Bona Pizza

32612 Long Neck Rd

Long Neck, DE 19966

Pizza

CYO Pizza

$8.00+

New York Style Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.00+

Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch

Chicken Florentine Pizza

$17.00+

Chicken, Spinach, Ricotta, and Black Olives

Double Crust Steak and Cheese

$24.00

Pizza with Crust on Top and Bottom

Eggplant Florentine Pizza

$17.00+

Eggplant, Spinach, Ricotta, and Black Olives

Florentine Pizza

$15.00+

Spinach, Ricotta, and Black Olives

Fresh Tomatoes Pizza

$13.00+

Ricotta, Tomato, Garlic, Olive Oil, and Basil

Hawaiian Pizza

$11.00+

Ham and Pineapple

La Bianca Pizza

$11.00+

Ricotta, Garlic, and Olive Oil

La Capri Pizza

$15.00+

Broccoli, Tomato, Olive Oil, Garlic, Ricotta

Stuffed Pizza

$24.00

Pizza with Crust on Top and Bottom

Veggie Pizza

$12.00+

Mushroom, Spinach, Green Pepper, and Broccoli

White Pizza

$9.00+

Garlic, and Olive Oil

The Special

$12.00+

Meat Lovers

$12.00+

Stromboli and Calzones

Strombolis

Cheese Stromboli

$10.00+

Stromboli filled with Sauce and Cheese

Steak Stromboli

$13.00+

Stromboli filled with Steak, Sauce and Cheese

Chicken Stromboli

$13.00+

Stromboli filled with Chicken, Sauce and Cheese

Vegetarian Stromboli

$14.00+

Stromboli filled with Mushroom, Green Pepper, Spinach, Sauce and Cheese

Bona Boli

$14.00+

Stromboli filled with Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion, Sauce and Cheese

Joumaya Boli

$16.00+

Stromboli filled with Ham, Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni,Sauce and Cheese

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$11.00+

Calzone filled with Cheese and Ricotta

Steak Calzone

$15.00+

Calzone filled with Steak Cheese and Ricotta

Chicken Calzone

$15.00+

Calzone filled with Chicken Cheese and Ricotta

Vegetarian Calzone

$15.00+

Calzone filled with Mushrooms, Green Peppers, and Spinach

Sandwiches

Steaks

Plain Steak

$9.00

Steak Sandwich

Cheesesteak

$10.00

Cheesesteak with Choice of Cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00

Chicken Cheesesteak with Choice of Cheese

Pizza Cheesesteak

$11.00

Cheesesteak with Sauce and Pepperoni

Mushroom Cheesesteak

$11.00

Cheesesteak with Mushrooms and Choice of Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.00

Chicken Cheesesteak with Buffalo Sauce and Choice of Cheese

Cheeseburger Sub

$11.00

Chopped Burger Sandwich with Choice of Cheese

Cheese Steak Combo

$13.00

Hoagies

Italian Hoagie

$10.00

Ham and Cheese Hoagie

$10.00

Hoagie with Ham and Choice of Cheese

Mixed Cheese Hoagie

$10.00

Hoagie with Mix of Cheese

Turkey Hoagie

$10.00

Hoagie with Turkey and Choice of Cheese

Tuna Hoagie

$10.00

Hoagie with Tuna Salad and Choice of Cheese

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.00

Beef Burger

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Beef Burger with Choice of Cheese

Pizza Cheeseburger

$9.00

Beef Burger wit Sauce, Cheese, and Pepperoni

Mushroom Swiss Cheeseburger

$9.00

Beef Burger with Mushrooms, and Swiss Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.00

Beef Burger with Bacon, and Choice of Cheese

Grinders

Meatball Parmesan Grinder

$10.00

Grinder Baked with Sauce, Cheese and Meatball

Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$10.00

Grinder Baked with Sauce, Cheese and Chicken

Eggplant Parmesan Grinder

$10.00

Grinder Baked with Sauce, Cheese and Eggplant

Sausage Grinder

$10.00

Grinder Baked with Sauce, Cheese and Sausage

Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$10.00

Deli Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled White or wheat Bread with choice of Cheese

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled White or Wheat Bread with Ham and Choice of Cheese

Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

White or Wheat Bread, Turkey, and Coice of Cheese

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

White or Wheat Bread, Ham, and Choice of Cheese

Tuna Sandwich

$7.00

White or Wheat Bread, Tuna Salad, and Choice of Cheese

B.L.T.

$7.00

White or Wheat Bread, Bacon, lettuce, and Tomato

tony special

$5.50

Club Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$9.00

White or Wheat Bread, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, LTO, and Choice of Cheese

Ham and Cheese Club

$9.00

White or Wheat Bread, Ham, Bacon, Mayo, LTO, and Choice of Cheese

Tuna Club

$9.00

White or Wheat Bread, Tuna Salad, Bacon, Mayo, LTO, and Choice of Cheese

Wraps

Steak Fajita Wrap

$10.00

Wrap with Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushroom, and Choice of Cheese

Spinach Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Wrap with Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Balsamic Vinegar, and Choice of Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Wrap with Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Buffalo Sauce, and Choice of Cheese

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Wrap with Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ranch, and Choice of Cheese

Pitas

Gyro Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Kebob Sandwich

$9.00

Wings

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings (6)

$6.00

Wings Tossed with Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Wings (12)

$12.00

Wings Tossed with Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Wings (18)

$18.00

Buffalo Wings (24)

$24.00

Wings Tossed with Buffalo Sauce

BBQ Wings

Barbecue Wings (6)

$6.00

Wings Tossed with Barbecue Sauce

Barbecue Wings (12)

$12.00

Wings Tossed with Barbecue Sauce

Barbecue Wings (18)

$18.00

Barbecue Wings (24)

$24.00

Wings Tossed with Barbecue Sauce

Old Bay Wings

Old Bay Wings (6)

$6.00

Old Bay Wings (12)

$12.00

Old Bay Wings (18)

$18.00

Old Bay Wings (24)

$24.00

Pasta

Spaghetti and Sauce

$8.00

Spaghetti with Sauce

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$11.00

Spaghetti with Sauce and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Sausage

$11.00

Spaghetti with Sauce and Sausage

Ziti and Sauce

$8.00

Ziti with Sauce

Ziti and Meatballs

$11.00

Ziti with Sauce and Meatballs

Ziti and Sausage

$11.00

Ziti with Sauce and Sausage

Baked Ziti

$10.00

Ziti with Sauce, Covered with Cheese and Baked

Baked Ziti and Meatballs

$12.00

Zith with Sauce and Meatballs, Covered with Cheese and Baked

Baked Ziti and Sausage

$12.00

Zith with Sauce and Sausage, Covered with Cheese and Baked

Stuffed Shells

$11.00

Pasta Shells Stuffed With Ricotta

Lasagna

$12.00

House Made Lasagna

CHX PARM PLTR

$12.00

EGGPLANT PARM PLTR

$11.00

Salads

Tossed Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, and Choice of Dressing

Chef Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Antipasto Salad

$10.00

Ham and Cheese Salad

$10.00

Turkey and Cheese Salad

$10.00

Tuna and Cheese Salad

$10.00

Sides

Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Full Order of French Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Full Order of Fries Topped with Cheese

Pizza Fries

$6.00

Full Order of Fries Topped with Sauce and Cheese

Mega Fries

$7.00

Full Order of Fries Topped with Bacon, Cheese, and Onions

Apps

Onion Rings

$5.00

Breaded Onion Rings

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Breaded Chicken Tenders

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.00

Breaded Mushrooms

Broccoli Bites

$7.00

Breaded Broccoli Bites

Meatballs and Sauce

$5.00

Meatballs with Sauce

Sausage and Sauce

$5.00

Sausage with Sauce

Meatballs with Sauce and Cheese

$6.00

Meatballs with Sauce and Cheese Baked

Sausage with Sauce and Cheese

$6.00

Sausage with Sauce and Cheese Baked

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.00

Chicken Tenders with Fries

Shrimp in the Basket

$10.00

Breaded Shrimp with Fries

Dessert

Cannoli

$4.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Blue cheese

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

House

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Maranara

$0.50

Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

Drinks

Water

Small Water

$2.00

Large Water

$2.50

20oz Soda

20oz Coke

$2.00

20oz Diet Coke

$2.00

20oz Cherry Coke

$2.00

20oz Cherry Coke Zero Sugar

$2.00

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.00

20oz Sprite

$2.00

20oz Sprite Zero Sugar

$2.00

20oz Root Beer

$2.00

20oz Orange Soda

$2.00

2L Soda

2L Root Beer

$3.50

2L Diet Coke

$3.50

2L Orage Soad

$3.50

2L Sprite

$3.50

2L Cherry Coke

$3.50

2L Ginger Ale

$3.50

2L Lemonade

$3.50

2L Coke

$3.50

Gatorade and Teas

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Snapple Lemon Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00

Snapple Apple

$3.00

Lipton Green Tea

$3.00

Yellow Gatorade

$3.00

Orange Gatorade

$3.00

Fountain Soda

Fountain Coke

$2.00

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.00

Fountain Birch Beer

$2.00

Fountain Orange Soda

$2.00

Fountain Sprite

$2.00

Fountain Lemonade Iced Tea

$2.00

Mediterranean

Falafel

$7.00

Deep Fried Ground Chick Pea Balls

Homus Sandwich

$7.00

Savory dip made with cooked, mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic

Homus Platter

$9.00

Savory dip made with cooked, mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic

Baba Ghanouj Sandwich

$7.00

Ground eggplant, garlic, lemon, and Tahini

Baba Ghnouj Platter

$9.00

Ground eggplant, garlic, lemon, and Tahini

Tabouli Salad w/ Fries

$10.00

Tomatoes, parsley, lemon, olive oik, cracked wheat

Six Grape Leaves

$6.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, lemon, parsley, and spices

Twelve Grape Leaves

$10.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, lemon, parsley, and spices

Mediterranean Combo Platter

$13.00

Platter with Homus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel, Tabould and Grape Leaves with Pita

Chips

Small Bags of Chips

Small Herr's Baked Original

$3.00

Small Herr's Baked Sour Cream & Onion

$3.00

Small Herr's Baked Cheddar & Sour Cream

$3.00

Small Herr's Kettle Cooked Original

$3.00

Small Herr's Kettle Cooked Jalepeño

$3.00

Small Herr's Kettle Cooked Salt & Vinegar

$3.00

Small Herr's Original

$3.00

Small Herr's Old Bay

$3.00

Small Herr's Salt & Vinegar

$3.00

Small Herr's Sour Cream & Onion Ripples

$3.00

Small Herr's Cheddar & Sour Cream

$3.00

Big Bags of Chips

Big Herr's Salt & Vinegar

$5.00

Big Herr's Old Bay

$5.00

Big Herr's Original

$5.00

Big Herr's Ripples

$5.00

Big Herr's Sour Cream & Onion Ripples

$5.00

Big Herr's Honey BBQ Ripples

$5.00

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
New York Style with a touch of Mediterranean

