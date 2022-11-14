Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Bakeries

Bon Fresco - Baltimore

No reviews yet

109 Market Place

Baltimore, MD 21202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pastries

Pumpkin Cheesecake Muffin

$4.00Out of stock
Blueberry Almond Muffin

Blueberry Almond Muffin

$3.75
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$3.75Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

$3.50Out of stock
Strawberries & Cream Scone

Strawberries & Cream Scone

$3.50Out of stock

vanilla scone w/ strawberries & cream, strawberry glaze

Lavender & Goat Cheese Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Ciabatta Roll

$1.25

Baby Ciabatta Roll

$0.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25+Out of stock

Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.

Espresso & Milk

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75

Shot of Espresso. Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.

Traditional Macchiato

Traditional Macchiato

$3.50

Shot of espresso marked by a dollop of steamed milk. Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.

Cortado

$3.75
Traditional Cappuccino

Traditional Cappuccino

$3.75

Espresso with steamed milk. (Less milk than in a latte). Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.

Latte

Latte

$4.00

Espresso with steamed milk. Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Espresso & milk poured over ice. Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.

Americano

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso in hot water. Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.

Café au Lait

Café au Lait

$3.25+

Half drip coffee and half steamed milk. Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Steamed milk mixed with our House-Made Mocha and Vanilla Syrups.

Milk Steamer

Milk Steamer

$2.75+

Cup of Steamed Milk.

Cup of Cold Milk

Cup of Cold Milk

$2.75+

Cold Milk. Just for YOU!

Tea

Choice of Tea steeped in steamed milk. Tea provided by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Variety of loose leaf tea scooped into tea satchels. Tea by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.

Iced Tea

$3.00+

unsweetened

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.75+

House-made chai concentrate with steamed milk. Tea provided by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Caffeinated green tea with steamed milk, sweetened with our house-made vanilla syrup. Tea provided by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.

London Fog

London Fog

$4.75+

Earl grey tea steeped in steamed milk sweetened with our house-made vanilla syrup. Tea provided by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.

Turmeric Ginger Latte

$4.75

caffeine free

Grab & Go

Acqua Panna

Acqua Panna

$2.00
Perrier Sparkling, bottle

Perrier Sparkling, bottle

$2.00
Mexican Coca Cola

Mexican Coca Cola

$2.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.00
Maine Root Ginger Beer

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Bon Fresco is your home for carbs & coffee. Come for the coffee, stay for the signature sandwiches on freshly-baked ciabatta.

109 Market Place, Baltimore, MD 21202

