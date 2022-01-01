Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Bars & Lounges

Bon Mot Bar and Restaurant 19429 Stevens Creek Blvd

No reviews yet

19429 Stevens Creek Blvd

Cupertino, CA 95014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Savory

ADD-ON C1

ADD-ON C2

ADD-ON C3

ADD-ON DESSERT

Salmon Roe & Fluffy Sweet Potato

$27.00

Spicy Cold Noodles

$33.00

Roasted Sunchoke

$21.00

Kanpachi Crudo

$31.00

Santa Barbara Uni ADDON

$18.00

Brioche & Caviar

$36.00

Crispy Potato Terrine

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Sourdough Focaccia

$9.00

Extra Sourdough

$4.00

Gochu-Jeon

$21.00

Butternut Squash Salad

$19.00

Dry Age Prime New York

$58.00

Pork Belly Bo-Ssam

$35.00

Striped Bass Haemul-Tang

$39.00

Dry Aged Prime Rib Eye

$70.00

Dessert

Fire Dessert

ADD-ON

Vanilla Ice Cream

$11.00

Red Bean Cheesecake

$14.00

Black Sesame Cheesecake

$14.00

Cake Fee

$4.00

Tasting Menu

Tasting Menu

$98.00

VEG Tasting Menu

$85.00

C1 Salmon Roe

C1 Sunchoke

C1 Crudo

C2 Potato

C2 Focaccia

C2 Salad

C3 Pork

C3 Bass

SUB Prime NY

$44.00

Dessert (Tasting Menu)

Veg

VEG Sweet Potato

$21.00

VEG Homare RIce

$22.00

VEG Bo-ssam

$26.00

VEG Haemul-tang

$23.00

Menu

Citron Tea Sour

$18.00

Daiquiri #41

$18.00

Dirty Daikon

$18.00

Far East Fashioned

$20.00

Lychee de Leche

$18.00

Midnight Soul

$18.00

Autumn Leaves

$18.00

Roasted Barley Highball

$18.00

Yubari Swizzle

$18.00

Common

Mimosa

$16.00

Bourbon

Old Bardstown 4yr 90pf

$11.00

Barrell Armida

$20.00

Noble Oak Double Bourbon

$13.00

Old Bardstown Estate 101pf

$13.00

Stellum Bourbon

$16.00

Barrell Armida Half

Rye

Rittenhouse 100pf

$11.00

Barrel Seagrass

$20.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$11.00

Noble Oak Rye

$13.00

Sagamore Double Oak

$15.00

Stellum Rye

$16.00

Willet 4 Year Cask Str

$16.00

American

10th Street California Coast

$11.00

10th Street STR

$13.00

Balcones True Blue

$12.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$11.00

Westward Cask Strength

$16.00

Scotch

Aberlour 18

$31.00

Ardnamurchan 7.21.04

$13.00

Bowmore Darkest 15

$24.00

Highland Park 12

$14.00

Highland Park 18

$43.00

Laphroaig 10

$15.00

Macallan 18 Sherry

$100.00

Japanese

Fuyu Mizunara

$14.00

Kujira Ryukyu NAS

$16.00

Kurayoshi 12 Year

$26.00

Matsui Sakura Cask

$20.00

Nikka From the Barrel

$18.00

Ohishi 15 Year Sherry

$37.00

Ohishi Tokubetsu Reserve

$46.00

Shinobu 10 Year Lightly Peated

$26.00

Shinobu 10 Year

$23.00

Shinobu 15 Year

$36.00

Shinobu NAS Lightly Peated

$16.00

Suntory Toki

$12.00

Taiwaiinese

Kavalan Sherry Oak

$30.00

Omar Sherry Type

$16.00

Omar Bourbon Cask

$16.00

Korean

Golden Barley 17 (4 oz)

$16.00

Han Seoul Night (4 oz)

$16.00

Han Wonmae (4 oz)

$16.00

Red Monkey Makgeolli (4 oz)

$18.00

Yangchon Chungju (4 oz)

$18.00

Yobo Luxe (4 oz)

$11.00

Golden Barley 40

$11.00

Solsongju Damsoul 40

$11.00

Golden Barley 17 (Bottle)

$45.00

Han Seoul Night (Bottle)

$45.00

Han Wonmae (Bottle)

$45.00

Red Monkey Makgeolli (Bottle)

$55.00

Yangchon Chungju (Bottle)

