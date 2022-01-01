Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buon Appetito

405 Mace Ave

Essex, MD 21221

Appetizers/ Antipasto

Clams Oreganata

$12.95

1/2 dozen clams breaded chopped, parsley, oregano, fresh mint, finished with black pepper and lime juice

Clams Cocktail

$11.95

1/2 dozen fresh opened clams served with cocktail sauce & lemon

Oysters Cocktail

$12.95

1/2 dozen fresh opened oysters served with cocktail sauce & lemon

Oysters Rockefeller

$13.95

5 baked oysters with spinach, garlic and mozarella cheese

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.95

4 Jumbo chilled shrimps, seasoned and served with cocktail sauce

Calamari Fritti

$14.95

Fresh Calamari fried until Golden brown with a side of marinara sauce and lemon

Dharwin's Hot Antipasto

$19.95

An assortment of calamari, shrimp, clams oreganata, and stuffed peppers.

Mussels White Wine

$11.95

sauteed mussels in garlic white wine or marinara sauce.

Mussels Marinara

$11.95

Chicken Wings

$10.95

1/2 dozen seasoned chicken wings with choice of hot, mild, BBQ, or honey mustard sauce

Loaded Fries

$6.95

French Fries topped with chopped bacon, scallions, cheese

Clams Casino

$12.95

1/2 dozen clams baked chopped with bacon, oregano, parsley, fresh mint, and finished with ground pepper

Bread Basket

Insalatas/ Salads

Insalata Caprese

$10.95

Fresh Mozzarella, seasoned tomatoes, roasted peppers, and basil with a touch of extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinaigrette

Insalata di Casa

$5.95

Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, parmesan cheese, and house dressing

Insalata di Caesar

$6.95

Romaine Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar Dressing

Buon Appetito Salad

$8.95

Romaine Lettuce, fresh apple, blue cheese crumbs with honey mustard sauce

Zuppa/ Soup

Chicken Noodle

$4.95

Chicken Broth with carrots, celery, onions, peppers, and potatoes

Beef

$6.95

Beef Soup with onions, celery, potatoes, cabbage and carrots

Minestrone

$4.95

Slow cooked beans, potatoes, vegetables, celery, chick peas, bacon and macaroni

Ronald's Zuppa de Pesca

$19.95

Powerful energizer soup with crab, shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, and scallops sauteed in a fish brood with oregano leaves, black pepper, and coconut milk

Soup of the Day

$5.95

International Dishes

Carne Asada

$16.95

Thinly sliced top round beff accompanied with rice, beans, and avocado

Quesadillas

$8.95

Seasoned Chickedn or beef with Monterrey cheese, light touch of olive oil

Fajitas

$13.95

Chicken or beef with peppers served with rice, salad, avocado

Fajitas Mixtas

$18.95

Chicken, beef, shrimp, peppers, onions seved with rice, salad, avocado

Mama Rosa's Pernil

$15.95

Slow roasted pig served with rice, hominy, a potato tortilla, and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Ecua-Ceviche

$14.95

Shrimp with chopped fresh cilantro, red onions, avocado and tomatoes

Burgers and Sandwiches

Mr. Bob's Burger

$11.95

8oz Angus beef topped with caramelized onions, fries, a fried egg, lettuce and tomato

Buon Appetito Burger

$11.95

8oz Angus beef, slices of bacon, mushrooms and chopped onions, lettuce and tomato

Bacon Burger

$10.95

8oz Angus beef, slices of bacon, chopped onions, lettuce and tomato

BLT Sandwich

$9.95

Applewood-smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, and mayonnaise

Italian Cold Cut

$10.95

Salami, Capicola, Ham, Provolone cheese, tomatoes and peppers

Di Tuna

$8.95

White meat Tuna tossed with celery, onions, parsley, mayonnaise and nustard on a kosher roll

Cheese steak

$10.95

Sheered Steak topper with provolone and white onions served on a toast sub roll

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$9.95

Thin crusted 12' pizza with tomato slices , basil and mozarella

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.95

Thin crusted 12' cheese pizza with pepperoni

Buon Appetito Pizza

$12.95

Thin crusted 12' cheese pizza topped with ground beef, sausage and pepperoni

Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Pastas

Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

Cheese Ravioli with homemade Marinara Sauce

Penne Palermo

$12.95

Penne pasta sauteed with fresh tomatoes, olives and parmesan cheese

Fettucini Alfredo

$10.95

Creamy Alfredo Sauce over fetuccini pasta

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$12.95

Meatballs with homemade marinara sauce

Farfalle Vodka

$11.95

Bow-tie pasta in a tomato cream sauce with a touch of vodka, onions, prosciutto and parmesan cheese

