onions, peppers, and potatoes
Beef
Beef Soup with onions, celery, potatoes, cabbage and carrots
Minestrone
Slow cooked beans, potatoes, vegetables, celery, chick peas, bacon and macaroni
Ronald's Zuppa de Pesca
Powerful energizer soup with crab, shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, and scallops sauteed in a fish brood with oregano leaves, black pepper, and coconut milk
Soup of the Day
International Dishes
Carne Asada
Thinly sliced top round beff accompanied with rice, beans, and avocado
Quesadillas
Seasoned Chickedn or beef with Monterrey cheese, light touch of olive oil
Fajitas
Chicken or beef with peppers served with rice, salad, avocado
Fajitas Mixtas
Chicken, beef, shrimp, peppers, onions seved with rice, salad, avocado
Mama Rosa's Pernil
Slow roasted pig served with rice, hominy, a potato tortilla, and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Ecua-Ceviche
Shrimp with chopped fresh cilantro, red onions, avocado and tomatoes
Burgers and Sandwiches
Mr. Bob's Burger
8oz Angus beef topped with caramelized onions, fries, a fried egg, lettuce and tomato
Buon Appetito Burger
8oz Angus beef, slices of bacon, mushrooms and chopped onions, lettuce and tomato
Bacon Burger
8oz Angus beef, slices of bacon, chopped onions, lettuce and tomato
BLT Sandwich
Applewood-smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, and mayonnaise
Italian Cold Cut
Salami, Capicola, Ham, Provolone cheese, tomatoes and peppers
Di Tuna
White meat Tuna tossed with celery, onions, parsley, mayonnaise and nustard on a kosher roll
Cheese steak
Sheered Steak topper with provolone and white onions served on a toast sub roll
Pizza
Pastas
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli with homemade Marinara Sauce
Penne Palermo
Penne pasta sauteed with fresh tomatoes, olives and parmesan cheese
Fettucini Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce over fetuccini pasta
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Meatballs with homemade marinara sauce
Farfalle Vodka
Bow-tie pasta in a tomato cream sauce with a touch of vodka, onions, prosciutto and parmesan cheese
Lasagna
Layers of flat pasta with ground beef, ricotta cheese, and tomato sauce
Bambini/ Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Fingers
Fried breaded chicken fillets served with french fries
Kids Hot Dog
Frankfurt served on a specialty bun served with french fries
Kids Pizza
loaded cheese personal pizza
Nick's Grilled Cheese
Toasted white bread with American cheese served with french fries
Kids Mac And Cheese
Creamy macaroni mixed with Cheddar Cheese
Kids Mozzarella Sticks
Lightly breaded, fried and served with French fries
Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs
with marinara sauce
Pollo & Vitello/ Chicken & Veal
Pollo a la Francaise
Pan fried battered chicken breast, drizzled with butter, lemon juice, and white wine served over linguini pasta
Pollo Marsala
Pan fried chicken breast battered with chopped onions and mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce served over linguini
Pollo Parmigiana
Pan fried chicken breast with parmesan cheese over linguini with marinara sauce
Pollo a la griglia
Chicken breast grilled and seasoned served with two sides
Pollo Piccata
Cappers, white wine, touch of butter and lemon sauce served over linguini
Vitello Marsala
Pan fried thin veal, battered with chopped onions and mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce served over linguini
Vitello Francaise
Pan fried battered veal drizzled with butter, lemon juice, and white wine served over linguini
Vitello Parmigiana
Pan fried breaded veal with parmesan cheese over linguini with marinara sauce
Vitello Piccata
Cappers, white wine, touch of butter and lemon sauce served over linguini
Alla Griglia/ From the Grill or Broiled
Ribeye Steak
12 oz cut steak served with two sides
Grilled Pork Chops
Two grilled seasoned pork chops served with rice, beans and salad
Mama Blanca's Ribs
Seasoned and slow cooked rack of pork ribs with a Jack Daniel BBQ sauce served with two sides
Stuffed Shrimp
4 broiled jumbo shrimp stuffed with old bay seasoned lump crab meat served with two sides
Broiled Salmon
8oz Fresh Salmon plain broiled or with a delicious mustard sauce served with two sides
Mia Moglie Favorite
10oz NY steak and shrimps in a delicious homemade sauce served with two sides.
Sides
Fruto de Mare/ Seafood
Carolina's Fruto de Mare
Lobster tail, shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, sauteed with basil, oregano leaves, marinara sauce served over spaghetti with parmesan cheese
Capellini with Crab meat
Angel hair pasta, fresh tomato, onions, and seasoned crab meat
Linguini con Vognole
little neck clams sauteed with garlic and clams brood with a touch of white wine.
Seafood Luciano
Shrimp, Clams, mussels, and calamari sauteed with fresh tomato fish broth served over linguini
Gamberetto Piccante
Shrimps sauteed on a rich spiced marinara sauce served over Spaghetti
Gamberetto Scampi
Shrimps sauteed in a garlic sauce, fresh parsley, oregano served over linguini
Calamari Marinara
Sauteed Calamari on a rich marinara sauce served with spaghetti
Corvine Fritti
Corvine lightly breaded and flash fried served with fries and tartar sauce
Breakfast Platters and Sandwiches
Egg and cheese sandwich
On white, wheat or rye toast
One meat egg and cheese sandwich
On white, wheat or rye toast
Grilled Cheese
Toasted white bread with American Cheese served with Frech fries
2 eggs any style
With home fries and toast
2 Eggs platter
with home fries and a choice of sausage, bacon, or ham
House Omelet
Cheese omelet with chives, bacon, home fries and toast
Vegetarian Omelet
Green peppers, mushrooms, chives omelet served with home fries and toast
Bon Appetite Platter
Two eggs, bacon, sausages, avocado served with home fries and toast
California Omelet
Bacon, chives, avocado served with home fries and toast
Steak Omelet
Fresh tomato, chives, cheese and steak
Pancakes
Drinks
Vodka
Tequila
Bourbon/Whiskey
White Wine
Beer Bottle
Cordials
Shooters
Liquor
George's Margarita Mix Lime 32 Fl Oz
George's Cocktail Mix Strawberry Margarita Daiquiri 32 Fl Oz
George's Cocktail Mix Piña Colada 32 Fl Oz
George's Cocktail Mix Sweet And Sour 32 Fl Oz
George's Bloody Mary Mix Mild 32 Fl Oz
George's Bloody Mary Mix Spicy 32 Fl Oz
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whisky 1L
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple Whisky 750 Ml
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire Whisky 750ml
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Whisky 750ml
Jack Daniel's Tennesse Whiskey 750 Ml
Herradura Añejo Tequila 750 Ml
Herradura Silver Tequila 750 Ml
Herradura Reposado Tequila 750 Ml
Captian Morgan Original Rum 1 L
Johnnie Walker Red Lable Whisky 1.5 Fl Oz
Johnnie Walker Black Lable Whisky 1.5 Fl Oz
White Claw Watermelon
Corona 24
Corona
Pacifico 6pk
Victoria 6pk
Natural Light 18pk
Presidente 12pk
Hennesy 750
Buchanan's deluxe 12yr Whisky 750 ml
Crown Royal Regal Apple 750ML
New Amsterdam Coconut Vodka 750 ml
New Amsterdam Grapefruit Vodka 750 ml
New Amsterdam Apple Vodka 750 ml
New Amsterdam Pineapple Vodka 750 ml
New Amsterdam Vodka 750 ml
New Amsterdam Pink Lemonade Vodka 750 ml
New Amsterdam Watermelon Vodka 750 ml
