bon fresco imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

bon fresco - Rockville

193 Reviews

$$

534 Gaither Rd

Rockville, MD 20850

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LONDON BROIL
CAESAR SALAD
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

Sandwiches

SPECIAL: BLT

$8.95

applewood smoked bacon, dijonnaise, vine-ripened tomato, mixed greens

LONDON BROIL

LONDON BROIL

$10.95

charbroiled medium-rare steak, dijonnaise, provolone, mixed greens, onions, ciabatta *oven-warmed

PICANTE CHICKEN

PICANTE CHICKEN

$9.45

grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, grilled veggies, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, ciabatta *oven-warmed

BRIE CHEESE v

BRIE CHEESE v

$8.95

brie cheese, sun-dried tomato pesto, caramelized onions, baguette *oven-warmed *vegetarian

CAPRI ITALIAN

CAPRI ITALIAN

$8.95

prosciutto, genoa salami, capicola, provolone, mixed greens, onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, oil & vinegar, ciabatta

CORNED BEEF

CORNED BEEF

$9.45

lean corned beef brisket, dijon mustard, Swiss cheese, ciabatta *oven-warmed

CURRY CHICKEN SALAD

CURRY CHICKEN SALAD

$8.95

curry chicken salad with red peppers, green peppers, raisins, apples, ciabatta

GRILLED CHEESE v

GRILLED CHEESE v

$5.45

provolone, ciabatta *oven-warmed *vegetarian

GRILLED VEGGIE ve

GRILLED VEGGIE ve

$8.95

grilled zucchini, roasted red peppers, olive tapenade, baguette *oven-warmed *vegan

HAM & SWISS

HAM & SWISS

$8.95

imported ham, dijon mustard, Swiss cheese, mixed greens, baguette *oven-warmed

KALAMATA CHICKEN

KALAMATA CHICKEN

$9.45

grilled chicken breast, olive tapenade, fresh mozzarella, grilled veggies, ciabatta

MOZZARELLA & TOMATO v,n

MOZZARELLA & TOMATO v,n

$8.95

fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomato, basil pesto, salt & pepper, ciabatta *vegetarian, contains nuts

PESTO CHICKEN

PESTO CHICKEN

$8.95

grilled chicken breast, sun-dried tomato pesto, caramelized onions, baguette *oven-warmed

PICANTE FRESCO v

PICANTE FRESCO v

$9.45

grilled zucchini, pepper jack cheese, roasted red peppers, ciabatta *oven-warmed *vegetarian

PICANTE ITALIAN

PICANTE ITALIAN

$9.45

soppressata, capicola, pepper jack cheese, roasted red peppers, ciabatta *oven-warmed

PICANTE TURKEY

PICANTE TURKEY

$9.45

roasted 'Maple Lawn Farms' turkey breast, pepper jack cheese, grilled veggies, ciabatta *oven-warmed

PROSCIUTTO

PROSCIUTTO

$8.95

fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette, roasted red peppers, ciabatta

ROASTED TURKEY

ROASTED TURKEY

$9.45

'Maple Lawn Farms' turkey breast, dijonnaise, provolone, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, ciabatta

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$8.95

yogurt-based tuna salad, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, ciabatta

Mini Sandwiches

MINI LONDON BROIL

$7.45

charbroiled medium-rare steak, dijonnaise, provolone, mixed greens, onions, baby ciabatta *oven-warmed.

MINI PICANTE CHICKEN

$6.95

grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, grilled veggies, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, baby ciabatta *oven-warmed.

MINI CURRY CHICKEN SALAD

$6.45

curry chicken salad with red peppers, green peppers, raisins, apples, baby ciabatta.

MINI GRILLED VEGGIE ve

$6.45

grilled zucchini, roasted red peppers, olive tapenade, baby ciabatta *oven-warmed. *vegan

MINI HAM & SWISS

$6.45

imported ham, dijon mustard, Swiss cheese, mixed greens, baby ciabatta *oven-warmed

MINI MOZZARELLA & TOMATO v,n

$6.45

fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomato, basil pesto, salt & pepper, baby ciabatta. *vegetarian, contains nuts

MINI PESTO CHICKEN

$6.45

grilled chicken breast, sun-dried tomato pesto, caramelized onions, baby ciabatta *oven-warmed.

