Bona Fide Juicery - Howard Howard

Bona Fide Juicery - Howard

430 Cardinal Lane #D

Howard, WI 54303

Popular Items

PB Acai
Apple Crisp Bowl
Pink Velvet

Smoothie

Blended fruit and vegetables, what you see is what you get - no surprises.
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

$7.75

Pineapple, Mango, Coconut Cream, Orange Juice

Green Goddess

Green Goddess

$7.75

Spinach, Mango, Banana, Hemp Seed, Coconut Water

Vitality

Vitality

$7.75

Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Banana, Orange Juice

Strawberry Patch

Strawberry Patch

$7.75

Strawberry, Banana, Acai, Dates, Coconut Water

Pb + Greens

Pb + Greens

$7.75

Banana, Vegan Chocolate Protein, Peanut Butter, Cacao, Spinach, Almond Milk #1 Seller!

Almond Butter Blue

Almond Butter Blue

$8.25

Blueberries, Banana, Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Almond Milk

Orange Fusion

Orange Fusion

$8.25Out of stock

Orange, Mango, Pineapple, Carrot, The Roots Juice, our signature Hot Shot

Pink Velvet

Pink Velvet

$8.50

Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana, Vanilla Protein, Almond Milk, Granola

Build a Smoothie

Build a Smoothie

$8.25
Peach Chai Smoothie

Peach Chai Smoothie

$8.25Out of stock

Peach, Mango, Vanilla Protein, Chai, Almond Milk

Mighty Matcha

Mighty Matcha

$8.25

Matcha, Spinach, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Banana, Almond Milk, Chlorophyll

Smoothie Bowl

Similar to a smoothie, but eaten with a spoon. Topped with different fruits, granola, and nut butters.
PB Acai

PB Acai

$9.50

Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, PB Fit, Almond Milk ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Berries, Honey

Chocoholic

Chocoholic

$9.50

Vegan Chocolate Protein, Banana, Cacao, Almond Milk ON TOP: Granola, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Chia, Banana, Honey

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$9.50

Acai, Blueberry, Banana, Coconut Water ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Almond Butter, Honey

Frosted Pitaya

Frosted Pitaya

$9.50

Pitaya, Pineapple, Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana, Apple Juice ON TOP: Berries, Coconut, Hemp

Straw Nana

Straw Nana

$9.50

Strawberry, Banana, Chia, Coconut Water ON TOP: Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Chia

Immunity Bowl

Immunity Bowl

$9.50

Kale, Mango, Banana, Ginger, Lemon, Coconut Water ON TOP: Berries, Honey, Hemp

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$10.00Out of stock

Peach, Banana, Maple Syrup, Mango, Cinnamon Toppings: Peach, Granola, Banana, Candied Pecans, Cinnamon, Graham Crackers

Popeye Bowl

Popeye Bowl

$9.50

Banana, Blueberry, Pineapple, Raspberry, Strawberry ON TOP: Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Peanut Butter

Apple Crisp Bowl

Apple Crisp Bowl

$10.00

Banana, Apple Juice, Cinnamon, Vanilla Protein Toppings: Granola, Graham Cracker, Apples, Candied Pecans

Juice

Cold-pressed juice - bottled for your convenience. Raw and unpasteurized, drink within 3-5 days.
Daily Detox