New Amsterdam PassionFruit Vodka 750 ml
Barefoot Merlot Wine 750 ml
Barefoot Moscato 750 ml
Barefoot Rich Red Blend 750 ml
Barefoot Riesling 750 ml
Barefoot Buttery Chardonnay 750 ml
Barefoot Rose 750 ml
Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon 750 ml
Barefoot Pink Moscato 750 ml
Barefoot Chardonnay 750 ml
Barefoot Sweet Red Blend 750 ml
Barefoot White Zinfandel 750 ml
Barefoot Pinot Grigio 750 ml
Barefoot Sangria 750 ml
Barefoot Pinot Noir 750 ml
Barefoot Red Moscato 750 ml
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Lime
White Claw Mango
Carlo Rossi Chablis 3 L
Carlo Rossi Pink Sweet Sangria 3 L
Carlo Rossi Paisano 3 L
Carlo Rossi Sweet Sangria 3 L
Josh Cabernet Sauvignon 750 ml
Josh Pinot Noir 750 ml
Josh Merlot 750 ml
Josh Zinfandel 750 ml
Josh Legacy 750 ml
Josh Prosecco 750 ml
Josh Chardonnay 750 ml
Josh Rose Prosecco 750 ml
Josh Rose 750 ml
Josh Sauvignon Blanc 750 ml
Josh Pinot Grigio 750 ml
Stolichnaya Orange Vodka 750 ml
Stolichnaya Citrus Vodka 750 ml
Stolichnaya Vodka Vodka 750 ml
Stolichnaya Salted Caramel Vodka 750 ml
Stolichnaya Raspberry Vodka 750 ml
19 Sauvignon Block 750 ml
19 Pinot Noir 750 ml 750 ml
19 Rose Cali 750 ml
19 Cali Red 750 ml
19 Marthas Chard 750 ml
19 Cabernet Sauvignon 750 ml
19 Shiraz 750 ml
19 Hard Chard 750 ml
Seagrams VO Whisky 750 ml
Seagrams 7 Crown Whisky 750 ml
Titos Vodka 750ML
Titos Vodka 1L
High Noon Mango
High Noon Passionfruit
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Lemon
High Noon Variety 12pk
High Noon Black Cherry
High Noon Lime
High Noon GrapeFruit
High Noon 8pk Watermelon
High Noon 8pk Pear
Remy Martin Cognac VSOP Champagne 750 ml
Tanqueray London Dry Gin 750 ml
Remy Martin Cognac XO Champagne 700 ml
21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno Tequila 750 ml
Hornitos Reposado Tequila 750 ml
Hornitos Plata Tequila 750 ml
Bacardi Gold Rum 750 ml
Bacardi Superior Rum 750 ml
Casamigos Reposado Tequila 750 ml
Casamigos Blanco Tequila 750 ml
Castillo Silver 1L
Castillo Gold 1L
Absolut Vodka 750 ml
Absolut Mandrin 750 ml
Absolut Citron 750 ml
Alize Red Passion Vodka 750 ml
Alize Bleu Passion Vodka 750 ml
Pendleton Whiskey 750 ml
Jameson Irish Whiskey 750 ml
McAfee's Bourbon
Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy 750 ml
99 Proof Grape Liqueur 750 ml
Meuknow Cognac Rum 750 ml
Cointreau Liqueur 750 ml
Mr. Boston Rye Whisky 750 ml
Di Amore Amaretto Liqueur 750 ml
Di Amore Sambuca Liqueur 750 ml
Patron Silver 1.75L
Patron Silver 750ML
Patron Reposado 750ML
Three Olives Cherry Vodka 750 ml
Three Olives Grape Vodka 750 ml
Three Olives Vodka 750 ml
Montezuma Aztec 1L
Montezuma Tequila 750 ml
Fireball cinnamon whisky 750 ml
Southern Comfort Whisky 750 ml
Ryan's original Whisky 750 ml
Cupcake moscato 750 ml
Cupcake moscato d'asti 750 ml
Kendall- Jackson chardonnay
E&J Brandy v.s. 750ml
Crystal Head Vodka 750ml