MINI PICANTE FRESCO v

$6.95

grilled zucchini, pepper jack cheese, roasted red peppers, baby ciabatta *oven-warmed. *vegetarian

MINI TUNA SALAD

$6.45

yogurt-based tuna salad, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, baby ciabatta.

Salads

BUILD-A-SALAD: LIGHTER PORTION

$8.95

mixed greens, ciabatta roll & house dressing on side

BUILD-A-SALAD: REGULAR PORTION

$10.95

mixed greens, ciabatta roll & house dressing on side

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$9.95

choose a protein & a topping; hummus, mozzarella ciliegine, served on a bed of mixed greens, mini ciabatta roll & dressing served on side

PICANTE SALAD

$9.95

Grilled chicken breast, grilled veggies, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, parmesan served on a bed of mixed greens.

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$6.45

romaine, parmesan, croutons, ciabatta roll & Caesar dressing on side

MIXED GREEN SALAD

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$6.45

mixed greens, ciabatta roll & house dressing on side

Soups

12 oz. CUP

12 oz. CUP

$4.95
16 oz. BOWL

16 oz. BOWL

$5.95

Sides

CHIPS

CHIPS

$1.00

Kettle Classics Original

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$3.95
COUSCOUS & CHICKPEAS

COUSCOUS & CHICKPEAS

$3.95
LENTILS & FETA

LENTILS & FETA

$3.95
TOMATO MOZZ & PESTO n

TOMATO MOZZ & PESTO n

$3.95

*contains nuts

CURRY CHICKEN SALAD SIDE

CURRY CHICKEN SALAD SIDE

$6.45
GRILLED VEGGIES SIDE

GRILLED VEGGIES SIDE

$4.45
HUMMUS

HUMMUS

$4.45
TUNA SALAD SIDE

TUNA SALAD SIDE

$5.45

CHICKEN TENDER: A LA CARTE

$2.50
CAESAR DRESSING

CAESAR DRESSING

$0.50

NO Utensils Needed

Patisserie

BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$2.95
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.25

OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE

$1.50

Bread

BABY CIABTTA

$0.75
CIABATTA ROLL

CIABATTA ROLL

$1.25

FULL BAGUETTE

$3.00

Tea

ICED TEA

jasmine (green), english breakfast (black), hibiscus (herbal)

HOT TEA

Grab & Go

CANNED SODA

$1.50

BOYLAN BOTTLED SODA

$2.75

FIJI WATER

$2.75

16oz SAN PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER

$2.75

MILK

NECESSARY BAG OF COFFEE (325g)

$15.99Out of stock

NECESSARY BAG OF COFFEE (5lbs)

$73.50

Coffee (Copy)

DRIP COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

REDEYE

ICED COFFEE CONCENTRATE

$9.95

1 quart of house-brewed Iced Coffee Concentrate

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

rockville@bonfresco.com

Website

Location

534 Gaither Rd, Rockville, MD 20850

Directions

Gallery
bon fresco image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Woodside Deli - Rockville
orange star4.3 • 252
4 N. Washington St Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
Outta The Way Cafe
orange star4.0 • 64
17503 Redland Rd Derwood, MD 20855
View restaurantnext
Attman's Potomac Deli
orange starNo Reviews
12505 Park Potomac Ave. Potomac, MD 20854
View restaurantnext
The Grilled Oyster Co. - Kentlands
orange starNo Reviews
200 Main Street Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
Fry Guy Southern Homestyle Cuisine - 7601 Airpark rd. Unit B Gaithersburg, MD 240-912-5136
orange starNo Reviews
7601 Airpark rd. Unit B Gaithersburg, MD 20879
View restaurantnext
Colada Shop Potomac
orange star4.1 • 105
7993 Tuckerman Lane Potomac, MD 20854
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rockville

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Congressional
orange star4.7 • 6,711
1625 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Rockville - Federal Plaza
orange star4.5 • 2,794
12274-M Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Fallsgrove
orange star4.2 • 1,996
14921-J Shady Grove Road Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
A&J Restaurant - 1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C
orange star4.2 • 1,590
1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Quincy's South Bar & Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,312
11401 Woodglen Dr Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 861
765 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rockville
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Olney
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston