Vietnamese
Sandwiches
Asian Fusion

Bon Banh Mi Southeast Asian Kitchen DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON

review star

No reviews yet

162 Spring St

Charleston, SC 29403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

5 Spice Ground Pork Banh Mi
Ginger Lemongrass Chicken Rice Bowl
Ginger Lemongrass Chicken Salad

BANH MI

9" toasted baguette, cucumber, pickled carrots, pickled daikon radish, cilantro, Thai basil, crispy shallots, and chili mayonnaise.

5 Spice Ground Pork Banh Mi

$9.75

Ginger Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi

$9.75

Red Curry Beef Banh Mi

$11.00

5 Spice Tofu Banh Mi

$9.75

Tamarind Shrimp Banh Mi

$11.00

Taylor Ham and Eggs Banh Mi

$9.75

Veggie Banh Mi

$9.00

Country Pate and Vietnamese Ham Banh Mi

$11.00

SALAD

Chopped romaine and artisan lettuce, purple cabbage, carrots, cucumber, grape tomatoes, daikon radish, cilantro, Thai basil, mint, scallions, roasted peanuts, and crispy shallots with choice of dressing on the side.

5 Spice Pork Salad

$12.50

Ginger Lemongrass Chicken Salad

$12.50

Red Curry Beef Salad

$13.75

5 Spice Tofu Salad

$12.50Out of stock

Tamarind Shrimp Salad

$13.75Out of stock

Taylor Ham and Eggs Salad

$12.50

Country Pate and Vietnamese Ham Salad

$13.75Out of stock

Veggie Salad (No Protein)

$10.00Out of stock

RICE BOWL

Jasmine rice, purple cabbage, ponzu tomatoes, avocado, scallions, carrots, cilantro, Thai basil, and crispy shallots. Served with Vietnamese vinaigrette (nuoc cham sauce).

5 Spice Pork Rice Bowl

$12.75

Ginger Lemongrass Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.75

Red Curry Beef Rice Bowl

$13.75

5 Spice Tofu Rice Bowl

$12.75

Tamarind Shrimp Rice Bowl

$13.75

Taylor Ham and Eggs Rice Bowl

$12.75

Country Pate and Vietnamese Ham Rice Bowl

$13.75

TACO

Warm corn tortilla, cucumber, pickled carrots, picked daikon radish, cilantro, Thai basil, crispy shallots, and sriracha-lime cream sauce.

5 Spice Pork Taco

$4.75

Ginger Lemongrass Chicken Taco

$4.75

Red Curry Beef Taco

$5.00

5 Spice Tofu Taco

$4.75

Tamarind Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Taylor Ham and Eggs Taco

$4.75

Country Pate and Vietnamese Ham Taco

$5.00

Veggie Taco

$4.25

SIDES

CORN SALAD

$2.75
GINGER-LIME SLAW

$2.75

SWEET/SPICY PICKLES

$2.50

JASMINE RICE

$2.00

ZAPPS CHIPS

$2.50

SIDE SLC

$0.50

SIDE SHALLOTS

$0.50

SIDE SWEET LIME VINAIGRETTE

$0.50

SIDE GINGER GARLIC DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE BUN CHA SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE CHICKEN

$4.00

SIDE PORK

$4.00

SIDE BEEF

$4.25

SIDE SHRIMP

$4.25

SIDE TOFU

$4.00

SIDE PATE HAM

$4.00

SIDE TAYLOR HAM

$4.00

SIDE EGGS

$3.00

BAGUETTE

$3.00

BEVERAGES

PELLEGRINO BLOOD OJ CAN

$3.00

PELLEGRINO PRICKLY PEAR CAN

$3.00

PELLEGRINO BTL

$3.00

GOYA GINGER BEER

$3.00

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE (20oz BTL)

$2.75

VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE

$4.25

BLACK-JASMINE TEA

$3.50

THAI TEA

$4.00

ONE LOVE KOMBUCHA

$6.50

SPINDRIFT

$3.00

GATORADE

$2.50

COCONUT WATER

$6.00

LEMONADE

$3.75

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.75

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00Out of stock

Cucumber mint seltzer

$4.00Out of stock

SHRIMP SUMMER ROLLS

SUMMER ROLLS

$7.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Southeast Asian Kitchen and Bar

Location

162 Spring St, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

Bon Banh Mi - Downtown Charleston image
Bon Banh Mi - Downtown Charleston image
Bon Banh Mi - Downtown Charleston image