Lasagna

$13.95

Layers of flat pasta with ground beef, ricotta cheese, and tomato sauce

Bambini/ Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Fried breaded chicken fillets served with french fries

Kids Hot Dog

$6.95

Frankfurt served on a specialty bun served with french fries

Kids Pizza

$7.95

loaded cheese personal pizza

Nick's Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Toasted white bread with American cheese served with french fries

Kids Mac And Cheese

$7.95

Creamy macaroni mixed with Cheddar Cheese

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Lightly breaded, fried and served with French fries

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$7.95

with marinara sauce

Pollo & Vitello/ Chicken & Veal

Pollo a la Francaise

$15.95

Pan fried battered chicken breast, drizzled with butter, lemon juice, and white wine served over linguini pasta

Pollo Marsala

$16.95

Pan fried chicken breast battered with chopped onions and mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce served over linguini

Pollo Parmigiana

$15.95

Pan fried chicken breast with parmesan cheese over linguini with marinara sauce

Pollo a la griglia

$15.95

Chicken breast grilled and seasoned served with two sides

Pollo Piccata

$15.95

Cappers, white wine, touch of butter and lemon sauce served over linguini

Vitello Marsala

$18.95

Pan fried thin veal, battered with chopped onions and mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce served over linguini

Vitello Francaise

$18.95

Pan fried battered veal drizzled with butter, lemon juice, and white wine served over linguini

Vitello Parmigiana

$18.95

Pan fried breaded veal with parmesan cheese over linguini with marinara sauce

Vitello Piccata

$18.95

Cappers, white wine, touch of butter and lemon sauce served over linguini

Alla Griglia/ From the Grill or Broiled

Ribeye Steak

$24.95

12 oz cut steak served with two sides

Grilled Pork Chops

$17.95

Two grilled seasoned pork chops served with rice, beans and salad

Mama Blanca's Ribs

$19.95

Seasoned and slow cooked rack of pork ribs with a Jack Daniel BBQ sauce served with two sides

Stuffed Shrimp

$22.95

4 broiled jumbo shrimp stuffed with old bay seasoned lump crab meat served with two sides

Broiled Salmon

$18.95

8oz Fresh Salmon plain broiled or with a delicious mustard sauce served with two sides

Mia Moglie Favorite

$24.95

10oz NY steak and shrimps in a delicious homemade sauce served with two sides.

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Mixed Vegetables

$3.95

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Baked Potatoes

$3.95

Corn

$3.95

Broccoli

$3.95

Sauteed Onions

$3.95

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Rice

$3.95

Beans

$3.95

Side Tossed Salad

$3.95

Fruto de Mare/ Seafood

Carolina's Fruto de Mare

$28.95

Lobster tail, shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, sauteed with basil, oregano leaves, marinara sauce served over spaghetti with parmesan cheese

Capellini with Crab meat

$24.95

Angel hair pasta, fresh tomato, onions, and seasoned crab meat

Linguini con Vognole

$16.95

little neck clams sauteed with garlic and clams brood with a touch of white wine.

Seafood Luciano

$19.95

Shrimp, Clams, mussels, and calamari sauteed with fresh tomato fish broth served over linguini

Gamberetto Piccante

$18.95

Shrimps sauteed on a rich spiced marinara sauce served over Spaghetti

Gamberetto Scampi

$18.95

Shrimps sauteed in a garlic sauce, fresh parsley, oregano served over linguini

Calamari Marinara

$18.95

Sauteed Calamari on a rich marinara sauce served with spaghetti

Corvine Fritti

$16.95Out of stock

Corvine lightly breaded and flash fried served with fries and tartar sauce

Breakfast Platters and Sandwiches

Egg and cheese sandwich

$3.95

On white, wheat or rye toast

One meat egg and cheese sandwich

$4.95

On white, wheat or rye toast

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Toasted white bread with American Cheese served with Frech fries

