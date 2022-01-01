BON ME Shack 46515 Harry Byrd Hwy Suite 190

A map showing the location of BON ME Shack 46515 Harry Byrd Hwy Suite 190View gallery

Popular Items

Mom's Famous Crispy Spring Rolls (2 Rolls)
Bon Me Sandwich
Garden Roll

Appetizers

Mom's Famous Crispy Spring Rolls (2 Rolls)

Mom's Famous Crispy Spring Rolls (2 Rolls)

$6.25

Deep-fried rolls of ground pork (or veggie) and spices wrapped in rice paper

Garden Roll

Garden Roll

$3.65

Rice vermicelli noodle with choice of protein wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce

Entrees

Bon Me Sandwich

Bon Me Sandwich

$9.49+

French baguette with choice of protein, toppings, and Vietnamese mayonnaise

Vietnamese Tacos

Vietnamese Tacos

$9.49+

Vietnamese style tacos with choice of protein served with special sauce

Garlic Shrimp on rice

Garlic Shrimp on rice

$15.49

Cooked in garlic buttery sauce, served with rice and salad

Garlic Steak on rice

Garlic Steak on rice

$15.49

Marinated steak served with rice and salad

French Dip Bon Me

French Dip Bon Me

$15.49

Vietnamese sandwich with choice of grilled meat served with beef broth

Spicy Beef Noodle

Spicy Beef Noodle

$15.49

A rich and spicy soup with deep layers of lemongrass flavors with rice noodle, slices of beef shank, beef meatballs, and top with lots of herbs

Open Food

Noodle Bar

Steak Pho

Steak Pho

$13.49

Boiling beef bone broth is poured over a bed of rice noodles with steak, topped with herbs and chives

Beef Shank Pho

$13.49

Boiling beef bone broth is poured over a bed of rice noodles with beef shank, topped with herbs and chives

Beef Meatballs Pho

$13.49

Boiling beef bone broth is poured over a bed of rice noodles with beef meatballs, topped with herbs and chives

Beef Combination

$15.99

Boiling beef bone broth is poured over a bed of rice noodles with all the meats, topped with herbs and chives

Chicken Pho

$13.49Out of stock

Boiling beef bone broth is poured over a bed of rice noodles with chicken, topped with herbs and chives

Perfect Bowl

Grilled Pork Bowl

Grilled Pork Bowl

$13.49

A bowl of vermicelli noodles, grilled pork and salad served with fish sauce

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$13.49

A bowl of vermicelli noodles, grilled chicken and salad served with fish sauce

Grilled Beef Bowl

$15.49

A bowl of vermicelli noodles, grilled beef and salad served with fish sauce

Grilled Shrimp Bowl

$15.49

A bowl of vermicelli noodles, grilled shrimp and salad served with fish sauce

Veggie Perfect Bowl

$13.49

A bowl of vermicelli noodles, fried tofu and salad served with soy sauce

Extras

Extra Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Extra Grilled Pork

$3.00

Extra Grilled Shrimp

$4.00

Extra Grilled Beef

$4.00

Extra Rice

$2.00

Extra Vermicelli Noodle

$2.00

Extra Steak (Pho)

$3.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Extra Sate

$0.65

Extra Pho noodle

$2.00

Extra Garlic Steak

$6.00

Extra Garlic Shrimp

$4.00

Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in to try our Bon Me and Pho!

Location

46515 Harry Byrd Hwy, Sterling, VA 20164

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

