FOOD

APPETIZERS

Hummus (Small) App

$7.29

Hummus (Regular) App

$11.49

Spicy Hummus (Small) App

$7.29

Spicy Hummus (Regular) App

$11.49

Hummus with Raw Vegetables App

$15.49

Hummus with Chicken and almonds App

$15.49

Hummus with Beef and almonds App

$16.49

Hummus with Lamb and almonds App

$16.49

Hummus with Chicken Shawarma App

$14.49

Hummus with Beef Shawarma App

$16.49

Hummus with Sautéed Peanuts App

$13.49

Baba Ghanoush (Small) App

$7.79

Char-grilled eggplant, dip blended with tahini, lemon & garlic

Baba Ghanoush (Regular) App

$12.49

Char-grilled eggplant, dip blended with tahini, lemon & garlic

Starter Combo App

$18.99

Small plates of Hummus, Baba Ghanoush & Tahini

Meza App

$28.99

A family style sampler of different Lebanese appetizers. Comes with small plates of hummus, baba ghanoush, falafel, grape leaves, Fattoush, with 2 pitas. Non-Vegan optins available

Falafel Plate App

$11.99

All vegetable patties made of fava beans, chickpeas, onions, parsley, cilantro infused with special spices. Served with tahini sauce, tomatoes & pickles

Vegetarian Grape Leaves App

$11.99

Grape Leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, green onions, tomatoes infused with special Mediterranean seasonings

Meat Grape Leaves App

$13.99

Grape Leaves stuffed with ground meat, rice, parsley, green onions, tomatoes infused with special Mediterranean seasonings.

Spinach Pies App

$7.99

Seasoned spinach stuffed in a pastry (4 pcs).

Beef Pies App

$7.99

Seasoned ground meat stuffed in a pastry (2pcs).

Foul Medames App

$10.99

Fava beans sauteed with tomatoes, onions, garlic & special seasonings

Sautee with Chicken App

$15.99

Gluten free. Tender pieces of your choice of meat sauteed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and lemon and oregano sauce.

Sautee with Beef App

$16.99

Gluten free. Tender pieces of your choice of meat sauteed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and lemon and oregano sauce.

Sautee with Lamb App

$16.99

Gluten free. Tender pieces of your choice of meat sauteed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and lemon and oregano sauce.

Chicken Wings App

$14.99

Lightly battered chicken wings, pan sauteed with garlic

SOUPS

Crushed Lentil Soup (Cup)

$5.99

Crushed Lentil Soup (Bowl)

$7.29

Crushed Lentil Soup (Quart)

$12.99

Lamb Chili Soup (Cup)

$6.49

Lamb Chili Soup (Bowl)

$7.99

Lamb Chili Soup (Quart)

$13.99

Chicken Soup (Cup)

$6.49

Chicken Soup (Bowl)

$7.99

Chicken Soup (Quart)

$13.99

Seafood Soup (Cup)

$7.99

Seafood Soup (Bowl)

$9.99

Seafood Soup (Quart)

$16.99

SALADS

Fattoush (Small)

$7.99

Bon Kif Specialty - Our Special House Salad enhanced with toasted pita chips & special seasoned dressing.

Fattoush (Regular)

$10.99

Bon Kif Specialty - Our Special House Salad enhanced with toasted pita chips & special seasoned dressing.

Greek Salad (Small)

$7.99

Our garden salad garnished with beets, olive, pepperoncino and feta cheese

Greek Salad (Regular)

$11.99

Our garden salad garnished with beets, olive, pepperoncino and feta cheese

Tabbouli Salad (Small)

$7.99

A chopped parsley salad with tomatoes, scallions, cracked wheat, lemon juice & herbs.

Tabbouli Salad (Regular)

$11.99

A chopped parsley salad with tomatoes, scallions, cracked wheat, lemon juice & herbs.

Cucumber Salad (Small)

$6.99

Sliced cucumbers served in yogurt with fresh garlic & mint.

Cucumber Salad (Regular)

$10.99

Sliced cucumbers served in yogurt with fresh garlic & mint.

Mishwia Salad (Small)

$7.49

Plate of spicy mixed greens with squashed barbecued peppers, tomatoes, onions and garlic with virgin olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Mishwia Salad (Regular)

$10.99

Plate of spicy mixed greens with squashed barbecued peppers, tomatoes, onions and garlic with virgin olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Salmon Salad (Regular)

$14.95

6 oz. grilled salmon over a bed of lettuce, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions. Served with BON KIF dressing of extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Garden Salad (Small)

$7.49

Garden Salad (Regular)

$10.49

Spinach Salad (Small)

$7.49

Spinach Salad (Regular)

$10.99

Village Salad (Regular)

$10.99

ENTREES

Half Grill Chicken

$14.99

Served with Garlic Sauce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Olives and One Piece of Pita Bread

