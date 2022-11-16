Bona Fide Juicery - Howard Howard
No reviews yet
430 Cardinal Lane #D
Howard, WI 54303
Order Again
Popular Items
Smoothie
Beach Bum
Pineapple, Mango, Coconut Cream, Orange Juice
Green Goddess
Spinach, Mango, Banana, Hemp Seed, Coconut Water
Vitality
Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Banana, Orange Juice
Strawberry Patch
Strawberry, Banana, Acai, Dates, Coconut Water
Pb + Greens
Banana, Vegan Chocolate Protein, Peanut Butter, Cacao, Spinach, Almond Milk #1 Seller!
Almond Butter Blue
Blueberries, Banana, Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Almond Milk
Orange Fusion
Orange, Mango, Pineapple, Carrot, The Roots Juice, our signature Hot Shot
Pink Velvet
Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana, Vanilla Protein, Almond Milk, Granola
Build a Smoothie
Peach Chai Smoothie
Peach, Mango, Vanilla Protein, Chai, Almond Milk
Mighty Matcha
Matcha, Spinach, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Banana, Almond Milk, Chlorophyll
Smoothie Bowl
PB Acai
Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, PB Fit, Almond Milk ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Berries, Honey
Chocoholic
Vegan Chocolate Protein, Banana, Cacao, Almond Milk ON TOP: Granola, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Chia, Banana, Honey
Acai Bowl
Acai, Blueberry, Banana, Coconut Water ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Almond Butter, Honey
Frosted Pitaya
Pitaya, Pineapple, Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana, Apple Juice ON TOP: Berries, Coconut, Hemp
Straw Nana
Strawberry, Banana, Chia, Coconut Water ON TOP: Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Chia
Immunity Bowl
Kale, Mango, Banana, Ginger, Lemon, Coconut Water ON TOP: Berries, Honey, Hemp
Peach Cobbler
Peach, Banana, Maple Syrup, Mango, Cinnamon Toppings: Peach, Granola, Banana, Candied Pecans, Cinnamon, Graham Crackers
Popeye Bowl
Banana, Blueberry, Pineapple, Raspberry, Strawberry ON TOP: Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Peanut Butter
Apple Crisp Bowl
Banana, Apple Juice, Cinnamon, Vanilla Protein Toppings: Granola, Graham Cracker, Apples, Candied Pecans
Juice
Daily Detox
Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon
Gimme Greens
Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Green Apple, Lime
Forever Young
Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple, Parsley, Lemon, Ginger
The Cure
Celery, Lemon
Skinny Greens
Kale x2, Cucumber, Cilantro, Celery, Spinach x2, Romaine
Good & Plenty
Fennel, Spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Apple
TropiKale
Kale, Pineapple, Kiwi, Romaine, Cucumber
Rejuvenation
Pineapple, Orange, Green Apple, Lime
Jolly Rancher Remix
Pineapple, Apple, Lemon, Lime, Monkfruit, Blue Spirulina
Wake & Glow
Grapefruit, Orange, Carrot, Ginger
Orange Clarity
Orange, Carrot, Pineapple, Ginger, Lime, Turmeric, Cinnamon
Hot & Sweet
Pear, Pineapple, Mint, Ginger
The Roots
Beet, Apple, Ginger, Lemon
Wisconsin Roots
Beet, Apple, Carrot, Celery, Lime
Recovery Punch
Beet, Orange, Cucumber, Pineapple, Lime
Blue Lemonade
Lemon, Blue Spirulina, Coconut Sugar, H2O
Toxin Flush
Lemon, Charcoal, Coconut Sugar, H2O
Lavender Lemonade
Water, Grass-Fed Collagen, Lemon, Lavender, Flower Herbal Tea, Honey
Master Cleanse
Filtered Water, Maple Syrup, Cayenne, Lemon
Nature Aid Tonic
Lemon, Coconut Water, Blue Algae, Monk Fruit
Cinnamon Cashew Mylk
Cashew, Vanilla Bean, Cinnamon, Pink Salt
Keep It 100
Cold Brew, Coconut Milk, Cacao, Coconut Oil, Grass Fed Butter, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Pink Salt
Vanilla Latte (bottled)
Cold Brew, House Coconut Milk, Vanilla
Feels Like Fall
Apple, Ginger, Orange, Cinnamon, Cloves, Lemon
Apple Pie Shake
Apple, Dates, Cinnamon, Cashews, Apple Butter, Maple Syrup
Shots
Aloe Bottle
Aloe Vera
Flu Bottle
Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne
Wheatgrass Bottle
Fresh wheatgrass flown in from an organic farm in Georgia so you can enjoy wheatgrass year-round!
Hot Shot
Turmeric, ginger, camu camu, oil of oregano, echinacea, black pepper, honey, apple, lemon
Vitamin C
Camu Camu, Orange, Pineapple, Strawberry, Lemon, Lime
Decongestant
Tastier than you think! Honey, lemon, garlic, radish, red onion (energy boosting, immunity boosting, heart healthy, enzyme rich) Radish, Red Onion, Garlic, Honey, Lemon
Elderberry
Elderberries, Honey, Lemon, Cinnamon, Cloves
Candida Killa
Ginger, Ginseng, ACV Pau D'arco Extract, Oil Of Oregano, Cayenne Pepper, Enchancia Anti Fungal, Gut Health, Detoxification
Metabolic Bomb
Lemon, Ginger, Apple, Celery, Cayenne The celery helps to balance the ginger and lemon while supporting weight loss and boosting the metabolism!
Toast
Avocado Toast
Avocado, Pink Salt, Lemon Served on Sourdough Bread
Garlic Tomato
Avocado, Tomato, Garlic, Pink Salt
Spicy Avocado
Avocado, Tomato, Chili Flakes, Pink Salt, Olive Oil Served on Sourdough Bread
Sprouted Avocado
Avocado, Sprouts, Goat Cheese, Black Pepper, Salt Served on Sourdough Bread We partner with a small organic farm for our sprouts. Every now and then, sprouts become unavailable due to weather conditions. We strive to have them as much as possible.
Everything Bagel
Avocado, Everything Bagel Seasoning, Pink Salt Served on Sourdough Bread
Pollinator
Almond Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry, Bee Pollen, Honey Served on Sourdough Bread
Caprese
Avocado, Pesto, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze Served on Sourdough Bread
Egg-Cellent
Avocado, Sprouts, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon, Organic Poached Egg, Goat Cheese, Salt, Pepper Served on Sourdough Bread
Salad & Oatmeal
Candied Sweet Potato Salad
Spinach, Baked Sweet Potato, Diced Green Apple, Cinnamon, Cranberry, Candied Pecans, House Maple Vinaigrette
Modern Greek Salad
Spinach, Quinoa, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive, Sun-Dried Tomato, Sliced Almond, Red Onion, House Dijon Vinaigrette
Citrus Beet Salad
Kale, Spinach, Shaved Fennel, Roasted Beet, Sliced Apple, Orange, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Maple Vinaigrette (Goat cheese is served on side) No substitutions. This is pre-packaged.
Summer Peach Salad
Spinach, Peaches, Avocado, Blueberries, Red Onion, Hemp Seeds, Almond Slices, Goat Cheese, House Balsamic Vinaigrette This salad is pre-made - no substitutions can be made.
Cinnamon Apple Oats
Oats, Maple, Almond Milk, Diced Apples, Cinnamon, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter Drizzle
Peanut Butter Crunch Oats
Gluten Free Oats, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Maple Syrup, Banana, Granola
Bakery / Grab & Go
Chili (16 oz glass)
Quinoa, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Onion, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Corn, Paprika, Cumin, Chili Powder
Seasonal Soup (16oz glass)
Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin, Coconut Oil, Flax, Almonds, Oat Flour, Spices, Enjoy Life Choc. Chips
Banana Bread
Banana, Almond Butter, Brown Sugar, ACV, Flax, Oat Flour, Baking Soda, Pink Salt
Scotcheroo
Brown Rice Crisps, Brown Rice Syrup, Peanut Butter, Syrup, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Coconut Oil
Twix Bars
Almond Flour, Maple Syrup, Coconut Oil, Peanut Butter, Pink Salt, Vegan Chocolate
Matcha Blondie Balls
Cashews, Coconut, Lucuma, Matcha, Himalayan Salt, Coconut Butter, Coconut Sugar, Dates
Chocolate Truffle Balls
Cashews, Dates, Coconut Sugar, Coconut Butter, Cacao, Lucuma, Hemp Seeds, Mucuna, Maca Root
Breakfast Cookie
Gluten-Free Oats, Almond Butter, Flax, Coconut, Baking Powder, Salt, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Cranberries, Hemp, Chia, Pumpkin Seeds
Energy Balls (4)
Gluten Free Oats, Peanut Butter, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup
Naturally Delightful Bakery Case
Brownie w/ Frosting
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
Peanut Butter Bar
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
Banana Cake
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
Cookies & Cream Sandwich
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