Daily Detox

$8.75

Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon

Gimme Greens

Gimme Greens

$8.75

Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Green Apple, Lime

Forever Young

Forever Young

$8.75

Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple, Parsley, Lemon, Ginger

The Cure

The Cure

$8.75

Celery, Lemon

Skinny Greens

Skinny Greens

$8.75

Kale x2, Cucumber, Cilantro, Celery, Spinach x2, Romaine

Good & Plenty

Good & Plenty

$8.75

Fennel, Spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Apple

TropiKale

TropiKale

$8.75

Kale, Pineapple, Kiwi, Romaine, Cucumber

Rejuvenation

Rejuvenation

$8.75

Pineapple, Orange, Green Apple, Lime

Jolly Rancher Remix

Jolly Rancher Remix

$8.75

Pineapple, Apple, Lemon, Lime, Monkfruit, Blue Spirulina

Wake & Glow

Wake & Glow

$8.75

Grapefruit, Orange, Carrot, Ginger

Orange Clarity

Orange Clarity

$8.75

Orange, Carrot, Pineapple, Ginger, Lime, Turmeric, Cinnamon

Hot & Sweet

Hot & Sweet

$8.75

Pear, Pineapple, Mint, Ginger

The Roots

The Roots

$8.75

Beet, Apple, Ginger, Lemon

Wisconsin Roots

Wisconsin Roots

$8.75

Beet, Apple, Carrot, Celery, Lime

Recovery Punch

Recovery Punch

$8.75

Beet, Orange, Cucumber, Pineapple, Lime

Blue Lemonade

Blue Lemonade

$8.75

Lemon, Blue Spirulina, Coconut Sugar, H2O

Toxin Flush

Toxin Flush

$8.75

Lemon, Charcoal, Coconut Sugar, H2O

Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$8.75

Water, Grass-Fed Collagen, Lemon, Lavender, Flower Herbal Tea, Honey

Master Cleanse

Master Cleanse

$8.75

Filtered Water, Maple Syrup, Cayenne, Lemon

Nature Aid Tonic

Nature Aid Tonic

$8.75

Lemon, Coconut Water, Blue Algae, Monk Fruit

Cinnamon Cashew Mylk

Cinnamon Cashew Mylk

$8.75

Cashew, Vanilla Bean, Cinnamon, Pink Salt

Keep It 100

Keep It 100

$8.75

Cold Brew, Coconut Milk, Cacao, Coconut Oil, Grass Fed Butter, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Pink Salt

Vanilla Latte (bottled)

Vanilla Latte (bottled)

$8.75

Cold Brew, House Coconut Milk, Vanilla

Feels Like Fall

Feels Like Fall

$8.75Out of stock

Apple, Ginger, Orange, Cinnamon, Cloves, Lemon

Apple Pie Shake

Apple Pie Shake

$8.75Out of stock

Apple, Dates, Cinnamon, Cashews, Apple Butter, Maple Syrup

Shots

Cold-pressed wellness shots. Extremely potent and packed with nutrients to optimize your health.
Aloe Bottle

Aloe Bottle

$4.25Out of stock

Aloe Vera

Flu Bottle

Flu Bottle

$4.25

Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne

Wheatgrass Bottle

Wheatgrass Bottle

$5.00

Fresh wheatgrass flown in from an organic farm in Georgia so you can enjoy wheatgrass year-round!

Hot Shot

Hot Shot

$4.25

Turmeric, ginger, camu camu, oil of oregano, echinacea, black pepper, honey, apple, lemon

Vitamin C

Vitamin C

$4.25

Camu Camu, Orange, Pineapple, Strawberry, Lemon, Lime

Decongestant

Decongestant

$4.25Out of stock

Tastier than you think! Honey, lemon, garlic, radish, red onion (energy boosting, immunity boosting, heart healthy, enzyme rich) Radish, Red Onion, Garlic, Honey, Lemon

Elderberry

Elderberry

$4.75Out of stock

Elderberries, Honey, Lemon, Cinnamon, Cloves

Candida Killa

Candida Killa

$4.75Out of stock

Ginger, Ginseng, ACV Pau D'arco Extract, Oil Of Oregano, Cayenne Pepper, Enchancia Anti Fungal, Gut Health, Detoxification

Metabolic Bomb

Metabolic Bomb

$4.75Out of stock

Lemon, Ginger, Apple, Celery, Cayenne The celery helps to balance the ginger and lemon while supporting weight loss and boosting the metabolism!

Toast

Sourdough bread with various spreads. Gluten free bread available.
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$4.50

Avocado, Pink Salt, Lemon Served on Sourdough Bread

Garlic Tomato

Garlic Tomato

$5.00

Avocado, Tomato, Garlic, Pink Salt

Spicy Avocado

Spicy Avocado

$5.00

Avocado, Tomato, Chili Flakes, Pink Salt, Olive Oil Served on Sourdough Bread

Sprouted Avocado

Sprouted Avocado

$5.50

Avocado, Sprouts, Goat Cheese, Black Pepper, Salt Served on Sourdough Bread We partner with a small organic farm for our sprouts. Every now and then, sprouts become unavailable due to weather conditions. We strive to have them as much as possible.

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$5.00

Avocado, Everything Bagel Seasoning, Pink Salt Served on Sourdough Bread

Pollinator

Pollinator

$5.00

Almond Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry, Bee Pollen, Honey Served on Sourdough Bread

Caprese

Caprese

$5.75Out of stock

Avocado, Pesto, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze Served on Sourdough Bread

Egg-Cellent

Egg-Cellent

$6.50

Avocado, Sprouts, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon, Organic Poached Egg, Goat Cheese, Salt, Pepper Served on Sourdough Bread

Salad & Oatmeal

Avoid an after lunch crash with these light, yet filling food items. Always gluten free & vegan!
Candied Sweet Potato Salad

Candied Sweet Potato Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Spinach, Baked Sweet Potato, Diced Green Apple, Cinnamon, Cranberry, Candied Pecans, House Maple Vinaigrette

Modern Greek Salad

Modern Greek Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Spinach, Quinoa, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive, Sun-Dried Tomato, Sliced Almond, Red Onion, House Dijon Vinaigrette

Citrus Beet Salad

Citrus Beet Salad

$10.50

Kale, Spinach, Shaved Fennel, Roasted Beet, Sliced Apple, Orange, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Maple Vinaigrette (Goat cheese is served on side) No substitutions. This is pre-packaged.