Whole Grill Chicken

$29.99

Served with Garlic Sauce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Olives and One Piece of Pita Bread

Half Grill Chicken Platter

$22.99

Half grilled Chicken over Rice with Mixed Vegetables served with Garlic Sauce and Pita Bread

Whole Grill Chicken Platter

$34.99

Whole grilled Chicken over Rice with Mixed Vegetables served with Garlic Sauce and Pita Bread

Shish Tawook

$20.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast with lemon oregano sauce

Deboned Chiken

$18.99

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$20.99

Marinated, slow-roasted, shaved dark chicken meat shaved off a rotisserie skewer

Meat Beef Shawarma Plate

$27.99

Marinated, slow-roasted, beef shaved off a rotisserie skewer

Meat Lamb Shawarma Plate

$27.99

Marinated, slow-roasted, lamb shaved off a rotisserie skewer

Kabob Beef

$25.99

Tender boneless lamb kabobs marinated and grilled to perfection

Kabob Lamb

$25.99

Lamb Chops (3 pcs)

$28.99

Lamb Chops (5 pcs)

$36.99

Shish Kofta (Beef or Chicken)

$19.99

Quality ground meat (meat or chicken) mixed with parsley, onions and seasonings and grilled.

Ghallaba - Classic

$17.99

Bite sized pieces of your choice of meat -- sautéed with vegetables, garlic & Mediterranean seasonings.

Garlic Almond Ghallaba

$19.99

Bite sized pieces of your choice of meat -- sautéed with vegetables, garlic & Mediterranean seasonings.

Hommous With Chicken

$21.99

Hommous With Beef

$23.49

Hommous With Lamb

$23.49

Hommous With Shawarma (Chicken or Meat)

$19.99

Hommous With Gallaba

$22.49

Couscous with Vegetables

$15.99

Couscous served with red sauce, zucchini, carrots, potatoes, onions and chickpeas

Couscous Shish Tawook

$20.99

Couscous served with marinated and grilled chicken breast kabobs

Couscous with Lamb Chops

$32.99

Couscous served with tender marinated and grilled lamb

Sautee

$21.99

SEAFOOD ENTREES

Salmon

$19.99

Grilled fillet of Salmon

Shrimp Kabob

$25.99

Regular or Barbequed 8 Jumbo Shrimps marinated and grilled to perfection

Hummus with Ghallaba- Seafood

$27.99

Assorted sautéed vegetables (with Salmon or Shrimp) with seasonings served on a bed of Hummus

Ghallaba- Seafood

$22.99

Bite sized pieces of salmon or shrimp sautéed with vegetables, garlic & Mediterranean seasonings

Sautee With Shrimp

$20.45

Branzino

$30.99

Whole fish grilled mediterranean style served with any two sides

VEGETARIAN ENTREES

Vegetarian Combo

$41.99

Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Mjadra, Tabbouli, Falafel, Grape Leaves & Spinach Pies. Served with two sides.

Koshary

$15.99

Traditional Egyptian dish of pasta, rice, lentils, garlic, fried onions & special tomato sauce. Choose mild or spicy sauce on the side.

Mjadra

$15.99

Lentils & cracked wheat cooked with oil, herbs & topeed with fried onions

Mousaka

$15.99

Eggplant -- Baked with fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers, garlic & seasonings

Ghallaba- Vegetarian

$16.99

Hommous With Vegetarian Ghallaba

$21.99

Garlic Almond Ghallaba- Vegetarian

$19.99

SANDWISHES

Shish Tawook Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Breast pieces with garlic sauce, pickles ,tomato, Lettuce, onion, and sumac seasoning. Served with Bon Kif specialty bread made from scratch.

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$13.99

Beef Shawarma with tahini, tomatoes, pickles, onions and sumac seasoning. Served with Bon Kif specialty bread made from scratch.

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Shawarma with exotic middle eastern flavors. Served with Bon Kif specialty bread made from scratch.

Lamb Shish Kabob Sandwich

$14.99

Boneless grilled Lamb with tomatoes, onions, pickles, lettuce, onion, and sumac seasoning. Served with Bon Kif specialty bread made from scratch.

Beef Shish Kafta Sandwich

$13.99

Seasoned ground beef with tomatoes, onions, pickles, lettuce, onion, and sumac seasoning. Served with Bon Kif specialty bread made from scratch.

Tuna Sandwich

$12.99

Tuna with tomatoes, onions, pickles, lettuce, onion, and sumac seasoning. Served with Bon Kif specialty bread made from scratch.

VEGETARIAN SANDWISH

Falafel Sandwich

$9.99

Falafel pieces with tahini sauce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, lettuce, onion, and sumac seasoning. Served with Bon Kif specialty bread made from scratch.

Mjadra Sandwich

$9.99

Lentils & cracked wheat with lettuce, tomatoes & onions. Served with Bon Kif specialty bread made from scratch.

Hummus & Garden Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Hummus & Tabbouli Sandwich

$9.99

Hummus & Fattoush Sandwich

$9.99

Hummus & Spinach Sandwich

$9.99

Hummus& Vegetarian Sandwich

$9.99

COMBOS/PARTY TRAYS

Sampler Platter

$49.99

Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Tabbouli, Falafel, Grape Leaves, Shawarma Combo, Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob) & two Shish Kafta (Beef).

Vegetarian Combo

$39.99

Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Tabbouli, Falafel, Grape Leaves & Spinach pies

Shish Combo

$24.99

Shish Kabob (Lamb), Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob) & Shish Kafta (Beef).

Shish Combo for Two

$38.99

One Shish Kabob (Lamb), two Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob) & two Shish Kafta (Beef)

Shawarma Combo

$22.99

A combination of both Chicken & Meat Shawarma

Kafta Combo

$20.99

Enjoy both Beef & Chicken Kafta

Lamb Combo

$22.99

Two pieces of Fried lamb kabobs, four Grape Leaves, two beef patty Pies & one Shish Kafta (beef)

BonKif Feast

$179.99

Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Tabbouli, Greek Salad, Falafel, Hummus with Lamb, two Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob), two Shish Kabobs (Lamb), two Shish Kafta (Meat), Whole Deboned Chicken, Chicken Ghallaba & four Lamb Chops

CHILDREN'S MENU

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

2 Tenders service with Rice or Fries

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

6 Nuggets served with Rice or Fries

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Grilled breast with Rice or Fries

DESSERTS

Baklava

$3.99

Rice Pudding

$4.99

Basboosa

$4.50

Semolina syrup cake made with coconut and decorated with nuts

Mahalabiya

$4.99

Sweet cream pudding topped with crushed pistachios

Konafa

$7.99

Semolina & sweet cheese served warm w/ syrup

LUNCH MENU SPECIAL

Veggie Combo (Lunch)

$12.99

Hummus, Tabbouli, Falafel with Rice or Fries

Shish Tawook (Classic) (Lunch)

$13.99

Chicken breast kabobs with classic sauce

Shish Tawook (Lemon Oregano) (Lunch)

$14.99

Chicken breast kabobs with Lemon Oregano sauce

Hummus with chicken (Lunch)

$14.99

Chicken Shawarma (Lunch)

$13.99

Shish Kafta (2pcs- beef, chicken or combo) (Lunch)

$13.99

Kabob (Beef or Lamb) (Lunch)

$15.99

Lamb Chops (2 pcs) (Lunch)

$21.99

Shrimp (kabob or sautee) (Lunch)

$20.99

Garden Salad

$7.49

Fattoush Salad

$7.49

Greek Salad

$7.49

Tabbouli

$7.49

Crushed Lentil Soup (cup)

$4.99

Crushed Lentil Soup (bowl)

$5.99

Chicken Vegetable Soup (cup)

$5.99

Chicken Vegetable Soup (bowl)

$6.99

Lamb Vegetable Soup (Cup)

$5.99

Lamb Vegetable Soup (bowl)

$6.99

Chicken Chilli Soup (cup)

$6.49

Chicken Chilli Soup (bowl)

$7.49

FREE SIDES

Side FRIES

Side GRILLED VEGETABLES

Side RICE WITH ALMONDS

Side RICE PILAF (PLAIN)

Side SMALL SALAD (HOUSE)

Side CRUSHED LENTIL SOUP (CUP)

Side SEAFOOD SOUP (CUP)

Side LAMB VEGETABLE SOUP (CUP)

Side CHICKEN VEGETABLE SOUP (CUP)

DRINK

Beverages & Smoothies

Pepsi (fountain)

$2.69

Diet Pepsi (fountain)

$2.69

Crush Orange (fountain)

$2.69

Mountain Dew (fountain)

$2.69

Tropicana Lemonade (fountain)

$2.69

Tropicana Fruit Punch (fountain)

$2.69

Coke (can)

$1.99

Diet Coke (can)

$1.99

Canada Dry Ginger ale (can)

$1.99

Fanta (can)

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.69

Arabic Coffee

$2.99

Moroccan Tea

$2.99

Bottled Water

$0.99

2lt Bottle Soda

$4.99

Lemonade

$6.99

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.99

Blended strawberries, bananas, honey & ice. Add your choice of: mango, or fresh-squeezed orange, or fresh-squeezed carrot

Mango Slush

$7.99

Blended Mango, Honey & Ice

COBRA

$7.99

Fresh Squeezed Carrot, Orange, Beet & Apple

Power Mix

$7.99

Fresh Squeezed Carrot, Spinach, Celery & Beet

Carrot Ginger

$8.99

Fresh squeezed carrot with ginger

Carrot Lemon Cooler

$8.99

Fresh squeezed carrot with Lemon

SPECIAL REQUEST

Request

Gluten Free

Dairy Free

Lactose Free

Nut Free

Salt Free

Less Salt