Jose Cuervo Especial Tequila 750ml
Gilbey's Vodka 1L
Monte Alban 750ml
Bushmills Black Bush Whisky 750ml
Maker's Mark Whisky 750ml
Corazon Reposado Tequila 750ml
Barton Superior Rum 750ml
Kentucky Gentleman Whisky 750ml
Mr. Boston Blackberry Brandy 750ml
Tanqueray London Dry Gin 750ml
Conquistadon Silver Tequila 1L
Sabroso Licor de Cafe Liqueur 750ml
Kahlua Rum & Coffee 750ml
Knob Creek Bourbon Whisky 750ml
Devils River Coffee Bourbon Whisky 750ml
Barton American Whiskey 750ML
Barton Premium Vodka 750ML
Barton London Extra Dry Gin 750 ml
St. Remy VSOP Brandy 750 ml
Grand Marnier Cognac & orange Liqueur 750 ml
1800 Reposado Tequila 750 ml
Bols Black Raspberry Liqueur 1L
Bols Creme de Banana Liqueur 1L
Bols Creme de Cacao Liqueur 1L
Bols Butterscotch Liqueur 1L
Bols Strawberry Liqueur 1L
Bols Peach Liqueur 1L
Bols Melon Liqueur 1L
Bols Orange Curacao Liqueur 1L
Bols Sour Apple Liqueur 1 L
Bols Amaretto Liqueur 1 L
Bols Mango Liqueur 1 L
Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whisky 1 L
Seagram's Whisky VO 1L
Seagram's American Whisky 1L
Jack Daniels T. Honey Whisky 1L
Jack Daniels T. Fire Whisky 1L
Jack Daniels T. Apple Whisky 1L
Tanqueray London dry Gin 1L
Tullamore Dew Whiskey 1 L
Hendrick Gin 1 L
Smirnoff Blueberry Vodka 1 L
Smirnoff Cherry Vodka 1 L
Smirnoff Raspberry Vodka 1 L
Smirnoff Orange Vodka 1 L
Smirnoff Citrus Vodka 1 L
Smirnoff Ruby Grapefruit Vodka 1 L
Smirnoff Kissed Caramel Vodka 1 L
Smirnoff Berry Lemon Vodka 1 L
Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka 750 ml
Aperol Aperitivo Liqueur 375ml
Elijah Bourbon 750ML
Frangelico Liqueur 750ML
Campari Liqueur 750ML
Bombay Gin 750ML
Jagermeister Liqueur750ML
Jim Bean Whiskey 1L
Martini & Rossi 1L
Disaronno Liqueur 1L
Crown Royal De Luxe Whisky 1L
Dewars White Label Scotch 750 ml
Basil Hayden Bourbon Whisky 750 ml
De Kuyper Amaretto Liqueur
Bols Tiple Sec Liqueur 750ML
Bols Watermelon Liqueur 1L
Stolichnaya Orange Vodka 1L
Stolichnaya Vodka 1L
ShutterHome Merlot 1.5L
ShutterHome Cabernet Sauvignon 1.5L
ShutterHome White Zinfadel 1.5L
ShutterHome Merlot 750ML
ShutterHome Moscato 1.5L
ShutterHome Cabernet Sauvignon 750ML
ShutterHome Moscato 750ML
ShutterHome White Zinfadel 750ML
Casamigos Mezcal 750ML
Capriccio White Sangria 750ML
Kinky Blue 750ML
Don Julio 1942 Tequila 750ML
Mr. Boston Triple Sec Liqueur 1 L
Bols Creme de Menthe Liqueur 1 L
Seagram's Extra Dry Gin 750 ml
Parducci Pinot Noir 750 ml
Ashby's London Dry Gin 1 L
Ste Chateau Michelle Columbia Valley 750 ml
Capriccio Sangria 750 ml
La Linda Malbec 750 ml
Woodbridge Sauvignon Blanc 1.5 L
Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon 1.5 L
Woodbridge Red Blend 1.5 L
Wente Sandstone Merlot 750 ml
Wente Morning Fog Chardonnay 750 ml
Amarone Luigi Righetti 750 ml
Soft Drinks
Appetizers Special
Salads Special
Entrees
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
405 Mace Ave, Essex, MD 21221