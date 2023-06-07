Bona Fide Juicery Western Racquet
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Juice & Smoothie Bar! We're all about healthy quick options! We have smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, and light food option.
Location
2500 S Ashland Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304
Gallery