$65.00

Gin

City of London

$11.00

Empress Gin

$12.00

Etsu

$12.00

Etsu Double Orange

$12.00

Etsu Yuzu

$12.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$11.00

Masahiro Okinawa Gin

$12.00

No. 3 London Dry

$13.00

Old Raj Red

$14.00

Rutte Celery

$12.00

Rutte Genever

$11.00

Sipsmith Sloe

$12.00

Sipsmith VJOP

$13.00

SP BOK Gin

$12.00

St. George Terroir

$11.00

Suntory Roku

$11.00

Agave

Pueblo Viejo Blanco

$11.00

Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$14.00

Casa Dragones Anejo

$30.00

Los Vecinos Espadin

$11.00

Hop Mez

$12.00

La Jicarita Pechuga

$17.00

Cane

Banks 5 Island

$11.00

Lemon Hart 151

$13.00

Lemon Hart 1804

$11.00

Lemon Hart Blackpool

$11.00

Old Monk Rum

$11.00

Plantation Dark

$11.00

Plantation Pineapple

$11.00

Smith & Cross

$12.00

Trois Rivieres cuvee de l'ocean

$13.00

Fruit

Hine H

$11.00

Barsol Pisco Quebranta

$11.00

Sacred Bond

$11.00

Lairds Straight 100pf

$11.00

Comandon Cognac VSOP

$13.00

Comandon Cognac XO Genesis

$26.00

Liqueur

Ancho Reyes

$11.00

Ancho Verde

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Benedictine

$12.00

California Fernet

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Chartreuse Green

$13.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$13.00

Cherry Heering

$11.00

CioCiaro

$11.00

Cynar

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Italicus

$12.00

Jacoulot Prunelle

$13.00

Jaeger Manifest

$12.00

Luxardo Bitter Bianco

$11.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$12.00

Luxardo Sambuca

$12.00

Mandarine Napolean

$12.00

Mr. Black Coffee

$12.00

Nonino Amaro

$13.00

Ramazzotti

$11.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Trabanco

$11.00

Vodka

Suntory Haku

$11.00

Green Hope Corn

$12.00

Irish

Teeling Small Batch

$11.00

Indian

Rampur Double Cask

$20.00

Baijiu

Luzhou Laojia Bainan

$12.00

Luzhou Laojiao Zisha Daqu

$15.00

Niu Lan Shan Chien Niang SP

$11.00

Shui Jing Fang Wellbay

$26.00

Non Alcoholic

Lyres Apertif Rosso

$8.00

Lyres Amaretti

$8.00

Lyres Coffee

$8.00

Lyres Dark Cane

$8.00

Lyres American Malt

$8.00

BTG Wines

BTG J. Lassalle, Cachet Or, 1er

$25.00

BTG Pinot Blanc, Paetra, 2020

$17.00

BTG Albarino, Do Ferreiro, 2021

$22.00

BTG Viré-Clessé, Domaine de la Verpaille, 2020

$17.00

BTG Riesling, Robert Weil, 2019

$17.00

BTG Sciaccarellu, Domaine Comte Abbatucci, 2020

$21.00

BTG Beaujolais-Villages, Jean Foillard 2020

$17.00

BTG Bordeaux, Châtteau Belles-Graves, 2017

$25.00

Bubbly

Frerejean Frères Premier Cru Brut NV

$125.00

Veuve Fourny et Fils, Grande Reserve, NV

$135.00

J. Lassalle Cachet Or, 1er Cru, NV

$96.00

Delong Marlene, Grand Reserve, NV

$115.00

White

Albarino, Do Ferreiro, 2021

$88.00

Domaine de Villaine, Rully Blanc 1er Cru, 2017

$214.00

Friulano-Malvasia, Edi Keber, 2018

$85.00

Petit Chablis, Yannick Cadiou, 2020

$70.00

Pinot Blanc, Paetra, 2020

$68.00

Pouilly-Fumé, Florilege, 2018

$105.00

Riesling, Traditions, Robert Weil, 2019

$65.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Voglar, Peter Dipoli, 2018

$80.00

Virè-Clessè, Domaine de la Verpaille, 2020

$65.00

Rosé

Sciaccarellu, Domaine de Vacelli, 2019

$110.00

Red

Château Belles-Graves, Lalande de Pomerol, 2017

$90.00

Contadina, Burgess 2016

$118.00

Domaine de Fa, Fleurie, Roche Guillon 2018

$90.00

Domaine du Vieux Telegraphe, La Crau, 2019

$225.00

Faustine, Domaine Comete Abbatucci 2020

$85.00

Gevrey Chambertin 1er Cru, Bel Air, 2019

$420.00

Jean Foillard, Beaujolais-Villages, 2020

$65.00

Jean Foillard, Cote du Py, Morgon, 2020

$141.00

Jean Foillard, Cuvee Corcelette, Morgon, 2020

$144.00

Jean Foillard, Epnoym, Morgon, 2020

$139.00

Jean Foillard, Fleurie, 2020

$160.00

Corkage

750ml Corkage

$45.00

Magnum Corkage

$80.00

Half Bottle Corkage

$20.00

Draft

9 Levels DIPA

$10.00

Good as Gold IPA

$10.00

Smashin & Mashin Lager

$9.00

Cans

Blueberry Froooot Sour

$13.00

N/A Cocktails

Yuja Ginger Mule (N/A)

$10.00

Spiced Apple Soda (N/A)

$10.00

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

N.A Cocktail

$10.00

Sodas

Diet Coke

$5.00

Fever Tree Ginger Ale (200ml)

$5.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer (200ml)

$5.00

Coca-Cola

$5.00

Fever Tree Soda Water

$2.00

Q Tonic (200ml)

$5.00

Sans Dragon Ginger

$8.00

Waters

San Benedetto Mineral

$10.00

San Benedetto Sparkling

$10.00

Tap

Hot

Coffee & Tea

Kettl Soba Cha

$6.00

Osulloc Green

$6.00

Red Blossom Oolong

$6.00

Red Blossom Chamomile

$6.00

Ice Barley Tea

$5.00

Green & Brown Rice Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Wine Pairing

Wine Pairing

$59.00

Wine C1

Wine C2

Wine C3

Wine Desserts

Korean Pairing

Korean Pairing

$40.00

Korean C1

Korean C2

Korean C3

Korean Desserts

Omar Pairing

Omar Pairing

$70.00

Omar C1

Omar C2

Omar C3

Omar Dessert

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19429 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014

Directions

Gallery
Bon Mot Bar and Restaurant image
Bon Mot Bar and Restaurant image
Bon Mot Bar and Restaurant image

