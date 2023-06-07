Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bona Fide Juicery Western Racquet

review star

No reviews yet

2500 S Ashland Ave

Green Bay, WI 54304

Popular Items

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00
PB Acai

PB Acai

$10.50

Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, PB Fit, Almond Milk ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Berries, Honey

Build a Smoothie

Build a Smoothie

$9.50


Smoothie

Blended fruit and vegetables, what you see is what you get - no surprises.
Vanilla Blondie

Vanilla Blondie

$9.00

Almond Butter, Organic Greek Yogurt, Vanilla Grass-Fed Bulletproof Collagen, Banana, Chia, Almond Milk

Chocolate Frost

Chocolate Frost

$9.00

Banana, Grass-Fed Chocolate Whey Protein, Cacao, MCT Oil, Cinnamon, Salt, Almond Milk

Vitality

Vitality

$9.00

Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Banana, Orange Juice

PB&J

PB&J

$9.00

Strawberry, Banana, Grass-Fed Grape Whey Protein, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk

Green Gains

Green Gains

$9.00

Spinach, Kale, Mango, Banana, Vanilla Whey Protein, Almond Butter, Creatine, Apple Juice

Pb + Greens

Pb + Greens

$9.00

Banana, Vegan Chocolate Protein, Peanut Butter, Cacao, Spinach, Almond Milk #1 Seller!

Berry Recovery

Berry Recovery

$9.00

Cherry Juice, Strawberry, Blueberries, Banana, Vanilla Whey Protein, Hemp Seeds, BCAA’s

Boost Berry

Boost Berry

$9.00

Blueberry, Banana, Vanilla Whey Protein, Almond Butter, Cinnamon, Almond Milk

Strawberry Cloud

Strawberry Cloud

$9.00

Strawberry, Banana, Strawberry Jam, Vanilla Whey Protein, Almond Milk

Hazelnut Cold Brew Smoothie

Hazelnut Cold Brew Smoothie

$9.00

Cold Brew, Banana, Bulletproof Hazelnut Powder, Almond Butter, Cinnamon, Almond Milk

Pink Velvet

Pink Velvet

$9.00

Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana, Vanilla Protein, Almond Milk, Granola

Orange Cream-Sicle

Orange Cream-Sicle

$9.00

Banana, Mango, Greek Yogurt, Vanilla Grass-Fed Whey, Orange Juice

Build a Smoothie

Build a Smoothie

$9.50

Smoothie Bowl

Similar to a smoothie, but eaten with a spoon. Topped with different fruits, granola, and nut butters.
PB Acai

PB Acai

$10.50

Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, PB Fit, Almond Milk ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Berries, Honey

Chocoholic

Chocoholic

$10.50

Vegan Chocolate Protein, Banana, Cacao, Almond Milk ON TOP: Granola, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Chia, Banana, Honey

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$10.50

Acai, Blueberry, Banana, Coconut Water ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Almond Butter, Honey

Popeye Bowl

Popeye Bowl

$10.50

Banana, Blueberry, Pineapple, Raspberry, Strawberry ON TOP: Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Peanut Butter

Juice

Cold-pressed juice - bottled for your convenience. Raw and unpasteurized, drink within 3-5 days.
Daily Detox

Daily Detox

$8.75

Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon

Gimme Greens

Gimme Greens

$8.75

Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Green Apple, Lime

Forever Young

Forever Young

$8.75

Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple, Parsley, Lemon, Ginger

Straight Celery

Straight Celery

$8.75Out of stock

Celery

Skinny Greens

Skinny Greens

$8.75Out of stock

Kale x2, Cucumber, Cilantro, Celery, Spinach x2, Romaine

Good & Plenty

Good & Plenty

$8.75Out of stock

Fennel, Spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Apple

TropiKale

TropiKale

$8.75Out of stock

Kale, Pineapple, Kiwi, Romaine, Cucumber

Healthy Hormones

Healthy Hormones

$8.75

Spinach, Cucumber, Fennel, Apple, Ginger

Rejuvenation

Rejuvenation

$8.75

Pineapple, Orange, Green Apple, Lime

Jolly Rancher Remix

Jolly Rancher Remix

$8.75Out of stock

Pineapple, Apple, Lemon, Lime, Monkfruit, Blue Spirulina

Pink Starburst

Pink Starburst

$8.75Out of stock

Strawberry, Raspberry, Pineapple, Pear, Apple, Orange, Lemon, Lime, Turmeric

Wake & Glow

Wake & Glow

$8.75

Grapefruit, Orange, Carrot, Ginger

Orange Clarity

Orange Clarity

$8.75

Orange, Carrot, Pineapple, Ginger, Lime, Turmeric, Cinnamon

Hot & Sweet

Hot & Sweet

$8.75Out of stock

Pear, Pineapple, Mint, Ginger

The Roots

The Roots

$8.75Out of stock

Beet, Apple, Ginger, Lemon

Wisconsin Roots

Wisconsin Roots

$8.75

Beet, Apple, Carrot, Celery, Lime

Recovery Punch

Recovery Punch

$8.75Out of stock

Beet, Orange, Cucumber, Pineapple, Lime

Blue Lemonade

Blue Lemonade

$8.75Out of stock

Lemon, Blue Spirulina, Coconut Sugar, H2O

Toxin Flush

Toxin Flush

$8.75

Lemon, Charcoal, Coconut Sugar, H2O

Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$8.75

Water, Grass-Fed Collagen, Lemon, Lavender, Flower Herbal Tea, Honey

Nature Aid Tonic

Nature Aid Tonic

$8.75Out of stock

Lemon, Coconut Water, Blue Algae, Monk Fruit

Cinnamon Cashew Mylk

Cinnamon Cashew Mylk

$8.75Out of stock

Cashew, Vanilla Bean, Cinnamon, Pink Salt

Keep It 100

Keep It 100

$8.75Out of stock

Cold Brew, Coconut Milk, Cacao, Coconut Oil, Grass Fed Butter, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Pink Salt

Vanilla Latte (bottled)

Vanilla Latte (bottled)

$8.75Out of stock

Cold Brew, House Coconut Milk, Vanilla

Fruit Punch Pre Workout

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut Water, Fruit Punch Pre-Workout, Muddled Strawberry & Lime, Sea Salt

Shots

Cold-pressed wellness shots. Extremely potent and packed with nutrients to optimize your health.
Aloe Bottle

Aloe Bottle

$4.25Out of stock

Aloe Vera

Flu Bottle

Flu Bottle

$4.25Out of stock

Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne

Wheatgrass Bottle

Wheatgrass Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh wheatgrass flown in from an organic farm in Georgia so you can enjoy wheatgrass year-round!

Hot Shot

Hot Shot

$4.25

Turmeric, ginger, camu camu, oil of oregano, echinacea, black pepper, honey, apple, lemon

Vitamin C

Vitamin C

$4.25Out of stock

Camu Camu, Orange, Pineapple, Strawberry, Lemon, Lime

Toast

Sourdough bread with various spreads. Gluten free bread available.
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Avocado, Pink Salt, Lemon Served on Sourdough Bread

Pesto Poached Egg

Pesto Poached Egg

$6.25

Avocado, Poached Egg, Italian Seasoning, Pesto Drizzle

Hard Boiled Egg

Hard Boiled Egg

$6.00

Avocado, Sliced Hard Boiled Egg, Olive Oil Drizzle, Sea Salt, Garlic Power, Black Pepper, on Sourdough

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$5.50

Avocado, Everything Bagel Seasoning, Pink Salt Served on Sourdough Bread

Spicy Hard Boiled Egg

Spicy Hard Boiled Egg

$6.25

Avocado, Sliced Hard Boiled Egg, Red Pepper Flakes, Hot Sauce, Sea Salt, on Sourdough

Omega Toast

Omega Toast

$6.00

Avocado, Pumpkin Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Olive Oil, Lime Juice, Sea Salt, on Sourdough

Strawberry Balsamic

Strawberry Balsamic

$6.00

Avocado, Strawberry, Pink Salt, Balsamic Glaze

Toasted Cinnamon

Toasted Cinnamon

$6.00

Almond Butter, Grass-Fed Butter, Banana Slices, Cinnamon Sugar, Honey, on Sourdough

Salad & Oatmeal

Avoid an after lunch crash with these light, yet filling food items. Always gluten free & vegan!
Candied Sweet Potato Salad

Candied Sweet Potato Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Spinach, Baked Sweet Potato, Diced Green Apple, Cinnamon, Cranberry, Candied Pecans, House Maple Vinaigrette

Modern Greek Salad

Modern Greek Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Spinach, Quinoa, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive, Sun-Dried Tomato, Sliced Almond, Red Onion, House Dijon Vinaigrette

Citrus Beet Salad

Citrus Beet Salad

$10.50

Kale, Spinach, Shaved Fennel, Roasted Beet, Sliced Apple, Orange, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Maple Vinaigrette (Goat cheese is served on side) No substitutions. This is pre-packaged.

Summer Peach Salad

Summer Peach Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Spinach, Peaches, Avocado, Blueberries, Red Onion, Hemp Seeds, Almond Slices, Goat Cheese, House Balsamic Vinaigrette This salad is pre-made - no substitutions can be made.

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Kale, Northern Beans, Hemp Seed, Sunflower Seed, Pumpkin Seed, Oil-Free Dressing: Lemon Juice, Dijon, Maple Syrup

PB Protein Oatmeal

PB Protein Oatmeal

$7.50

GF Oats, Chocolate Whey, Brown Sugar, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chips, Almond Milk

Super Berry Oatmeal

Super Berry Oatmeal

$7.50

GF Oats, Vanilla Whey, Maple Syrup, Strawberry, Blueberry, Strawberry Jam, Almond Milk

Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Tortilla Filled W/: Scrambled Eggs, Chicken Sausage, Cilantro Lime Rice, Shredded Cheese, Onion, Garlic & Hot Sauce on the side.

Bakery / Grab & Go

Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$3.50

Pumpkin, Coconut Oil, Flax, Almonds, Oat Flour, Spices, Enjoy Life Choc. Chips

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$3.50

Banana, Almond Butter, Brown Sugar, ACV, Flax, Oat Flour, Baking Soda, Pink Salt

Scotcheroo

Scotcheroo

$4.00

Brown Rice Crisps, Brown Rice Syrup, Peanut Butter, Syrup, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Coconut Oil

Twix Bars

Twix Bars

$5.00

Almond Flour, Maple Syrup, Coconut Oil, Peanut Butter, Pink Salt, Vegan Chocolate

Matcha Blondie Balls

Matcha Blondie Balls

$6.50

Cashews, Coconut, Lucuma, Matcha, Himalayan Salt, Coconut Butter, Coconut Sugar, Dates

Chocolate Truffle Balls

Chocolate Truffle Balls

$6.50

Cashews, Dates, Coconut Sugar, Coconut Butter, Cacao, Lucuma, Hemp Seeds, Mucuna, Maca Root

Breakfast Cookie

Breakfast Cookie

$3.00

Gluten-Free Oats, Almond Butter, Flax, Coconut, Baking Powder, Salt, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Cranberries, Hemp, Chia, Pumpkin Seeds

Energy Balls (4)

Energy Balls (4)

$6.00

Gluten Free Oats, Peanut Butter, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup

Raw Cinnamon Roll

Raw Cinnamon Roll

$6.50Out of stock

Oat Flour, Almond Flour, Pink Salt, Coconut Oil, Pure Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Dates, Cinnamon

Chocolate Mousse Overnight Oats

Chocolate Mousse Overnight Oats

$6.50Out of stock

GF Oats, Chia, Almond Milk, Avocado, Orange, Coconut Oil, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Maple Syrup, Pink Salt

Raspberry Cheesecake Chia Pudding

Raspberry Cheesecake Chia Pudding

$6.50

GF Oats, Dates, Cashew, Coconut Cream, Maple Syrup, Chia Seeds, Coconut Oil, Cinnamon, Pink Salt, Raspberry, Vanilla

Coffee

Mushrooms and butter? In a coffee? Organic and Fair Trade.
Coffee

Coffee

$2.25+

Black Coffee

Mushroom Mocha

Mushroom Mocha

$5.25

Coffee, Almond Milk, Cacao, MCT Oil, Vegan Chocolate, Agave, Reishi Order hot or iced.

Vanilla Chaga-Chino

Vanilla Chaga-Chino

$5.25

Coffee, Chaga, Almond Milk, Cacao Butter, Cacao, Coconut Cream, Agave, Vanilla Order hot or iced.

Bulletproof (Hot)

Bulletproof (Hot)

$5.25

Coffee, Grass-Fed Butter

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00
Thin Mint Cold Brew

Thin Mint Cold Brew

$5.25

Cold Brew, Mint Oil, Agave, Almond Milk Creamer, Cacao

PB Cup Protein Cold Brew

PB Cup Protein Cold Brew

$6.00

Cold Brew, Almond Milk Creamer, PB Fit Protein

Cinnamon Roll Protein Cold Brew

Cinnamon Roll Protein Cold Brew

$6.00

Cold Brew, Almond Milk Creamer, Vanilla Whey Protein, Cinnamon Sugar Topping

Muscle Mocha Cold Brew

Muscle Mocha Cold Brew

$6.00

Cold Brew, Almond Milk Creamer, Grass-Fed Chocolate Whey Protein, Chocolate Topper

Maple Cinnamon Cold Brew

Maple Cinnamon Cold Brew

$6.00

Cold Brew, Almond Milk Creamer, Grass-Fed Vanilla Whey Protein, Maple Syrup, Maple Topper

Bone Broth

Bone Broth

Bone Broth

$6.75

100% Organic Grass-Fed Beef Bones, Vegetables, Ginger, Garlic, Salt, Cayenne

Immunity Broth

Immunity Broth

$6.75

Our grass-fed bone broth blended with our famous Hot Shot & coconut cream Hot Shot: Turmeric, Ginger, Camu Camu, Oil of Oregano, Echinacea, Black Pepper, Honey, Apple, Lemon

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Juice & Smoothie Bar! We're all about healthy quick options! We have smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, and light food option.

Website

Location

2500 S Ashland Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304

Directions