Summer Peach Salad

Summer Peach Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Spinach, Peaches, Avocado, Blueberries, Red Onion, Hemp Seeds, Almond Slices, Goat Cheese, House Balsamic Vinaigrette This salad is pre-made - no substitutions can be made.

Cinnamon Apple Oats

Cinnamon Apple Oats

$6.75

Oats, Maple, Almond Milk, Diced Apples, Cinnamon, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter Drizzle

Peanut Butter Crunch Oats

Peanut Butter Crunch Oats

$6.75

Gluten Free Oats, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Maple Syrup, Banana, Granola

Bakery / Grab & Go

Chili (16 oz glass)

Chili (16 oz glass)

$8.50Out of stock

Quinoa, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Onion, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Corn, Paprika, Cumin, Chili Powder

Seasonal Soup (16oz glass)

$8.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$3.50

Pumpkin, Coconut Oil, Flax, Almonds, Oat Flour, Spices, Enjoy Life Choc. Chips

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$3.50

Banana, Almond Butter, Brown Sugar, ACV, Flax, Oat Flour, Baking Soda, Pink Salt

Scotcheroo

Scotcheroo

$4.00

Brown Rice Crisps, Brown Rice Syrup, Peanut Butter, Syrup, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Coconut Oil

Twix Bars

Twix Bars

$5.00

Almond Flour, Maple Syrup, Coconut Oil, Peanut Butter, Pink Salt, Vegan Chocolate

Matcha Blondie Balls

Matcha Blondie Balls

$6.50

Cashews, Coconut, Lucuma, Matcha, Himalayan Salt, Coconut Butter, Coconut Sugar, Dates

Chocolate Truffle Balls

Chocolate Truffle Balls

$6.50

Cashews, Dates, Coconut Sugar, Coconut Butter, Cacao, Lucuma, Hemp Seeds, Mucuna, Maca Root

Breakfast Cookie

Breakfast Cookie

$3.00

Gluten-Free Oats, Almond Butter, Flax, Coconut, Baking Powder, Salt, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Cranberries, Hemp, Chia, Pumpkin Seeds

Energy Balls (4)

Energy Balls (4)

$6.00

Gluten Free Oats, Peanut Butter, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup

Naturally Delightful Bakery Case

All of our bakery case items are made by Naturally Delightful. A vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free bakery. Everything is made in a celiac-certified kitchen. If you are looking for a specific ingredient list, we have the ingredients listed right in our bakery display case.
Brownie w/ Frosting

Brownie w/ Frosting

$4.95

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.

Peanut Butter Bar

Peanut Butter Bar

$4.95

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.

Banana Cake

Banana Cake

$4.95

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.

Cookies & Cream Sandwich

Cookies & Cream Sandwich

$5.49

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.

Cookie Dough Sandwich

Cookie Dough Sandwich

$5.49

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.

Apple Pie Bar

Apple Pie Bar

$5.49

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.

Pumpkin Pie Bar

Pumpkin Pie Bar

$5.49

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.

Soup

Sweet Potato Chili - Served Hot

Sweet Potato Chili - Served Hot

$5.50+Out of stock

Served hot in a disposable bowl. Quinoa, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Onion, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Corn, Paprika, Garlic, Cumin

Coffee

Mushrooms and butter? In a coffee? Organic and Fair Trade.
Pumpkin Cold Brew

Pumpkin Cold Brew

$5.25

Cold Brew, House Pumpkin Syrup, Oat Milk

Coffee

Coffee

$2.25

Black Coffee

Your Brew

Your Brew

$2.50

Black Coffee, with Almond Milk or Coconut Milk

Mushroom Mocha

Mushroom Mocha

$5.00

Coffee, Cashew Milk, Cacao, MCT Oil, Vegan Chocolate, Agave, Reishi

Vanilla Chaga-Chino

Vanilla Chaga-Chino

$5.00

Coffee, Chaga, Cashew Milk, Cacao Butter, Cacao, Coconut Cream, Agave, Vanilla

Bulletproof

Bulletproof

$5.00

Coffee, Grass-Fed Butter

Thin Mint Cold Brew

Thin Mint Cold Brew

$5.25

Cold Brew, Mint Oil, Agave, Coconut Creamer, Cacao

Reishi Maple Cold Brew

Reishi Maple Cold Brew

$5.25

Cold Brew, Coconut Creamer, Maple Syrup, Reishi, Cinnamon

Sea Salt Mocha

Sea Salt Mocha

$5.25

Cold Brew, Agave, Coconut Creamer, Pink Salt, Cacao, Reishi

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00

Bone Broth

Bone Broth

Bone Broth

$6.75

100% Organic Grass-Fed Beef Bones, Vegetables, Ginger, Garlic, Salt, Cayenne

Buttered Mushroom

Buttered Mushroom

$6.75

100% Organic Grass-Fed Bone Broth, Shiitake, Reishi, Tamari, Grass-Fed Butter

Immunity Broth

$6.75Out of stock

Our grass-fed bone broth blended with our famous Hot Shot & coconut cream Hot Shot: Turmeric, Ginger, Camu Camu, Oil of Oregano, Echinacea, Black Pepper, Honey, Apple, Lemon

Products

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Boxed Water Purified Water

Engraved Hydro Flask

Engraved Hydro Flask

$45.00
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$10.00

Insulated bag, fits 6 juices

SuperYou

SuperYou

$49.00

These pills are so popular! Daily Stress Management Improve energy, mood, and focus. A clinical strength blend of four potent adaptogenic herbs that help regulate cortisol to reduce the effects of stress. Commit daily for life-changing results. Clinically shown to help: + reduce physical, mental and emotional fatigue* + boost energy and mood* + protect from oxidative stress* + control stress-related weight gain*

Cosmic Cocoa

Cosmic Cocoa

$30.00
Cosmic Matcha

Cosmic Matcha

$40.00Out of stock

An energizing and beautifying Matcha latte. Tocos and Silver Ear Mushroom nourish skin, edible Hyaluronic Acid draws in moisture, and adaptogens like Schisandra, Ashwagandha, and Amla target the effects of stress.

Magnesi-om

Magnesi-om

$42.00

Restore cellular balance for relaxation, brain health, and sleep.* Our formula contains 3 bioavailable Magnesiums for a time-release effect plus L-theanine. Promotes alpha wave activity shown to encourage a focused calm and supports cognitive health.* Instantly dissolves in water, tastes like berries, and sweetened with monk fruit. Relaxation enhances feelings of calm, improves mood, reduces muscle aches* + Brain Health supports healthy cognitive aging and brain function* + Regularity supports regular bowel movement, soothes and alleviates mild bloating during PMS* 100% traceable and unadulterated Moon Juice never uses endocrine disruptors or flow agents that negatively affect the microbiome or inhibit absorption.

Lake and Skye Roll On

Lake and Skye Roll On

$48.00

This is the co-founder, Nicole's all-time favorite scent. 11 11 is a simple yet bold unisex blend inspired by the teachings of Kundalini yoga and the color white. It is a sheer, clean and uplifting fragrance with an ethereal vibe. The scent captures the feel of skin after emerging from the ocean, mixed with a crisp texture and transparency. Free of parabens, phthalates and sulfates. Vegan and cruelty free.

Ruby Coffee

Ruby Coffee

$20.00

This is an OG coffee brand in Wisconsin! Roasted fresh in Stevens Point, WI. 12oz, Whole Bean

Chlorophyll Water

Chlorophyll Water

$5.50

Chlorophyll, the vibrant green pigment found in plants, is a key part of plant survival and its growth process. Through photosynthesis, this transformation of sunlight into energy is responsible for life on Earth.

Bona Fide Organics

Eucalyptus Oil

Eucalyptus Oil

$17.00

USDA Organic

Peppermint Oil

Peppermint Oil

$21.00

USDA Organic

Lavender Oil

Lavender Oil

$22.00

USDA Organic

Lemon Oil

Lemon Oil

$15.00

USDA Organic

Collagen 1 lb

Collagen 1 lb

$34.99

Grass Fed & Pasture Raised

Panini

Caprese Panini

$10.75Out of stock

Pesto, Sun Dried Tomato, Balsamic Glaze, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese, Sourdough Bread

Garlic Grilled Cheese

$10.75

Garlic Butter, White Cheddar, Mozzarella Cheese, Italian Seasoning, Sourdough Bread Free Spinach add-on

Mushroom Melt Panini

$10.75

Sauteed Mushroom & Onion, White Cheddar, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Mayo, Sourdough Bread

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Juice & Smoothie Bar! We're all about healthy quick options! We have smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, and light food option.

Website

Location

430 Cardinal Lane #D, Howard, WI 54303

Directions

