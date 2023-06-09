Bona Pizza
32612 Long Neck Rd
Long Neck, DE 19966
Pizza
CYO Pizza
New York Style Pizza
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch
Chicken Florentine Pizza
Chicken, Spinach, Ricotta, and Black Olives
Double Crust Steak and Cheese
Pizza with Crust on Top and Bottom
Eggplant Florentine Pizza
Eggplant, Spinach, Ricotta, and Black Olives
Florentine Pizza
Spinach, Ricotta, and Black Olives
Fresh Tomatoes Pizza
Ricotta, Tomato, Garlic, Olive Oil, and Basil
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham and Pineapple
La Bianca Pizza
Ricotta, Garlic, and Olive Oil
La Capri Pizza
Broccoli, Tomato, Olive Oil, Garlic, Ricotta
Stuffed Pizza
Pizza with Crust on Top and Bottom
Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, Spinach, Green Pepper, and Broccoli
White Pizza
Garlic, and Olive Oil
The Special
Meat Lovers
Stromboli and Calzones
Strombolis
Cheese Stromboli
Stromboli filled with Sauce and Cheese
Steak Stromboli
Stromboli filled with Steak, Sauce and Cheese
Chicken Stromboli
Stromboli filled with Chicken, Sauce and Cheese
Vegetarian Stromboli
Stromboli filled with Mushroom, Green Pepper, Spinach, Sauce and Cheese
Bona Boli
Stromboli filled with Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion, Sauce and Cheese
Joumaya Boli
Stromboli filled with Ham, Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni,Sauce and Cheese
Calzones
Sandwiches
Steaks
Plain Steak
Steak Sandwich
Cheesesteak
Cheesesteak with Choice of Cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Cheesesteak with Choice of Cheese
Pizza Cheesesteak
Cheesesteak with Sauce and Pepperoni
Mushroom Cheesesteak
Cheesesteak with Mushrooms and Choice of Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Cheesesteak with Buffalo Sauce and Choice of Cheese
Cheeseburger Sub
Chopped Burger Sandwich with Choice of Cheese
Cheese Steak Combo
Hoagies
Burgers
Grinders
Meatball Parmesan Grinder
Grinder Baked with Sauce, Cheese and Meatball
Chicken Parmesan Grinder
Grinder Baked with Sauce, Cheese and Chicken
Eggplant Parmesan Grinder
Grinder Baked with Sauce, Cheese and Eggplant
Sausage Grinder
Grinder Baked with Sauce, Cheese and Sausage
Buffalo Chicken Grinder
Deli Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
Grilled White or wheat Bread with choice of Cheese
Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Grilled White or Wheat Bread with Ham and Choice of Cheese
Turkey Sandwich
White or Wheat Bread, Turkey, and Coice of Cheese
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
White or Wheat Bread, Ham, and Choice of Cheese
Tuna Sandwich
White or Wheat Bread, Tuna Salad, and Choice of Cheese
B.L.T.
White or Wheat Bread, Bacon, lettuce, and Tomato
tony special
Club Sandwiches
Wraps
Steak Fajita Wrap
Wrap with Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushroom, and Choice of Cheese
Spinach Chicken Wrap
Wrap with Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Balsamic Vinegar, and Choice of Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Wrap with Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Buffalo Sauce, and Choice of Cheese
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Wrap with Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ranch, and Choice of Cheese
Wings
Buffalo Wings
BBQ Wings
Old Bay Wings
Pasta
Spaghetti and Sauce
Spaghetti with Sauce
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti with Sauce and Meatballs
Spaghetti and Sausage
Spaghetti with Sauce and Sausage
Ziti and Sauce
Ziti with Sauce
Ziti and Meatballs
Ziti with Sauce and Meatballs
Ziti and Sausage
Ziti with Sauce and Sausage
Baked Ziti
Ziti with Sauce, Covered with Cheese and Baked
Baked Ziti and Meatballs
Zith with Sauce and Meatballs, Covered with Cheese and Baked
Baked Ziti and Sausage
Zith with Sauce and Sausage, Covered with Cheese and Baked
Stuffed Shells
Pasta Shells Stuffed With Ricotta
Lasagna
House Made Lasagna
CHX PARM PLTR
EGGPLANT PARM PLTR
Sides
Fries
Apps
Onion Rings
Breaded Onion Rings
Chicken Tenders
Breaded Chicken Tenders
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded Mushrooms
Breaded Mushrooms
Broccoli Bites
Breaded Broccoli Bites
Meatballs and Sauce
Meatballs with Sauce
Sausage and Sauce
Sausage with Sauce
Meatballs with Sauce and Cheese
Meatballs with Sauce and Cheese Baked
Sausage with Sauce and Cheese
Sausage with Sauce and Cheese Baked
Chicken Tender Basket
Chicken Tenders with Fries
Shrimp in the Basket
Breaded Shrimp with Fries
Dessert
Salad
Drinks
20oz Soda
2L Soda
Gatorade and Teas
Fountain Soda
Mediterranean
Falafel
Deep Fried Ground Chick Pea Balls
Homus Sandwich
Savory dip made with cooked, mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic
Homus Platter
Savory dip made with cooked, mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic
Baba Ghanouj Sandwich
Ground eggplant, garlic, lemon, and Tahini
Baba Ghnouj Platter
Ground eggplant, garlic, lemon, and Tahini
Tabouli Salad w/ Fries
Tomatoes, parsley, lemon, olive oik, cracked wheat
Six Grape Leaves
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, lemon, parsley, and spices
Twelve Grape Leaves
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, lemon, parsley, and spices
Mediterranean Combo Platter
Platter with Homus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel, Tabould and Grape Leaves with Pita
Chips
Small Bags of Chips
Small Herr's Baked Original
Small Herr's Baked Sour Cream & Onion
Small Herr's Baked Cheddar & Sour Cream
Small Herr's Kettle Cooked Original
Small Herr's Kettle Cooked Jalepeño
Small Herr's Kettle Cooked Salt & Vinegar
Small Herr's Original
Small Herr's Old Bay
Small Herr's Salt & Vinegar
Small Herr's Sour Cream & Onion Ripples
Small Herr's Cheddar & Sour Cream
Big Bags of Chips
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
New York Style with a touch of Mediterranean
32612 Long Neck Rd, Long Neck, DE 19966