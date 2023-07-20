- Home
- /
- Philadelphia
- /
- BON KIF Grill
BON KIF Grill
No reviews yet
627 South Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
APPETIZERS
Hummus (Small) App
Hummus (Regular) App
Spicy Hummus (Small) App
Spicy Hummus (Regular) App
Hummus with Raw Vegetables App
Hummus with Chicken and almonds App
Hummus with Beef and almonds App
Hummus with Lamb and almonds App
Hummus with Chicken Shawarma App
Hummus with Beef Shawarma App
Hummus with Sautéed Peanuts App
Baba Ghanoush (Small) App
Char-grilled eggplant, dip blended with tahini, lemon & garlic
Baba Ghanoush (Regular) App
Char-grilled eggplant, dip blended with tahini, lemon & garlic
Starter Combo App
Small plates of Hummus, Baba Ghanoush & Tahini
Meza App
A family style sampler of different Lebanese appetizers. Comes with small plates of hummus, baba ghanoush, falafel, grape leaves, Fattoush, with 2 pitas. Non-Vegan optins available
Falafel Plate App
All vegetable patties made of fava beans, chickpeas, onions, parsley, cilantro infused with special spices. Served with tahini sauce, tomatoes & pickles
Vegetarian Grape Leaves App
Grape Leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, green onions, tomatoes infused with special Mediterranean seasonings
Meat Grape Leaves App
Grape Leaves stuffed with ground meat, rice, parsley, green onions, tomatoes infused with special Mediterranean seasonings.
Spinach Pies App
Seasoned spinach stuffed in a pastry (4 pcs).
Beef Pies App
Seasoned ground meat stuffed in a pastry (2pcs).
Foul Medames App
Fava beans sauteed with tomatoes, onions, garlic & special seasonings
Sautee with Chicken App
Gluten free. Tender pieces of your choice of meat sauteed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and lemon and oregano sauce.
Sautee with Beef App
Gluten free. Tender pieces of your choice of meat sauteed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and lemon and oregano sauce.
Sautee with Lamb App
Gluten free. Tender pieces of your choice of meat sauteed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and lemon and oregano sauce.
Chicken Wings App
Lightly battered chicken wings, pan sauteed with garlic
SOUPS
Crushed Lentil Soup (Cup)
Crushed Lentil Soup (Bowl)
Crushed Lentil Soup (Quart)
Lamb Chili Soup (Cup)
Lamb Chili Soup (Bowl)
Lamb Chili Soup (Quart)
Chicken Soup (Cup)
Chicken Soup (Bowl)
Chicken Soup (Quart)
Seafood Soup (Cup)
Seafood Soup (Bowl)
Seafood Soup (Quart)
SALADS
Fattoush (Small)
Bon Kif Specialty - Our Special House Salad enhanced with toasted pita chips & special seasoned dressing.
Fattoush (Regular)
Bon Kif Specialty - Our Special House Salad enhanced with toasted pita chips & special seasoned dressing.
Greek Salad (Small)
Our garden salad garnished with beets, olive, pepperoncino and feta cheese
Greek Salad (Regular)
Our garden salad garnished with beets, olive, pepperoncino and feta cheese
Tabbouli Salad (Small)
A chopped parsley salad with tomatoes, scallions, cracked wheat, lemon juice & herbs.
Tabbouli Salad (Regular)
A chopped parsley salad with tomatoes, scallions, cracked wheat, lemon juice & herbs.
Cucumber Salad (Small)
Sliced cucumbers served in yogurt with fresh garlic & mint.
Cucumber Salad (Regular)
Sliced cucumbers served in yogurt with fresh garlic & mint.