Cookie Dough Sandwich
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
Apple Pie Bar
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
Pumpkin Pie Bar
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
Soup
Coffee
Pumpkin Cold Brew
Cold Brew, House Pumpkin Syrup, Oat Milk
Coffee
Black Coffee
Your Brew
Black Coffee, with Almond Milk or Coconut Milk
Mushroom Mocha
Coffee, Cashew Milk, Cacao, MCT Oil, Vegan Chocolate, Agave, Reishi
Vanilla Chaga-Chino
Coffee, Chaga, Cashew Milk, Cacao Butter, Cacao, Coconut Cream, Agave, Vanilla
Bulletproof
Coffee, Grass-Fed Butter
Thin Mint Cold Brew
Cold Brew, Mint Oil, Agave, Coconut Creamer, Cacao
Reishi Maple Cold Brew
Cold Brew, Coconut Creamer, Maple Syrup, Reishi, Cinnamon
Sea Salt Mocha
Cold Brew, Agave, Coconut Creamer, Pink Salt, Cacao, Reishi
Cold Brew
Bone Broth
Bone Broth
100% Organic Grass-Fed Beef Bones, Vegetables, Ginger, Garlic, Salt, Cayenne
Buttered Mushroom
100% Organic Grass-Fed Bone Broth, Shiitake, Reishi, Tamari, Grass-Fed Butter
Immunity Broth
Our grass-fed bone broth blended with our famous Hot Shot & coconut cream Hot Shot: Turmeric, Ginger, Camu Camu, Oil of Oregano, Echinacea, Black Pepper, Honey, Apple, Lemon
Products
Bottled Water
Boxed Water Purified Water
Engraved Hydro Flask
Tote Bag
Insulated bag, fits 6 juices
SuperYou
These pills are so popular! Daily Stress Management Improve energy, mood, and focus. A clinical strength blend of four potent adaptogenic herbs that help regulate cortisol to reduce the effects of stress. Commit daily for life-changing results. Clinically shown to help: + reduce physical, mental and emotional fatigue* + boost energy and mood* + protect from oxidative stress* + control stress-related weight gain*
Cosmic Cocoa
Cosmic Matcha
An energizing and beautifying Matcha latte. Tocos and Silver Ear Mushroom nourish skin, edible Hyaluronic Acid draws in moisture, and adaptogens like Schisandra, Ashwagandha, and Amla target the effects of stress.
Magnesi-om
Restore cellular balance for relaxation, brain health, and sleep.* Our formula contains 3 bioavailable Magnesiums for a time-release effect plus L-theanine. Promotes alpha wave activity shown to encourage a focused calm and supports cognitive health.* Instantly dissolves in water, tastes like berries, and sweetened with monk fruit. Relaxation enhances feelings of calm, improves mood, reduces muscle aches* + Brain Health supports healthy cognitive aging and brain function* + Regularity supports regular bowel movement, soothes and alleviates mild bloating during PMS* 100% traceable and unadulterated Moon Juice never uses endocrine disruptors or flow agents that negatively affect the microbiome or inhibit absorption.
Lake and Skye Roll On
This is the co-founder, Nicole's all-time favorite scent. 11 11 is a simple yet bold unisex blend inspired by the teachings of Kundalini yoga and the color white. It is a sheer, clean and uplifting fragrance with an ethereal vibe. The scent captures the feel of skin after emerging from the ocean, mixed with a crisp texture and transparency. Free of parabens, phthalates and sulfates. Vegan and cruelty free.
Ruby Coffee
This is an OG coffee brand in Wisconsin! Roasted fresh in Stevens Point, WI. 12oz, Whole Bean
Chlorophyll Water
Chlorophyll, the vibrant green pigment found in plants, is a key part of plant survival and its growth process. Through photosynthesis, this transformation of sunlight into energy is responsible for life on Earth.
Bona Fide Organics
Panini
Caprese Panini
Pesto, Sun Dried Tomato, Balsamic Glaze, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese, Sourdough Bread
Garlic Grilled Cheese
Garlic Butter, White Cheddar, Mozzarella Cheese, Italian Seasoning, Sourdough Bread Free Spinach add-on
Mushroom Melt Panini
Sauteed Mushroom & Onion, White Cheddar, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Mayo, Sourdough Bread
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Juice & Smoothie Bar! We're all about healthy quick options! We have smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, and light food option.
430 Cardinal Lane #D, Howard, WI 54303