2 eggs any style

$6.95

With home fries and toast

2 Eggs platter

$7.95

with home fries and a choice of sausage, bacon, or ham

House Omelet

$7.95

Cheese omelet with chives, bacon, home fries and toast

Vegetarian Omelet

$6.95

Green peppers, mushrooms, chives omelet served with home fries and toast

Bon Appetite Platter

$8.95

Two eggs, bacon, sausages, avocado served with home fries and toast

California Omelet

$8.95

Bacon, chives, avocado served with home fries and toast

Steak Omelet

$11.95

Fresh tomato, chives, cheese and steak

Pancakes

Short Stack

$4.95

2 Pancakes

Hot Pancakes

$6.95

4 Pancakes

Chocolate Chip

$6.95

4 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Pancake Platter

$8.95

2 Pancakes with 2 eggs and one meat

Drinks

Drinks

$1.95

coffee, tea, milk, coca cola, diet coke, orange soda, root beer

Cappuccino

$2.95

Espresso coffee with steamed milk, foamed at the top with a touch of cinnamon

Espresso

$2.95

Strong

Juices

$2.95

Orange, Apple, Cranberry, Pineapple

Milkshake

$3.95

Banana, melon, strawberry, pineapple

Vodka

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Mandrin

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Smir. Blueberry

$7.00

Smir. Citrus

$7.00

Smir. Caramel

$7.00

Smir. Orange

$7.00

Smir. Raspberry

$7.00

Smir. Ruby Red

$7.00

Smir. Sour

$7.00

Smir. Vanilla

$7.00

Rail Vodka

$6.00

Gin

Rail Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Rum

Rum Rail

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacar. Gold

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Capt. Morgan

$8.00

Tequila

Casamigo Reposado

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Corazon

$10.00

Cuervo

$7.00

Cuervo 1800

$9.00

Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Her. Anejo

$10.00

Her. Blanco

$10.00

Her. Reposado

$10.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Mezcal

$10.00

Mezcal Monte

$10.00

Patro. Reposado

$10.00

Patro. Silver

$10.00

Rail Tequila

$6.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

W. Rail

$6.00

Buchanan

$8.00

Basil H

$9.00

C.R. Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack

$8.00

Jack Apple

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Jamison

$8.00

Jim

$7.00

Seg 7

$7.00

SesU

$7.00

Southern

$7.00

Tell Dew

$8.00

Woodford Res

$9.00

Scotch

Dewars

$7.00

J. W Red

$7.00

J.W Black

$8.00

J.W Blue

$25.00

Scotch Rail

$6.00

Red Wine

H Cabbernet

$6.00

H Merlot

$6.00

H Red Blend

$6.00

Moscato

$6.50

Red Sangria

$7.00

White Wine

H Chardonny

$6.00

H Pinot Grigo

$7.00

H Savion Blanc

$7.00

H White Zin

$7.00

H Moscato

$7.00

White Sangria

$7.00

Beer Bottle

Miller Lite

$3.00

Miller 64

$3.00

Coors Lt

$3.00

Coors Original

$3.00

Bud

$3.00

Bud Lt.

$3.00

Ultra

$3.00

Natur lite

$2.50

Corona

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Presidente

$4.00

Sam Adams October

$4.00

Sam Adams Cherry

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

High Noon

$4.50

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Open

$20.00

Draft Beer

Coors light Draft

$3.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Peroni

$5.00

Key

$4.50

Resurrection

$6.00

Cordials

Grand Mainer

$10.00

Fireball

$7.00

Bailes

$8.00

Fragelius

$9.00

Remy VSOP

$10.00

St. Remy

$12.00

Remy VS

$15.00

Meukou

$12.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Rail

$6.00

Jager

$7.00

Orange Crush

$8.00

Cocktails

Orange Crush

$8.00

Long Island Rail

$7.00

Shooters

Green Tea

Liquor

George's Margarita Mix Lime 32 Fl Oz

$5.99

George's Cocktail Mix Strawberry Margarita Daiquiri 32 Fl Oz

$6.99

George's Cocktail Mix Piña Colada 32 Fl Oz

$6.99

George's Cocktail Mix Sweet And Sour 32 Fl Oz

$5.99

George's Bloody Mary Mix Mild 32 Fl Oz

$5.99

George's Bloody Mary Mix Spicy 32 Fl Oz

$5.99

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whisky 1L

$35.99

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple Whisky 750 Ml

$27.99

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire Whisky 750ml

$27.99

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Whisky 750ml

$27.99

Jack Daniel's Tennesse Whiskey 750 Ml

$27.99

Herradura Añejo Tequila 750 Ml

$52.99

Herradura Silver Tequila 750 Ml

$44.99

Herradura Reposado Tequila 750 Ml

$46.99

Captian Morgan Original Rum 1 L

$26.99

Johnnie Walker Red Lable Whisky 1.5 Fl Oz

$23.99

Johnnie Walker Black Lable Whisky 1.5 Fl Oz

$33.99

White Claw Watermelon

$10.99+

Corona 24

$30.99

Corona

$18.99+

Pacifico 6pk

$10.99

Victoria 6pk

$9.99

Natural Light 18pk

$15.99

Presidente 12pk

$18.99

Hennesy 750

$46.99

Buchanan's deluxe 12yr Whisky 750 ml

$40.99

Crown Royal Regal Apple 750ML

$32.99

New Amsterdam Coconut Vodka 750 ml

$12.99

New Amsterdam Grapefruit Vodka 750 ml

$12.99

New Amsterdam Apple Vodka 750 ml

$12.99

New Amsterdam Pineapple Vodka 750 ml

$12.99

New Amsterdam Vodka 750 ml

$12.99

New Amsterdam Pink Lemonade Vodka 750 ml

$12.99

New Amsterdam Watermelon Vodka 750 ml

$12.99

New Amsterdam PassionFruit Vodka 750 ml

$12.99

Barefoot Merlot Wine 750 ml

$7.99

Barefoot Moscato 750 ml

$7.99

Barefoot Rich Red Blend 750 ml

$7.99

Barefoot Riesling 750 ml

$7.99

Barefoot Buttery Chardonnay 750 ml

$7.99

Barefoot Rose 750 ml

$7.99

Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon 750 ml

$7.99

Barefoot Pink Moscato 750 ml

$7.99

Barefoot Chardonnay 750 ml

$7.99

Barefoot Sweet Red Blend 750 ml

$7.99

Barefoot White Zinfandel 750 ml

$7.99

Barefoot Pinot Grigio 750 ml

$7.99

Barefoot Sangria 750 ml

$7.99

Barefoot Pinot Noir 750 ml

$7.99

Barefoot Red Moscato 750 ml

$7.99

White Claw Black Cherry

$10.99+

White Claw Lime

$10.99+

White Claw Mango

$10.99+

Carlo Rossi Chablis 3 L

$13.99

Carlo Rossi Pink Sweet Sangria 3 L

$13.99

Carlo Rossi Paisano 3 L

$13.99

Carlo Rossi Sweet Sangria 3 L

$13.99

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon 750 ml

$11.99

Josh Pinot Noir 750 ml

$15.99

Josh Merlot 750 ml

$15.99

Josh Zinfandel 750 ml

$15.99

Josh Legacy 750 ml

$14.99

Josh Prosecco 750 ml

$15.99

Josh Chardonnay 750 ml

$11.99

Josh Rose Prosecco 750 ml

$15.99

Josh Rose 750 ml

$14.99

Josh Sauvignon Blanc 750 ml

$14.99

Josh Pinot Grigio 750 ml

$14.99

Stolichnaya Orange Vodka 750 ml

$20.99

Stolichnaya Citrus Vodka 750 ml

$20.99

Stolichnaya Vodka Vodka 750 ml

$20.99

Stolichnaya Salted Caramel Vodka 750 ml

$20.99

Stolichnaya Raspberry Vodka 750 ml

$20.99

19 Sauvignon Block 750 ml

$10.99

19 Pinot Noir 750 ml 750 ml

$10.99

19 Rose Cali 750 ml

$12.99

19 Cali Red 750 ml

$12.99

19 Marthas Chard 750 ml

$12.99

19 Cabernet Sauvignon 750 ml

$10.99

19 Shiraz 750 ml

$10.99

19 Hard Chard 750 ml

$10.99

Seagrams VO Whisky 750 ml

$14.99

Seagrams 7 Crown Whisky 750 ml

$14.99

Titos Vodka 750ML

$23.99

Titos Vodka 1L

$28.99

High Noon Mango

$10.99

High Noon Passionfruit

$10.99

High Noon Pineapple

$10.99

High Noon Lemon

$10.99

High Noon Variety 12pk

$25.99

High Noon Black Cherry

$10.99

High Noon Lime

$10.99

High Noon GrapeFruit

$10.99

High Noon 8pk Watermelon

$15.99

High Noon 8pk Pear

$15.99

Remy Martin Cognac VSOP Champagne 750 ml

$48.99

Tanqueray London Dry Gin 750 ml

$28.99

Remy Martin Cognac XO Champagne 700 ml

$199.99

21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno Tequila 750 ml

$34.99

Hornitos Reposado Tequila 750 ml

$26.99

Hornitos Plata Tequila 750 ml

$26.99

Bacardi Gold Rum 750 ml

$14.99

Bacardi Superior Rum 750 ml

$14.99

Casamigos Reposado Tequila 750 ml

$55.99

Casamigos Blanco Tequila 750 ml

$59.99

Castillo Silver 1L

$7.99

Castillo Gold 1L

$7.99

Absolut Vodka 750 ml

$26.99

Absolut Mandrin 750 ml

$26.99

Absolut Citron 750 ml

$26.99

Alize Red Passion Vodka 750 ml

$22.99

Alize Bleu Passion Vodka 750 ml

$22.99

Pendleton Whiskey 750 ml

Jameson Irish Whiskey 750 ml

McAfee's Bourbon

Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy 750 ml

99 Proof Grape Liqueur 750 ml

Meuknow Cognac Rum 750 ml

Cointreau Liqueur 750 ml

Mr. Boston Rye Whisky 750 ml

Di Amore Amaretto Liqueur 750 ml

Di Amore Sambuca Liqueur 750 ml

Patron Silver 1.75L

Patron Silver 750ML

Patron Reposado 750ML

Three Olives Cherry Vodka 750 ml

Three Olives Grape Vodka 750 ml

Three Olives Vodka 750 ml

Montezuma Aztec 1L

Montezuma Tequila 750 ml

Fireball cinnamon whisky 750 ml

Southern Comfort Whisky 750 ml

Ryan's original Whisky 750 ml

Cupcake moscato 750 ml

Cupcake moscato d'asti 750 ml

Kendall- Jackson chardonnay

E&J Brandy v.s. 750ml

Crystal Head Vodka 750ml

Jose Cuervo Especial Tequila 750ml

Gilbey's Vodka 1L

Monte Alban 750ml

Bushmills Black Bush Whisky 750ml

Maker's Mark Whisky 750ml

Corazon Reposado Tequila 750ml

Barton Superior Rum 750ml

Kentucky Gentleman Whisky 750ml

Mr. Boston Blackberry Brandy 750ml

Tanqueray London Dry Gin 750ml

Conquistadon Silver Tequila 1L

Sabroso Licor de Cafe Liqueur 750ml

Kahlua Rum & Coffee 750ml

Knob Creek Bourbon Whisky 750ml

Devils River Coffee Bourbon Whisky 750ml

Barton American Whiskey 750ML

Barton Premium Vodka 750ML

Barton London Extra Dry Gin 750 ml

St. Remy VSOP Brandy 750 ml

Grand Marnier Cognac & orange Liqueur 750 ml

1800 Reposado Tequila 750 ml

$32.99

Bols Black Raspberry Liqueur 1L

Bols Creme de Banana Liqueur 1L

Bols Creme de Cacao Liqueur 1L

Bols Butterscotch Liqueur 1L

Bols Strawberry Liqueur 1L

Bols Peach Liqueur 1L

Bols Melon Liqueur 1L

Bols Orange Curacao Liqueur 1L

Bols Sour Apple Liqueur 1 L

Bols Amaretto Liqueur 1 L

Bols Mango Liqueur 1 L

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whisky 1 L

Seagram's Whisky VO 1L

Seagram's American Whisky 1L

Jack Daniels T. Honey Whisky 1L

Jack Daniels T. Fire Whisky 1L

Jack Daniels T. Apple Whisky 1L

Tanqueray London dry Gin 1L

Tullamore Dew Whiskey 1 L

Hendrick Gin 1 L

Smirnoff Blueberry Vodka 1 L

Smirnoff Cherry Vodka 1 L

Smirnoff Raspberry Vodka 1 L

Smirnoff Orange Vodka 1 L

Smirnoff Citrus Vodka 1 L

Smirnoff Ruby Grapefruit Vodka 1 L

Smirnoff Kissed Caramel Vodka 1 L

Smirnoff Berry Lemon Vodka 1 L

Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka 750 ml

Aperol Aperitivo Liqueur 375ml

Elijah Bourbon 750ML

Frangelico Liqueur 750ML

Campari Liqueur 750ML

Bombay Gin 750ML

Jagermeister Liqueur750ML

Jim Bean Whiskey 1L

Martini & Rossi 1L

Disaronno Liqueur 1L

Crown Royal De Luxe Whisky 1L

Dewars White Label Scotch 750 ml

Basil Hayden Bourbon Whisky 750 ml

De Kuyper Amaretto Liqueur

Bols Tiple Sec Liqueur 750ML

Bols Watermelon Liqueur 1L

Stolichnaya Orange Vodka 1L

Stolichnaya Vodka 1L

ShutterHome Merlot 1.5L

ShutterHome Cabernet Sauvignon 1.5L

ShutterHome White Zinfadel 1.5L

ShutterHome Merlot 750ML

ShutterHome Moscato 1.5L

ShutterHome Cabernet Sauvignon 750ML

ShutterHome Moscato 750ML

ShutterHome White Zinfadel 750ML

Casamigos Mezcal 750ML

Capriccio White Sangria 750ML

Kinky Blue 750ML

Don Julio 1942 Tequila 750ML

Mr. Boston Triple Sec Liqueur 1 L

Bols Creme de Menthe Liqueur 1 L

Seagram's Extra Dry Gin 750 ml

Parducci Pinot Noir 750 ml

Ashby's London Dry Gin 1 L

Ste Chateau Michelle Columbia Valley 750 ml

Capriccio Sangria 750 ml

La Linda Malbec 750 ml

Woodbridge Sauvignon Blanc 1.5 L

Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon 1.5 L

Woodbridge Red Blend 1.5 L

Wente Sandstone Merlot 750 ml

Wente Morning Fog Chardonnay 750 ml

Amarone Luigi Righetti 750 ml

Soft Drinks

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.25

Pibb Xtra

$2.25

Coke 20oz

$2.25

Fanta 20oz

$2.25

Sprite 20oz

$2.25

Water 20oz

$2.25

CokeZero 20oz

$2.25

Dasani 16.9oz

$1.25

Gold Peak Green Tea

Desserts/ Dolci

Tiramisu

$6.95

Tartufo

$6.95

Chocolate and Vanilla ice cream covered with hard chocolate with a cherry in the middle

NY Cheesecake

$5.95

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.95

Ice Cream

$5.95

Two scoops of Chocolate, Vanilla, Pistachio, Strawberry or coconut flavor

Canoli

$4.00

Drinks/ Bevande

Sodas

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Espresso

$2.50

Cappucino

$4.95

Milkshakes

$4.95

Water

Btl Sparkling Water

$4.00

Appetizers Special

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Clams Oreganata

$10.95

Chicken Wings

$10.95

Salads Special

Insalata de Casa

$4.95

Insalata di Caesar

$6.95

Burgers Special

Mr. Bob's Burger

$10.95

Buon Appetito Burger

$10.95

Bacon Burger

$10.95

BLT Sandwich

$9.95

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$9.95

Buon Appetito Pizza

$11.95

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.95

Beef Soup

$6.95

Pastas

Spaghetti with meatballs

$10.95

Farfalle ala Vodka

$10.95

Penne Palermo

$10.95

Entrees

Pollo a la Francaise

$12.95

Pollo Parmigiana

$12.95

Pollo Marsala

$15.95

Carne Azada

$13.95

Fajitas Mixtas

$11.95

Seafood Luciano

$16.95

Linguini con Vongole

$14.95

Kids Menu

Kids Macaroni and cheese

$7.95

Kids Hot Dog

$6.95

Kids Mozarella Stick

$7.95

Kids Pizza

$7.95

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.95

NY Cheesecake

$5.95

Ice Cream

$5.95

Soft Drinks

coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Fanta Orange

$2.95

Fruit Punch

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Tea

$2.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

405 Mace Ave, Essex, MD 21221

Directions