Mishwia Salad (Small)
Plate of spicy mixed greens with squashed barbecued peppers, tomatoes, onions and garlic with virgin olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
Mishwia Salad (Regular)
Plate of spicy mixed greens with squashed barbecued peppers, tomatoes, onions and garlic with virgin olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
Salmon Salad (Regular)
6 oz. grilled salmon over a bed of lettuce, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions. Served with BON KIF dressing of extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
Garden Salad (Small)
Garden Salad (Regular)
Spinach Salad (Small)
Spinach Salad (Regular)
Village Salad (Regular)
ENTREES
Half Grill Chicken
Served with Garlic Sauce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Olives and One Piece of Pita Bread
Whole Grill Chicken
Served with Garlic Sauce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Olives and One Piece of Pita Bread
Half Grill Chicken Platter
Half grilled Chicken over Rice with Mixed Vegetables served with Garlic Sauce and Pita Bread
Whole Grill Chicken Platter
Whole grilled Chicken over Rice with Mixed Vegetables served with Garlic Sauce and Pita Bread
Shish Tawook
Marinated grilled chicken breast with lemon oregano sauce
Deboned Chiken
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Marinated, slow-roasted, shaved dark chicken meat shaved off a rotisserie skewer
Meat Beef Shawarma Plate
Marinated, slow-roasted, beef shaved off a rotisserie skewer
Meat Lamb Shawarma Plate
Marinated, slow-roasted, lamb shaved off a rotisserie skewer
Kabob Beef
Tender boneless lamb kabobs marinated and grilled to perfection
Kabob Lamb
Lamb Chops (3 pcs)
Lamb Chops (5 pcs)
Shish Kofta (Beef or Chicken)
Quality ground meat (meat or chicken) mixed with parsley, onions and seasonings and grilled.
Ghallaba - Classic
Bite sized pieces of your choice of meat -- sautéed with vegetables, garlic & Mediterranean seasonings.
Garlic Almond Ghallaba
Bite sized pieces of your choice of meat -- sautéed with vegetables, garlic & Mediterranean seasonings.
Hommous With Chicken
Hommous With Beef
Hommous With Lamb
Hommous With Shawarma (Chicken or Meat)
Hommous With Gallaba
Couscous with Vegetables
Couscous served with red sauce, zucchini, carrots, potatoes, onions and chickpeas
Couscous Shish Tawook
Couscous served with marinated and grilled chicken breast kabobs
Couscous with Lamb Chops
Couscous served with tender marinated and grilled lamb
Sautee
SEAFOOD ENTREES
Salmon
Grilled fillet of Salmon
Shrimp Kabob
Regular or Barbequed 8 Jumbo Shrimps marinated and grilled to perfection
Hummus with Ghallaba- Seafood
Assorted sautéed vegetables (with Salmon or Shrimp) with seasonings served on a bed of Hummus
Ghallaba- Seafood
Bite sized pieces of salmon or shrimp sautéed with vegetables, garlic & Mediterranean seasonings
Sautee With Shrimp
Branzino
Whole fish grilled mediterranean style served with any two sides
VEGETARIAN ENTREES
Vegetarian Combo
Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Mjadra, Tabbouli, Falafel, Grape Leaves & Spinach Pies. Served with two sides.
Koshary
Traditional Egyptian dish of pasta, rice, lentils, garlic, fried onions & special tomato sauce. Choose mild or spicy sauce on the side.
Mjadra
Lentils & cracked wheat cooked with oil, herbs & topeed with fried onions
Mousaka
Eggplant -- Baked with fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers, garlic & seasonings
Ghallaba- Vegetarian
Hommous With Vegetarian Ghallaba
Garlic Almond Ghallaba- Vegetarian
SANDWISHES
Shish Tawook Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast pieces with garlic sauce, pickles ,tomato, Lettuce, onion, and sumac seasoning. Served with Bon Kif specialty bread made from scratch.
Beef Shawarma Sandwich
Beef Shawarma with tahini, tomatoes, pickles, onions and sumac seasoning. Served with Bon Kif specialty bread made from scratch.
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Chicken Shawarma with exotic middle eastern flavors. Served with Bon Kif specialty bread made from scratch.
Lamb Shish Kabob Sandwich
Boneless grilled Lamb with tomatoes, onions, pickles, lettuce, onion, and sumac seasoning. Served with Bon Kif specialty bread made from scratch.
