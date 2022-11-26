Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

Bon Banh Mi Southeast Asian Kitchen BEN SAWYER BLVD.

review star

No reviews yet

1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd. Suite 1404

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Drunken Noodles
Ginger Lemongrass Chicken Rice Bowl
Duck Fried Rice

Banh Mi Sandwiches

9" toasted baguette, cucumber, pickled carrots, pickled daikon radish, cilantro, Thai basil, crispy shallots, and chili mayonnaise.

Five Spice Ground Pork Banh Mi

$9.75

Ginger Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi

$9.75

Red Curry Beef Banh Mi

$11.00

Red Curry Tofu Banh Mi

$9.75

Tamarind Shrimp Banh Mi

$11.00

Taylor Ham and Eggs Banh Mi

$9.75

Country Pate and Vietnamese Ham Banh Mi

$11.00

Veggie Banh Mi

$9.00

Salads

Chopped romaine and artisan lettuce, purple cabbage, carrots, cucumber, grape tomatoes, daikon radish, cilantro, Thai basil, mint, scallions, roasted peanuts, and crispy shallots with choice of dressing on the side.

Five Spice Ground Pork Salad

$12.50

Ginger Lemongrass Chicken Salad

$12.50

Red Curry Beef Salad

$13.75

Red Curry Tofu Salad

$12.50

Tamarind Shrimp Salad

$13.75

Taylor Ham and Eggs Salad

$13.00

Veggie Salad

$10.00

Side Green Salad

$5.00

Tacos

Five Spice Ground Pork Taco

$4.75

Ginger Lemongrass Chicken Taco

$4.75

Red Curry Beef Taco

$5.00

Red Curry Tofu Taco

$4.75

Tamarind Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Taylor Ham and Eggs Taco

$4.75

Country Pate and Vietnamese Ham Taco

$5.00

Veggie Taco

$4.00

Rice Bowls

Jasmine rice, purple cabbage, ponzu tomatoes, avocado, scallions, carrots, cilantro, Thai basil, and crispy shallots. Served with Vietnamese vinaigrette (nuoc cham sauce).

Five Spice Ground Pork Rice Bowl

$12.75

Ginger Lemongrass Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.75

Red Curry Beef Rice Bowl

$13.75

Red Curry Tofu Rice Bowl

$12.75

Tamarind Shrimp Rice Bowl

$13.75

Taylor Ham and Eggs Rice Bowl

$12.75

Veggie Rice Bowl

$9.50

Small Plates and Large Plates

Duck Fried Rice

$14.50

Jasmine rice, roast duck, scrambled egg, XO sauce, peas, carrots, onions, and scallions.

Drunken Noodles

$15.00

Flat rice noodles, Thai chili, carrots, green onion, ponzu tomatoes, cilantro, Thai basil, fried shallots, and roasted peanuts.

Cold Noodle Salad

$14.00

Vermicelli Noodle, Pork Meatball, Chinese Sausage, Artisan Greens, Cilantro, Thai Basil, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Roasted Peanuts, Crispy Shallots, Mint, Green Onion, Vietnamese Vinaigrette

Shrimp Summer Rolls

$7.75

Vermicelli rice noodles, shrimp, purple cabbage, cilantro, mint, Thai basil, carrots, green papaya, and cucumber rolled in rice paper. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.

Fried Brussels Sprouts and Cauliflower

$8.50

Flash fried, Fish Sauce Vinaigrette, Scallions, Mint

Sweet and Spicy Potato Chips

$8.50

Fried in-house, Tossed in Dried Thai Chili, Lime-Juice, Finished with sriracha-lime cream, hoisin, and scallions.

Sticky Wings

$12.00

Brined and crispy fried. Sweet and spicy

Chili Lime Sprouts

$8.25

Mung bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, mint, purple cabbage, scallions, carrots, tossed in a chili-lime vinaigrette and topped with roasted peanuts.

Veggie Cold Noodle Salad

$10.00

Veggie Drunken Noodles

$12.00

Sides

Ginger-Lime Slaw

$2.75

Sweet and Spicy Pickles

$2.50

Side of Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Zapps Chips

$2.50

Side of Avocado

$1.50

Side of Sriracha Lime Cream Sauce

$0.50

Side of Crispy Shallots

$0.50

Side of Nuoc Cham (Vietnamese Vinaigrette)

$0.50

Side of Vegan Red Curry Sauce

$0.50

Side of Sweet Lime Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50

Side of Creamy Ginger Garlic Dressing

$0.50

Side of Almond Tamari Dressing

$0.50

Side of Chili Mayonnaise

$0.25

Side of Sticky Wing Sauce

$0.25

Side of Five Spice Ground Pork

$4.00

Side of Ginger Lemongrass Chicken

$4.00

Side of Red Curry Beef

$4.25

Side of Red Curry Tofu

$4.00

Side of Tamarind Shrimp

$4.25

Side of Taylor Ham

$4.00

Side of Country Pate and Vietnamese Ham

$4.00

Side of Pork Meatball

$3.00

Side of Chinese Sausage

$1.50

Side of Peanut Sauce

$0.25

Kid's Menu

Choose your base, choose your protein, choose up to four toppings.

Kid's Rice Bowl

$6.00

Kid's Noodle Bowl

$6.00

Kid's Taco

$6.00

Kid's Banh Mi

$6.00

Beverages

Black Jasmine Semi-Sweet Iced Tea

$3.50

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.25

Bottle of Mexican Coke

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.25

Spindrift Sparkling Water

$3.00

Fountain Coke

$3.00

Fountain Diet Coke

$3.00

Fountain Sprite

$3.00

One Love Kombucha Draft

$6.50

One Love Kombucha Bottle

$6.50

Gatorade

$3.00Out of stock

Foco Coconut Water

$6.00

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Goya Ginger Beer

$3.00

Natalie's Lemonade

$3.75

Kid's Juice Box

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southeast Asian Kitchen and Bar

Website

Location

1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd. Suite 1404, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Bon Banh Mi - Mt Pleasant image

Search similar restaurants

Search popular restaurants
Map