Beef Shish Kafta Sandwich
Seasoned ground beef with tomatoes, onions, pickles, lettuce, onion, and sumac seasoning. Served with Bon Kif specialty bread made from scratch.
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna with tomatoes, onions, pickles, lettuce, onion, and sumac seasoning. Served with Bon Kif specialty bread made from scratch.
VEGETARIAN SANDWISH
Falafel Sandwich
Falafel pieces with tahini sauce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, lettuce, onion, and sumac seasoning. Served with Bon Kif specialty bread made from scratch.
Mjadra Sandwich
Lentils & cracked wheat with lettuce, tomatoes & onions. Served with Bon Kif specialty bread made from scratch.
Hummus & Garden Salad Sandwich
Hummus & Tabbouli Sandwich
Hummus & Fattoush Sandwich
Hummus & Spinach Sandwich
Hummus& Vegetarian Sandwich
COMBOS/PARTY TRAYS
Sampler Platter
Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Tabbouli, Falafel, Grape Leaves, Shawarma Combo, Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob) & two Shish Kafta (Beef).
Vegetarian Combo
Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Tabbouli, Falafel, Grape Leaves & Spinach pies
Shish Combo
Shish Kabob (Lamb), Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob) & Shish Kafta (Beef).
Shish Combo for Two
One Shish Kabob (Lamb), two Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob) & two Shish Kafta (Beef)
Shawarma Combo
A combination of both Chicken & Meat Shawarma
Kafta Combo
Enjoy both Beef & Chicken Kafta
Lamb Combo
Two pieces of Fried lamb kabobs, four Grape Leaves, two beef patty Pies & one Shish Kafta (beef)
BonKif Feast
Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Tabbouli, Greek Salad, Falafel, Hummus with Lamb, two Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob), two Shish Kabobs (Lamb), two Shish Kafta (Meat), Whole Deboned Chicken, Chicken Ghallaba & four Lamb Chops
CHILDREN'S MENU
DESSERTS
LUNCH MENU SPECIAL
Veggie Combo (Lunch)
Hummus, Tabbouli, Falafel with Rice or Fries
Shish Tawook (Classic) (Lunch)
Chicken breast kabobs with classic sauce
Shish Tawook (Lemon Oregano) (Lunch)
Chicken breast kabobs with Lemon Oregano sauce
Hummus with chicken (Lunch)
Chicken Shawarma (Lunch)
Shish Kafta (2pcs- beef, chicken or combo) (Lunch)
Kabob (Beef or Lamb) (Lunch)
Lamb Chops (2 pcs) (Lunch)
Shrimp (kabob or sautee) (Lunch)
Garden Salad
Fattoush Salad
Greek Salad
Tabbouli
Crushed Lentil Soup (cup)
Crushed Lentil Soup (bowl)
Chicken Vegetable Soup (cup)
Chicken Vegetable Soup (bowl)
Lamb Vegetable Soup (Cup)
Lamb Vegetable Soup (bowl)
Chicken Chilli Soup (cup)
Chicken Chilli Soup (bowl)
FREE SIDES
DRINK
Beverages & Smoothies
Pepsi (fountain)
Diet Pepsi (fountain)
Crush Orange (fountain)
Mountain Dew (fountain)
Tropicana Lemonade (fountain)
Tropicana Fruit Punch (fountain)
Coke (can)
Diet Coke (can)
Canada Dry Ginger ale (can)
Fanta (can)
Iced Tea
Arabic Coffee
Moroccan Tea
Bottled Water
2lt Bottle Soda
Lemonade
Strawberry Smoothie
Blended strawberries, bananas, honey & ice. Add your choice of: mango, or fresh-squeezed orange, or fresh-squeezed carrot
Mango Slush
Blended Mango, Honey & Ice
COBRA
Fresh Squeezed Carrot, Orange, Beet & Apple
Power Mix
Fresh Squeezed Carrot, Spinach, Celery & Beet
Carrot Ginger
Fresh squeezed carrot with ginger
Carrot Lemon Cooler
Fresh squeezed carrot with Lemon
SPECIAL REQUEST
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
627 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148